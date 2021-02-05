9 Best Down Booties: Which Are Right For You?

Effectively insulating your feet in the outdoors during the coldest time of year can be a challenge, and oftentimes even the toastiest socks or slippers just don’t cut it. Down jackets and pants offer remarkable warmth for their weight and are recognized as some of the best insulating tools – so why not utilize down for your extremities?
The insulating power of a pair of down booties will ensure your feet and toes remain comfortable no matter how low temperatures drop, so whether you’re seeking a camp shoe for your outdoor pursuits or a stay at home slipper for casual wear, our top list of down booties has tracked down an option for you!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 100% Recycled PET water-resistant ripstop uppers
- PrimaLoft Thermo Eco synthetic insulation
- 40% Recycled durable rubber outsole provides solid traction underfoot
- Warm faux fur lining for added comfort and warmth
- Heel tabs for easy on and off action also enable you to easily hang the slip-ons
- Lifetime warranty
- Men’s and women’s sizing available
If you’re seeking the best of the best down booties, The North Face Thermoball Insulated Traction Mule V Slip-Ons are a top-notch, performance option you should have at the forefront of your radar.
Built from 100% recycled PET water-resistant ripstop uppers and stuffed with PrimaLoft Thermo Eco synthetic insulation, these camp slippers are both impressively durable in the field, as well as super warm. The North Face has engineered these down slippers knowing you’re going to be hard on them, so they have reinforced the body of the Traction Mules between the outsole and the uppers to offer enhanced integrity.
A 40% recycled durable rubber outsole provides solid traction underfoot without adding so much weight that the slippers become at all cumbersome. As the name implies, the Traction Mules will keep your feet safely planted in otherwise dicey slipper-territory.
The North Face has even gone ahead and included a warm faux fur lining for an even greater degree of comfort and warmth, so rest assured you’re getting an excellent value down bootie here. Heel tabs are also integrated for easier on and off action and are also perfect for hanging the slip-ons for drying or organized storage.
While this option is certainly on the more expensive end of the spectrum, The North Face guarantees their products against defects and workmanship for their entire lifetime, so you can purchase in total confidence.
Supremely warm, tough as nails for a down-insulated product, and offering far better than average traction for a camp slipper, the Traction Mules are a fantastic choice of footwear for cold weather campouts and beyond, no matter how ya cut it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Rubber sole, mid-top boot
- Cozy puffer jacket-inspired uppers and faux-shearling lining for added warmth
- Foam footbeds for cushioned comfort
- Easy-entry design
- Rubber sawtooth outsole for added traction and long-lasting wear
- Multiple color options and both men’s and women’s sizing available
The Sanuk Puff N Chill Booties are an aesthetically striking, really nice wearing down footwear option that feel more like a camp shoe than they do a down booty.
This rubber-soled, mid-top boot is built with cozy puffer jacket-inspired uppers and even features faux-shearling lining for added warmth. Foam footbeds are also integrated for some nice cushioned support, so these booties absolutely outcompete a lot of the comparable options when it comes to comfort and performance during more active wear.
Perhaps best of all, the robust rubber sawtooth outsole ensures solid traction and high durability over the lifespan of the bootie. The chunky sole might take away from the Puff N Chill’s ability to be effectively packed on backpacking trips and other minimalist outdoor endeavors, but for base camp and stay at home applications, the outsole will be very much appreciated!
Lastly, a slight cut out on the rear of the boots creates a brilliant easy-entry design that pulls on and off with ease. The cut out unfortunately however will allow snow into the back of the boot at the Achilles area, so be mindful of that if you’re recreating in snowy conditions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Rubber sole, open-heeled slipper
- Cozy puffer jacket-inspired uppers and fuzzy textile lining for added warmth
- Quilted footbed provides all day comfort
- Slip-on Sidewalk Surfer silhouette
- Rubber sawtooth outsole for added traction and long-lasting wear
- Multiple color options and both men’s and women’s sizing available
The Sanuk Puff n’ Chill Low Slippers are a wonderful option for camping and for more laid back casual wear that are available in several different color options and in both men’s and women’s sizing.
A bit more minimalist and less cumbersome than Sanuk’s original Puff n’ Chill Bootie, the Low Slippers are a great choice for campouts that you don’t expect snow, around the house wear, and even for running particularly chilly errands!
