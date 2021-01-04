23 Best Hunting Gloves: Compare & Save

A long sit in your tree stand during deer season or early morning sessions hunkered down in your duck blind can make for some white knuckle conditions — keep your trigger finger toasty and your brain in the game with a pair of hunting gloves from our top list.
Whatever your price range and hunting style, there’s something here for you.
1. Sitka Gear Incinerator Insulated Flip MittsPros:
Cons:
- Super warm flip-mitts that can handle the extreme cold
- Both windproof and highly insulated
- Outer fleece material is silent when opening and closing the flip-mitts
- Interior built in liner of the mittens are dexterous enough to shoot with the mittens on — just flip them open when you have a shot!
- These are not cheap hunting gloves - you pay top dollar when you buy Sitka because they’re a top brand that doesn’t disappoint
- In a heavy rain the fleece material of these flip-mitts might get wetter than you’d like and weigh you down
- Will need to expose the liners in order to shoot with these gloves on
Here’s an awesome pair of flip-mittens for late season gun hunters from Sitka Gear. Sitka is renowned amongst hunters of all kinds for their superior hunting apparel – they make outstanding gear that pays attention to every detail and is built to last.
The Incinerator Insulated Flip Mitts are an excellent choice for tree stand and blind hunters who endure some really cold temps.
These bad boys encase all your digits in Sitka’s signature ‘Windstopper’ laminate barrier and then provide some killer insulation with some added Primaloft Down Blend Gold. The Incinerators are built to both endure the elements as well as provide some serious warmth.
The exterior is crafted from wet-printed Micro-Fleece fabric that is silent when you want to flip the mittens open or closed. The palms are reinforced with leather for some added durability and enhanced grip and the collar of the mittens will accommodate for closure around most hunting jacket sleeves.
The best part of these mittens is that when flipped open you can shoot comfortably with your fingers still encased in the dexterous, incorporated liners. For hunting styles where you’re generally still and waiting for game, these gloves will provide superior warmth while still maintaining your ability to shoot – no doubt the best of both worlds!
If you REALLY struggle to keep your hands warm in the freezing cold then consider pairing these mittens with Sitka’s Merino Liner Glove. The Incinerator Mittens are designed to be totally toasty on their own so most hunters will find adding liners to be excessive, but if you can use all the help you can get they will pair with the Merino Liners.
Find more Sitka Gear Incinerator Insulated Flip Mitts information and reviews here.
2. SITKA Gear Blizzard GTX Mitten
Cons:
- Waterproof GORE-TEX 3-layer laminate shell paired with a removable PrimaLoft Gold insulated liner for maximum warmth and weather exclusion
- Versatile glove that can be utilized with or without the included liners, or with a liner of your choosing
- Pittarrd Oiltac leather palms provide a comfortable handle on your weapon during even the most gnarly conditions
- Perfect for enduring long, stationary sits in the cold while waiting or glassing for game
- Fairly expensive option
- Limited camouflage selection
- Closed-finger design means you'll need to remove the shell in order to fire your weapon or draw your bow
The SITKA Gear Blizzard GTX Mitten should be at the top of your radar if you’re seeking a truly warm, late-season hunting glove that can comfortably endure even the most extreme of temperatures and conditions.
Built with a waterproof GORE-TEX 3-layer laminate shell paired with a removable PrimaLoft Gold insulated liner for maximum warmth and weather exclusion, these highly capable mittens are a complete stonewall to frozen fingers and dampness. It’s a versatile system that allows you to implement a waterproof shell with or without the insulating, more dextrous liners, or alternatively, with a low-profile pair of liners of your choosing.
Equipped with Primaloft Gold, the liners will furthermore insulate even when wet, so if they take on a little water when you need to expose them to better utilize your dexterity or to shoot, you won’t be left freezing.
Pittarrd Oiltac leather palms on the mitten shell provide a comfortable and effective grasp on your weapon during even the most gnarly conditions, so the Blizzard GTXs won’t impede the way you handle your firearm or bow.
These are very likely the ideal gloves for those seeking a pair for enduring long, stationary sits in the brutal cold while waiting or glassing for game. If you struggle to keep your fingers comfortable and ready at a moment’s notice, then the price point of these performance mittens from SITKA will be far more than worth it as soon as you experience the invincibility to the elements they provide.
Find more SITKA Gear Blizzard GTX Mitten information and reviews here.
3. Sitka Gear Gradient Glove
Cons:
- Lightweight warmth allowing for enough dexterity for shotgun operation
- Built from a super stretch microfiber fleece
- Can be worn alone or with a shell
- Touch screen compatible
- Impressive warmth for their light weight and lack of bulk
- Fair price point
- Not fully water or wind proof
- Limited camo pattern selection
- No scent blocking technology
The Sitka Gear Gradient Glove is a stellar mid-weight hunting glove option that can be worn alone, or with a weatherproof shell.
These gloves provide impressive warmth for their weight and bulk and are furthermore designed for safe, effective operation of a shotgun, but you’ll want to pair them with a shell in order to stay warm in truly cold or wet conditions. The Pantanal Glove, and the Delta Deek Glove also by Sitka are recommended for pairing with the Gradient Glove for a truly weatherproof system.
On their own, the tight woven Jersey Face of the Gradient Gloves are suitable for all sorts of hunts. It’s built from a super stretch microfiber fleece that breathes well and gives you adequate dexterity for most hunting tasks.
The thumb and index finger are touch screen compatible, and the wrists are built extended for easy layering. All in all, a highly versatile and capable hunting glove for the cost that is suitable for all sorts of contexts.
Find more Sitka Gear Gradient Glove information and reviews here.
4. Sitka Gear Traverse Glove
Cons:
- Impressive dexterity for the weight and bulk
- Can be worn alone, with a base layer or with a shell
- Silver threads in the index finger and thumb enable touch screen use
- Several camo patterns to choose from
- Excellent warmth for their weight and bulk, but not COLD weather gloves
- No scent blocking technology
- Not fully waterproof
The Sitka Gear Traverse Glove is highly comparable to the Gadient Glove in the sense that it can be paired with a fully weatherproof shell, yet is a bit different in design because it can also be effectively worn with a base layer.
This highly versatile hunting glove is touch screen compatible, designed with a water repellent finish and patterned in order to accommodate for a tighter feel. It’s a stellar early to mid-season glove choice that you can then either add a base layer, or burly shell to when the conditions get really raw out there.
