12 Best Waterproof Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide

This dry bag style backpack by COR might be my favorite pack of this style included on this list. It offers all the benefits of a traditional dry bag but really strives to provide the comfort and storage capacity of a good backpack.

This unit will float if dropped in the water making it perfect for rafting, paddle boarding, and other watersports.

There’s an interior padded laptop sleeve so you can stow your electronics knowing they will be both dry and secure. The air mesh padded back panel and shoulder straps create pretty good lumbar support, so this pack is a fine option for longer and more strenuous hikes. It’s challenging finding a true dry bag that will also behave and operate as a nice backpack, so this pack really has it going on.

Reflective patches on the front of the pack also add to its safety stats when riding a bicycle at night or when trying to signal for help. Perhaps the best feature that’s bound to come in handy is the large water resistant zip side pocket, allowing you to effectively organize the contents in this pack.