This is a simple rubber-soled, open-heeled slipper featuring Sanuk’s cozy puffer jacket-inspired uppers as well as a fuzzy textile lining for some added warmth. They’re easy getting in and out of and offer an impressive degree of insulation, all the while sporting a unique and cool aesthetic.
The quilted footbed provides all-day comfort while a rubber sawtooth outsole ensures solid traction and long-lasting wear – so these are down slippers that you don’t have to be particularly careful walking around in compared to a lot of the competition.
Stylish, solid underfoot, and exceedingly toasty, Sanuk has engineered a wonderfully versatile cold weather camp shoe with this one!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 100% Nylon quilted slipper with synthetic insulation
- Drawstring closure effectively traps heat
- Soft synthetic sole with raised silicone patterning for slip-protection
- Nylon build and flexible outsole make this bootie very packable
- Machine washable
The Baffin CUSH Booty is a highly packable, ultra-toasty nylon quilted slipper featuring synthetic insulation that’s suitable for both outdoor and indoor use.
This is a simple and straightforward bootie design that utilizes drawstring closure to effectively trap heat around the foot. Baffin has employed a soft synthetic sole with raised silicone patterning for slip-protection, but the outsole does not provide any real rigidity. This makes the CUSH Booty a highly stuffable and therefore packable option, but the tradeoff is that you’re left with a less robust sole.
Due to the soft nature of the soles, these might not be the best option for campouts that you can expect snowy or wet conditions. Because the soft silicone soles are more or less integrated into the stichting of the down bootie, the nylon uppers have no real separation from wet ground. The good news is, if these booties do get a little wet on you, the synthetic (vs. natural down) down filling will still effectively insulate you!
Baffin has also engineered the CUSH Booties to be machine washable – a simple, but none the less underrated feature when it comes to maintenance.
A brilliantly engineered down bootie for backcountry endeavors, couch potato sessions, and everything in between, the CUSH Booty is a wonderful option for those seeking top-level warmth and versatility in their down footwear!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Quilted slipper featuring synthetic insulation
- Drawstring closure effectively traps heat
- Soft silicone anti-slip outsole keeps the slipper exceptionally packable
- Machine washable
- Mesh carry bag included
- Wide color selection available
The Baffin CUSH Slip Ons are an excellent option for backcountry outdoorsmen and women seeking an ultralight, highly packable piece of footwear for ensuring complete and total warmth in the field.
These are simple quilted slippers featuring synthetic insulation and a soft silicone anti-slip outsole. The flexible nature of the soles and the inherent ability of down insulation to be compressed means you can stuff these slippers into an already full backpack without issue. Those who make a point to pack light will therefore find a friend here.
Just like the CUSH Booty previously listed, a drawstring closure effectively traps heat within the slipper, bumping its insulation stats even higher.
Keep in mind that the low cut design and lack of a robust outsole makes the CUSH Slip Ons less than ideal for navigating wet and/or snowy conditions – look towards the options listed by Sanuk and The North Face for a more all-terrain, weatherproof camp shoe. For laying low around the fire and during dinner time after a day of hiking, however, this is perhaps the ultimate packable warmth for your feet!
The comfort and insulating ability of this option should also of course not be ignored for at-home use. This is a super cozy option that will wear wonderfully around the house, so don’t think of the CUSH Slip Ons as solely a camping/backcountry accessory.
With a wide available color selection, you can even go ahead and select an aesthetic that’s right up your alley!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Slip-on low style
- Water-resistant nylon upper with water-resistant soft-microfibre overlay
- B-Tek WarmLite insulation featuring a soft next-to-foot lining
- Lightweight rubber soles offer solid traction without compromising packability
- Drawstring collar effectively traps heat and blocks out the elements
The Baffin Cabin Slippers are a high-quality choice of camp shoe offering water-resistance, toasty insulation, and solid underfoot traction that are great for both outdoor pursuits and more casual wear.
Built from water-resistant nylon uppers and utilizing B-Tek WarmLite insulation equipped with a soft next-to-foot lining, these down slippers offer a particularly high degree of comfort no matter how you choose to wear them. A drawstring collar goes on to effectively trap heat within the slippers while also blocking out the elements.