You won’t want to wear these gloves on their own if conditions are particularly wet, but they will impress you with how warm they remain in even freezing temps (without getting saturated).
For the price point, this is an excellent hunting glove option that is suitable on its own for many different contexts and scenarios, while also being compatible with an array of shells to create a truly “do-anything” hunting glove system. Sitka recommends pairing the Traverse Gloves with their Stormfront, or Coldfront hunting gloves for a system that’s impervious to the cold and to the elements.
Find more Sitka Gear Traverse Glove information and reviews here.
5. Sitka Gear Men's Stormfront Waterproof Insulated Glove
Cons:
- Highly waterproof gloves - if you expect to do battle with heavy rains this hunting season these are a great go-to
- These are insulated gloves that are great for super cold conditions
- Come with removable liners for added warmth that can be switched out if you prefer another liner
- These are some rugged gloves — hunters praise the Stormfronts for their exceptional toughness
- Some complaints that the liners for these gloves is not as warm as advertised — fortunately you can switch them out for your favorite pair if you need something warmer
- These are expensive gloves — but you’re paying for lasting quality when you by Sitka Gear
- Body of these gloves is pretty dam bulky - don't expect to be low profile in these
Here’s one more pair of gloves from Sitka Gear that are meant to keep your hands dry no matter the conditions. The Stormfront Waterproof Insulated Gloves are a top of the line pair of hunting gloves that are virtually bomb proof. These gloves feature a Gore-tex membrane and elastic cuffs, and also are treated with a DWR finish. They’re meant to be exceptionally waterproof in order to handle any amount of snow or rain that you might be up against.
These gloves come included with midpile liner gloves that are conveniently removable. The gloves paired with the liners have reports for how well they are handling the extreme cold – but all hunters agree these will keep you toasty well below freezing.
If you want to brave some crazy cold conditions then you can pair these with a warmer liner of your choice. The Bonded Stealth Gloves by Huntworth listed here at number three could be a solid option for a companion to Stormfronts. Sitka’s Merino Liner Gloves could be another great liner option for enduring the extreme cold in the Stormfronts – but you’ll likely find the included liners to be more than adequate for your hunting purposes.
The Stormfronts do run a pinch large so you can comfortably fit a liner underneath the shells, so if you plan on removing the liners and not pairing these with any added warmth you might want to buy a size small.
The all leather palms on the Stormfronts make for a great grip and quiet use of your hands. The leather also adds some durability stats to this already rugged hunting option. Some elastic around the wrist and a drawstring at the cuff ensure the wet stays out of your gloves and also allow you to lock these gloves down under or over the cuffs of your hunting jacket.
The Optifade camo pattern is a versatile print that should blend nicely with most environments – including snowy landscapes. These are a great option for cold tree stand hunts as well as more mobile, active hunts because of the removable liners and ability to choose between super toasty or highly breathable.
These are built a bit bulky for both durability and insulating reasons so don’t expect to necessarily be able to fire your gun or bow in these (some mixed opinions from hunters depending on what type of firearm you’re using and whether you buy these gloves a size up or not).
The emphasis here is on remaining bone dry, so if you’re in the market for a glove that will truly keep your hands from getting wet, look no further.
Find more Sitka Gear Men’s Stormfront Waterproof Insulated Glove information and reviews here.
6. Under Armour Men's ColdGear Infrared Scent Control 2.0 Primer Gloves
Cons:
- Insulation and breathability makes these gloves great for a hunting within a wide temperature spectrum
- Nine different camo prints available
- Touch screen compatible fingers
- Tight fit around the cuff and hands for maximum heat retention and dexterity
- These gloves work well in the freezing cold for some naturally hot-handed hunters, but also have poor reviews for hunting in really freezing temps
- Tight wrist cuff makes these a bit difficult to take off and on - this is a pro or con depending on what you’re looking for
- Mixed opinions about touch screen compatibility
You might not have expected to see a pair of gloves from Under Armour here on this list, but they make some pretty righteous hunting apparel that contends with some of the top hunting outfitters! The ColdGear Infrared Scent Controlled Primer Gloves are an excellent and affordable option for cold weather hunting. These are rugged gloves that will serve you well for any style hunting. They’re both bulky enough to be worn with an additional liner and dexterous enough to wear alone and still be able to shoot a firearm.
The real-world hunter opinions concerning how warm these gloves really are, are all over the place — some hunters insist these are some of the warmest gloves they’ve ever owned while others claim their hands freeze in these gloves in temperatures below freezing. Under Armour has crafted the interior of these gloves with a soft, thermo-conductive liner for maximum heat absorption and conduction. The 6.0 oz PrimaLoft insulation employed here is both water-resistant and highly breathable as well as impressively lightweight.
People’s hands have varying tolerance to cold so the wide spectrum of hunter reports isn’t terribly surprising. I’m going to go ahead and assume these gloves are adequately warm down to about freezing temperatures for the average person.
What all hunters do agree on however is that these gloves are built dam tough and have an excellent fit. Active hunters and tree stand hunters alike really enjoy the dexterous yet rugged feel these gloves provide. The Primer Gloves seem to be a tight fit for most hunters, so consider buying a size up if you plan on possibly pairing these gloves with a liner. If you are going to be hunting in cold (but not FREEZING) conditions, then you’ll likely appreciate the snug fit of the hand and wrist cuff. The tighter the fit, the better the dexterity.
These gloves are also offered in nine different camo prints and are scent controlled so your odor and visual profile is kept to a minimum in the field. As mentioned above, the cuff is particularly snug so these gloves hold tight to your hands in order to trap heat and keep from snagging up on anything. The palms have a silicone print incorporated into the design for an enhanced grip on your weapon adding to these glove’s dexterity stats. The fingers are even touch screen compatible which is always a nice added feature with hunting gloves.
Overall, this is a totally solid option in hunting gloves that offer a high degree of versatility spanning a wide temperature range. Dexterity, a rugged exterior and materials that both keep your hands warm and ventilated makes for a sweet value buy! Under Armour does offer a newer version of this model — check them out here if you’re interested in what’s new about the Primer’s.
Find more Under Armour Men’s ColdGear Infrared Scent Control 2.0 Primer Gloves information and reviews here.
