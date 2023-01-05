11 Best Ice Fishing Boots: Compare & Save

Ice fishing demands a warm and dry pair of boots that provide solid traction over slippery surfaces. Wet soles and cold toes are the fast track to a bad day on the hard water, so make sure your footwear is up to par if you want to maximize comfort and fishing success.
We’ve tracked down the toastiest and most rugged boot options for ice fishermen that will ensure you don’t have to call it a day any earlier than you’d like. Whether you’re seeking an ultra-insulated boot for truly extreme temperatures, a more casual pair of kicks for those warmer spring sessions, or something lightweight for running and gunning, we’ve pinned down the best ice fishing boots for every style angler and body of water.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $219.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $165.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $170.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $147.57 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Editor’s Choice: Korkers Men’s Polar Vortex 1200 Winter Boots with Interchangeable SolesPros:
Cons:
- Feature interchangeable OmniTrax 3.0 soles for various terrain conditions (package deals available)
- Fully waterproof construction is equipped with 1200g of 3M Thinsulate insulation for a supremely toasty boot down to -60 degrees
- BOA M4 Fit System for fast and effortless on/off action and a custom fit
- Premium aerogel frost barrier footbed with Fahrenheit Heat Warmer compatibility
- Thermal Stack design keeps at least 6 layers of material between you and the ground (depending on Korker model)
- Protected stitching for heightened integrity
- Expensive option
- Fairly heavy boot option weighing in at over 2 pounds
- No color selection
Let us introduce you to our top recommended choice of ice fishing boot – Korker’s Men’s Polar Vortex 1200 Winter Boots with Interchangeable Soles. Engineered for extraordinary warmth and waterproofing, the Vortex Boots feature interchangeable soles for tackling various terrain conditions, so you can modify these boots to precisely match the conditions underfoot.
Designed with a fully waterproof construction and equipped with 1200g of 3M Thinsulate insulation, these boots are rated down to an impressive -60 degrees F. The brand’s Thermal Stack design is also employed here, keeping at least 6 layers of material between you and the ground (depending on the Korker model). A premium aerogel frost barrier footbed with Fahrenheit Heat Warmer compatibility goes on to further ensure the chill will never penetrate your boots – Korkers has hit all the bases here and then some in regard to insulation.
Coolest and most practical of all, the Vortex Boots are equipped with OmniTrax 3.0 Interchangeable Soles, allowing you to mix and match the soles from a wide selection of options offering different style traction. This innovative detail enables you to own a sole for each and every winter condition if you choose to. This purchase includes the snowtrac soles, or both the snowtrac and icetrac soles depending on which option you go with.
Another highly practical feature for ice anglers, the brand has equipped these boots with a BOA M4 Fit System for fast and effortless on/off action and a highly customizable fit. Simply twist the dial once your foot is inside the boot, and the 49-strand high-integrity steel cable will cinch down and form-fit to you. Disengaging the cable is as easy as pushing in the dial, so popping these boots on and off is truly a breeze!
Between the 11-inch height and form fit enabled by the BOA system, snow entering the boot top should not be a factor.
All things considered, this is without a doubt one of the ultimate options in ice fishing footwear that offers excellent insulation and comfort, as well as unparalleled versatility in function.
Find more Korkers Men's Polar Vortex 1200 Winter Boots with Interchangeable Soles information and reviews here.
-
2. LaCrosse Men’s Aero Insulator 14-Inch BootPrice: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15mm molded polyurethane AeroForm shell for ultra-light, warm, and flexible waterproof comfort
- 20mm dual-density polyurethane midsole for excellent underfoot cushioning, support, and insulation
- Active Fit with adjustable neoprene gusset and molded kick-off heel plate for easy on/off
- Fully fleece-lined 5mm neoprene core for added warmth and comfort
- Boot shell is designed to stay flexible without cracking in extreme cold temperatures
- Oversized shank covers the entire arch area for added stability and support
- Premium-grade rubber outsole is designed to channel out snow, ice, and slush
- Expensive option
- Some anglers may find the rear calf cinch to be annoying
- Limited color selection
The LaCrosse Men’s Aero Insulator 14-Inch Boot is a wonderful choice for deep snow conditions that’s engineered for maximum insulation at minimum weight.
