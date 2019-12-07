7 Best Electric Dirt Bikes For Kids: Compare & Save

An electric dirt bike is a seriously cool toy for the kids that they will likely never forget learning to ride and shredding for as long as they live!
While gas dirt bikes for kids are higher-powered and feel more like the real thing, our list of the best electric dirt bikes for kids has tracked down some milder introductions to motocross that are more suitable for first-time riders, young children and for parents who don’t like noisy engines!
1. Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike
Cons:
- Single speed, chain driven 350-watt motor has a top speed around 14mph
- 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires are suitable for offroad
- 140 pound weight capacity
- Adjustable handle bars
- Easy assembly and maintenance
- Several colors to choose from
- Perfect for first time riders
- Great price point
- Battery life is not terribly impressive at about 30 minutes
- Likely under-powered for kids much over 100 pounds
- No real rear-suspension means riding offroad is a bit bumpy - but the steel frame can handle it just fine
The Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike is likely the electric dirt bike option you’re seeking if you’re shopping for a young child who’s never ridden a motorized bike before.
This option is low powered, sized for smaller kids, and super easy to assemble and maintenance – yet is still a total blast to ride! For those looking to purchase a highly affordable electric dirt bike worth buying that the kids can get the feel for motocross on, this is it.
The single speed, chain-driven 350-watt motor is more than strong enough to get kids around 100 pounds moving up to about 14mph. The battery life is unfortunately only around 30 minutes, so you’ll have to recharge frequently, but the weight of the bike is only about 50 pounds as a result of the reduced battery power.
Good news is, the frame is steel and the 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires are suitable for offroad use, so this is a tough little bike despite its size and engine strength. The smaller size and low weight, however, make this an easy option for even smaller kids to maneuver and learn to ride on – so it’s the best of both worlds for the right level of experienced rider.
There are a few different colors to choose from, so select the aesthetic that best matches the youngster you have in mind!
2. Razor MX400 Dirt Rocket 24V Electric Motocross Bike
Cons:
- Single speed, chain driven motor
- Large 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires
- 140 Pound weight capacity
- Adjustable handle bars
- Great for first time riders
- Several colors to choose from
- Awesome price point
- Not a terribly impressive top speed at 14mph
- Kids much over 100 pounds will likely find this bike to be underpowered/sized
- No real rear suspension means riding offroad is a little rough
The Razor MX400 Dirt Rocket 24V Electric Motocross Bike is a great first-time rider option that’s super easy and fun to ride!
This unit is built with a single-speed chain-driven 350-watt motor, a 140-pound max weight capacity, and 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires making it pretty darn tough as far as kid’s dirt bikes go.
The top speed is around 14 mph, so this bike moves pretty quick but doesn’t RIP. The motor is impressively high torque for an electric unit, however, ensuring this is far from a boring toy. The power and size of the MX400 make it perfect for kids who have never ridden a powered mini-bike before.
The total weight of the bike is furthermore around 60 pounds, making it manageable for younger kids to maneuver. It should be noted however that there is no real rear-suspension, meaning this dirt bike rides a little rough offroad. The steel frame can handle the abuse just fine, just be mindful this may be a bumpy ride depending on where it’s ridden!
Assembly is super easy, and maintenance is almost non-existent. Just charge er’ up and let the kids shred!
3. Razor MX650 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike
Cons:
- Higher powered 650-watt engine has a top speed around 17mph
- Weight capacity of 220 pounds and taller seat hieght means adults can ride too
- 16-inch front, and 14-inch rear pneumatic knobby tires
- Adjustable riser handlebars
- Feels more like a real dirt bike than most other electric-powered options
- Fairly expensive option
- 100 pound weight means this bike may be difficult for smaller kids to maneuver
- Long recharge times
The Razor MX650 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike is a higher-powered option as far as electric dirt bikes go that is great for older kids who are already highly proficient at riding a 2-wheeler, or perhaps have some moto-cross experience.
This mini dirt bike has a top speed of around 17mph and a max weight of 220 pounds! You know what that means….yes, parents can go for a ride as well! This 650-watt engine option is built to handle the weight of heavier riders, making it a killer toy for family fun!
The higher power and taller seating of this bike make it a bit heavier – around 100 pounds total. This might make it difficult for smaller kids to maneuver and learn to ride on, but it’s still a fairly manageable bike even for young kids. Something to consider if you’re shopping for a smaller-sized kiddo who doesn’t have a ton of strength.
