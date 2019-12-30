9 Best Electric Mountain Bikes: Compare & Save

E-Bikes are becoming more and more common these days. And it’s not just standard bicycles that are benefiting, there are great electric mountain bikes too. So shop through our list of favorites to find one that will enhance your next outdoor ride.
1. KUDOUT Electric Mountain BikePrice: $1,479.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 800-watt motor can hit speeds over 20 mph.
- Lockable and removeable 48-volt battery can last up to 60 miles in pedal-assist mode.
- 26" x 4" all terrain fat tires.
- Nice LED screen to display your data.
- Front and rear disc brakes.
- Front LED light and horn.
- 1-year warranty on the motor and a 6-month warranty on the battery.
- Free shipping.
- Pricey.
- No style options.
- Assembly required.
Without a doubt, the KUDOUT Electric Mountain Bike is one of the best options you’ll find on Amazon. It boasts a powerful 800-watt motor that will crest speeds of 20 mph. The 48-volt battery charges in 6 to 8 hours and will endure rides of up to 60-miles while in pedal-assist mode. And the 26″ x 4″ fat tires are proven to fare far better than regular tires atop all terrain such as sand, snow, or road.
The aluminum alloy frame is super durable, as are the aluminum alloy double-walled rims. Riding modes include twist throttle, power-assisted, and pedal only with the Shimano 7-speed gear system. It sports front and rear oil disc brakes. There’s a 3.5″ LCD screen for data. A front LED light and horn for safety. And there are even shock absorbers built into the front frame to provide as smooth of a ride as possible.
Find more KUDOUT Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
-
2. Addmotor MOTAN Electric Mountain BikePrice: $1,899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 750W brushless rear hub-motor is one of the strongest we've seen.
- USB charging port on the bike is a nice plus.
- Speeds up to 23 mph and a distance of 40-55 miles per charge are both impressive.
- 4-inch tires make off-road terrain no problem.
- 5-inch LED display to provide ride statistics.
- Shimano 7-speed gear system.
- Charge time of just 4 to 5 hours.
- LED light built-in for riding in darker conditions.
- Bike may be too tall for anyone under 5' 10".
- Some may be turned off by the mountain bike style.
- It's certainly on the pricier side.
The Addmotor MOTAN Electric Mountain Bike is one of the most impressive options on our list. It touts a 750W rear hub brushless motor that can hit speeds of up to 23 mph. Its 48-volt battery takes a mere 4 to 5 hours to charge and will take you on rides of 40 to 55 miles in distance before it quits.
You can freely pedal the bike once your battery is exhausted. But while it’s still got juice, it offers pedal assist (pedelec) and full-throttle modes. There’s a 5-inch LED display that provides you statistics on your ride. And there’s even a USB charging port built-in so you can juice up your devices while riding.
The MOTAN is designed with the larger rider in mind as it can hold up to 300-pounds and is best suited for those 5′ 10″ to 6′ 6″ in height. The Shimano 7-speed gear system and 4-inch wide tires will help you easily tackle a variety of terrain. And with slick style options of black and red or black and orange, you’ve got options for looks too.
Find more Addmotor MOTAN Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
-
3. ECOTRIC Electric Mountain BikePrice: $826.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 500-watts of power is solid.
- Fat 4-inch tires will tackle any terrain.
- Nice LED display panel at your center.
- Max speeds up to 20 mph.
- Shimano 7-Speed system and Tektro disc brakes.
- Can carry riders up to 260-pounds.
- No LED lights on the front or back.
- A bit heavy at nearly 60-pounds.
The ECOTRIC Electric Mountain Bike seems it can take you on any adventure you’re looking to go on. Thanks to the 26″ x 4″ all road fat tires, you can roll on roads, trails, the beach, and even snow. And the Shimano 7-speed gear system paired with the 500-watt motor should have you doing it with ease too.
There’s an impressive LED screen at the center of your handlebars with statistics for your odometer, speed, battery life, and operating modes. The removable 36-volt lithium battery should last you for quite a while during full throttle and pedal-assisted modes. But you can always bike manually too.