Designed with a 15mm molded polyurethane AeroForm shell and a fully fleece-lined 5mm neoprene core for ultra-light, warm, and flexible waterproof comfort, these boots ensure your feet stay supremely toasty without bogging you down. The boot shell is furthermore built to withstand cracking in extremely cold conditions – so this is a suitable option if you’re seeking footwear for truly low temps.
The Active Fit with adjustable neoprene gusset keeps you nice and mobile and excludes snow entry, while a molded kick-off heel plate is included for easy on-and-off action. Premium-grade rubber outsoles go on to effectively channel out snow, ice, and slush, so you won’t pick up any unwanted weight or muck while chasing fish.
Arguably the best feature of all, a 20mm dual-density polyurethane midsole is incorporated here for excellent underfoot cushioning, support, and enhanced insulation – so you can stomp around in these bad boys all day without feeling fatigued.
Equipped with an oversized shank that covers the entire arch area for added stability and support, you can furthermore plan on beating up on these boots for many years to come.
Find more LaCrosse Men's Alpha Thermal 16 Inch Waterproof Boot information and reviews here.
-
3. LaCrosse Men’s Alphaburly Pro 18 Inch Waterproof 800G Hunting BootPrice: $219.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Active fit premium hunting boot great for covering ground over snowy terrain
- Equipped with 800G Thinsulate Ultra insulation to remain comfortable down to -50 degrees F
- Durable, neoprene gusset accommodates different calf sizes
- Embossed liner is integrated for enhanced air circulation
- Thick cushioned EVA midsole for added comfort and rebound
- Chamfered edges on the rubber outsole effectively shed mud and muck
- Array of different color options
- Expensive option
- Fairly heavy boots at ~5.2 pounds per pair
- Toes are not reinforced
The Alphaburly Pro 18 Inch Waterproof 800G Hunting Boot by LaCrosse is a versatile option designed with an active fit that’s great for covering ground over snowy terrain. Equipped with 800G Thinsulate Ultra insulation to remain comfortable down to -50 degrees F, these are furthermore a great option for enduring brutally cold conditions.
Designed for hunting applications, the Alphaburlys are intended to keep your feet warm during long motionless sits in the treestand or hunting blind, so they’re perfect for ice fishing applications.
Engineered with a durable, neoprene gusset to accommodate different calf sizes, this boot option feels nice and snug without being overly restrictive while also effectively blocking snow from entering the boot top. An embossed liner is also integrated for enhanced air circulation, so despite the warmth rating here, your feet won’t cook!
Chamfered edges on the rubber outsole go on to nicely shed snow and muck, keeping you light on your feet through the slushiest of conditions. LaCrosse has even included a thick cushioned EVA midsole for added comfort and rebound to combat foot fatigue during long days on the ice.
Available in an array of different color options as well as women’s sizing, there’s an Alphaburly Boot for everyone!
Find more LaCrosse Men's Alphaburly Pro 18 Inch Waterproof 400G Hunting Boot information and reviews here.
-
4. Xtratuf Men’s 15 Inch Insulated Legacy BootPrice: $165.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in Polymeric Foam keeps your feet warm down to -10 degrees F
- Built with latex neoprene which is softer, lighter and far more pliable than ordinary rubber
- 100% watertight construction is made with the brand's signature triple dipping technique
- Cushioned insoles with arch support help fight fatigue and stress on the legs and back
- Moisture-wicking Breathe-O-Prene insoles have a breathable, open cell structure to reduce drying time
- Toe and heel guards protect against bumps, scrapes, and abrasions
- Fair price point
- Lacks pull tabs on the front or rear of the boot opening and heel tabs to assit with pulling them on/off
- 15-inch height is suitable for deep snow, but lack of cinch-adjustment around the calf means you'll have to be careful not to step over the boot height
- No color selection
A highly versatile boot offered at a more than fair price point considering the quality here, the Xtratuf Men’s 15 Inch Insulated Legacy Boot is a brilliant choice for those seeking a no-nonsense, simple, and straightforward insulated option for the hard water and beyond.
Designed for enduring freezing cold waves and icy decks, these are fishing boots geared toward cold-weather boat trips. That being said, the Chevron outsole utilized here provides solid underfoot traction on virtually any terrain, so these stompers are ice-fishing-approved.
In regard to insulation, built-in Polymeric Foam keeps your feet warm down to -10 degrees F, so these are toasty boots for most conditions. Moisture-wicking Breathe-O-Prene insoles furthermore feature a breathable, open cell structure to reduce drying time, so any sweat or wetness that sneaks into the boot won’t last long.
