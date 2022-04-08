11 Best Inflatable Docks to Win Your Water Weekend

Sure, water trampolines are a blast and water mats are great for relaxation. But if you’re planning to set up a place on the water for the day you’re going to need a reliable inflatable dock. Connecting one of these to your boat and enjoying an afternoon on the lake or bay is as good as it gets. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled all of the best inflatable floating docks just down below. Take a look and make sure every summer moment is as perfect as can be.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: BOTE Inflatable Lake Float – 10′ x 10′Price: $1,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100 square feet of room
- Military-grade PVC construction
- A plethora of D-rings and tie-down spots
- Can handle up to 1,500-pounds
- Compatible with loads of BOTE accessories.
- Float is designed to accomodate BOTE accessories
- Manual pump
- Price tag is an investment
The BOTE Inflatable Lake Float is our favorite option here for numerous reasons. It’s amongst the largest of inflatable floating docks at 100 square feet. It has the strength to hold up to 1,500-pounds. It’s designed with military-grade PVC skin so you know it can withstand abuse. And with a depth of eight inches, it’s one of the most sturdy options you’re going to find.
It features the same great bells and whistles as BOTE’s 7′ x 7’x offering – but with more real estate to work with. It can host five guests comfortably. There are eight tie-downs to connect boards, boats, chairs, other floats, and more. The deck pad is textured to prevent slips. It comes with a burrito sling for easy transport. And a hand pump is packed in so you can inflate it relatively quickly.
BOTE has its own line of accessories that are designed specifically for their Lake Float too. So if you’re considering purchasing one, see all that they have to offer here.
Find more BOTE Inflatable Lake Float information and reviews here.
2. RUNNER UP: Driftsun Oasis Inflatable Floating Dock Platform – 15′ x 6.5′Price: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in water hammock
- 15' x 6.5' surface area
- Comprised of durable rigid air drop-stitch PVC
- 6" thickness can handle up to 1,100-pounds
- Comes with two hand pumps
- Ideally needs two people to inflate it with handpumps
- Water hammock takes a good portion of its surface area away
- Nothing on the surface to prevent slips
One of the coolest things about the Driftsun Oasis is the floating dock’s built-in water hammock. While some are hanging out on the Oasis’ 15′ x 6.5′ surface, others can be relaxing in the water on a hot summer day.
Its rigid air drop-stitch PVC construction is UV resistant and will hold up against plenty of rough play. At 6-inches thick, it touts the ability to support up to 1,100-pounds. Two handpumps in the package so a duo can tag-team inflating it. And there is heavy-duty anchor D-rings and neoprene handles on each side for easy transport.
Find more Driftsun Inflatable Floating Dock Platform information and reviews here.
3. Inflatable Sport Boats Mega Yacht Dock – 10′ x 10′Price: $1,299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100 square inches of space
- A dozen mooring/anchoring options
- Comprised of durable heat-welded PVC
- 1/4 of EVA foam on the surface
- Double action hand pump included
- Two year limited warranty
- May be too large for some
- Only a hand pump included
- Large dock, large price
At 100 square feet in size, the Inflatable Sport Boats Mega Yacht Dock is one of the largest inflatable floating docks out there. It’s about 40 square feet larger than Inflatable Sports’ standard Yacht Dock, but at a price increase, that’s pretty reasonable if you want more real estate while out on the water.
Just like the smaller Yacht Dock, the Mega Yacht Dock is comprised of heat-welded PVC that’s designed to be more durable than all other offerings. And atop the 10′ x 10′ inflatable dock is a 1/4-inch layer of teak wood-styled EVA foam that prevents slipping and is comfortable too.
The Mega Yacht Dock has a slew of features that give it an edge over most of the competition. There are a pair of elastic storage bungees, eight heavy-duty carry handles, and a dozen D-rings for ladders, mooring, or whatever else you may need them for.
