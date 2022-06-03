11 Best Fishing Hats for All Anglers

Certified UPF 50+

Secret pocket in the crown

Incorporated mesh into the crown for added ventilation

Lightweight, packable

The Tilley Endurables LTM6 Airflo Hat is a do-anything, go-anywhere hat that offers a high degree of both functionality, and class. Whether you’re chasing fish offshore or on the stream, this is an excellent go-to that you’ll no doubt end up wearing for all sorts of occasions.

Built with mesh around the crown for enhanced ventilation, a dark under brim for reducing eye strain from glare reflected off the water, an adjustable wind cord, and a hydrofoil anti-sweat band, the LTM6 is loaded with practical features for on the water applications.

Best of all, the brand has integrated a secret pocket into the crown, perfect for stashing some extra cash, cards, or other small personal items.

Available in several different aesthetics, selecting just the right style for you or the fisherman you have in mind is made easy.