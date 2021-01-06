7 Best Duck Hunting Waders & Hip Boots

Waterfowl season is upon us. Whether you like to load up your duck boat to the brim, assemble a gloriously hidden blind or just go swamp jumping looking for birds — you’ll need a tough pair of hip boots or waders. Your hunting waders may or may not be the same pair as your fishing waders — but lord knows they take a heavier beating trudging through wetlands after fallen birds than they do standing in the stream with a rod in hand.

It’s worth owning a particularly tough pair of duck boots or waders that won’t puncture or malfunction while you’re in the field. The terrain you conquer while looking for and retrieving birds can be unpredictable, so prepare for some rugged hunts with a reliable wading system that will keep you warm and dry this season.

We’ve put together a top list of some great wading options for waterfowl hunting. There’s a range of products here from lighter weight hip boots for less intensive hunts on the coast or stream bank, to nearly impenetrable chest waders suitable for all out excursions through Jurassic Park looking swamps and marshland. Don’t limit where you can trek this season and gear up with a tough new wading system that will hunt wherever you want to hunt.