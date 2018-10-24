4 Best Hand Muff Warmers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Keeping your hands warm while cold weather hunting can be a real challenge. While it’s important to own some cold weather hunting apparel and maybe even a padded seat for warmth in the field, nothing’s worse than cold hands.

There’s a lot of glove options out there that work but unfortunately, sacrifice dexterity and full use of your hands to achieve warmth. Having a nice quality hand warmer for hunting allows you to remain comfortable and also enables you to keep your fingers exposed, giving you the best possible handle on your gun or bow.

Whether you’re enduring freezing temperatures in your tree stand while waiting stone still for a deer all day or getting your hands wet out in the marsh fall or winter duck hunting, having a hand warmer will improve the quality of your hunt.