The battery life of the MX650 is furthermore around 40 minutes, about 10 minutes longer than Razor’s other electric dirt bike options!
All things considered, this is without a doubt one of the most fun and capable electric dirt bikes for kids worth buying that whoever you’re shopping for will be able to continue riding for years rather than outgrow in a season!
4. Razor Electric Street Bike (RSF350)
Cons:
- 350-watt engine with a top speed around 14mph
- 50 pound weight is manageable for even smaller children
- Razor offers a higher powered and larger model street bike available through the same link
- Rear disc brakes ensure this bike has solid stopping-power
- Super easy assembly
- Hidden storage compartment
- Tough aesthetic that kids and adults will love
- Just 30 minutes of battery time
- Not a great offroad option
- No color selection
The RSF350 Razor Electric Street Bike isn’t exactly a dirt bike, but we still wanted to turn you onto this awesome electric mini bike none the less!
This is a great option for road riding rather than offroad use. The 10 inch 3-spoke mag wheels and street tires are silky smooth on pavement, but won’t fare so well otherwise!
This bike is great for smaller kids due to its low weight of just 50 pounds. The RSF350 can handle riders up to 140 pounds, and has a top speed around 14mph. It’s not the fastest electric mini bike, but it still moves great compared to most of the competition.
The RSF650 is a slightly higher-powered option available through this same link with a top speed of 17mph and a weight capacity of 170 pounds. If you’re shopping for a fast-growing kiddo, then perhaps it makes more sense to buy the larger model so they can grow into it and continue to enjoy it into adulthood!
Easy to ride and featuring a downright tough aesthetic, Razor’s street bikes are a totally cool alternative to electric dirt bikes for those that plan on mostly road-riding!
5. MotoTec 24v Electric Dirt Bike
Cons:
- 24v 500-watt motor with a top speed around 16mph
- Adjustable speed limit - 5, 10 and 15mph in order to control how fast the top speed is
- Max weight capacity around 150 pounds
- Front and rear suspension is great for offroading
- 10-inch pneumatic knobby tires
- 66 pound weight is manageable even for smaller kids to maneuver
- Fast charge times of around 4-6 hours
- Fairly expensive option
- No color selection
- Some assembly required
The MotoTec 24v Electric Dirt Bike is a higher-powered electric dirt bike option that feels more like the real deal than any of Razor’s options.
MotoTec builds slightly bigger electric bikes than Razor with both front and rear suspension, so these dirt bikes can be comfortably ridden by bigger kids and even adults. The 24v 500-watt motor with a top speed around 16mph furthermore has more pep and power than the majority of the electric competition.
The full-suspension and 10-inch knobby pneumatic tires really give this bike a fun, sporty feel!
While this bike has more power and rides more like a real dirtbike than most other electric options, the total weight is just 66 pounds making it a very reasonable option for even younger kids to maneuver and learn to ride on. The top speed is furthermore adjustable – allowing you to set the maximum speed at 5, 10, or 16mph in order to match the experience level of the rider.
The size, weight and variable speed of this MotoTec dirt bike make it perfect for both beginners and more experienced children – and the best part is the little ones won’t grow out of this one as the years go by!
A slightly more expensive electric dirt bike option yes, but the cost is well worth the versatility and quality with this one!
6. MotoTec 36v Pro Electric Dirt Bike
Cons:
- 36 Volt 1000 Watt motor with a top speed around 18mph
- Adjustable top speed so you can control how fast your child can ride
- 150 pound max weight capacity - but powerful enough to likely handle heavier riders
- Front and rear suspension
- Steel frame makes this a particularly durable bike
- Pneumatic knobby tires are great for offroading (front is 12 inch, rear is 10 inch)
- Weight of the bike is manageable for smaller kids (around 80 pounds)
- Expensive option
- No color selection
- Some assembly required
The MotoTec 36v Pro Electric Dirt Bike is highly comparable to the option previously listed, but simply built a bit larger and higher-powered for those seeking the peppiest electric dirt bike they can find!
This unit is built with a 36 Volt 1000-watt motor with a top speed around 18mph, so it means business. Just like the 24 Volt option by MotoTec previously listed, you can control the top speed so youngsters with less experience don’t get going too fast! It’s a brilliant feature that makes it a great option of electric dirt bike for beginners to learn to ride on and then upgrade to higher speeds/torque.
