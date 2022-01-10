15 Best Hunting Backpacks: The Ultimate List

Packing all your gear for a hunt can be a challenging task. Owning a quality hunting backpack that supports you in the field while pursuing game makes a world of difference for your hunting experience. A good fitting pack that has the storage for all your essential gear and that won’t influence the way you move while stalking is a definite game-changer.
Whether you chase waterfowl, deer, or big game, find the right pack for your hunting style with our top list of the best hunting backpacks and choose the perfect companion for this season’s hunts!
1. Most Versatile Hunting Backpack: ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Back PackPrice: $111.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very versatile backpack for any style hunting with a ton of useful features
- The organizational shelf pocket is a very cool and practical feature
- There’s a center aluminum stay for added stability while trekking
- This is a top quality hunting pack at a far from top quality price, ALPS has a great value backpack here
- Zippered storage on the waist strapping
- Somewhat limiting camo print options considering this pack could be used for any style hunting
- Not a very high gear capacity
- Belt clips are cheap quality
The Pursuit is probably my favorite bag on this list. This 44-liter bag has a ton of features that make it an awesome all-around hunting pack.
I really dig this affordable, intermediate-sized pack by Alps OutdoorZ. There’s a great array of exterior storage pouches and strapping perfect for stowing your quiver or other cumbersome gear. The side mesh pockets are both spacious and nice and tight and secure.
The main pocket compartment will fold down to make a little table space for you to rest your binoculars while posted up in your tree stand or duck blind. It’s a simple feature that could prove to be seriously useful when your hands are tied up and you want to eat a sandwich or set your rangefinder down to reach for your spotting scope.
Hunter reviews rave about the Pursuit’s versatility as a hunting pack – it’s meant to really support you while hunting in the field not just carry your gear. There’s also a drop down pocket to secure the butt of your rifle or shotgun, or to attach your bow to your pack safely and comfortably.
The strapping is very well made and there’s a waist belt and sternum strap included for assistance with heavier loads. This is a bag geared towards deer hunting, but it is no doubt awesome for pursuing all sorts of game.
Learn about all the killer features of this pack in this video, you’ll be impressed!
Find more ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Back Pack information and reviews here.
2. Best Value Hunting Backpack: ALPS OutdoorZ Dark Timber Day PackPrice: $103.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable and nice quality backpack
- Sternum strap and waist belt are a nice add on for carrying heavier loads
- This is a lightweight, large capacity day pack that you won’t notice wearing once sized properly
- Two different practical camo options available
- Hydration pack compatible
- Not a ton of external storage space (sleekness of the pack could be preferred for some scenarios)
- A lot of hunters find th fit of this pack to be a bit odd, make sure to spend some time properly adjusting it
- Low quality clips and buckles
Here’s a top reviewed high capacity daypack by Alps OutdoorZ. The Dark Timber Day Pack is perfect for sportsmen who prefer to stay light on their feet, but also have a need for gear organization in the field.
This is a lightweight bag at just two pounds yet it provides 37 liters of packing space. That’s a spacious bag for day pack use – but if you’re like me, then you’ll appreciate having the extra space.
Because this bag has the space to pack fairly heavy there’s an adjustable sternum strap and padded waist belt to help carry the load. There’s not a ton of external storage options, so you’ll have to mostly rely on the main internal pocket.
This is a sporty fitting pack that would be great for some rugged trekking through gnarly terrain. Alternatively, if you’re going to spend your day hunting day in a tree stand or duck blind this is a great pack to load up with some extra layers and other bulky items due to its size.
The price is definitely right here – for the cost, this is a righteous deal considering the quality of construction and attention to detail with this one.
Find more ALPS OutdoorZ Dark Timber Day Pack information and reviews here.
