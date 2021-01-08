9 Best Heated Socks: Compare & Save

Cold feet and toes are one of the most challenging parts of enduring winter. If you’re the type that struggles to keep their extremities toasty, then a pair of heated socks will change everything for you.
Whether you’re skiing, ice fishing, hunting, camping, snow shoveling or just hanging out around the house, our list of the best heated socks has tracked down the pair for you!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Max heat of 135 degrees F
- Max battery life of 11 hours
- 88% Cotton 11% Nylon 1% Elastic
- Moisture-wicking, anti-microbial
- Bluetooth-enabled, so you can operate the socks without having to expose them
The Mobile Warming Heated Premium BT Socks are a top of the line, low profile, supremely toaty option of heated socks that are wonderful for those with action-packed winter hobbies.
With four adjustable heat settings and a max battery life of up to 11 hours, these socks are good to go for an entire day of winter fun. They are furthermore moisture-wicking and anti-microbial, making them a particularly great choice for skiers, hikers and other winter athletes.
These are of course comfortable for casual wear, but where they really surpass the competition is the active fit and feel.
Mobile Warming has even built these socks to be Bluetooth enabled, so you can control the heat and check battery life using your phone rather than having to reach up under your boots!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Up to 150 degrees max heat setting
- Up to 19 hours of battery life!
- Improved combed cotton construction
- 2-year warranty
- Hand wash only
The Begleri Heated Socks are a surprisingly affordable pair of heated socks for their downright impressive max heat and battery life stats!
These socks can pump the heat for up to 19 hours – now that’s some serious runtime! The lowest (and longest-lived) battery setting is furthermore 104-122 degrees F – more or less equivalent with the max heat setting of many alternative heated sock options! These socks get their long battery life from integrated 4000mAh batteries, rather than the 2200mAh batteries typically utilized in the industry.
The max heat of 150 degrees is one of the warmest options available on the market – so if you’re seeking the toastiest pair out there, these could be the heated socks you’re looking for.
The improved cotton construction is naturally insulting as well as breathable, so these socks feel great with or without the heat turned on. The battery packs are fairly low profile and high up on the sock, so they’re compatible with most ski and snowboard boots without any pinching.
The brand even offers a 2-year warranty, so you can buy in confidence that these socks won’t let you and your feet down.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Three heat settings
- Up to seven hours of battery life
- Cotton construction
- Effectively breathable and absorbent
- Athletic fit
The GLOBAL VASION Heated Socks are a reliable and affordable choice of heated socks that are great for winter athletes and active outdoorsmen.
These cotton socks feature three different heat settings and up to seven hours of battery life, so they’re a solid choice for full days of skiing, ice fishing and hunting to name a few applications. They’re furthermore effectively breathable and absorbent, making them suitable for more fast-paced activities.
These socks are padded in the heel and toe for added comfort, have a nice and soft feel and best of all feature the heating element on the upper-front portion of the foot ensuring your toes feel the heat rather than just your sole and arch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Three different heat settings
- Up to seven hours max battery life
- 80% cotton , 12% polyester ,8% elastane
- Heating element on the bottom and top of toes
- Padded heel for extra cushioning
- Hand wash or machine washable with wash-sack
The SNOW DEER Upgraded Heated Socks are a high-quality option that heats both the underside and tops of your toes.
This pair of heated socks is 80% cotton, 12% polyester, and 8% elastane – giving them a nice and soft feel while ensuring the cuffs have powerful elasticity. The heels are padded for some extra cushioning and the 2200mAh rechargeable lithium batteries are low profile and firmly snug in their sleeves – making these a suitable option for winter sports and chores.
The battery life is not terribly impressive with a max around seven hours, but the heat is potent and fast-acting so chances are you can turn them on and off throughout the day to prolong their run time.
SNOW DEER even offers these heated socks in a wide color selection if you’re the type that appreciates choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 130 degrees F max heat
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- 78% Cotton, 20% polyester, 2% spandex
- Quick drying and breathable
- Non-slip, grippy bottoms
The DB DEGBIT Electric Heated Socks are a straightforward, affordable pair of heated socks that are great for an array of cold-weather applications.
These aren’t the most athletic fit compared to some of the other options listed here, but these socks are none the less suitable for winter activities like skiing. They’re effectively breathable and quick drying , so they’re a solid choice for activewear in that regard.
