The Best Fly Tying Vise: Which is Right For You?

The Griffin Odyssey Spider Fly Tying Vise is hands down one of the best value, affordable rotary vises on the market.

If you want a unit that won’t hold you back in terms of positioning the hook and making fine-tuned adjustments, this is one of the cheapest options out there. The ‘feel’ of this vise will of course not be as rock-solid as for example a Regal Vise, but the function is quite comparable.

This vise features a C-clamp base for attachment to a table or desk rather than a pedestal. It also includes a bobbin holder, which is a massively underrated feature in my opinion that is shockingly often not included on even the most expensive vises. It’s marketed as an entry level vise, but the only thing that’s truly entry level about this unit is the price tag.

The jaws will effectively hold a size 28 to 4/0 hook, so this unit has some serious range in terms of what you can tie on it. Both beginners and experienced fly tyers will appreciate the versatility of being able to tie midges to articulated game-changers!

There are unfortunately a few plastic fittings and knobs with the Odyssey Spider, but you have to once again consider the wildly low cost and weigh the pros and cons. You shouldn’t, however, have any issues with the hardware other than the aesthetic.

On a brighter note, this vise is built in the USA and the brand offers a lifetime guarantee!