Xtratuf has built these boots with latex neoprene which is softer, lighter, and far more pliable than ordinary rubber, so they are inherently more high speed/low drag than most of the comparably designed competition. The 100% watertight construction is made with the brand’s signature triple-dipping technique, so you can rest assured these boots won’t allow any moisture in unless you fail to be mindful of the boot opening at the calf.
Not to be overlooked, the brand has equipped the Legacy Boots with cushioned insoles with arch support to help fight foot fatigue and stress on the legs and back, so you can cover a lot of water without feeling spent.
Xtratuf has even gone on to include heel guards in order to protect against bumps, scrapes, and abrasions, ensuring a long lifespan.
Find more Xtratuf Men's 15 Inch Insulated Legacy Boot information and reviews here.
-
5. Baffin Titan Mid-Calf Height BootPrice: $170.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insulated rubber design is polar rated down to an extreme -148 degrees F
- Equipped with an 8 layer insulated removable liner
- Nylon snow collar keeps the boots from taking on any snow or slush
- Fully molded Polar Rubber outsole for maximized grip and prolonged integrity
- 100% Waterproof construction
- Inner boot system features a Thermaplush soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for enhanced warmth and comfort
- Well rated for feeling nice and lightweight when compared to other rubber boots despite the extreme cold rating
- Fairly expensive option - but still an excellent value when you consider the level of insulation here
- Heel tabs could be a bit more pronounced for easier kicking off of the boots
- No color selection
If you’re seeking a 100% waterproof boot for truly extreme cold temperatures, you’ll want to have the Baffin Titan Mid-Calf Height Boots on your radar. Polar rated down to a downright insane -148 degrees F, there’s no such thing as cold toes when wearing these boots.
These insulated rubber boots are equipped with an 8-layer insulated removable liner, so the warmth rating here is more or less unrivaled. The inner boot system furthermore features a Thermaplush soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for enhanced warmth and comfort – Baffin has really put the C in cozy here!
A nylon snow collar keeps the Titans from taking on any snow or slush, while fully molded Polar Rubber outsoles promote solid traction and prolonged integrity. The idea here is that you can trek through snow drifts, slush, and muck without the worry of any wetness entering the boot.
It should be noted that the Titans are well rated for feeling nice and lightweight when compared to other rubber boots despite their extreme cold rating, so just because this option is exceptionally insulated, they won’t weigh you down.
No doubt a stellar choice of ice fishing boot for those braving the most bitter cold climates and for those who have historically struggled to find a no-nonsense boot option warm enough for them.
Find more Baffin Titan Mid-Calf Height Boot information and reviews here.
-
6. ArcticShield 14 Inch Waterproof Rubber Neoprene Outdoor BootsPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent budget option
- 100% Waterproof design features 7mm neoprene uppers and protective rubber overlays cold rated down to around 10 degrees F
- Durable rubber outsoles offer solid traction over variable terrain
- Removable insoles offer great cushioning, and can be replaced if you choose to
- Pull tabs for easy on and off action
- Lacks a cinch around the calf for keeping snow out - be careful not to stuff these boots in snow >15inches
- Limited color selection
- Sizing runs a bit large
The ArcticShield 14 Inch Waterproof Rubber Neoprene Outdoor Boots are a wonderful budget option for ice fishermen who don’t necessarily feel the need to spend the big bucks on the best of the best footwear. Offering a 100% waterproof design featuring 7mm neoprene uppers and protective rubber overlays, these boots will exceed your expectations if you’re a casual ice angler who doesn’t brave truly extreme conditions.
Cold-rated down to around 10 degrees F and equipped with durable rubber outsoles for solid traction over variable terrain, what else do you really need out of an ice fishing boot if you’re only getting on the hard water a dozen or so days a season? Ice fishermen who put their boots through countless days of truly frigid temperatures and deep snow, however, will want to spring for some more capable boots.
Removable insoles go on to offer great cushioning and can be replaced if you choose to, so there is a bit of customization potential with this option. By pairing these boots with some heated insoles, you could furthermore dramatically boost the warmth rating here.
All things considered, ArticSheild has engineered a brilliant affordable option here that gives you far more than your money’s worth!
Find more ArcticShield Waterproof Rubber Neoprene Outdoor Boots information and reviews here.