7. Orvis Men's High Volume Pro Lt Hunting Gloves
Cons:
- Orvis has reinforced all of the critical areas of these gloves with quality materials for maximum abrasion resistance and durability
- Built to be highly breathable so your hands don’t overheat in the field
- Left hand is designed with muted colors to keep from distracting you while locating targets
- Genuine leather palms are quiet and provide an awesome grip on your weapon
- Shooting finger is encased in thin sheepskin leather for exceptional dexterity
- Thumb on the right hand is equipped with a grippy polyester patch for toggling the safety on double barrel guns
- These are some pretty pricey shooting gloves - but you’re still getting more than you pay for with Orvis
- These gloves are reinforced in all the right places and built super tough, but be mindful of the mesh on the back of the hands when moving through burrs and briers
- Currently only available for right handed shooters
Here’s a high end pair of shooting gloves from Orvis for those hunters who are taking a lot of shots in the field. If you’re a dove, pheasant or waterfowl hunter than you might fall in love with these incredibly well designed shooting gloves.
The Pro Lt Hunting Gloves are all about firing your gun as comfortably and effectively as possible and don’t offer much thermal quality other than the fact that they are a layer for your hands. Orvis’s attention to detail with these gloves makes them the ultimate shooting glove for sportsmen who really appreciate the perks of shooting gear. If you’re a right handed shooter who enjoys actively picking targets and swinging a shotgun then you’ll love what these gloves offer.
The leather and nylon construction makes the High Volume Shooter’s Gloves super tough, and genuine leather palms add some further durability to the design. There’s even waterproof WR100X Armor-tan sheepskin leather built into the high abrasion areas of the gloves so these bad boys are really meant to last.
Thin sheepskin leather at the fingertip allows for awesome trigger feel and makes these gloves exceptionally dexterous in any scenario. The right (trigger) glove is crafted with a digital polyester patch that is equipped with some grip for toggling the safety on and off on double-barrel guns.
Heat reflective material keeps your fingers and thumbs from overheating while wearing these gloves while the nylon waffle mesh on the back of the hands further aids with breathability. Your hands will be truly comfortable and cool in these gloves all day. The back of the hands are also crafted to effectively stretch so you can count on a snug, dexterous fit.
The left glove is mindfully designed with muted colors so your eye won’t be distracted when locating targets with a raised weapon. Orvis has really hit all the bases with these ones, the High Volume Shooter’s Gloves are the whole package when it comes to sport shooting and shotgun hunting.
A flawless fit, great ventilation, exceptional dexterity and materials that are built to last and also keep your eyes on the hunt all combine to make these shooting gloves a killer companion in the field.
Find more Orvis Men’s High Volume Shooter’s Gloves information and reviews here.
8. Orvis Cold Weather Hunting Gloves
Cons:
- Maintains excellent dexterity while providing late-season warmth
- Goat-leather palm and fingers have a great feel and grip
- Built with PrimaLoft Gold Eco 3 ounce insulation on back of hand and palm
- Articulated fingers
- Neoprene gusseted cuff is built snug to trap heat and for flexible entry
- No insulation on trigger finger/thumb for added safety and dexterity firing your weapon
- Expensive option
- No camo print selection
- No scent control technology
The Cold Weather Hunting Gloves by Orvis are without a doubt one of the best options on the market when it comes to a late-season hunting glove that you can comfortably shoot in while keeping you effectively warm.
These gloves are designed for a wide range of hunting scenarios and environmental conditions. Sportsmen reviews rave about the all-day warmth of these gloves from chasing elk in the backcountry to pheasants in the back yard – the cold weather applications are endless.
Goat-leather palms and fingers built with articulations have a great feel and retain impressive dexterity for the high level of warmth here, while a neoprene gusseted cuff is built snug in order to trap heat and for flexible entry.
PrimaLoft Gold Eco 3 ounce insulation is integrated throughout these gloves, but not on the trigger finger or thumb in order to retain maximum trigger-feel. The idea here is to create a super warm glove that you don’t have to take off to safely and accurately shoot!
Because of the insulation utilized here, you won’t want to really soak these gloves. PrimaLoft Gold fares better than most insulations against wetness, but saturating these gloves will definitely compromise a lot of their heat-retention stats.
These gloves are unfortunately not offered in a variety of camo patterns, but the color scheme used is at least a highly versatile assemblage of muted earth tones that won’t stand out in virtually any landscape.
An expensive option yes, but Orivis’s Cold Weather Hunting Gloves are more or less unmatched when it comes to a highly dextrous hunting system that doesn’t force you to take off your gloves to shoot.
Find more Orvis Cold Weather Hunting Gloves information and reviews here.
9. Orvis Waterproof Hunting Gloves
Cons:
- Fully waterproof glove
- Built thin for maximum dexterity yet still provide a fair amount of warmth
- The palm, first two fingers, and thumb are built with supple Pittards WR100X waterproof sheepskin
- Awesome dexterity and overall feel
- Abrasion-resistant nylon shell effectively protects your hands and prevents from wear and tear
- Breathable liner allows your hands to ventilate even in a downpour
- Expensive option
- No camo pattern selection
- No scent-blocking technology
The Waterproof Hunting Gloves by Orvis are a performance product for hunters who are serious about retaining maxim dexterity and feel in the field. These gloves provide a fair amount of warmth, but the emphasis here is on keeping your hands and fingers bone dry, rather than super toasty.
The palm, first two fingers, and thumb are built with supple Pittards WR100X waterproof sheepskin while an abrasion-resistant nylon shell makes up the rest of the glove. They are ruthlessly rugged while maintaining a highly dextrous feel and surprising overall comfort.
These gloves will not let in any wetness, just be sure to keep the wrist cuffs effectively cinched.
These would make a stellar hunting glove option for upland game hunts, chasing turkeys, or stalking or flushing waterfowl in wetlands to name a few applications. The Waterproof Hunting Gloves could furthermore be a killer companion (pun intended) for big game hunts due to their impressive toughness – just be mindful that they’re not built to insulate for truly cold temps.
Orvis does not build any hunting apparel short of awesome, so you can count on a quality product, as well as an excellent guarantee and customer service experience.
Unfortunately, these gloves are only offered in the black aesthetic pictured and are not available in any camo patterns. If you’re hunting in truly wet conditions or landscapes for upland game or waterfowl, however, chances are you’re not employing scent-proof, highly concealed apparel.