3. Best General Purpose Hunting Backpack: Remington Twin Mesa DaypackPrice: $88.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable long gun carry system is a safe way to carry your firearm and frees your hands
- The five external pockets are well designed for stowing a wide array of hunting equipment
- Hip belt and shoulder pads are nicely padded for a comfortable fit
- At 30L, this is an ideal size day pack for loading a lot of gear without having an unreasonably large pack on
- The camo pattern might not be very fitting for waterfowl hunters in marsh and coastal habitats
- Not a large capacity pack
- Some hunters might not like the placement of the long-gun carry system
The Twin Mesa Daypack by Remington is a high quality, yet affordable option that’s suitable for all sorts of applications.
This 30-liter backpack is a great size for loading up for a day of hunting. There’s five separate outside pockets for stowing your duck calls, ammunition, spotting scope, rangefinder or whatever else you might bring in the field.
The interior is spacious enough to pack a few layers and lunch, or could even be suitable for putting a few birds inside after a successful upland game or waterfowl hunt. This unit has a densely padded hip belt and shoulder straps and is also cool-mesh lined for some added comfort.
Hunter reviews insist this is a comfortable and practical pack to bring into the field. The integrated long gun system is great for loading up your rifle or shotgun and puts the weight where it’s easiest to carry your firearm. The butt cradle is adjustable in length so this pack can accommodate for guns of all lengths.
As an all-around hunting pack, this is a built to last unit with a thoughtful and well-designed schematic.
Find more Remington Twin Mesa Daypack information and reviews here.
-
4. ALPS OutdoorZ Crossbuck Hunting BackpackPrice: $90.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent value daypack option
- Exceptionally lightweight at about 1.5 pounds
- Orange color option is great for deer hunters and upland game hunters
- Side mesh pockets, organization front pocket and front compression stuff pocket add up to a fair amount of organization/storage for such a simple pack
- Padded back panel and strapping
- Quiet fabrics are suitable for stalking
- Lacks technical features like a weapon carry system
- Limited color selection
- No hip belt
The ALPS OutdoorZ Crossbuck Hunting Backpack is a simple and straightforward, medium-capacity hunting companion that’s awesomely affordable and reliable in the field.
If you’re seeking a hunting backpack that will simply hold up to the abuses of hunting and provide some storage for your essential gear, this is an excellent value option that will get the job done without breaking the bank. The Crossbuck is a simple, no-frills hunting pack that you might find has all the features required for accommodating your hunting style.
It’s exceptionally lightweight at about 1.5 pounds and features side mesh pockets, an organization front pocket, and front compression stuff pocket – adding up to a decent amount of storage/organization for such an unassuming bag.
The fabric of this pack is near silent, so it’s a good option for stalking game. Deer hunters and upland game hunters, in particular, will likely gravitate towards this one – especially due to the blaze orange color-scheme (camo-patterns available too).
All in all, a highly affordable and reliable daypack option that’s perfect for simple hunting styles and light gear loads.
Find more ALPS OutdoorZ Crossbuck Hunting Backpack information and reviews here.
-
5. Tenzing 2220 Hunting DaypackPrice: $215.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2400 cubic inches, or 39 liters of total storage space makes this a high capacity hunting backpack
- Bow and rifle compatible + additional webbing for gear attachment
- High degree of organization and easy access to gear (11 compartments and 8 organization pockets)
- Reinforced with Robic rip-stop fabric - up to 50% stronger and 2.5x the tear strength of traditional nylon
- Padded air mesh integrated into the suspension for reduced weight and enhanced breathability
- Hip belt pockets
- Horizontal compression straps to secure heavier loads
- Hydration compatible
- Expensive option - but well worth the cost
- Quiet fabrics, but the zippers are not silent
- Limited camo selection, although the available options are highly versatile
The Tenzing 2220 Hunting Daypack is a brilliantly designed, borderline high-capacity hunting backpack option featuring 11 compartments and 8 organization pockets for those hunters with extensive gear and gadget loads.
This pack is advertised as a daypack, but with just about 40 liters of total storage, it’s got a lot more room for gear than most daypack options. The array of pockets, compartments, sleeves, webbing, and compression strapping furthermore makes this bag the king of organization.