-
7. Muck Boots Arctic Ice Boot With Arctic Grip OutsolePrice: $199.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% waterproof 5mm neoprene construction and soft fleece lining is comfort rated from -40 to 40 degrees F
- Vibram Arctic Grip multidirectional outsole pods deliver advanced traction on wet ice
- Effectively adjusts to your foot shape to resist blisters and chafing
- EVA midsole offers added underfoot comfort and cushioning
- Rear pull-loop for easy on and off action
- Fairly expensive option
- Boot top lacks a cinch to keep snow out, however the inherent nature of the neoprene does hug your calf nicely
- No color selection
The Arctic Ice Boot With Arctic Grip Outsole from Muck Boots is a simple and straightforward option offering a truly excellent comfort rating that’s suitable for wear in temps ranging from -40 to 40 degrees F. If you’re seeking an especially toasty boot that offers a high degree of comfort for all-day wear, this could be a great go-to.
A 100% waterproof 5mm neoprene construction and soft fleece lining ensure you’re properly insulated and protected from wetness while Vibram Arctic Grip multidirectional outsole pods deliver advanced traction on wet ice and other slippery surfaces. An EVA midsole goes on to add underfoot comfort and cushioning, so you won’t feel flat-footed and fatigued at the end of the day.
The Artic Ice Boots have furthermore been engineered to effectively adjust to your foot shape in order to resist blisters and chafing – the brand has not cut any corners here in regard to comfort or insulation.
Complete with rear pull-loops for easy on-and-off action, these boots are bound to become an instant staple in your wardrobe for all sorts of cold-weather pursuits.
Keep in mind that the boot top lacks a cinch to keep snow out, however, the inherent nature of the neoprene does hug your calf nicely, so unless you’re really trudging through deep snow, you should be just fine.
A bit on the expensive side yes, but we still find this tried and tested option from Muck Boot to be of excellent value!
Find more Muck Boots Arctic Ice Boot With Arctic Grip Outsole information and reviews here.
-
8. Muck Boot Men’s Arctic Pro Snow BootPros:
Cons:
- 100% waterproof boot featuring 8mm neoprene construction and fleece lining comfort rated from -60 to 30 degrees F
- Bob-Tracker molded outsole for sure traction on ice and snow
- 17-inch height for maximum protection
- 2mm of thermal foam under the footbed for extra warmth
- Stretch-fit comfort topline binding snugs tight to the calf to keep warmth in and debris out
- 8mm CR Flex-Foam neoprene liner offers excellent shock absorption and heat retention properties
- Pull tabs for easy on and off action
- Expensive option
- Lacks cinches around the boot opening, but the inherent nature of the neoprene hugs the calf nicely
- No color selection
The Muck Boot Men’s Arctic Pro Snow Boot is a solid go-to ice fishing boot for anglers who consistently brave ultra-cold temperatures. Comfort-rated from -60 to 10 degrees F, these fleece-lined neoprene boots won’t let you down when the mercury truly drops!
Built with a 100% waterproof construction, these boots feature a 17-inch height for maximum protection. The Arctic Pro lacks cinches around the boot opening, but the inherent nature of the neoprene stretch-fit comfort topline binding hugs the calf nicely, so snow and debris entry should be a non-issue in almost all conditions.
In addition to the 8mm neoprene construction and fleece lining, the brand has also included 2mm of thermal foam underneath the footbed for added underfoot warmth. These are truly cold-weather boots intended to keep your toes from getting chilly at all costs.
Not to be ignored, a Bob-Tracker molded outsole is equipped here for solid traction over ice and snow, so you’ll never skate around out there no matter how slick things get.
While the Arctic Pros are designed for a form-fit, pull tabs are present for easy on-and-off action in order to avoid wrestling them at the beginning and end of the day.
A bit on the expensive end of the spectrum, yes, but trust us when we say a highly capable boot of this caliber is a worthy investment!
Find more Muck Boot Men's Arctic Pro Snow Boot information and reviews here.