All things considered, if you often chase game in foul weather, or if you expect the landscape to be consistently wet, these are the type of performance hunting gloves that you can keep on all day long without feeling the need to air out your hands. Say goodbye to bringing a second pair of “waterproof” gloves on those saturated treks into the field – Orvis has you covered with these ones!
Find more Orvis Waterproof Hunting Gloves information and reviews here.
10. Orvis Pro Lt Hunting Gloves
Cons:
- Reinforced in critical, high-wear areas for maximum abrasion resistance and durability
- Built to be highly breathable so your hands don’t overheat in the field
- Left hand is designed with muted colors to keep from distracting you while locating targets
- Genuine leather palms are quiet and provide an awesome grip on your weapon
- Shooting finger is encased in thin sheepskin leather for exceptional dexterity
- Thumb on the right hand is equipped with a grippy polyester patch for toggling the safety on double barrel guns
- Fairly expensive option
- These gloves are reinforced in all the right places and built super tough, but be mindful of the mesh on the back of the hands when moving through burrs and briers
- Currently only available for right handed shooters
The Orvis Pro Lt Hunting Gloves are a high-end, performance option for those hunters who are taking a lot of shots in the field. If you’re a dove, pheasant, or waterfowl hunter than you might fall in love with these incredibly well-designed shooting gloves.
These are all about firing your gun as comfortably and effectively as possible and don’t offer much thermal quality other than the fact that they are a layer for your hands. Orvis’s attention to detail with these gloves makes them the ultimate shooting glove for sportsmen who really appreciate the perks of shooting gear. If you’re a right-handed shooter who enjoys actively picking targets and swinging a shotgun then you’ll love what these gloves offer.
The leather and nylon construction makes the Lt Hunting Gloves super tough, and genuine leather palms add some further durability to the design. There’s even waterproof WR100X Armor-tan sheepskin leather built into the high abrasion areas of the gloves so these bad boys are really meant to last.
Thin sheepskin leather at the finger tip allows for awesome trigger feel and makes these gloves exceptionally dexterous in any scenario. The right (trigger) glove is crafted with a digital polyester patch that is equipped with some grip for toggling the safety on and off on double barrel guns.
Heat reflective material keeps your fingers and thumbs from overheating while wearing these gloves while the nylon waffle mesh on the back of the hands further aids with breathability. Your hands will be truly comfortable and cool in these gloves all day. The back of the hands are also crafted to effectively stretch so you can count on a snug, dexterous fit.
The left glove is mindfully designed with muted colors so your eye won’t be distracted when locating targets with a raised weapon. Orvis has really hit all the bases with these ones, the Lt Hunting Gloves are the whole package when it comes to sport shooting and shotgun hunting.
A flawless fit, great ventilation, exceptional dexterity, and materials that are built to last and also keep your eyes on the hunt all combine to make these shooting gloves a killer companion in the field.
Find more Orvis Men’s High Volume Shooter’s Gloves information and reviews here.
11. ScentLok Full Season Bow Release Glove
Cons:
- Carbon alloy scent-blocking technology
- Silicon printed palm
- Moisture wicking
- Touch tech finger tips allow for touch screen use
- Several available camo patterns
- Great price point
- Mid-weight glove that is probably not suitable for hunting much below freezing despite the "full-season" claim
- Touch screen compatible finger tips don't work particularly well
- Some mixed reviews claiming these gloves are a bit bulky- you'd be wise to practice shooting with them before hunting
The Full Season Bow Release Gloves by Scentlok are certainly one of the ultimate options for bow hunters seeking a pair of durable, performance hunting gloves.
These midweight gloves are advertised as “full season” but considering the level of breathability and polyester fabric used for construction, it may be difficult wearing these gloves on their own during truly cold conditions. That being said, these gloves do effectively wick moisture away from your hands and to the surface of the fabric for rapid evaporation – so you can push the limits when it comes to the cold.
Silicone printed palms give you a rock-solid grip on your weapon while activated carbon, treated carbon, and zeolite concealed between the fabrics trap all of your odor.
The bottom line with these bad boys is that they are effectively odor-blocking, built with silent fabrics and materials and allow for a secure and effective grip on your weapon or bow, as well as for an awesome bow release. For those truly stealth hunters who stalk scent-sensitive game, these are a pair of gloves that should be on your radar.
Scentlok has come up with an impressively affordable and stealthy bow hunting option with this pair of gloves that will make for a righteous companion in almost all hunting conditions.
Find more ScentLok Full Season Bow Release Glove information and reviews here.
12. TideWe Neoprene Decoy Gloves with Silicone Textured Surface
Cons:
- 5mm high-stretch 100% waterproof neoprene construction extends almost all the way to the elbow
- Warm internal fleece lining adds further insulation and comfort
- Silicone pattern textured palm surface provides a solid grip on your gun and decoys in wet conditions
- Large cuff design enables easy layering over your jacket cuffs
- Exterior Realtree Camo fabric provides some versatile and effective concealment
- The 5mm neoprene build of these gloves will likely be too thick to comfortable fire your weapon while wearing them
- There is no cinch around the cuff of these gloves - so be careful not to dunk them above the elbow or else you'll get wet
- Limited camoflauge options
The TideWe Neoprene Decoy Gloves with Silicone Textured Surface are perhaps the ultimate pair of hunting gloves for passionate waterfowl hunters seeking a 100% dry option for dealing with decoys, retrieving downed birds, and simply enduring the wetness that’s expected while embarking on coastal and wetland hunts.
The 5mm high-stretch 100% waterproof neoprene construction of these gloves extends almost all the way to the elbow, so you can go ahead and dunk your entire hand in the water without fear of taking on any drip. Just be careful of the fact that there is no cinch around the cuff to seal out water if you go in below the elbow.
In addition to the neoprene construction, the internal blind-stitched seams and external glued seamless design of these decoy gloves ensures there is absolutely no water penetration. Warm internal fleece lining adds further insulation and comfort, so these gloves are far cozier than a rubbery pair of neoprene hand coverings!
A silicone pattern textured palm surface goes on to provide a solid grip on your gun and decoys in wet conditions, so you’ll retain impressive dexterity and overall use of your hands despite the insulating ability and waterproofness of this option. It should also be noted that the large cuff design enables easy layering over your jacket cuffs, so you can effectively seal out any and all cold-season drafts.
