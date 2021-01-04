23 Best Hunting Gloves: Compare & Save

Whatever your price range and hunting style, there’s something here for you.

A long sit in your tree stand during deer season or early morning sessions hunkered down in your duck blind can make for some white knuckle conditions — keep your trigger finger toasty and your brain in the game with a pair of hunting gloves from our top list.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Cold Tolerance Varies

While reading through our top list and ultimately some of the customer reviews for the suggestions we've made here, keep in mind that everyone's cold tolerance is different. Some sportsmen may claim a certain pair of gloves are suitable for below freezing temps, while others claim you'll be uncomfortable at 40 degrees F! The fact of the matter is, you have to know where on the cold-tolerance spectrum you generally lie in order to make an informed decision - we're all different!

Hunting Gloves are Often a Necessity, Not a Luxury!

Cold hands can really make for a challenging hunt. When your extremities are warm, you can focus on pursuing game and keep your mind on the hunt. Owning some reliable gloves for the hunting scenarios you most often put yourself in can be seriously advantageous.

We've included some highly dexterous, low profile gloves that you can both lay wait for game and comfortably shoot in, as well as some supremely warm, bulkier gloves for those days that are just outrageously freezing. Many of these options have sizing available for women, so there are some nice options here for the ladies, too! There are also a few options here that focus on concealment and scent control rather than providing warmth.

Don’t forget to check out our list of hunting hand warmers/muffs as well as our list of hunting thermal wear for some added cold defense in addition to gloves! Whatever your hunting style is, we’ve got you covered with some awesome handwear that will keep you sharp, warm and consistently ready for whatever the wilderness throws your way.

Waterproof Gloves for Hunting Applications

While some of the options within our top list are certainly waterproof, some hunters may find that anything short of a completely waterproof hunting glove won't fit the bill.

Some additional hunting glove options that are particularly well suited for any amount of wetness include the Sitka Gear Downpour GTX Glove and the Sitka Gear Gear Coldfront GTX Glove.

Heated Gloves

Don't overlook the benefits of heated gloves for use in the field when it's just downright freezing. Savior Heat makes a very well reviewed pair that's suitable for still-hunting, while the Outdoor Research Lucent Heated Mitts are a top-notch, performance option

Duck Hunting

Hunting ducks and waterfowl often includes wetness - especially if you're hunting in a wetland. Even if you're pursuing waterfowl in a typically dry setting such as agricultural land, the fall season is often snotty and wet. Point is, you need something WARM and WATERPROOF.

The Pro Waterfowler Waterproof Neoprene Gloves by Glacier Glove are a great choice for keeping your hands dry on their own, or underneath something warmer, while the Sitka Gear Downpour GTX Glove and the Sitka Gear Gear Coldfront GTX Glove provide some serious warmth and wetness defense.

These elbow-high neoprene gloves from DecoyPro should not be overlooked if you often utilize on-water decoys and struggle to keep your forearms dry.

Check out our list of the best waterfowl gear for some additional hunting apparel and gear that could change your game this season!

Deer Hunting

When you're pursuing deer in any environment, there's usually an emphasis on stealth. Complete concealment visually, audibly and from an odor standpoint are pivotal to success, so your gloves should play the part just like the rest of your deer hunting gear.

Sitka Gear's Incinerator Flip Mitts are a great choice for particularly cold hunts that are impressively silent and warm, while the Full Season Bow Release Gloves by ScentLok are more of a mid-weight option that offer total scent-control as well as several camo pattern options. ScentLok's Fleece Pop Top Gloves are another particularly warm option that also offer scent control and quiet fabrics at a reasonable price point.

Big Game Hunting

Backcountry hunts where you may be spending days at a time in the field in search of big game call for particularly rugged and dependable gloves that will not abrade, puncture, leak or wet-out on you. When you don't have the ability to simply walk out of the woodlot and back to your vehicle at the end of the day, your reliance on your gear is doubly important - especially when it comes to your hands!

The Mountain Windstopper Gloves and the Pantanal GTX Glove both by Sitka Gear are two of our favorite options. Orvis's Cold Weather Hunting Gloves are also another great go-to for big game applications.

Bow Hunting

Bowhunters have three options when it comes to selecting the right hunting glove.

When hunting by bow and arrow you have the choice of something either highly dextrous that you can comfortably shoot in (likely at the cost of insulation) or something heavy-duty and warm that keeps your hands super toasty until you need to shoot.

Both approaches have their advantages, so it's up to you to decide whether warmth or dexterity is your priority.

The third option is a hunting glove system that is effectively warm through any conditions, which then gives you the option to expose your shooting finger when you need to (aka pop-top mittens and gloves).

Sitka Gear's Fanatic Whitetail Optifade Elevated II Hunting Gloves are a highly dextrous option that lack a finger and thumb in order to pull a bowstring, while Hot Shot's Huntsman Pop-Top Mittens provide highly insulated warmth, and then allow you to expose your bare fingers at a moments notice.

Alternatively, ScenLok's Full Season Bow Release Gloves are a great mid-weight for wearing and actively shooting in temperatures down to about freezing.