-
9. Carhartt Men’s 15 Inch Waterproof Rubber Knee High BootPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vulcanized construction with Carhartt Rubber compound and 5mm neoprene shaft keep you warm and dry
- Outsole bottom features anti-clog lugs and multiple enhancements for traction and liquid disbursement
- Supportive INSITE technology footbed provides arch support and reduces foot fatigue
- FastDry Technology linings wick away sweat
- Storm Defender waterproof
- Heel incorporates a kick stop feature to aid in pulling the boots off
- Equipped with a Carbon Nano safety toe that is thinner and lighter than most of the competition, and does not get cold
- Suede covering minimizes foot slipping in boot by providing 30% more grip
- Fair price point
- Warm, but uninsulated boots that will perform best in conditions that aren't too aggressively cold
- No front or rear pull tabs at the boot opening to assist with pulling them on/off
- No color options
The Carhartt Men’s 15-Inch Waterproof Rubber Knee High Boot is a wonderfully versatile option that’s built extra tough to handle the abuses of rugged working environments. These are warm, but uninsulated boots that will perform best in conditions that aren’t too aggressively cold, so ice anglers seeking footwear for those less extreme early and late season days will find a friend here.
A vulcanized construction with Carhartt Rubber compound and a 5mm neoprene shaft work to keep you warm and dry while FastDry Technology linings effectively wick away sweat in the event you build up too much heat.
Carhartt has also utilized a supportive INSITE technology footbed here to provide enhanced arch support and reduce foot fatigue, so these are a solid choice for ice fishermen who spend a lot of the day on their feet. The outsole bottoms furthermore feature anti-clog lugs and multiple enhancements for traction and liquid disbursement, so you’ll almost never pick up any unwanted slush or muck.
Not to be ignored, a suede covering minimizes foot slipping within the boot by providing 30% more grip – a simple but underrated feature in our opinion. The boot interior also features a Carbon Nano safety toe that is thinner and lighter than most of the competition, so you can bang these bad boys around all you want! The Carbon safety toe design furthermore does not get cold in extreme temps like steel toes do.
Our only real complaint here is the lack of front and rear pull tabs at the boot opening to assist with taking them on/off, but this detail won’t affect their performance on the ice. All in all, this is a highly versatile boot from Carhartt that you’ll likely wear for all sorts of cold weather contexts.
Find more Carhartt Men's 15 Inch Waterproof Rubber Knee High Boot information and reviews here.
-
10. Grundens Men’s DECK-BOSS Ankle BootPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% Waterproof rubber boots
- Thick insole and comfort footbed to promote shock resistance and cushioning
- Razor-cut siping for improved traction on slippery surfaces
- Easy pull tabs on the front and back of the boot for easy on and off action
- Comfortable cooling liner to prevent overheating
- Wide color selection
- 6-inch height and open design make these boots susceptible to filling with snow
- Inherently insulated due to the nature of the boot construciton, but not intended for the extreme cold
- Some issues with the stitching around the cuff coming undone
The Grundens DECK-BOSS Ankle Boot is a brilliant option for not-so-freezing days on the ice where deep snow is not a factor. These 6-inch 100% waterproof rubber boots offer a comfortable fit and a cool aesthetic, making them perfect for more casual days on the hard water.
When temps are cold but not freezing and there are no snow drifts to trudge through, wearing a waterproof boot that keeps you light on your feet without concern about snow/debris entry is an option. The DECK-BOSS Ankle Boots are a stellar choice for said conditions when you don’t require top-tier performance, and they furthermore offer awesome versatility for wear in all sorts of contexts.
Designed for use on fishing boats, Grundens has engineered these boots with a thick insole and comfort footbed to promote shock resistance and cushioning. They feel great underfoot even after especially long days of trekking and fishing. Razor-cut siping on the outsoles goes on to provide improved traction on slippery surfaces, so these boots will feel right at home on the ice.
While these are not rated for extreme cold temps, the inherent rubber build and neoprene lining here offer great insulation. The boot liner is also engineered to keep your feet cool in the event you overheat in there, so you can wear these kicks all year long!
Featuring easy pull tabs on the front and back that add to the already cool aesthetic as well as a wide color selection, it’s worth noting these are totally cool boots that will likely turn some heads on the ice!
Find more Grundens Men’s DECK-BOSS Ankle Boot information and reviews here.
-
11. Kodiak Men’s Magog All Season Waterproof BootPrice: $147.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full-grain waterproof leather upper and waterproof membrane construction
- Cemented slip-resistant rubber lug outsole
- Leather collar seals around the ankle to keep out slush and snow
- Removable leather-covered memory foam insole
- Soft microfiber lining wicks away moisture
- Cool aesthetic offering awesome versatility
- Designed as waterprooof boots, but you won't want to dunk them above the laces
- Do not offer insulatoin suitable for truly cold temperatures
- Limited color selection
Here’s another great option for more casual ice anglers who don’t have a need for boots engineered for extreme conditions. The Men’s Magog All Season Waterproof Boot by Kodiak is a strikingly handsome and capable boot option that you’ll likely end up wearing on a daily basis for its comfort, functionality, and aesthetic.
