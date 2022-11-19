11 Best Deer Carts For Packing Out Game

300 Pound weight capacity

Steel frame

Puncture-proof 16-inch solid-rubber wheels

Fold Flat Design

3 Lashing straps included

The Guide Gear Deer Cart is a no-nonsense, straight forward option that will pull over most environments just fine.

This cart is built with a steel frame for maximum durability and lifespan, as well as 16-inch puncture-proof solid rubber wheels. The diameter of the wheels is fairly large with this option, giving it a nice clearance over logs, rocks and other wilderness obstacles. Wheels any smaller than 14-inches may struggle to traverse terrain that’s ridden with ground obstacles.

The weight capacity of this unit is 300 pounds, so it can haul out essentially any deer, but is not the tool for hauling out bigger game like elk, moose or bear. The lower weight capacity and fold-flat design does, however, make this cart a particularly portable and packable option. See Guide Gear’s Aluminum Deer Cart for an even lighter weight choice.

Three lashing straps help to secure your kill to the cart and keep it from snagging up on wilderness obstacles. a pivotal feature that should not be overlooked. No matter what deer cart you choose to go with, you should always bring along some reliable cordage if it lacks strapping.