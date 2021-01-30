11 Best Water Trampolines for Summer Fun

Spending a day outdoors by the water is a ton of fun in itself. But a quick way to make the jump to extraordinary is by adding an incredibly fun water trampoline into the mix. For both kids and adults, these floating trampolines bring so much additional joy to the family when you’re spending time together outside of your home . So browse below through our list and find the best water trampoline that fits for your family.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Inflatable Water Park

The majority of the options included on our Best Water Trampolines list are just water trampolines by themselves. But if you're looking for a more robust set that transforms your water into an inflatable water park, the Aquaglide 20' Platinum Rebound Aquapark maybe your best option.

Aquaglide uses its Platinum Interloc system to join together several separate pieces to make one complete inflatable water park. At the center, of course, is the 20' inflatable trampoline. But other highlights include the 60" slide, 10' i-Log, and the Swim Step platform that makes it easy to go back up for another round. And Aquaglide backs the entire package up with a three-year limited warranty to give your purchase peace of mind.

Water Obstacle Course

These floating trampolines wouldn't really qualify as water obstacle courses, but there are numerous great options available to find online. For those looking to splurge, you'll be the best parent for life if you order the Retro Rainbow Inflatable Obstacle Course and just let the water flow.

However, if you're looking for something a bit more practical for your yard and pool, the American Ninja Warrior Ultimate Aqua 4 in 1 Obstacle Challenge looks to supply a ton of fun across its 4 sets. And there are numerous other options which provide wet fun in the sun too.

Pool Trampoline

If you're looking to add a floating trampoline into your pool area, you're likely going to need something on the smaller end of the spectrum. At 12-feet, the SportsStuff Funstation Bouncer is a great option.

The Island Hopper 13' Turtle Hop Water Bouncer is slightly larger and maybe more fun thanks to its tortoise based design. But the Rave Sports 7' O-Zone Plus Water Bouncer is a fantastic option too thanks to its inclusion of a water slide into its design.