This pack is not only designed for a high degree of organization but also easy access to gear. Tenzing has built this unit to avoid rummaging around for what you need when the action starts. All your gear has a designated space, so no-nonsense, technical hunters will really be able to personalize how they utilize this option.
The 2220 Backpack is bow and rifle compatible, and also has horizontal compression straps to help secure and carry heavier loads. This is a trusty hunting companion that ensures you can bring along everything you need to without throwing your back out! There is furthermore air mesh integrated into the suspension for reduced weight and enhanced breathability while trekking.
Big game hunters, in particular, might find the 2220 Backpack to be right up their alley due to its high capacity and willingness to go anywhere without weighing you down! It’s bow and rifle compatible and there’s additional webbing for gear attachment – so backcountry hunters will see a lot of potential in this one.
Tensing has reinforced this unit with Robic rip-stop fabric, up to 50% stronger and 2.5x the tear strength of traditional nylon fabric. You’ll own this one for many years of hunting due to its rock-solid construction and quality of craftsmanship.
Deer hunters and pursuers of big game, in particular, will find this option to likely be right up there alley. Heavy and extensive gear loads, ease of mobility and total ruggedness – the Tenzing 2220 Daypack is a reliable workhorse for technical sportsman.
Find more Tenzing 2220 Daypack information and reviews here.
-
6. Badlands Superday Hunting BackpackPrice: $164.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 32 liter total capacity
- ThermoMold Suspension and load lifter strapping transfers weight from your shoulders to your hips
- Built-in rifle boot, two side pistol holders, and 5 compression straps provides many ways to secure firearms and gear
- Easy grip silent zippers
- Badlands KXO-32 fabric is waterproof AND silent
- 2-liter hydration pocket
- Rifle, bow, and pistol compatible (bow boot sold separately)
- Hypalon reinforcements on all the main stress points of the pack
- Nice camo selection
- 7 pockets
- Bow boot for carrying your bow is sold separately
- Fairly expensive for its size, but still an excellent value
- Pistol holsters are located a bit far back if you have a wide waist
The Badlands Superday Hunting Backpack is an impressively equipped 32-liter option that features a wide array of storage capabilities and downright awesome fabrics and construction materials.
This is a great high-capacity daypack, or perhaps even an overnight bag depending on your hunting style. The Superday cannot haul out meat, but other than that this hunting backpack is more or less fully equipped.
Deer, big game, waterfowl and upland game hunting styles are all a fit with this highly versatile option – the Superday can truly do it all. This is a great choice of storage system for hunters who want to own a single, do-everything hunting backpack.
Badland’s KXO-32 fabric is waterproof AND silent, so this is a great bag for actively stalking, and will also keep your gear dry in the event of a downpour. Even the zippers are built to be silent. Hypalon reinforcements on all the main stress points of the pack furthermore make this unit more or less indestructible. The lifespan is long on this one, so it’s well worth the cost.
There are carry systems for a rifle, pistols, and bow with the Superday Pack, although you’ll have to purchase the bow foot separately. This is a great sized pack for packing your lunch, layers and essential gear that can also comfortably carry your weapon in order to keep your hands free.
ThermoMold Suspension and load lifter strapping effectively transfers weight from your shoulders to your hips, so you can pack this bag to the brim and not worry about the weight. The strapping also accommodates larger sized hunters nicely, so this is a great option for the big boys.
The Superday is even compatible with a 2-liter hydration bladder, so you can bring your water out into the field the easy way – integrated into your storage system.
Badlands offers a nice selection of camouflage patterns for a variety of environments – making the Superday that much more versatile of a do anything, go anywhere hunting backpack!
Find more Badlands Superday Hunting Backpack information and reviews here.