Find more ECOTRIC Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
-
4. DJ Bikes Electric Mountain BikePrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A robust 750-watt motor that can hit 1,000-watts at peak power.
- Comprised of high-quality industry renowned parts/brands.
- 1-year warranty included.
- Includes a detachable and lockable battery.
- Free and fast shipping.
- No style options.
- A bit on the pricier side.
- Not recommended for anything more than "light off-road trails".
DJ Bikes makes a bold statement to would-be bike buyers. They’re listing touts that “You will not find a better deal on a high-performance low-cost ebike anywhere.” And that just may be true after seeing what their electric mountain bike offers.
Previously adorned with the Amazon’s Choice label, the DJ Bikes Mountain Bike runs off of an impressive 750-watt Bafang Brushless motor. And at peak power, the bike can even reach 1,000-watts with the ability to hit the legal speed limit of 20 mph.
The 48-volt battery is dismountable with a key lock. The bike’s stainless aluminum frame keeps it light at about 57-pounds. It sports Tektro Disc brakes, a Mozo suspension fork system, and a Shimano 7-gear shifting system. And the King Meter LCD keeps you up to date on all your data right from the handlebars.
DJ Bikes offers free and fast shipping to get you the bike quickly and cheaply. And with a 1-year warranty thrown in, you can purchase with confidence.
Find more DJ Bikes Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
-
5. Schwinn Sycamore Electric Mountain BikePrice: $4,396.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8-speed Shimano Alivo drivetrain.
- 5 levels of pedal-assist can get you up to 20 mph.
- Beautiful LCD display for statistics and battery life.
- Rides super comfortably.
- Available in several different sizes.
- Just 350-watts powering the motor.
- Tires aren't built for heavy off-road riding.
- Pretty expensive.
There’s something to be said about buying from a brand you know. Which therefore immediately gives credence to the Schwinn Sycamore Electric Mountain Bike. First of all, the bike is available in sizes small, large, and extra-large. So you should be able to find a model that fits most anyone.
Schwinn touts that the Sycamore is versatile enough to handle trails, pathways, or just asphalt during your commute. It’s powered by a 350-watt hub-drive motor that’s easily controlled by a thumbpad on your handlebars. 5 different levels of pedal-assist can have you reaching speeds of up to 20 mph. And you’ll do so comfortably thanks to the supremely crafted seats, grips, and front shocks.
A beautiful LCD display is stationed at the center of your handlebars to give you details on your ride and battery life. And said battery is lockable and removable for easy charging.
Find more Schwinn Sycamore Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
-
6. ANCHEER Electric Mountain BikePros:
Cons:
- Folds up for easy storage.
- Cheaper than many other models.
- Front LED light and horn for safety.
- Shimano 21-Speed Gear system.
- The battery isn't detachable.
- Uses a modest 250-watt motor.
- Max mileage of 30 miles while using pedal-assist.
- No LCD screen for data.
If you’re looking to save a bit of cash by skimping on a few features, the ANCHEER Electric Mountain Bike might be where it’s at. A dramatically lesser price than some of its competitors, ANCHEER’s e-bike has impressive features. It folds up compactly for storage. It can function in full throttle, pedal-assist, and normal biking modes. And the 250-watt battery can get you up to speeds of 17 mph over distances of about 30 miles while in pedal-assist thanks to the 36-volt battery.
The bike sports a dual-suspension with front damping. It touts a 21-speed Shimano gear system with dual disc brakes. It comes equipped with 26″ all-terrain tires with lightweight magnesium alloy6 spoke wheels. And you have your choice of picking it up in a clean white or slick black too.
Find more ANCHEER Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
-
7. Aceshin Electric Mountain BikePrice: $719.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folds up compactly for storage.
- Several style options.
- 36-volt battery can last up to 31 miles in pedal-assist mode.
- Front and rear disc brakes.
- Front LED lamp.
- 250-watt motor is weaker than other options.
- No LCD display.
- The battery is front mounted.