When it comes to wet and wild hunts into the marsh or swamp or early morning decoy setups along wind-battered and brutally cold coastlines, the TideWe Neoprene Decoy Gloves will without a doubt prove themselves to be the ultimate companion for maintaining both dry and effectively insulated hands.
Find more TideWe Neoprene Decoy Gloves with Silicone Textured Surface information and reviews here.
13. Allen Company Neoprene Waterfowl Gloves
Cons:
- Fully waterproof, 18-inch length neoprene construction is perfect for handling decoys
- Textured dot-grip palm and fingers for added dexterity
- Equipped with Realtree MAX-5 camo pattern
- Easily encompasses your jacket sleeve/cuff while still retaining a snug, dextrous fit
- Effectively insulate in cold conditions
- Limited camouflage selection
- Fairly expensive option for use setting and handling decoys
- Complaints about leaks after only moderate use - seems to be quality control issues so be sure to thoroughly water-test your new gloves
The Allen Company Neoprene Waterfowl Gloves are a simple and straightforward option for wetland birders seeking an insulating, waterproof glove to comfortably set up and manage their decoys with.
If you’re spending time on or near the water and can expect to get your hands wet on your hunts, then these fully waterproof, 18-inch length neoprene gloves will ensure you stay effectively dry and warm, no matter the season. A textured palm pattern ensures you retain a firm grip on your gear, while the Realtree MAX-5 camo pattern keeps par with the rest of your concealment efforts.
These decoy gloves will furthermore easily encompass your jacket sleeve/cuff while still retaining a snug, dextrous fit, so you can really lock out the elements during particularly nasty weather.
Warm, dry, inconspicuous, and highly packable, the Allen Company Neoprene Waterfowl Gloves are both a versatile and highly effective option for wetland and wet weather hunting.
Find more Allen Company Neoprene Waterfowl Gloves information and reviews here.
14. Redneck Convent Trapping Gauntlet Gloves
Cons:
- Waterproof construction extends all the way up to the shoulders, so you can really extend your reach with these
- Single cotton layer liner adds comfort and warmth
- PVC coating in addition to being waterproof provides excellent resistance to abrasion, oils, chemicals, and other solvents
- Textured patten on the palms and fingers adds dexterity in order to effectively handle decoys, lines, and more
- Reasonably affordable
- No camouflage patterns available
- If the inside of these gloves take a dunk and wets out, their insulating ability will be compromised due to the cotton lining
- Extra long length may be more cumbersome to wear than the added waterproof reach is worth
The Redneck Convent Trapping Gauntlet Gloves are a rock-solid, nearly indestructible pair of fully waterproof gloves that are designed to allow for a particularly deep reach when you need to submerge your hands.
Designed for all manner of rugged, waterproof applications, these gloves are not only ideal for setting up decoys in the cold, but are also a stellar option for tending submerged traps, shellfishing, and navigating a boat to name just a few potential applications.
The PVC coating in addition to being waterproof also provides excellent resistance to abrasion, oils, chemicals, and other solvents, so the Gauntlet Gloves are also suitable for chemical handling and fabric dyeing, and will also work wonderfully for the often messy task of processing harvested game.
These gloves extend all the way up the arm to the shoulder, so those who have a need for an extended waterproof reach beyond the elbow will find a friend here. That being said, the soft cotton lining will not insulate well when wet compared to a fully neoprene construction, so be mindful not to dunk these gloves.
Textured palms and fingers ensure you maintain a firm grip on your decoys, paddle, tiller, traps, boat lines, and more – so you can rest assured you won’t experience butter-fingers while wearing these otherwise rugged and cumbersome gloves.
All things considered, waterfowl hunters and wetland/riparian trappers will no doubt be impressed by the quality of construction and inherent design of the Gauntlet Gloves for their more than reasonable price point.
Find more Redneck Convent Trapping Gauntlet Gloves information and reviews here.
15. Glacier Glove Pro Waterfowler Waterproof Neoprene Gloves
Cons:
- Effectively waterproof
- Fleece lined, 2 millimeter neoprene gloves
- Seamless palm design
- Touchrite technology enables you to shoot comfortably and safely
- Very reasonably priced
- No camo options
- No real insulation other than the fleece lining
- Wrist cuffs are noisy
Here’s a simple pair of fleece-lined neoprene gloves for waterfowl hunting applications by Glacier Glove that are really all you need for most wet-hunting scenarios.
The Glacier Glove Pro Waterfowler Waterproof Neoprene Gloves are super reasonably priced and fully waterproof making them a stellar option for decoy/blind hunting as well as more active waterfowl hunting tactics.
These gloves are built from 2-millimeter neoprene and have a fleece lining, but no real insulation otherwise. They are reasonably warm on their own, especially if you’re sitting in a blind with your hands in your duck-waders or a hunting muff!
You can always wear these gloves underneath a shell or warmer hunting gloves if you need the added insulation, and then simply pop off the outer layer when you need to rearrange decoys, paddle your hunting kayak or complete another task that gets your hands wet.
A cheap and reliable pair of hunting gloves that can be utilized in all sorts of ways! No doubt a great buy from Glacier Glove.
Find more Glacier Glove Pro Waterfowler Waterproof Neoprene Gloves information and reviews here.
16. Huntworth Women's Fleece Lined Stealth Hunting Pop Top
Cons:
- The Pop Top feature makes these mittens both very warm and highly dexterous when you need them to be
- Silicon studded palms enhance these mitten’s grip
- The cuffs are reinforced and built to handle a beating
- These gloves will handle wind, rain and snow well
- Your hands will get wet when you open the Pop Top depending on the conditions so be mindful of that
- Only one camo pattern available
- Tight getting in and out of these gloves
Here’s a pair of women’s pop-top mittens comparable to the mitts by Sitka located at number one of this list, but at less than half the cost. The Fleece Lined Stealth Hunting Pop Top Mittens are included here for their superior warmth stats and low cost – if you’re on a tight budget but need something actually WARM these could be the ticket.
Here’s another budget-friendly, comparable pair of pop-top mittens for men by Hot Shot that are definitely also worth checking out.
These polyester mittens are crafted from a mix of textured and sleek performance stretch fleece. They’re built to shed rain and snow but still remain silent and soft to the touch. The base lining (palm and bottom of fingers) features a honeycomb style fleece while the interior portion of the pop-top component is lined with plush, long pile fleece.