-
7. ALPS OutdoorZ Traverse EPS Hunting BackpackPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Expandable, H-frame design bears heavy loads well
- Drop down pocket and front zippered 'wing pockets' allow you to safely secure your weapon
- Zippered pockets on waist strapping
- Excellent degree of overall organization
- Handgun compatible
- Hydration pack compatible
- Expandable section offers an additional 1,200 cubic inches of storage great for hauling out meat
- Integrated rain cover
- Multiple camo patterns available
- Not particularly lightweight
- Fairly expensive option
- Although the expandable section of this pack can haul out meat, there's not much capacity there for anything other than small game
The Traverse EPS Hunting Backpack by ALPS OutdoorZ is an impressively built and equipped mid to larger sized hunting backpack that’s a great fit for all sorts of applications.
This pack is loaded with organizational potential. There’s both a long gun and handgun carry system, waist padding with zippered pockets, a hydration bladder system, padded spotting scope pocket and ‘wing pockets’ for an essentially unlimited amount of applications.
This pack also features an instantly deployable rain cover for when things get wet.
The most noteworthy feature of the Traverse is the expandable section of the pack that adds 1,200 cubic inches of storage! It’s perfect for hauling out small to mid-sized game and can be used for big game as well as long as you’re willing to make a few haul-trips.
ALPS offers this pack in a nice array of different camo patterns, so you can select whichever matches your home hunting grounds best.
This pack is also very nicely adjustable and bears even the heaviest of loads nicely due to the rigid H-frame design, and bracing of the waist strapping.
All in all, te Traverse is an excellent multi-use hunting pack that will come with you from the tree stand to the duck blind, to the depths of the backcountry! Check out this video for a closer look at all of the Traverse’s impressive features!
Find more ALPS OutdoorZ Traverse EPS Hunting Backpack information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Value Freighter Frame Backpack: ALPS OutdoorZ CommanderPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge capacity - this is the pack for your more intensive hunting expeditions
- Freighter frame is an effective way to carry out your game
- This is a really affordable pack considering what it can do and the materials used — truly a great value
- Very well designed schematic, get to know this pack and it’s exceptionally efficient to load
- At over seven pounds this is a pretty heavy pack
- Cumbersome and not ideal for actively hunting or stalking
- Learning the in and outs of using this pack will take a bit of time
Here’s a seriously tough pack by Alps. The Commander is an 86 liter bag designed for longer-term, rugged hunting expeditions.
This is a heavier pack at about seven pounds and built to accommodate ALL your gear. The unique fastening system employed for securing a rifle, crossbow or traditional bow could be used to secure a wide range of equipment, making this a pretty versatile backpack.
There’s an awesome array of pockets, pouches and strapping for packing tons of gear – so if you’re looking for a bag to truly load up then you might consider this pack.
The frame can be worn alone without the pack and used as a freighter frame, a pretty neat concept that could be used to accommodate a bunch of different loads. The idea here is to be able to load up the pack with the game you shoot in the wilderness – if your whitetail, elk or other big game hunts take you far from the beaten path, you’re going to need a system for getting your meat back to camp.
This bag loads from the top and front so there’s a lot of ways to pack and unpack it.
Check out this video for an in-depth run through of all the features on this pack.
For the expedition hunter who requires a rugged, high capacity backpack, this option from ALPS is a top-notch and surprisingly affordable option.
Find more ALPS OutdoorZ Commander information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Lightweight Freighter Frame: ALPS OutdoorZ Commander LitePrice: $149.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight, low profile aluminum frieghter frame for hauling out meat
- Mesh back band aids in keeping you nicely ventilated
- Impressively lightweight at less than 5 pounds
- Waist belt accomodates clip-style holsters
- Shoulder straps are well padded for bearing heavy loads
- Wing pockets are great for stashing accessories like your spotting scope
- Extension lashing straps for extra capacity
- Very reasonably priced meat-hauling system
- Not a ton of organization potential with this one - this serves the purpose of hauling out meat more than anything
- No camouflage options
- Sizing this pack to your frame takes a little practice - make sure to get it right for the best results
The ALPS OutdoorZ Commander Lite is a minimalist, lower profile alternative to the Commander Pack previously listed.
This is a fantastic freighter frame, with a low-drag pack component that provides you with at least a bit of storage for your essential hunting accessories.
