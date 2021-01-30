11 Best Water Trampolines for Summer Fun

Spending a day outdoors by the water is a ton of fun in itself. But a quick way to make the jump to extraordinary is by adding an incredibly fun water trampoline into the mix. For both kids and adults, these floating trampolines bring so much additional joy to the family when you’re spending time together outside of your home. So browse below through our list and find the best water trampoline that fits for your family.
1. Island Hop 25′ Giant JumpPrice: $5,389.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 25' size with springs is the best on the market.
- High quality construction designed to last for years.
- 5-year ”no seam blow-out” limited warranty and 5-year frame limited warranty included.
- Not one, but 2 aluminum entry ladders.
- Repair kit, carrying case, instuctions are all included.
- Pictured slide not included. Trampoline only.
- Doesn't come with anything to blow it up.
- Expensive.
The Island Hop 25′ Giant Jump is one of the most impressive water trampolines you’ll find. It’s 25-foot diameter ensures safety for numerous bouncers at one time. Because it’s built with springs, all those jumping will get the most air for their effort. Island Hopper ensures that its made of high-quality materials. It sports 9mm 1000 Denier mesh reinforced PVC. And it’s backed by the company’s 5-year ”NO SEAM BLOW-OUT” limited warranty and 5-year frame limited warranty.
The 25-foot trampoline a pair of aluminum ladders built on each side to ensure easy access. It’s comprised of a 3 chamber inflation tube that promises to always float and provide structural strength. It comes with 7 anchor tie D-rings for proper and safe mooring. And you’ll also get a repair kit, carry storage bag, and instructional manual with purchase too.
Find more Island Hop 25' Giant Jump information and reviews here.
2. Rave Sports 20′ Aqua Jump Eclipse Water TrampolinePrice: $4,599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge 20' surface to accomodate up to 6 children.
- Includes high-speed inflator/deflator and anchor kit.
- Limited lifetime warranty.
- On the expensive end of options.
- Entire set is heavy at around 185-pounds.
- Attachments sold separately.
Rave Sports touts that their 20′ Aqua Jump Eclipse is “the most innovative Water Trampoline on the market”. It features a whopping 112 springs that will have you exuberantly bouncing high into the air. And the company states that because they actually use springs, their floating trampoline provides much more excitement than their water bouncer cousins that don’t.
A 5-step ladder is included to easily climb atop the trampoline. And getting it setup is easy thanks to the included high-speed inflator and anchor kit. Quality is never in doubt at Rave. They state that their water trampolines are comprised of “the best quality commercial-grade materials and engineering capabilities on the market.” And you can tell they’re truthful, as a limited lifetime warranty comes with your purchase.
Rave Sports 20' Aqua Jump Eclipse Water Trampoline information and reviews here.
3. Aquaglide 20′ Platinum Rebound AquaparkPrice: $2,199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A 20' trampoline, 60" slide, 10' i-Log, and Swim Step platform all in one.
- Comprised of commercial-grade Duratex and fabric-reinforced PVC for durability.
- 3-year limited warranty included.
- Pricepoint is lower than close competitors.
- Treated with UV Block to defend against the sun.
- 3-year limited warranty when others offer lifetime.
- No springs means less bounce.
- Big investment.
If you’re looking for something to put into that expands on just a water trampoline itself, look no further than the Aquaglide 20′ Platinum Rebound Aquapark. Bouncing is just one of many fun options included, as the Aquapark is essentially an inflatable water park in one package.
With Aquaglide’s Platinum Interloc system, all the pieces come together easily to make one giant area of wet fun for you, your kids, and your friends. At the center of it all is, of course, the 20′ inflatable trampoline. Though other awesome accessories include the 60″ slide, the 10′ i-Log, and the Swim Step platform that makes it easy to get yourself back up for another round. And for peace of mind on your purchase, Aquaglide backs the entire package up with a three-year limited warranty.
Aquaglide 20' Platinum Rebound Aquapark information and reviews here.
-
4. Rave Sports 20′ Bongo Water BouncerPrice: $1,999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 20' Water Bouncer is much cheaper than a water trampoline with springs.
- Still comprised of the same high-quality materials from Rave.
- Can accomodate 10 children or 5 adults at one time.
- A massive 169 square-feet of jump surface.
- A ton of compatible accessories are available.
- Springless system provides less bounce.
- Inflator/Deflator sold separately.
- Still pricey.