This is a great affordable go-to if you’re seeking a pair of beat-around winter socks for tasks like snow-shoveling and for hanging around the house. The bottoms are built with a non-slip grip making these a particularly solid option for elderly folks who might appreciate a bit of feet-heat while moving around their home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Max heat of 167 degrees F
- Max battery life of 11 hours
- Mixture of cotton, acrylic, nylon, and spandex
- Features a remote control for easy powering on and off and adjustments
The Dr.Warm Wireless Heated Socks are a brilliant option for active winter outdoorsmen that feel great on your feet and can be operated by remote control.
If you like the idea of heated socks, but not the idea of having to reach down into your boots (perhaps without your gloves on depending on dexterity) in order to turn them on and off, then Dr. Warm has come up with an ideal pair for you. The included remote control allows you to operate these socks without the hassle of utilizing the control panel on the socks themselves.
Aside from the remote control, these socks feature impressive heat output and battery life. With a max temp of about 167 degrees F and a max battery life of 11 hours – these bad boys can really keep the fire burning all day!
The mixture of cotton, acrylic, nylon, and spandex used to build these socks furthermore has great elasticity, ample cushioning, and a nice and soft feel, making these a truly well-rounded pair of heated socks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Three heat settings
- Precise battery life indicator
- Remote control allows for easy operation (as well as a control panel on the socks themselves)
- Elastic-thickened spandex cuffs for non-slip calf placement.
- Power banks contain a USB output which allows for backup power bank use
The Pristall Remote Control Heated Socks are a super easy to use option that features a remote control for simple operation.
The remote control ensures you don’t have to lean down to your socks in order to turn them on and off and to adjust the heat. Depending on your footwear, it can be challenging to reach the control panel on some heated socks, and oftentimes you don’t have the dexterity to operate the buttons without having to take off your gloves. Pristall has eliminated these frustrating issues by employing the remote control!
The included power banks feature a USB output which allows for backup power bank use – so you’ll never be without heat if you pack an extra set of batteries. The controller furthermore has a precise battery life indicator so you know just how much juice you have left!
Pristall has built these socks with elastic-thickened spandex cuffs for non-slip calf placement, and a breathable top layer to ensure you don’t overheat. This makes them absolutely suitable for winter sports and active lifestyles.
All in all a great value option of heated sock for the cost that you’ll LOVE owning a remote control for – just be careful not to lose it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 130 degrees F max heat
- Up to 9 hours of battery life
- Cotton material is breathable, elastic, and absorbent
- Windproof layer, heating layer, and “warm” layer
- Padded heel and reinforced toes for enhanced cushioning and durability
The HolySpirit Heated Socks are a stellar budget option for those seeking an all-inclusive heated pair of socks that won’t break the bank.
These socks can totally hang in there with the high-end competition at around half the cost. There is only one available general size, so they may not fit you as well as a pair you can more precisely match to your shoe size, but if you have average sized feet these will perform just fine for you!
The cotton construction is effectively breathable, elastic and absorbent, so rest assured the material is of good quality despite the low price tag. The brand has built these socks with three layers – one to block wind, a layer to house the heating element, and a “warm” layer that feels nice and soft against your skin.
Padded heels and reinforced toes create some nice cushioning and add integrity to the overall build of the socks.
For the cost, this is a killer budget option suitable for essentially any winter activity that’s highly comparable with the higher-end brands, just be mindful of the general sizing if you have particularly small or large feet!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Max heat of up to 113 degrees F
- Cotton and spandex construction
- Powered by AA batteries or a lithium-ion battery (not included)
- Effectively breathable
The MISBEST Heated Electric Thermal Boot Socks are great budget option for those seeking the most affordable heated socks worth buying.
The construction is very comparable to the majority of the competition – it’s a cotton/spandex blend that breathes well and feels soft to the touch. The low price tag is greatly in part to the fact that there are no batteries included with this option – you’ll have to utilize your own rechargeable lithium-ion battery (recommended) or use the provided battery box with AA batteries.
There are no adjustable heat settings, so these socks are either on or off. For those seeking some affordable added warmth for those exceptionally cold days, these socks might be just what you’re looking for without breaking the bank.