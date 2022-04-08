11 Best Inflatable Docks to Win Your Water Weekend

Sure, water trampolines are a blast and water mats are great for relaxation. But if you’re planning to set up a place on the water for the day you’re going to need a reliable inflatable dock. Connecting one of these to your boat and enjoying an afternoon on the lake or bay is as good as it gets. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled all of the best inflatable floating docks just down below. Take a look and make sure every summer moment is as perfect as can be.

What is an Inflatable Dock?

An inflatable dock is pretty much just what it sounds like. Unlike your typical stationary wooden docks, these floating water accessories are conveniently transportable thanks to their ability to be inflated and deflated with ease.

These floating docks are relatively lightweight too. Most of them come in somewhere between 30 and 40-pounds. And the majority come with some form of carrying case, strap, or backpack to make it easier for them to be moved to and from your boat or local water area.

All of the options we've included in our list above are comprised of durable drop-stitch PVC material. As SupOnTheFly.com breaks down, this material has been utilized to build inflatable vessels since Goodyear crafted inflatable airplane wings for the military back in the 1950s. Tried and true, drop-stitch PVC is still a go-to material when you're looking to build lightweight yet durable inflatable products.

What is the Largest Inflatable Floating Dock?

These water accessories can vary in size tremendously. For the larger models, you'll likely want to pick yourself up a high-quality air pump that can get them inflated in no time. Because, if you're curious, some of these inflatable boat docks can get pretty big.

The two largest inflatable floating docks on our list are the BOTE Inflatable Lake Float and the Inflatable Sport Boats Mega Yacht Dock. At 10' x 10' each, these two options are pretty massive. With 100 square feet of real estate, you'll have plenty of room to do whatever recreational activities you'd like while out on the water.

Are Inflatable Docks Stable?

You'd probably be surprised by how stable these inflatable docks actually are. There's a pretty direct correlation between a floating dock's stability and the thickness of its construction. While many are about 6", you'll find others that are a bit more robust and thus less prone to wakes and waves affecting it.

Yoga in the water has benefits of its own. But using an inflatable dock to do yoga while on the water is something wholly unique.

If you prefer to keep your boat clear of all the mess fishing brings, an inflatable boat dock is a fantastic alternative. They are easily stable enough to hold up a few chairs. And plenty large enough for you to bring coolers and finishing supplies upon them too.

Speaking of keeping your boat clean, how are you supposed to get down around the bottom of your hull and other hard-to-reach areas? With one of these floating docks, it's never been more simple. Just get your go-to boat cleaning supplies and get to work without ever having to worry about getting wet.

Can These Floating Docks Sink?

So, can floating docks sink while you're out on the water? In short, no. These floating docks won't sink unless some pretty catastrophic damage falls upon them. And that's pretty unlikely to happen at a moment's notice.

The drop-stitch PVC is specifically designed to withstand damage that could cause them to rupture. And even if you find some sort of damage that is causing an air leakage, repair kits come with the vast majority of our picks so that you can have total faith in putting them back out on the water.

But it's always better to be safe than sorry when you're investing in a purchase as large as these. Most of our favorite picks have one or two-year limited warranties that come along with your purchase. So look into that to ensure your money is protected in case anything should go wrong.