Aceshin’s 26” Electric Mountain Bike has a lot of things going for it – one of which is its price. With its 36-volt battery and 250-watt motor, the bike utilizes it’s Shimano 21-speed transmission system to take biking enthusiasts on rides upwards of 31-miles in pedal-assist mode. And while in full e-bike mode you can make it about 15-miles before needing to recharge.
The bike is comprised of a sturdy aluminum alloy frame with a front fork made of carbon steel. Shock absorbers are built-in for additional comfort. And it also touts full adjustability of your handlebars and cushioned seat.
You can select from numerous different color designs. A LED 3-speed smart meter keeps track of what mode you’re in. There are an LED lamp and a horn for added safety. And the mountain bike’s high-quality tires should tear up any terrain you’re trying to tackle.
Find more Aceshin Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
-
8. NCM Bikes Prague Electric Mountain BikePrice: $999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery can last for up to 60 miles in Eco mode.
- Premium parts include Shimano shifters, Tektro brakes, and plenty of others.
- You won't break the bank while still getting a quality bike.
- Solid stop speed of 20 mph.
- Doesn't fold up for storage.
- 350-watt motor is on the low end.
- LCD screen is pretty basic.
Available in both white and black, the NCM Bikes Prague Electric Mountain Bike provides bikers with 350 watts of power to support their ride. The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight at just 55-pounds. And it’s made in 26″, 27.5″, and 29″ sizes.
NCM Bikes says the Prague can hit 20 mph “with ease.” There are 6 levels of different pedal-assist – or none at all. And while in e-bike mode riders can expect to get up to 60 miles out of the 36-volt battery in a single charge while in Eco mode.
As is expected in a mountain bike, the NCM Prague can handle all road surfaces and conditions well thanks to its 27.5″ Schwalbe Smart Sam tires. There is a small LCD display and controller for the electronic system and statistics atop the handlebars. And the Shimano Atlus 7-speed shifters that are installed will have you shifting gears and riding outdoors with ease.
Find more NCM Bikes Prague Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
-
9. emdaot Electric Mountain BikePros:
Cons:
- Collapsible for easy storage.
- 21-speed transmission system with front and rear brakes.
- Inexpensive compared to other models.
- Horn and LED headlight for added safety.
- Battery distance of 30-miles may be too short for some.
- 250-watt motor is on the low end, getting you to about 15 mph.
- LED meter is very basic.
The emdaot Electric Mountain Bike is one of the most financially approachable electric mountain bikes on our list. And it’s got some great features too. It offers both front and rear disc brakes alongside a 21-speed gear system. Functionality includes full throttle, pedal-assist, and normal bike modes. And there’s an LED meter to keep track of what setting you’re currently in.
The top speed is roughly 15 mph thanks to the 250-watt motor. The bike’s removable 36-volt lithium-ion battery has a range of about 30-miles during peak settings. And there’s even an LED headlight and horn to ensure added safety while you’re out for a ride.
Find more emdaot Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
Electric Bikes
Electric bikes, also known as e-bikes, are a form of bicycle that has a throttle built-in that helps to power the bike via an electric motor. These types of bikes are advantageous to other forms as they are mostly all classified as bicycles as opposed to mopeds or motorcycles. This makes owning and operating them simpler as you don't need to be licensed or have your e-bike registered for use in most jurisdictions.
Specialized Mountain Bikes
The bikes we feature on our Best Mountain Bikes list are, of course, specialized as mountain bikes. The vast majority of the listings feature the renowned Shimano gear transmission system.
Many of the electric mountain bikes also sport more powerful motors. This is quite nice as those that want to take their bikes off-road will benefit from the aid that throttle or pedal-assist modes can provide.
Best Electric Bikes
Info if you're looking for just a typical bike, click over to see our post on the Best Pedelec Bikes. But if you want the best electric mountain bike, we have a few suggestions.
If you're willing to spend the money, we really like both the Addmotor MOTAN and the KUDOUT Electric Mountain Bike. However, if you're looking to save some cash, the ANCHEER Electric Mountain Bike has a ton of similar features at around half the price.