Rather than build this down slipper with a robust and particularly durable outsole, the brand has engineered the Cabins with lightweight rubber soles that provide solid traction, without compromising packability. This allows the Cabins to come along on minimalist outdoor pursuits where maintaining a low packed weight and volume is essential.
A great option for the home, base camp, and the backcountry, the Baffin Cabins are a solid go-to for all sorts of cold-footed applications both outdoors and in!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Durable and water-resistant nylon outer shell
- Padded sole with a slip-resistant rubberized base
- Duck down filling is remarkably warm for its weight and compresses wonderfully for high packability
- Soft nylon lining and brushed tricot footbed for added comfort
- Cinch cord above the ankle effectively traps heat
- Mesh storage bag included
The Outdoor Designs Down Booties are a wonderfully warm, durable, and packable option that’s perfect for camping and backcountry applications, as well as for more casual use.
These booties are built with a durable and water-resistant nylon outer shell and feature a padded sole with a slip-resistant rubberized base, so they’re built to handle the outdoors. Soft nylon lining and a brushed tricot footbed are present for added comfort, while a cinch cord above the ankle effectively locks your heat in.
The duck down filling is remarkably warm for its weight while also compressing nice and compact for awesome packability. The large pair weighs in at just 11.8 ounces, making the Outdoor Designs Down Booties a stellar choice for backpacking, roadtrips, and other tight for space outdoor pursuits.
Offering top-notch traction, packability, and most importantly warmth, the Outdoor Designs Down Booties are an excellent option for any outdoorsman or woman!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 410T Water-resistant nylon down socks
- 650 Fill power, 90% white duck down insulation
- 410T soft nylon taffeta lining for added comfort
- Exceptionally compressible and ultralight build makes this is a highly packable option
- No real outsole or footbed – these socks are for stationary use and are not intended to be walked in
- Handwash only
- Excellent price point
The WIND HARD Winter Down Bootie Slippers are a stellar option for backpackers and other light-on-their feet outdoorsmen seeking a highly compressible and packable option for warming up their feet during downtime in the field.
These are more like socks than they are booties – offering no real sole or footbed. This means the WIND HARD Slippers are not intended for walking in, so they’re more for hanging out around the fire, playing camp games, or even for adding some warmth to your sleep system if you typically run cold.
Because of the lack of soles, these duck down insulated socks remain ultralight and can be stuffed essentially anywhere. This makes them a particularly solid choice for those who maintain a strong emphasis on packing light.
The 410T water-resistant nylon shell and 410T soft nylon taffeta lining combine to ensure adequate durability as well as a nice and soft to the touch feel. You can of course also go ahead and wear a regular sock underneath these booties if you prefer!
Ultralight, especially packable, and insulated with super toasty natural duck down, the WIND HARD Down Slippers are a stellar choice for minimalist outdoorsmen and women that allows one to bring luxury-level warmth into the field without negatively affecting pack weight or volume.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 100% Nylon booties with 100% polyester insulation
- Soft synthetic padded outsole enhances packability and is covered in a non-slip PVC
- Designed for around the house wear and other casual applications
- Cushioned heel for added comfort
- Velcro closure around the calf to effectively seal in heat and block out snow and debris
- Multiple color options available
The Bloch Women’s Warm-Up Boots are designed for casual wear in order to thermoregulate and remain comfortable between sporting events and activities – but they can be applied in all sorts of cold-feet contexts.
Designed for dancers to wear between rehearsals or performances, these polyester insulated nylon booties excel in any low-activity application. Despite the straightforward, bare-bones design here, the Bloch Warm Up Booties feature a soft synthetic padded outsole in order to enhance packability and comfort. The outsole is furthermore covered in a non-slip PVC, so they offer reasonable wetness protection as well as traction.
This is not the pair of down booties you want if you’re seeking a camp shoe for use in the outdoors, but then again, they have been designed with a nylon shell and mudguard, so they won’t mind going outside as long as you’re not too hard on them. Velcro closure around the calf also goes on to effectively seal in heat and block out snow and debris, so go ahead and check the mail or grab the paper!
With multiple color options available, you can even select an aesthetic that suits your personal style!