7 Best Electric Dirt Bikes For Kids: Compare & Save

The Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike is likely the electric dirt bike option you’re seeking if you’re shopping for a young child who’s never ridden a motorized bike before.

This option is low powered, sized for smaller kids, and super easy to assemble and maintenance – yet is still a total blast to ride! For those looking to purchase a highly affordable electric dirt bike worth buying that the kids can get the feel for motocross on, this is it.

The single speed, chain-driven 350-watt motor is more than strong enough to get kids around 100 pounds moving up to about 14mph. The battery life is unfortunately only around 30 minutes, so you’ll have to recharge frequently, but the weight of the bike is only about 50 pounds as a result of the reduced battery power.

Good news is, the frame is steel and the 12-inch pneumatic knobby tires are suitable for offroad use, so this is a tough little bike despite its size and engine strength. The smaller size and low weight, however, make this an easy option for even smaller kids to maneuver and learn to ride on – so it’s the best of both worlds for the right level of experienced rider.

There are a few different colors to choose from, so select the aesthetic that best matches the youngster you have in mind!