There is both front and rear suspension, unlike Razor’s electric dirt bikes that only feature front suspension, meaning it will handle offroad conditions great! The front tire is 12 inches while the back is 10, and the wheelbase is wider set than most of the competition in order to really give the rider the feel of a real dirt bike.
The overall build of this option from MotoTec is about 80 pounds, so it has some real weight to it without being too heavy. The weight combined with the rugged steel frame makes it feel like a robust dirt bike, yet it’s not so heavy that it’s unmanageable for smaller kids to maneuver.
All in all, a great value electric dirt bike for kids despite the higher price tag that youngsters can continue to enjoy as they grow into teens, and eventually adults!
7. MotoTec 48v 1000w Superbike
Cons:
- 48 Volt 1000 Watt motor with a top speed around 25mph!
- Front and rear suspension makes this feel like a real street bike
- Around 45 minutes of ride time per charge
- Adjustable handle bars
- Max weight capacity is 200+ pounds
- Super easy assembly
- Not suitable for offroad use
- Top speed of around 25mph might be a bit too much power for younger kids
- Expensive option
The MotoTec 48v 1000w Superbike is far from your typical electric dirt bike for kids, but it is an unbelievably fun to ride electric mini bike option we thought you should have on your radar.
This absolute powerhouse of a mini bike has a top speed of around 25mph and about 45 minutes of ride time per charge – so this is likely not the bike you want to purchase for younger kids who have zero motorbike experience.
Teens will have no issue managing this bike and learning how to ride, but this option is likely a bit too zippy for the real youngsters. Stick with an option by Razor if you’re seeking a slower-pace introduction to motocross.
This option features a 200+ pound max weight capacity, front and rear suspension and adjustable handlebars, so it’s absolutely suitable for bigger kids and even adults. Parents and children will in all likelihood fight over who gets to rip this mini bike next, so rest assured knowing this won’t be a toy that’s outgrown in a year or two. Heck, maybe the child you have in mind will start driving themselves to school this bad boy is so capable on the road!
Assembly is a piece of cake despite the higher power and larger size of this bike, so don’t let the logistics of set-up and maintenance deter you from this option. All things considered, this is a totally cool, borderline real street bike that the kids will absolutely LOVE shredding on.
Dirt Bikes For Kids
The world of motocross is both exciting and contagious, especially for children.
If you're thinking about buying a dirt bike or mini bike for a child in your life, make sure to carefully consider the size, weight, and power of your choice in order to suitably match their needs as a novice rider.
While gas-powered dirt bikes for kids are a ton of fun and feel a lot closer to the real thing, a 2-stroke or 4-stroke option might be too zippy or heavy for an amateur to learn on.
Gas Vs. Electric Mini Bikes
You may be weighing the pros and cons of a gas vs. electric powered mini bike for the kids. If you know you want to purchase a dirt bike or mini bike for the aspiring rider you have in mind but can't decide which route to go, here are a few major details to consider that might make your decision easier:
-Gas-powered mini dirt bikes will require more engine maintenance and are likely to be more "finicky" - especially when pulling them out of storage
-Gas-powered bikes will, of course, have more pep and power
-Gas-powered bikes are typically more intensive to assemble
-Electric-powered mini bikes are far quieter than any 2-stroke or 4-stroke gas-powered bike
-Electric-powered mini bikes are rechargeable, rather than requiring fuel refills
-Electric-powered bikes are easier for first-time riders and younger children to learn on
Kids Safety
Buying a powered dirt bike or mini bike for kids should of course be taken seriously when it comes to child safety. While electric-powered options are certainly tamer than gas-powered dirt bikes, that doesn't mean they're not dangerous if ridden unsupervised or without the proper safety equipment.
Make sure to purchase some effective safety gear for the kids if you don't already own some. Some of our top picks for kid's helmets, goggles, gloves, and padding that are perfect for motocross include:
- XFMT Youth Motocross Helmet, Goggles, and Gloves
- TCT-Motorparts Pink Butterfly DOT Youth Helmet + Goggles & Gloves
- X4 Youth Motocross Helmet
- Takuey Kids Motorcycle Armor Suit
- Fox Youth Titan Elbow Guards
- JBM International 3 in 1 Youth Knee, Elbow and Wrist Guards