Built with a full-grain waterproof leather upper and waterproof membrane construction, these boots won’t wet out while trekking around in the snow. A snug leather collar seals around the ankle to keep out slush and snow, but truly sloggy conditions might allow some wetness in through the laces, so be mindful of this fact.
These are all-season boots suitable for winter wear, but they do not offer a heavily insulated build like most of the other options listed here. The removable leather-covered memory foam insole can however be replaced with a heated insole if you feel the need to boost the warmth rating here.
A soft microfiber lining works to wick away moisture, so if you work up a sweat in there or take on a bit of wilderness wetness, it won’t take long for the Magogs to dry out.
In regard to traction, cemented slip-resistant rubber lug outsoles will keep your feet planted on the hard water.
A highly versatile boot that you’ll enjoy wearing for a plethora of different purposes and contexts through every season, Kodiak has engineered a brilliant blend of style and function here that will make for a great companion on the ice.
Find more Kodiak Men's Magog All Season Waterproof Boot information and reviews here.
Ice cleats
Don't forget the benefits of a pair of removable ice cleats or stabilizers when it comes to adding traction to your footwear. Some ice anglers might prefer to retain the ability to slide a bit on the ice in order to move around quicker, but a set of easy-to-deploy ice cleats are a great tool to own for when you want to stay planted.
Our top list of the best ice cleats highlights our favorites, but some of our top picks include:
- Yaktrax Pro Traction Cleats
- STABILicers Walk Traction Cleat
- Shaddock Fishing Ice Snow Traction Cleats
- K1 Mid-Sole Ice Cleats by Geroline
Heated Insoles
If you're the type who struggles to maintain warm extremities no matter how hard you try to beat the cold, then you ought to consider a pair of heated insoles. With the touch of a button, you can add some instant, potent heat to the sole of your boots that will ensure your little piggies never get chilly.
This is also a great detail to consider if you have a favorite pair of ice fishing boots in regards to traction and comfort, but their insulation rating is lacking on the coldest of days.
Our top list of the best heated insoles has highlighted our favorite options for those that need a little extra warmth on the hard water.
Neoprene Socks
When it comes to keeping warm and dry, you'd be wise not to overlook the benefits of pair of neoprene socks.
While many ice fishing boots are built 100% waterproof, there is still sometimes potential for snow and slush to enter the boot opening. A thin set of neoprene socks may or may not make sense for pairing with your footwear system, but if your waterproofing is at all questionable, it may be wise to consider owning a pair.
Neoprene is a wonderful insulator and will inherently help to trap warmth at your feet while also ensuring no wetness whatsoever reaches your socks or bare feet. They can be particularly helpful during late-season days on the water where puddles and slush are a constant factor.
Some of our favorite options for ice fishing (and beyond) include:
- Wetsox Frictionless Wading Socks
- WORN Frictionless 1.5mm Wader Socks
- NeoSport Wetsuits Premium Neoprene 2mm Water Sock
- Seavenger Zephyr 3mm Neoprene Dive Socks
Cross Country Skis
If you're the type of ice fisherman who likes to cover a lot of water in a day but doesn't run an ATV or snowmobile, a pair of cross-country skis might change the way you target fish. While cross-country skis aren't a super fast method for traveling over ice and snow, it's certainly a more rapid and less exerting option when compared to walking or utilizing snowshoes.
A few budget-friendly options of cross-country skis that could be stellar for ice fishing applications depending on who you are include:
- Generic Adult Beginner Waxless Cross Country Skis
- Whitewoods Adult NNN Cross Country Ski Package
- Whitewoods Outlander 139cm Cross Country Ski Set
- Rossignol Delta Sport Classic Mens XC Skis
Ice Fishing Sleds
Hauling your tip-ups, heater, ice shanty, auger, and other gear out onto the ice is easier said than done. An ice fishing sled enables you to bring along all of your gear in an organized manner, whether or not you're utilizing an ATV or snowmobile on the ice.
We've pinned down the best ice fishing sleds within our top list, so you can select the option that makes the most sense for your angling style.