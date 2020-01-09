15 Best Coffee Thermos: Your Ultimate List (2020)

When you think about it, choosing the right coffee thermos is an important life decision. This liquid carrying companion can make or break your mornings or random refreshment times if not selected wisely. So skim through our Best Coffee Thermos list and find the perfect one to suit your lifestyle and needs.
Want to get fancy with your day to day thermos? The Cupton Smart Stainless Steel Thermos is a sleek looking option that comes equipped with an LCD touch screen temperature display. So whether you want to know how hot your coffee is or the current temperature of your drinking water, you’ll know whether either need freshening with just a quick glance.
The thermos holds 15.2 ounces of liquid and houses it within a vacuum insulated capsule. There’s a detachable stainless steel tea strainer too if that’s your refreshment of choice. An anti-slip pad is affixed to the bottom. And it’s all backed by a lifetime warranty to ensure you’re getting a top-notch thermos.
If you’re shopping for a thermos that can carry a massive amount of liquid, the Thermos Thermos Stainless Steel King Beverage Bottle has got you covered. It can tote 40-ounces of liquid within its stainless steel housing. And the vacuum insulated technology it sports promises to keep both your hot and cold beverages at optimal temperature for up to 24-hours.
The King Thermos will remain cool to the touch at all times and promises a sweat-proof exterior so it will never slip from your grip. The removable insulated lid doubles as a drinking cup. And its twist and pour functionality ensure that you can pour your next cup without having to remove the bottle’s stopper.
The Contigo Stainless Steel Coffee Couture Travel Mug may take the award for the most stylish offering on our list. Each of the company’s seven designs looks fantastic, with my personal favorite being the White Mable on display here.
It featuers an autoseal lid that closes between sips to ensure drinks stay at optimal temperature and no messes are made. And it can hold those temperatures for up to 5 hours with hot drinks and up to 19 hours with cold.
There are no caps to unscrew in its design, as you can take a swig with a simple press of a button. The mug’s dimensions fit well in both cupholders and under most single-serve brewers. And Contigo offers a limited lifetime guarantee on their product that’s comprised of BPA-free plastic and a vacuum insulated stainless steel.
The CamelBak Hot Cap Stainless Steel Travel Mug is a fantastic option from a name you know and trust. It’s comprised of stainless steel for durability. It sports vacuum insulation which ensures your refreshments remain cold for up to 24 hours, while your hot drinks stay hot for up to 6.
The travel mug features sweat-proof insulation so you’ll never find it wet and slipping from your grip. It has a 360-degree cap atop it so you can take a sip from any angle. It’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. And it’s available in a slew of different colors so you can purchase one that’s perfect for you.
If you’re looking for something to keep your drinks both warm and cold, you can’t go wrong with a YETI. Available in over a dozen styles, the YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Tumbler. It’s quite large with the ability to hold up to 20 ounces of liquid. The tumbler features a MagSlider Lid that ensures nothing spills out. And the No Sweat Design keeps the container from perspiring to the exterior and making the Rambler slick.
It’s made of BPA-free materials and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The Dracut coloring on the outside ensures it won’t crack, peel, or fade. The 18/8 stainless steel body promises durability. And the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks at optimal temperatures for hours upon hours.
Available in both 16 and 20-ounce options is the Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug. The trigger action lid ensures you can easily take a drink without having to remove the lid. And it’ also ensures that the mug is completely leak proof. It’s double-wall stainless steel vacuum insulation keeps your beverages perfectly cold or hot. And it’s slim design ensures that it’s car cup compatible.
The travel mug is dishwasher safe for easy and convenient cleaning. And with seven different styles to choose from, you’re sure to find a design that’s right for everyone.
The Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle gives you a thermos with an old school look that still delivers modern quality. Available in 1.1-quarts, 1.4-quarts, and 2-quarts, there should be a size for everyone. And you can find it in numerous different colors too.
Stanley states that their “Legendary Classic” bottle will keep your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for up to 24-hours. And ice will keep its integrity for up to 120-hours within it. This is thanks to the thermos’ double-walled vacuum 18/8 stainless steel build. The insulated lid even serves as an 8-ounce cup that you can use while on the go. And Stanley backs the product with a lifetime warranty to reassure your purchase.