This is a seriously toasty unit that is designed to conquer cold, late season hunts. Huntworth’s DWR treatment ensures these mittens effectively shed rain and snow, so these won’t get soaked on you when things get wet. These should keep your hands pretty dam insulated in cold, rainy conditions late into the season.
The cuffs are reinforced and well designed for a snug fit around the cuffs of your hunting jacket.
There’s a silicone print on the palm for providing a solid grip on your weapon – when you pop open the mittens to expose your fingers you’ll have an awesome handle on your firearm or bow and forget all about the bulk of these mittens. There’s also a pocket on the back of the hands for securing the pop-top portion of the mittens when you need your fingers.
For the cost, these are some killer value hunting mittens that will no doubt last through many cold weather hunts.
Find more Huntworth Women’s Fleece Lined Stealth Hunting Pop Top information and reviews here.
17. Huntworth Men's Bonded Stealth Hunting Gloves
Cons:
- Excellent quality budget hunting gloves for early to mid season
- Gloves are thin and responsive for actively shooting and also feature a silicone palm for an enhanced grip
- Neoprene cuffs add durability and longevity to these gloves
- Microban antimicrobial protection on the bonded fleece reduces odor and therefore offers scent control
- Silicone print palm for an enhanced grip on your weapon
- Touch screen enabled thumb and index finger
- Multiple camo options available
- These won’t keep your hands warm in temps much lower than 35 degrees F
- No real waterproofing traits aside from the neoprene cuffs - so don't get these gloves wet out in the cold
- Stitching is susceptible to damage and fraying after some heavy use - you get what you pay for
The Bonded Stealth Hunting Gloves from Huntworth are a wonderful choice for early season applications. These polyester shooting gloves won’t give you a ton of warmth, but when you need at least a thin layer of defense against raw conditions or cold, these will do the trick without breaking the bank.
Huntworth offers these gloves in women’s sizing as well, so these are a great pair to own for any hunter! The shell is stretch-woven on the backside of the glove and bonded to a soft fleece on the interior. The palm is a two-way stretch performance fleece that has a silicone print incorporated in the design for providing a trusty grip.
The cuffs are built from neoprene so these gloves will cinch up nice around your wrist and remain durable. When cuffs are built from fabric there’s always a tendency for fraying and stretching around the wrist – neoprene cuffs are an awesome added feature.
These budget gloves even employ scent control – there’s microban antimicrobial protection on the bonded fleece that reduces odor! For early to midseason or early morning hunts, these are no doubt an awesome quality budget pair of hunting gloves with some excellent integrated features for the price point.
If you like the price tag and design of the Men’s Bonded Stealth Hunting Gloves but don’t think they will provide you with quite enough warmth, then make sure to check out the Primaloft Classic Hunting Gloves also from Huntworth — they’re essentially the same design with some added insulation.
Find more Huntworth Men’s Bonded Stealth Hunting Gloves information and reviews here.
18. ScentLok Savanna Lightweight Shooting Gloves
Cons:
- Provide awesome scent control and concealment - these gloves are for enhancing your stealth in the field
- Moisture wicking technology draws sweat away from the body toward the outer surface of the fabric for quick evaporation
- Hexagonal silicone pattern incorporated into the palms provides a solid grip on your firearm or bow
- Three different camo patterns available
- Budget friendly
- These gloves could be great for cool mornings or early season hunting, but they won’t keep your hands warm in colder conditions
- Some hunters might not like the tightness around the wrist
- Reported issues with quality control of the stitching
The ScentLok Savanna Lightweight Shooting Gloves are a righteous option for warmer weather hunting. These gloves have a focus on enhancing your concealment in the field as well as trapping your scent so you can be truly invisible in the woods.
The Savannas are not designed to be terribly warm, but will still make a nice layer for your hands early on in the season or before the sun gets all the way up.
ScentLok is renowned for their odor controlled hunting garments – when it comes to hiding your scent from game, they’re one of the best in the business. These gloves like their other garments employ carbon alloy technology to absorb your odor. It’s a combination of activated carbon, treated carbon and zeolite that works together for optimum odor control – pretty neat stuff!
Aside from blocking your scent, the camouflage provided by these gloves more than adequate. There are three different patterns available so there should be something that suits your hunting grounds nicely.
The material employed in the design of the Savanna Shooting Gloves is crafted from a moisture-wicking knit fabric in order to keep your hands as dry and comfortable as possible. Even when conditions get wet (or hot and sweaty) these gloves will perform per usual. The hexagonal silicone pattern stitched into the palms provides a trusted grip so you don’t need to be concerned about handling your firearm.
For the cost, I think these gloves are a solid choice for the hunter who’s looking for some additional scent control and concealment. There are other gloves that can do what these gloves do while also providing some warmth, but ScentLok has crafted a sharp-looking, comfortable pair of gloves here that won’t break the bank. For warmer weather hunts, this is definitely one of the best go-to’s.
Find more ScentLok Savanna Lightweight Shooting Gloves information and reviews here.
19. First Lite AeroWool Liner Glove
Cons:
- Versatile gloves that are great for solo use during the early season or that pair nicely as liners with heavier gloves/mittens
- Lightweight, 200 gsm AeroWool Fabric is naturally both odor resistant and insulating when wet and dry
- Touch screen compatible
- Machine washable
- No silicone incorporated into the palms for enhanced grip
- No reinforcement around the cuffs - be gentle with these ones if you want them to stay form fitting
- Limited camouflage selection
Here’s one for all you wool lovers out there. First Lite has engineered the AeroWool Liner Gloves to wick moisture, provide concealment, and also give you some added defense from the cold by reducing exposure.
Every knowledgeable outdoorsman knows the insulating power of wool is tough to match – both when dry and wet. These gloves are crafted from ‘aero wool’ merino wool and when used on their own will provide some impressive warmth for their weight on early season hunts. Merino wool also has a natural resistance to odor, so these gloves provide some decent scent control as well.
On their own, these won’t keep your hands warm in temperatures much colder than 40 degrees F depending on who you are, so don’t rely on them for late season use.
