9 Best Down Booties: Which Are Right For You?

100% Recycled PET water-resistant ripstop uppers

PrimaLoft Thermo Eco synthetic insulation

40% Recycled durable rubber outsole provides solid traction underfoot

Warm faux fur lining for added comfort and warmth

Heel tabs for easy on and off action also enable you to easily hang the slip-ons

Lifetime warranty

Men’s and women’s sizing available

If you’re seeking the best of the best down booties, The North Face Thermoball Insulated Traction Mule V Slip-Ons are a top-notch, performance option you should have at the forefront of your radar.

Built from 100% recycled PET water-resistant ripstop uppers and stuffed with PrimaLoft Thermo Eco synthetic insulation, these camp slippers are both impressively durable in the field, as well as super warm. The North Face has engineered these down slippers knowing you’re going to be hard on them, so they have reinforced the body of the Traction Mules between the outsole and the uppers to offer enhanced integrity.

A 40% recycled durable rubber outsole provides solid traction underfoot without adding so much weight that the slippers become at all cumbersome. As the name implies, the Traction Mules will keep your feet safely planted in otherwise dicey slipper-territory.

The North Face has even gone ahead and included a warm faux fur lining for an even greater degree of comfort and warmth, so rest assured you’re getting an excellent value down bootie here. Heel tabs are also integrated for easier on and off action and are also perfect for hanging the slip-ons for drying or organized storage.

While this option is certainly on the more expensive end of the spectrum, The North Face guarantees their products against defects and workmanship for their entire lifetime, so you can purchase in total confidence.

Supremely warm, tough as nails for a down-insulated product, and offering far better than average traction for a camp slipper, the Traction Mules are a fantastic choice of footwear for cold weather campouts and beyond, no matter how ya cut it!