The aluminum frame construction of this option makes it less than five pounds – because hauling out all your meat after a successful hunt is heavy enough. The Commander Lite is a bit shorter than the original sized pack, but there are extension lashing straps for extra capacity to ensure you can maximize your load.
Wing pockets are present for storing a spotting scope, lunch or other comparably sized gear while the padded waist straps feature zippered pockets and webbing to accommodate clip-style holsters. For its minimalist design, you can do a lot with this pack with a little creativity.
All things considered, the price point of this pack is quite impressive. The materials and craftsmanship here are well worth the price tag.
This pack is designed to be a fit for hunters of all ages and sizes, so anyone can load up a Commander Lite! All in all, this is a stellar freighter frame with added storage capabilities that’s far more versatile than it looks!
Find more ALPS OutdoorZ Commander Lite information and reviews here.
-
10. Grundéns 30 Liter Rum Runner BackpackPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for wet weather and waterfowling
- Fully waterproof
- Comfortable and durable strapping
- Built with reliable hardware and RF welded seams
- 30 liter capacity makes this a high-capacity day pack, or overnight pack
- Not a ton of organization potential
- No gun carry system
- Limited camo selection
The Grundéns 30 Liter Rum Runner Backpack is a brilliant little dry bag storage system for hunters who often embark on wet and wild hunting trips. If you’re a wetland waterfowler or someone who runs a boat to reach your hunting grounds, this little dry bag will be your new best friend.
This is a simple roll-top style dry bag backpack with 30 liters of internal storage. It’s built to be completely waterproof, utilizing 500D PVC tarpaulin fabric and RF welded seams. Your gear will stay bone dry in this bad boy, no matter what happens out there.
There’s a front mesh pocket with tie down straps, and two side sleeves with this pack, as well as one interior pocket in the main compartment. Other than that, this is a very straightforward hunting backpack that does not offer a ton of organization potential.
The Rum Runner will keep your lunch, layers and electronics from any and all wetness, so consider this 30-liter option if you need a DRY hunting companion.
Find more Grundéns 30 Liter Rum Runner Backpack information and reviews here.
-
12. Best Affordable Hunting Backpack: Fieldline Country Pro Treeline Day PackPrice: $32.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super affordable and surprisingly well reviewed by hunters
- Hydration pack compatible
- Nice quality, comfortable shoulder strapping
- Materials used are inferior to the other packs listed here, this bag is not built to last season after season
- This is a small pack with limited internal capacity and external storage
- Clips and zips are not built to be quiet
This backpack by Feildline is pretty straight forward – what you see is what you get. This is a no-frills hunting pack that should serve you fine if your treks in the wilderness aren’t too rugged.
It’s made of polyester but customer reviews claim this pack is pretty tough none the less. There are only a few pocket options so there’s not too much organization potential with this one.
This bag is compatible with a hydration reservoir and is molle equipped. There’s a waist strap and a chest strap for some added support, but honestly, you’ll be hard-pressed to pack enough weight into this pack to really need the added strapping.
If you’re in need of a smaller sized pack to bring along a few extra items on your day trips hunting then this is a solid option. For the cost, this unit has some pretty awesome reviews and customer satisfaction – although it’s a simple bag with minimal features don’t overlook it just because of the smaller price tag.
Find more Fieldline Country Pro Treeline Day Pack information and reviews here.
-
13. Kelty Redwing 50 BackpackPrice: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of interior and exterior space for packing a large amount of gear
- Very comfortable and easy to adjust backpack for longer, more intensive hikes while hunting
- This is a very versatile backpack — it’s designed for use hiking rather than hunting so you can use it for all sorts of activities
- Hydration pack compatible
- Side sleeves accomodate a wide variety of equipment
- Not designed as a hunting pack so although its nicely suited for the task it’s lacking some of the hunter specific features of the other bags listed here
- Fairly expensive
- Although there are muted colors available, there is no camouflage color options
I really dig the design of the Redwing 50 by Kelty and although it’s not a backpack specialized for hunting I feel it’s very well suited for use in the field by sportsmen. This unit is comparable to a regular style backpack but has a lot of the features you would want in a survivalist or hunting pack.