A double-action hand pump with a PSI gauge comes with the package. As do a pair of PVC repair patches and a storage strap for compact stowing. There’s even a two-year manufacturer’s limited warranty that protects your purchase too.
Find more Inflatable Sport Boats Mega Yacht Dock information and reviews here.
4. Island Hopper Patio Dock – 15′ x 6′Price: $1,399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can host around 10 people and 2,000-pounds
- Tons of D-rings, handles, and web-loops
- 15 PSI electric inflator and hand pump included
- EVA foam surface is soft and non-slip
- 6' width may be too narrow for larger groups
- 15 PSI pump is a bit weak
- Pricey
The Island Hopper Patio Dock is about as large as these inflatable docks come. This beast is fifteen feet long, six feet wide, and can handle up to 10 people at a time totally 2,000-pounds.
The Island Hopper has a non-slip EVA foam surface that’s soft and safe. It has tons of connection options with its six carry handles, 11 side-welded D-rings, and 24 top and bottom welded web loops. This allows for users to tie it to the side of their vessel and go if they choose. Or you can deflate it down to a 42″ x 22″ area and stow it away.
Inflation isn’t a probably as Island Hopper includes a 15 PSI portable power inflater and a 20″ extension ord. Simply plug it into a cigarette lighter outlet or connect via battery terminal clips and the Patio Dock will be ready in no time. But should you be without electricity for some reason, the package comes with a double-action hand pump too just in case.
Find more Island Hopper Patio Dock information and reviews here.
5. SOWKT Inflatable Floating Dock – 12′ x 6′Price: $489.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value
- Electric and foot pump included
- Lightweight and comes with backpack
- One year warranty with purchase
- No padded or slip-proof surface
- Extended shipping times
- Limited anchoring points
It may not look as fancy as other options, but the SOWKT Inflatable Floating Dock is a heck of a value at its typical price point. And like some of the best models on our list, this bad boy has convenience galore.
First off, this is no mini floating dock as it has a square footage of 72-feet. It only weighs 40-pounds, so it’s easy to carry around with its included carrying backpack. An electric pump comes with the inflatable dock which is supremely helpful. But if you don’t have power available, SOWKT also includes a foot pump to get the job done.
There are bungee straps in one corner that can hold your cooler or other items in place. There are D-rings spread out so that you have anchoring points. The drop-stitch PVC promises durability. But there’s a repair patch kit included should anything go wrong. And a one-year manufacturer’s warranty is offered just to give you peace of mind.
Find more SOWKT Inflatable Floating Dock information and reviews here.
6. Inflatable Sport Boats Yacht Dock – 10′ x 6′Price: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rugged heat welded PVC drop-stitch
- Sits 6" out of water for great stability
- EVA teak wood foam surface looks great and prevents slips
- Can handle up to 1,500-pounds
- Surface straps can hold down coolers, etc.
- Lots of anchor options on the sides
- Hand pump with PSI gauge included
- No electric pump
- Pictured inflatable pillow is extra
- Can be tough to pull yourself out of the water
One of my favorite things about the 10′ x 6′ Inflatable Sport Boats Yacht Dock is its surface. It’s designed to look like the teak wood you’d find on many backyard decks out there. And that’s not just a gimmick, as that 1/4-inch thick exterior is actually EVA foam that’s there to prevent slippage on wet surfaces.
The Yacht Dock is comprised of what’s largely an industry exclusive in heat-welded drop-stitch PVC. It feels confidently stable on the water, as the 60 square foot surface can house up to 1,500-pounds and rests a solid 6-inches above the water. There’s a storage strap, elastic bungees to hold down coolers and more, numerous D-rings, and a pair of handles. And it’s all backed by the Inflatable Sport Boats Store‘s two-year manufacture limited warranty.
Find more Inflatable Sport Boats Yacht Dock information and reviews here.