These are form-fitting gloves so they will pair nicely with a lot of the heavier mittens and gloves on this list if you’re seeking a truly toasty system. Whether you want to use them on their own for warmer weather hunts or add them to your line of cold defense on those seriously chilly days, you’ll love the low profile, dexterous feel these gloves provide.
I personally prefer gloves that feature a cuff made from a tougher material than fabric (neoprene or spandex), but these gloves are none the less well-reviewed for durability and adequate life span. If there was a neoprene wrist line on these gloves then they wouldn’t operate nearly as well as liners. Owning a pair of versatile liners such as this as well as a heavier pair of gloves or mittens is one of the most effective, well-rounded approaches to being prepared for any type of conditions through the entire hunting season.
There’s no integrated silicone pattern on the palms, but also no complaints from hunters concerning gripping their firearm or bow. All in all, these are some trusty, highly dextrous, and surprisingly affordable wool gloves that you’ll quickly learn to love! Absolutely a solid buy from First Lite that you’ll find to be a highly versatile tool in your gear locker!
Find more First Lite Men’s Tactical AeroWool Liner Glove information and reviews here.
20. Under Armour Early Season Fleece Glove
Cons:
- Can pop out your trigger finger
- Tech Touch print on thumbs and fingers enable use of touch screen devices
- Under Armour Storm technology repels water
- Great for use with a firearm or bow
- Fair price point
- Limited camo pattern selection
- No scent blocking technology
- Water repellent, but not fully waterproof and will wet out in intense rain
These Early Season Fleece Hunting Gloves from Under Armour are an awesome affordable option for hunting handwear before conditions get truly freezing, or if you typically hunt in a climate that never gets particularly cold.
The polyester fleece material of these gloves is treated to repel water, but you won’t want to soak these gloves. A little landscape wetness or rain won’t ruin your hunt but look elsewhere if true waterproofing is what you need.
Tech Touch print on the thumbs and fingers allow you to use touch screen devices, while the index finger and thumb are convertible in order to pop your digits out for a better handle on your weapon. It’s a fleece glove with mid-level warmth that gives you the option to pop your shooting finger completely out of the glove.
The available camo patterns are suitable for hunting a wide range of habitats, but chances are if you’re using these gloves then complete and total concealment is not a top priority.
Find more Under Armour Early Season Fleece Glove information and reviews here.
21. Primos Stretch-Fit Gloves
Cons:
- Super budget option!
- Extended cuff adds durability to the gloves wrist cuff and also can shield the wrist cuff of your hunting jacket
- Feature suregrip-inch-dots for an enhanced grip
- Form fitting and highly dexterous - you can fire a gun or bow effectively with these
- Won’t provide you with much thermal quality
- No odor control technology for hunter who want to be truly invisible in the woods
- Long term durability will not be impressive if you're hard on your gear
Here’s a super budget pair of hunting gloves from Primos that will add a bit of warmth and concealment to your hands in the field. There’s not a ton to say about these, the Stretch-Fit Gloves are thin gloves you can actively hunt and shoot in, so they are not going to keep your fingers warm in any conditions close to or below freezing temps.
There is however an extended cuff that allows these gloves to effectively fit over (or under) your hunting jacket. The cuffs are a nice feature for protecting the wrist cuffs on your jacket from snarling briers or vegetation and also extends the life of the glove.
The thermal quality of these gloves makes them ideal for scenarios like early bow season or spring turkey hunting — they’re not very warm but when you need some coverage for your bare hands in temps around 45-60 degrees F these will do the trick just fine.
If you are a bow hunter who has a hard time keeping your fingers comfortable during the late fall, then these thin, form fitting gloves could give you the added warmth you need without sacrificing your ability to shoot.
Both gun and bow hunters praise these gloves for their dexterity and feel. These gloves are furthermore built fairly tough despite their price tag, so they make a fine option for moving through brush. Reloading and shooting are no problem while wearing the Stretch-Fits, so for gloves in this price range you really get a lot of bang for your buck.
For the budget hunter who needs some hand coverage for cool to warm weather hunting – look no further.
Find more Primos Stretch-Fit Gloves information and reviews here.
22. Hot Shot Men's Copperhead Stretch Three Finger Glove
Cons:
- Lightweight, breathable hunting gloves offering high dexterity that also work well as liners
- 100% polyester construction with keyhole thumb for enhanced articulation
- Glove exterior is covered with Odor-X to trap your scent while also offering moisture wicking properties
- Exposed index finger and thumb for maximum control over your weapon and other tools
- Realtree Edge camouflage pattern ensures your hands remain concealed
- These gloves do not offer a high degree of warmth if worn alone and are only really suitable for early season applications
- While these gloves are effectively moisture-wicking, you won't want to get them more than a little wet
- No camouflage selection to choose from
The Hot Shot Men’s Copperhead Stretch Three Finger Glove is a wonderful option for early-season hunts that don’t call for a particularly insulated hunting glove, but demand total dexterity.
These gloves feature a 100% polyester construction with a keyhole thumb for enhanced articulation. The exterior of the Copperheads are furthermore covered with Odor-X, an anti-microbial technology that targets odor-causing bacteria while wicking away moisture.
This is a thin, form-fitting glove that won’t impede your hand movement and fine-tuned dexterity while still offering some relief from wind-chill and early morning cooled off temps. The Copperheads also excel as liners when paired with a more robust waterproof, or highly insulated shell.
You can easily shoot in these gloves, and even those sportsmen who prefer not to fire their weapon gloved will love this option for its fingerless design on your most important digits.
For those seeking an exceptionally low profile hunting glove for light, unimpeded insulation or use as a reliable liner to expose and shoot with, the Copperhead Stretch Three Finger Glove is the right piece of apparel for the job!
Find more Hot Shot Men's Copperhead Stretch Three Finger Glove information and reviews here.
23. Savior Unisex Heated Gloves
Cons:
- Heated, battery-powered rechargeable gloves heat up to an astounding 150 degrees F
- Three different temperature settings to effectively control heat output
- Wide heating area covers the entire back of the hand and all fingers
- Carbon fiber protective shell for abrasion resistance
- Fleece-lined for enhanced comfort and insulating ability
- Buckle-style hook and loop fastener on the cuffs allows you to cinch these gloves tight
- Wide sizing selecion
- 5 hour battery life is not very impressive - so turn these gloves on and off as you need them
- Fairly expensive option
- These gloves have reflective strips - so wise hunters will do something to dampen the refelectivity
- Cumbersome design offers poor dexterity, so you'll have to de-glove to shoot
The Savior Unisex Heated Gloves are perhaps the best hunting glove option for your needs if your fingers and hands just refuse to stay insulated, no matter what you do.