At 50 liters it’s almost large enough to take on multiple day expeditions, but probably better suited for day trips or overnights hunting. It’s a larger sized pack compared to most of the bags listed here – so it’s a great option to support you on hunting trips where you’re going to need a lot of gear.
It’s a simple and comfortable to wear backpack that’s ideal for packing larger loads. The main compartment, side pouches and side pockets all add up to quite a bit of capacity that’s easily organized.
The back panel is designed with airflow in mind to keep you cool during strenuous treks and the shoulder and waist straps are also ventilated for added breathability. This bag is compatible with a hydration system so you can plan on bringing some water along the convenient and easy way – ready to drink from within the pack!
This intermediate-sized bag also loads from the top and front, so it’s super easy to get in and out of when what you need is buried in the bottom of the pack. For the cost, this is a stellar value option considering the high quality and versatility of this one.
Find more Kelty Redwing 50 Backpack information and reviews here.
-
14. In Sights Realtree Xtra Multi Weapon PackPrice: $162.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The patented weapon enclosure is very highly reviewed and a super effective approach to bow hunting
- High quality strapping and breathability make this state of the art backpack very comfortable to wear
- Excellent internal schematic for high organization potential
- Can pack multiple weapons
- No alternative camo options
- Fairly expensive option
- May be an awkward pack for you if you're not a bow hunter
This state of the art hunting backpack by In Sights is a seriously cool innovation in crossbow and firearm transport. The patented weapon enclosure system is both unique and practical.
Hunter reviews rave about the ease of both carry and access to your bow and quiver. This pack will also carry a rifle just fine. There’s some awesome internal storage within this bad boy that makes keeping all your gear organized easy.
The exterior strapping and pockets are also very well thought out for practical use in the field. The strapping and breathability of this pack are also top notch and superior to most other hunting packs. This is a comfortable and sporty backpack that is up for whatever you throw at it.
If you’re an avid bow hunter then you really oughta check this pack out – hunter reviews speak very highly of this pack’s schematic and many reviewers praise this backpack as the only unit they’ve ever owned that effectively carries their bow and arrows.
The comfort, capacity, internal schematic and versatility of this pack make it an awesome piece of gear to own for any style hunter.
Find more In Sights Realtree Xtra Multi Weapon Pack information and reviews here.
-
15. ALPS OutdoorZ Big Bear Hunting Day PackPrice: $90.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fanny pack expands into a daypack depending on what style pack you want to use
- Nice quality strapping and waist belt for comfort while trekking with heavier loads
- Nice schematic of pockets and gear loops on the fanny pack
- Low profile for active hunts
- Another highly affordable pack by Alps OutdoorZ
- Day pack has no real external storage options - all the gear pockets and clips are located on the fanny pack
- Not a high capacity hunting backpack
- Some might not like the feel of this pack and prefer a traditional unit
Here’s another innovative and state of the art backpack by Alps. The Big Bear Hunting Day Pack can be used as a fanny pack or converted to a regular style backpack depending on what you want to do with it.
It’s a versatile pack system that fits whatever your needs are hunt to hunt. The fanny pack has a 13-liter capacity and the upper day pack has 31, combing for a total capacity of 44 liters. That’s a solid amount of space for packing a fair amount of gear – yet if you want to trim things down and trek lighter you can collapse the day pack and just use the lower portion of the pack.
There’s some killer strapping on this bag – the chest and shoulder straps really hug you for a tight, form-fitting feel. The waist belt is also of very nice quality for some added assistance carrying heavier loads. The camo pattern used here is well-reviewed by hunters and pretty compatible with a wide range of other patterns.
The day pack, when expanded, unfortunately, doesn’t really have any external pockets, clips or storage, but it provides an extra 31 liters of internal space for packing a few extra layers or whatever other cumbersome items you might need.