7. Blue Water Toys Patented 3-in-1 Inflatable Swim Platform with Removable Floating Island – 8′ x 8′Price: $702.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removeable island offers fantastic versatility
- EVA surface is soft and safe
- Safety reflectors on each side
- Solid price point
- Storage bag and hand pump included
- A little smallers than most others
- Limited anchoring points
- No motorized pump included
I love the Blue Water Toys 3-in-1 Inflatable Swim Platform because of its uniqueness from the other inflatable floating docks out there. The 8′ x 8′ floating island is pretty versatile as a large portion of it is removable.
When the island is pulled out, the swim platform becomes a deck lounge that can hold water for folks to relax and stay cool. And the island then becomes a separate platform on the side to be used for whatever you’d like.
The entire platform is comprised of military-grade laminated PVC. Atop that is a UV-resistant EVA pad for comfort and protection from slippage. There are safety reflectors on each side to ensure you’re easily seen in the water. There are numerous handles and D-rings for access and tie-downs. And a hand pump and storage bag come included for convenience too.
Find more Blue Water Toys 3-in-1 Inflatable Swim Platform information and reviews here.
8. ANYTHING SPORTS Inflatable Floating Dock – 10′ x 10′Price: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100 square feet of area
- Comprised of durable PVC drop-stitch
- Electric pump comes included
- One-year warranty on everything
- Surface can get slippery
- Electric pump is a bit slow
- Rocks more than more expensive models
The ANYTHING SPORTS Inflatable Floating Dock features one of the best money for size values you’ll find on our list. At 10′ x 10′, it has square footage comparable to some of the other behemoths out there. Yet it’s typically listed at a fraction of the price as some of its competitors.
It’s not really skimping on features either. It has eight reinforced handles that can be used for tieing down or towing. There are a pair of metal rings to secure things as well. And because it’s comprised of PVC drop-stitch, you know that it can hold up to everyday use.
Unlike most other options, ANYTHING SPORTS includes an electric pump so that inflation isn’t exhausting. And they also provide a one-year no questions asked warranty if anything goes wrong.
Find more ANYTHING SPORTS Inflatable Floating Dock information and reviews here.
9. FBSPORT Inflatable Floating Dock Mat – 10′ x 8′Price: $569.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Accomodtates six to eight people
- Can handles up to 1,080-pounds
- Double reinforced seams and durabe PVC materials
- Three different designs
- Maintenance kit and storage bag included
- No motorized pump included
- Hand pump may need to be upgraded
- Some may like the design
At its size and price, the FBSPORT Inflatable Floating Dock Mat is one of the better bargains out there. It’s one of the larger floating docks available with dimensions of 10′ x 8′ x 5″. It’s comprised of durable PVC that can boast a weight capacity of over 1,000-pounds. And its surface area can comfortably accommodate up to eight adults.
It sports an EVA non-slip mat on its surface to prevent accidental falls. Its stability promises the ability to fish, do yoga, or just sit back and relax without worry. And it even comes with a hand pump, maintenance kit, and storage bag so that you’ll have everything you need to enjoy.
Find more FBSPORT Inflatable Floating Dock Mat information and reviews here.
10. BOTE Inflatable Lake Float – 7′ x 7′Price: $959.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- "Virtually indestructible" military-grade PVC skin
- Weight capacity of over 1,000-pounds
- A ton of grab handles and anchor points
- Textured anti-slip BVA deck pad
- A bit smaller than others
- Only a manual pump included
- Pricey for its square footage
It’s smaller than others at 7′ x 7′, but the BOTE Inflatable Lake Float is a premium option from top to bottom. It’s comprised of a military-grade PVC skin that’s described as “virtually indestructible”. And atop that is a BVA textured anti-slip deck pad that provides a non-slip soft surface.
BOTE’s Lake Float is strong enough to handle up to 1,050-pounds. It is loaded with grab handles and D-ring anchor points. It’s easy to compact and carry around with the included burrito sling. A repair kit and hand pump come included for repairs and inflation. And it’s worth noting that the Lake Float is one of the better-looking inflatable floating docks out there.
