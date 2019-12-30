9 Best Electric Mountain Bikes: Compare & Save

The Addmotor MOTAN Electric Mountain Bike is one of the most impressive options on our list. It touts a 750W rear hub brushless motor that can hit speeds of up to 23 mph. Its 48-volt battery takes a mere 4 to 5 hours to charge and will take you on rides of 40 to 55 miles in distance before it quits.

You can freely pedal the bike once your battery is exhausted. But while it’s still got juice, it offers pedal assist (pedelec) and full-throttle modes. There’s a 5-inch LED display that provides you statistics on your ride. And there’s even a USB charging port built-in so you can juice up your devices while riding.

The MOTAN is designed with the larger rider in mind as it can hold up to 300-pounds and is best suited for those 5′ 10″ to 6′ 6″ in height. The Shimano 7-speed gear system and 4-inch wide tires will help you easily tackle a variety of terrain. And with slick style options of black and red or black and orange, you’ve got options for looks too.