As a hunting backpack, I like the versatility and form fit of the Big Bear and find it to be a very practical pack for a variety of hunting styles.
Find more ALPS OutdoorZ Big Bear Hunting Day Pack information and reviews here.
Hunting Backpacks For Every Hunting Style
Our top list of hunting backpacks includes something for every type of hunt. Whether you're looking for an expedition pack to bring on multi-day hunts, a lightweight daypack for highly active treks in the woods or a waterproof backpack for trudging through the marsh or swamp and foul weather, we've got you covered.
If the hunting you do requires you to wear blaze orange, then you might consider attaching a hunter orange glow panel to your backpack.
Deer Hunting
There are of course many different approaches to hunting deer that depend on your hunting grounds and hunting style, but we've tracked down a few technical, as well as highly versatile backpacks that are right for the job.
Some of our favorite deer hunting packs for a wide variety of hunting styles include:
- ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack
- ALPS OutdoorZ Crossbuck Hunting Backpack
- Remington Twin Mesa Daypack
- Tenzing 2220 Daypack
- Badlands Superday Hunting Backpack
- ALPS OutdoorZ Commander Lite
Waterfowl Hunting
Hunting waterfowl is often a wet and wild experience.
Ducks fly low when the weather is nasty, so your hunting backpack should be built for sideways rain, sleet, and snow. Furthermore, if you're actively hunting in marshland, swamps, estuaries or other wetland habitat, chances are you're wading in high water and mud.
Some of our favorite hunting backpacks for shooting waterfowl in foul weather and wet environments include:
- Grundéns 30 Liter Rum Runner Backpack
- Frogg Toggs Ftx Gear PVC Tarpaulin Waterproof Backpack
- Skog Å Kust BackSåk Waterproof Floating Backpack
- Phantom Aquatics Premium Waterproof Backpack Dry Bag
If you hunt waterfowl in less wet environments or conditions, such as agricultural land or woodland habitats, some low to medium capacity hunting backpacks suited for the job include:
- Drake Walk-in Backpack 2.0
- Auscamotek Camo Hunting Backpack
- ALPS OutdoorZ Big Bear Hunting Day Pack
- ALPS OutdoorZ Crossbuck Hunting Backpack
- MOJO Outdoors Single Decoy Duck Hunting Backpack
Upland Game Hunting
Hunting Upland Game often calls for some extra gadgets, layers, and lunch. Most upland hunts don't take you too deep into the wilderness nor last very long, therefore the hunting backpack you bring along can be low-capacity.
Some of our favorite picks for hunting species like pheasant, grouse, and rabbit include:
- Fieldline Pro Series Treeline DayPack
- ALPS OutdoorZ Big Bear Hunting Day Pack
- ALPS OutdoorZ Ranger Day Pack
- ALPS OutdoorZ Crossbuck Hunting Backpack
Big Game Hunting
Big game hunters have a need for a technical, high capacity backpack that can handle the abuses of the elements and landscape. Entering the backcountry and deep wilderness calls for a lot of specialized gear and apparel, your backpack being your lifeline to all your gear and therefore the most important thing you bring into the field.
Our top picks for big game hunting backpacks include:
- Tenzing 6000 Back Country Hunting and Hiking Pack
- Tenzing 2220 Daypack
- ALPS OutdoorZ Commander + Pack Bag
- ALPS OutdoorZ Extreme Traverse X
- Eberlestock Team Elk Pack
Freighter Frames
If you have a need for hiking out heavy meat-loads after harvesting an animal deep in the wilderness, a freighter frame is the best tool for the job. While a deer sled will work in some environments, if there are any real wilderness obstacles or challenging terrain to trek through, you'll need to carry your meat on your person.
Some of our favorite freighter frame options include:
- ALPS OutdoorZ Commander + Pack Bag
- ALPS OutdoorZ Commander (Frame Only)
- ALPS OutdoorZ Commander Lite
- Eberlestock Mainframe Pack
- Allen Rock Canyon External Hunting Pack Frame