These are heated, battery-powered rechargeable gloves that warm up to an astounding 150 degrees F! There are three different temperature settings and, the heating element features a wide coverage zone that extends across the entire back of the hand and length of the fingers. If you suffer from chilly extremities and can’t seem to find anything warm enough for your hands – these gloves will change the game for you.
Powered by a 2200mAh rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, these gloves feature about a 5 hour maximum run time. While 5 hours is only a portion of your hunting day, if you turn these gloves on and off as you need them rather than running them non-stop, they will last you for quite some time. After turning these bad boys on you’ll feel the heat in 30-seconds, so they’re a great tool for warming back up after periods of cold.
The Carbon fiber protective shell for added abrasion resistance is also resistant against moisture, so you won’t have to worry about snow, rain, or sleet. You will however have to be careful not to get the wiring or battery components wet – so don’t submerge this heated option.
The cumbersome design of these heated gloves means you can easily pair them with a form-fitting liner. This makes the Savior Heated Gloves perfect as a second line of defense against the cold when worn with a baselayer shooting glove. For tree stand and blind hunters, having the ability to pop these gloves on when you need them will prove to be pivotal to comfort.
All things considered, a pair of heated gloves is without a doubt one of the best ways to combat the truly freezing cold when nothing else works!
Find more Savior Unisex Heated Gloves information and reviews here.
Cold Tolerance Varies
While reading through our top list and ultimately some of the customer reviews for the suggestions we've made here, keep in mind that everyone's cold tolerance is different. Some sportsmen may claim a certain pair of gloves are suitable for below freezing temps, while others claim you'll be uncomfortable at 40 degrees F! The fact of the matter is, you have to know where on the cold-tolerance spectrum you generally lie in order to make an informed decision - we're all different!
Hunting Gloves are Often a Necessity, Not a Luxury!
Cold hands can really make for a challenging hunt. When your extremities are warm, you can focus on pursuing game and keep your mind on the hunt. Owning some reliable gloves for the hunting scenarios you most often put yourself in can be seriously advantageous.
We've included some highly dexterous, low profile gloves that you can both lay wait for game and comfortably shoot in, as well as some supremely warm, bulkier gloves for those days that are just outrageously freezing. Many of these options have sizing available for women, so there are some nice options here for the ladies, too! There are also a few options here that focus on concealment and scent control rather than providing warmth.
Don’t forget to check out our list of hunting hand warmers/muffs as well as our list of hunting thermal wear for some added cold defense in addition to gloves! Whatever your hunting style is, we’ve got you covered with some awesome handwear that will keep you sharp, warm and consistently ready for whatever the wilderness throws your way.
Waterproof Gloves for Hunting Applications
While some of the options within our top list are certainly waterproof, some hunters may find that anything short of a completely waterproof hunting glove won't fit the bill.
Some additional hunting glove options that are particularly well suited for any amount of wetness include the Sitka Gear Downpour GTX Glove and the Sitka Gear Gear Coldfront GTX Glove.
Heated Gloves
Don't overlook the benefits of heated gloves for use in the field when it's just downright freezing. Savior Heat makes a very well reviewed pair that's suitable for still-hunting, while the Outdoor Research Lucent Heated Mitts are a top-notch, performance option
Duck Hunting
Hunting ducks and waterfowl often includes wetness - especially if you're hunting in a wetland. Even if you're pursuing waterfowl in a typically dry setting such as agricultural land, the fall season is often snotty and wet. Point is, you need something WARM and WATERPROOF.
The Pro Waterfowler Waterproof Neoprene Gloves by Glacier Glove are a great choice for keeping your hands dry on their own, or underneath something warmer, while the Sitka Gear Downpour GTX Glove and the Sitka Gear Gear Coldfront GTX Glove provide some serious warmth and wetness defense.
These elbow-high neoprene gloves from DecoyPro should not be overlooked if you often utilize on-water decoys and struggle to keep your forearms dry.
Check out our list of the best waterfowl gear for some additional hunting apparel and gear that could change your game this season!
Deer Hunting
When you're pursuing deer in any environment, there's usually an emphasis on stealth. Complete concealment visually, audibly and from an odor standpoint are pivotal to success, so your gloves should play the part just like the rest of your deer hunting gear.
Sitka Gear's Incinerator Flip Mitts are a great choice for particularly cold hunts that are impressively silent and warm, while the Full Season Bow Release Gloves by ScentLok are more of a mid-weight option that offer total scent-control as well as several camo pattern options. ScentLok's Fleece Pop Top Gloves are another particularly warm option that also offer scent control and quiet fabrics at a reasonable price point.
Big Game Hunting
Backcountry hunts where you may be spending days at a time in the field in search of big game call for particularly rugged and dependable gloves that will not abrade, puncture, leak or wet-out on you. When you don't have the ability to simply walk out of the woodlot and back to your vehicle at the end of the day, your reliance on your gear is doubly important - especially when it comes to your hands!
The Mountain Windstopper Gloves and the Pantanal GTX Glove both by Sitka Gear are two of our favorite options. Orvis's Cold Weather Hunting Gloves are also another great go-to for big game applications.
Bow Hunting
Bowhunters have three options when it comes to selecting the right hunting glove.
When hunting by bow and arrow you have the choice of something either highly dextrous that you can comfortably shoot in (likely at the cost of insulation) or something heavy-duty and warm that keeps your hands super toasty until you need to shoot.
Both approaches have their advantages, so it's up to you to decide whether warmth or dexterity is your priority.
The third option is a hunting glove system that is effectively warm through any conditions, which then gives you the option to expose your shooting finger when you need to (aka pop-top mittens and gloves).
Sitka Gear's Fanatic Whitetail Optifade Elevated II Hunting Gloves are a highly dextrous option that lack a finger and thumb in order to pull a bowstring, while Hot Shot's Huntsman Pop-Top Mittens provide highly insulated warmth, and then allow you to expose your bare fingers at a moments notice.
Alternatively, ScenLok's Full Season Bow Release Gloves are a great mid-weight for wearing and actively shooting in temperatures down to about freezing.