For all the hunters and gun enthusiasts out there, the Stansport 12-Gauge Shotshell Thermo Bottle is made for you. It’s robust with the ability to hold 25-ounces of liquid. And it’s designed to look like a shotgun shell, complete with the metallic-looking top unscrewing to become a cup.
The BPA free double-wall vacuum insulated thermos ensures that the drinks remain at the temperature you want them for hours. There’s an easy one-touch stopper built-in. It’s super durable as it’s made of 18/8 stainless steel. And you can pick it up in black, green, or red.
Looking for the cutest thermos on Earth? You may have just found it in this Penguin Stainless Steel Vacuum Thermos. Comprised of 18/8 stainless steel, the penguin thermos can keep your hot drinks hot for up to 8 hours and your cold drinks cold for up to 12.
The lid opens with a push button so you won’t have to hassle with screwing and unscrewing. It’s cool to the touch while filled wit hot liquids. It remains condensation-free to ensure it won’t ever slip from your grip. And because it’s so darn adorable, it makes for an awesome gift for both children and adults too.
The Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug touts some amazing heat retention. It boasts the ability to keep your hot drinks up to 187-degrees for an hour. But it can hold drinks of 154-degrees for up to six hours too. It’s durable and sanitary thanks to its 18/8 stainless steel build. It features a compact design for easy transport yet a wide mouth opening to quench your thirst. And it’s available in a slew of styles to fit any aesthetic taste.
The Thermos Work Series Stainless Steel Water Bottle is large and in charge. With a 34-ounce capacity, it should provide you with loads of refreshment throughout the day. And don’t let the name fool you, as the thermos is plenty capable of housing both your hot and cold liquids.
Thanks to the vacuum-insulated technology built within, Thermo touts that their Work Series model can keep both hot and cold drinks at this optimal temperature for up to 24 hours. Impressive, right? It also sports a twist and pour stopper to avoid screwing and unscrewing. And it comes with an insulated stainless steel cup to drink from too.
There’s a no-slip grip handle to ensure you won’t drop it on the job. It’s cool to the touch no matter how hot your coffee is within it. And it’s sweatproof too which ensures condensation won’t ever cause any issues.
If you’re looking for a thermos that is slimmer in style, the Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask should be right up your alley. The travel flask is available in 12, 16, and 20-ounce options. All of which are designed as flasks instead of bottles to provide for easier carrying while not skimping on any features.
Cold drinks will stay cold for 24-hours, while hot drinks remain hot for up to 6 while using the lid. The flasks are BPA and phthalate-free. They feature 18/8 food-grade stainless steel construction. And they’re are available in a wide variety of styles and colors to match any taste.
The 16-ounce Thermos Stainless Steel King Travel Tumbler is one of the more highly regarded coffee thermoses on our list. Available in eight different styles, the tumbler utilizes vacuum insulation technology to ensure that both your hot and cold beverages retain their desired temperatures for hours on end.
It’s cool to the touch even with the hottest of drinks inside. The stainless steel interior and exterior promise durability. It fits standard car and truck cupholders quite nicely. And it even has a built-in tea hook that will easily steep your brew without contaminating your thermos with debris.
The Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug with Handle is quite similar to the Thermos Stainless Steel King Travel Tumbler that’s on our list. Except, you know, with a handle. But handles are important to some folks!
The travel mug houses 16-ounces of your drink of choice and is available in seven different styles. It too features the built-in tea hook which is great for those that love steeping their own brew. It keeps hot drinks hot for up to 5 hours and cold drinks cold for up to 9.
It’s dependable and durable thanks to its stainless steel design. It’s cool to the touch even when your drink is at peak temperature. And it promises to keep condensation at bay when you’re refreshing yourself with colder drinks too.
The Mixpresso Stainless Steel Coffee Thermos has been credited as “Amazon’s Choice” in the department of “travel coffee thermos”, and it’s easy to see why. The BPA-free double-walled 18/8 stainless steel vacuum insulated design ensures that drinks remain at the temperature you want them for extended periods of time. And the leakproof lid ensures no messes are made no matter what angle your mug is resting.
Its compact design holds 17-ounces of liquid yet remains easily portable. The twist and pour stopper make serving a breeze. It fits quite well within cupholders. And it’s backed by a 1-year no questions asked warranty from the manufacturer.