If you’re interested, BOTE has a lot of other great outdoor items, including inflatable kayaks, inflatable paddleboards, and more. Check out their store page here to see what else is out there to make your summer epic.
Find more BOTE Inflatable Lake Float information and reviews here.
11. BOTE Inflatable Dock HangoutPrice: $1,549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best for relaxing hangouts
- Awesome MAGNEPOD drink bases
- Comfortable/versatile removable pontoons
- Looks awesome
- Easy to fold up and carry with sling
- Hand pump included
- KULA Landing designed specifically for KULA Coolers
- No room for much other than coolers and people
- No electric pump included
The BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout is stylistically pretty drastically different from all the other options on our list. Instead of a square or rectangular, the Hangout is instead shaped like a 3/4 circle that is designed for, well, hangouts.
The floating dock is impressive nonetheless. At 10′, it seats six to eight people comfortably. Built-in are numerous magnetic bases that keep your metallic cups in place while on the water. The KULA Landing spot at the center of the Hangout is designed to tie down the very impressive line of KULA Coolers. And there are inflatable pontoons that serve as back supports on each side, with each being removable if you need additional space.
Find more BOTE Inflatable Dock Hangout information and reviews here.
What is an Inflatable Dock?
An inflatable dock is pretty much just what it sounds like. Unlike your typical stationary wooden docks, these floating water accessories are conveniently transportable thanks to their ability to be inflated and deflated with ease.
These floating docks are relatively lightweight too. Most of them come in somewhere between 30 and 40-pounds. And the majority come with some form of carrying case, strap, or backpack to make it easier for them to be moved to and from your boat or local water area.
All of the options we've included in our list above are comprised of durable drop-stitch PVC material. As SupOnTheFly.com breaks down, this material has been utilized to build inflatable vessels since Goodyear crafted inflatable airplane wings for the military back in the 1950s. Tried and true, drop-stitch PVC is still a go-to material when you're looking to build lightweight yet durable inflatable products.
What is the Largest Inflatable Floating Dock?
These water accessories can vary in size tremendously. For the larger models, you'll likely want to pick yourself up a high-quality air pump that can get them inflated in no time. Because, if you're curious, some of these inflatable boat docks can get pretty big.
The two largest inflatable floating docks on our list are the BOTE Inflatable Lake Float and the Inflatable Sport Boats Mega Yacht Dock. At 10' x 10' each, these two options are pretty massive. With 100 square feet of real estate, you'll have plenty of room to do whatever recreational activities you'd like while out on the water.
Are Inflatable Docks Stable?
You'd probably be surprised by how stable these inflatable docks actually are. There's a pretty direct correlation between a floating dock's stability and the thickness of its construction. While many are about 6", you'll find others that are a bit more robust and thus less prone to wakes and waves affecting it.
Yoga in the water has benefits of its own. But using an inflatable dock to do yoga while on the water is something wholly unique.
If you prefer to keep your boat clear of all the mess fishing brings, an inflatable boat dock is a fantastic alternative. They are easily stable enough to hold up a few chairs. And plenty large enough for you to bring coolers and finishing supplies upon them too.
Speaking of keeping your boat clean, how are you supposed to get down around the bottom of your hull and other hard-to-reach areas? With one of these floating docks, it's never been more simple. Just get your go-to boat cleaning supplies and get to work without ever having to worry about getting wet.
Can These Floating Docks Sink?
So, can floating docks sink while you're out on the water? In short, no. These floating docks won't sink unless some pretty catastrophic damage falls upon them. And that's pretty unlikely to happen at a moment's notice.
The drop-stitch PVC is specifically designed to withstand damage that could cause them to rupture. And even if you find some sort of damage that is causing an air leakage, repair kits come with the vast majority of our picks so that you can have total faith in putting them back out on the water.
But it's always better to be safe than sorry when you're investing in a purchase as large as these. Most of our favorite picks have one or two-year limited warranties that come along with your purchase. So look into that to ensure your money is protected in case anything should go wrong.