The Rave Sports 20′ Bongo Water Bouncer differs from the Rave Sports 20′ Aqua Jump Eclipse Water Trampoline in that the Bongo Water Bouncer doesn’t utilize springs like the Aqua Jump Eclipse Water Trampoline does. However, the lack of springs in the Water Bouncer means a significant reduction in pricepoint.
The Bongo Water Bouncer is also much easier to set up and take down due to its construction. Inflation only takes a few minutes. A 5-step ladder is included to easily get back onto the bouncer. And because of its 20-foot size, it can host up to a whopping 5 adults or 10 children at a single time. Making it ideal for larger gatherings during the summer.
Find more Rave Bongo Water Bouncer information and reviews here.
-
5. Island Hopper 17′ Bounce N SplashPrice: $1,599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 17-inch surface area allows for up to 5 kids at one time.
- Can handle up to 1,000-pounds of weight.
- 5-year seam “No Blow-Out” limited warranty included.
- 6-step access ladder built-in.
- Safe thanks to 1/2-inch foam perimeter.
- Carry/Storage bag, repair kit, and instruction manual are included.
- The bouncer won't quite have the same bounce as springed offerings.
- Attachments sold separately.
- Still a bit expensive.
The Island Hopper 17′ Bounce N Splash is a more low key and affordable option compared to the company’s huge Island Hop 25′ Giant Jump. Made of 1000 Denier PVC, the bouncer’s interlaced nylon webbing mat is superbly durable while allowing kids and adults to go leaping into the water without the need for springs.
There’s a 1/2-inch foam perimeter of padding built-in for safety. It can handle 5 kids or up to 1,000 pounds thanks to its 17-inch size. A 6-step “easy access” ladder is included. It’s compatible with a slew of other Island Hopper accessories, such as the Gator Head, Gator Tail, Bounce N Slide, Double Blaster, & Island Runner. And because the company uses high-end materials, they back the product with a 5-year seam “No Blow-Out” limited warranty.
Find more Island Hopper 17' Bounce N Splash information and reviews here.
-
6. Aquaglide 16′ Platinum Rebound BouncerPrice: $714.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 16-foot jumping surface.
- Simple design allows you to inflate and go.
- Incorporated UV Block protects against sun damage.
- Platinum interloc system ensures easy and secure connections with accessories.
- Bouncers have less bounce than springed water trampolines.
- On the expensive side of options.
- No pump included.
If the Aquaglide 20′ Platinum Rebound Aquapark seems like a bit much, then the Aquaglide 16′ Platinum Rebound Bouncer is likely a perfect fit. Its 16-foot size should be ample enough to host all your eager children. Because it’s comprised of 500 Denier fabric and DuraTex material, durability is ensured. And Aquaglide utilizes UV Block to protect the REbound Bouncer from sun damage over time.
The bouncer incorporates a swim step with heavy-duty molded boarding handles to makes sure getting back up from the water is never a problem. And Aquaglide throws in a 3-year limited warranty to back up your purchase.
-
7. Rave Sports 16′ Splash Zone PlusPrice: $1,425.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A mini waterpark featuring a trampoline, slide, balancing log, and swimming platform.
- Easy to inflate and put together.
- Limited 3-year warranty.
- Manual and repair kit included.
- Springless bouncer won't send folks as high.
- If you just want a water trampoline, this set isn't for you.
- Boarding platform is more difficult to mount than a ladder.
The Rave Sports 16′ Splash Zone Plus may not be as large as some of the company’s other water bouncers, but those options don’t have the accessories that the Splash Zone Plus offers. The Splash Zone Plus comes with a 16′ water bouncer, a slide, a balancing log, and a swimming platform too.
The Splash Zone Plus is easy to put together too. It inflates with ease. The various pieces connect together simply. A manual and repair kit are included to ensure you won’t have any issues. And the package is backed by Rave’s limited 3-year warranty for protection.
Find more Rave Sports 16' Splash Zone Plus information and reviews here.
-
8. Goplus 15′ Inflatable Water BouncerPrice: $519.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Much cheaper than other larger options.
- 15-foot size can be used in larger pools.
- 800-watt electric pump included.
- Easy to setup.
- No warranty mentioned.
- Doesn't give the bounce that springed options do.
- No built-in ladder.
Goplus offers a more cost-efficient bouncer to the market with its 15′ Inflatable Water Bouncer. It’s a fraction of the price of some other options. At 15-feet, it’s usable in larger pools. And it’s comprised of 600 Denier bungee cloth material that provides solid durability.
