11 Best Fly Fishing Chest Packs & Hip Packs

Here is a fully submersible waist pack by Orvis for fly fishermen who want to keep all their essential gear bone dry!

This is a remarkably tough TPU coated 500D nylon waterproof waist pack designed for ambitious anglers who wade high water and fish out in the elements without hesitation. This unit is certainly more expensive than a lot of the competition, but it’s a quality Orvis product so you can count on great craftsmanship and customer service. I have personally had great experiences with all of Orvis’s nylon waterproof packs – I’ve fished HARD with mine and have yet to see it leak!

This is one of out our top picks from our list of the best waterproof waist packs for fishing and is without a doubt one of the industry leading fishing packs overall!

This pack is very low profile on the outside to avoid line snags, but external tippet bar loops and a few attachment points for nippers and forceps are present for your ‘on-hand essentials’. The inherently simple design and highly customizable strapping combine to give you full freedom of motion.

There’s even a unique placement of the water bottle attachment with this pack that’s located on the underside rather than the side. This style more evenly displaces the weight of your water bottle and also keeps it out of the way from your fly line.

The internal of this waterproof waist pack is all business and no frills. It’s an awesome internal schematic that provides you with some killer organization potential without creating a cluttered interior. Several mesh pockets and sleeves allow you to customize the pack internal however you like best!

Orvis has furthermore included a removable shoulder strap with this pack for some help supporting heavier loads.

All in all, Orvis has designed a brilliant waterproof waist pack with this fully submersible model that’s suitable for honestly any style angler. If you have the fishing funds to treat yourself to this one, it’s an investment you won’t be disappointed with!