Goplus’ inflatable trampoline has built-in handles and even an 800-watt electric pump for convenience. And at around 100-pounds, it’s not as difficult to lug around and set up as larger options are.
Find more Goplus 15' Inflatable Water Bouncer information and reviews here.
-
9. Island Hopper 13′ Turtle Hop Water BouncerPros:
Cons:
- Comprised of durable 30-gauge PVC with electronically welded seams.
- Fun tortoise-themed design.
- Simple blow up and go design.
- Can be used on land and water.
- 1-year jump surface and seam warranty.
- No ladder included.
- Springless design provides less bounce.
- 350-pound weight capacity.
The Island Hopper 13′ Turtle Hop Water Bouncer is a cool alternative to the standard floating trampoline options. The turtle design gives off the impression that you’ve got a pet tortoise to enjoy the waters with. And Island Hopper ships it ready to go, so you can simply pump it up and immediately enjoy.
The Turtle Hop Water Bouncer can be moved inland and be used there too. The trampoline comes with a carrying bag and hand pump for convenience. And Island Hopper even offers a 1-year jump surface and seam warranty to protect your purchase.
Simple blow up and go design.
Find more Island Hopper 13' Turtle Hop Water Bouncer information and reviews here.
-
10. SportsStuff 12′ Funstation BouncerPrice: $527.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for smaller groups.
- Heavy-duty K80 PVC promises durability.
- Easy to setup.
- No pump included.
- Won't bounce as well as springed water trampolines.
- No mention of a warranty.
If you’re looking for an inflatable trampoline for a few kids to enjoy, the SportsStuff 12′ Funstation Bouncer is a great choice. It’s comprised of heavy-duty K80 PVC to provide longterm durability. An anchor system is included in the package so that it’s useable right out of the box. It sports a padded nylon collar for safety. And the removable boarding platform sports molded handles that ensure everyone will be able to easily get back on and give the bouncer another go.
Find more SportsStuff Funstation Bouncer information and reviews here.
-
11. Rave Sports 7′ O-Zone Plus Water BouncerPros:
Cons:
- Includes a 7' water trampoline, a slide, and bording platform.
- 700-pound weight capacity.
- Far less expensive than other options on our list.
- Light and portable.
- No springs means less bounce.
- Takes a while to inflate/assemble.
- Not large enough for more than 3 kids at a time.
The Rave Sports 7′ O-Zone Plus Water Bouncer is a sweet setup at an inexpensive price. Its 7-foot jumping surface is designed for three children. But it’s 700-pound weight limited ensures adults can enjoy it too. The O-Zone’s slide measures in at 84″ x 42″ x 52″ when inflated. And the boarding platform sports a low profile design and two handles to ensure it’s never a problem to mount.
It’s pretty durable thanks to its high quality 28 gauge PVC construction. And because it’s springless, it’s easier to transport and set up than the larger and heavier springed options.
Find more Rave Sports 7' O-Zone Plus Water Bouncer information and reviews here.
Inflatable Water Park
The majority of the options included on our Best Water Trampolines list are just water trampolines by themselves. But if you're looking for a more robust set that transforms your water into an inflatable water park, the Aquaglide 20' Platinum Rebound Aquapark maybe your best option.
Aquaglide uses its Platinum Interloc system to join together several separate pieces to make one complete inflatable water park. At the center, of course, is the 20' inflatable trampoline. But other highlights include the 60" slide, 10' i-Log, and the Swim Step platform that makes it easy to go back up for another round. And Aquaglide backs the entire package up with a three-year limited warranty to give your purchase peace of mind.
Water Obstacle Course
These floating trampolines wouldn't really qualify as water obstacle courses, but there are numerous great options available to find online. For those looking to splurge, you'll be the best parent for life if you order the Retro Rainbow Inflatable Obstacle Course and just let the water flow.
However, if you're looking for something a bit more practical for your yard and pool, the American Ninja Warrior Ultimate Aqua 4 in 1 Obstacle Challenge looks to supply a ton of fun across its 4 sets. And there are numerous other options which provide wet fun in the sun too.
Pool Trampoline
If you're looking to add a floating trampoline into your pool area, you're likely going to need something on the smaller end of the spectrum. At 12-feet, the SportsStuff Funstation Bouncer is a great option.
The Island Hopper 13' Turtle Hop Water Bouncer is slightly larger and maybe more fun thanks to its tortoise based design. But the Rave Sports 7' O-Zone Plus Water Bouncer is a fantastic option too thanks to its inclusion of a water slide into its design.
