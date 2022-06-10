11 Best Mini Blow Torches For Camping: Compare & Save

Owning a mini blow torch for camping applications is highly underrated. A blow torch is a super handy tool to bring along camping for a number of reasons – a few of which include starting campfires and charcoal grills, searing meats and veggies, and loosening stuck lugs and nuts on trailers and other equipment. You’ll likely find that owning a device for delivering potent, reliable flame is more than just helpful for assisting with a wide array of culinary and fire-related tasks, as well as other camp chores.
Mini blow torches are portable, affordable, and both safe and easy to operate, so there’s no reason you shouldn’t add a trusty unit from our top list to your gear locker of camping essentials!
- Auto start/stop ignition instantly ignites and extinguishes flame
- Adjustable flame control knob and integrated lock button that keeps torch lit for finger-free use
- Cast aluminum body construction for durability
- Ultra swirl flame provides high heat output for large diameter soldering, brazing, heat treating, and even light welding
- For best results, use with MAP-Pro fuel – but also compatible with regular propane
- Searzall attachment secures to the end of the blowtorch to create the perfect searing temperature without the typical, off-putting aromas that occur when cooking with blowtorches
- Particularly excellent option for searing meats and other culinary applications
The Bernzomatic TS8000 High Intensity Trigger Start Torch with Searzall Torch Attachment is perhaps the ultimate option for camping applications when it comes to both culinary and fire-making tasks, as well as assisting with other camp chores.
Featuring heavy-duty, ultra-swirl flame output, adjustable heat, and and integrated flame-lock button, this torch does it all. It’s also compatible with both propane and MAP-PRO Fuel, adding further versatility.
A cast aluminum body ensures longterm durability while the auto start/stop ignition is well-rated for integrity, meaning you won’t have to resort to manually lighting this option after just a few uses!
Best of all the included Searzall attachment secures to the end of the TS8000 to create the perfect searing temperature without the typical, off-putting aromas that occur when cooking with blowtorches. This makes this setup one of the top options for virtually any blowtorch-related culinary task.
The brand explains the advantage of using the Searzall attachment as such “By forcing the thin flame of the blowtorch through two layers of fine, high-temperature-resistant wire mesh, it produces a consistent, evenly spread flame that provides a professional quality finish to meats and other food items”. The back screen is furthermore coated in palladium which provides even more temperature and oxidation resistance.
All things considered, this is a seriously effective and versatile torch offering top-notch power, impressive portability, solid durability, and a highly effective attachment for completing camp-kitchen tasks of all kinds!
- Trigger on/off for simple one-handed operation
- Run-lock button keeps torch lit for continuous use
- Cast aluminum body construction ensures durability
- For best results, use with MAP Gas – but also compatible with regular propane
- Pressure regulated for consistent performance when inverted or used in adverse weather conditions
- Swirl flame provides a particularly hot, efficient flame
- Fracture groove enhances safety in case torch is dropped
The Bernzomatic TS4000 Multi-Purpose Trigger Start Torch is a super-reliable, high-quality option for camping applications and beyond that’s slightly less powerful than the TS8000 High-Intensity Torch previously listed.
If you’re not interested in owning a torch that’s high powered enough for welding applications and are simply seeking an option for lighting charcoal and campfires, and maybe lightly searing some meats and veggies, this is a great go-to. It offers the top-notch quality Bernzomatic is known for, without an excessive, perhaps unreasonable amount of heat output.
That being said – if you’re seeking a truly powerhouse option, then the previously listed TS8000 is the torch you’re looking for.
The TS4000 Multi-Purpose Trigger Start Torch will burn through fuel slower (MAP Gas or regular propane) while still putting out a particularly hot and efficient swirl flame, so it’s really the best of both worlds unless you’re seeking a truly aggressive torch for igniting monster bonfires and more serious culinary applications.
Offering an ergonomic on/off trigger for simple one-handed operation, a Run-lock button for keeping the torch lit for continuous use, and a fracture groove for enhancing safety in case the torch is dropped, the brand has really hit all the bases here. The torch is even pressure regulated for consistent performance when inverted or used in adverse weather conditions, while the cast aluminum body construction furthermore ensures solid durability and long lifespan.
For an exceptionally reliable and easy to use camping torch that you’ll no doubt find all sorts of applications for and own for years – the Bernzomatic TS4000 is your one-stop-shop!
- Push button Piezo igniter and adjustable flame knob for easy ignition/extinguishing and easy flame control
- Can burn MAP Gas or regular propane
- Flame lock push button keeps flame active for continuous use
- Cast aluminum housing is designed for durable, long term use
- Optimized high-intensity swirl flame puts out maximum focused heat for large diameter brazing, soldering, and even welding projects
- Integrated regulator valve for maintaining a consistent flame when the torch is tilted
The Master Appliance PT-2000Si – Optimized High Intensity Trigger Start Heavy Duty Blow Torch is a high-performance option that’s capable of some semi-industrial applications perfect for those campers seeking a truly ripping torch option.
Featuring a push button Piezo igniter and adjustable flame knob for easy ignition/extinguishing and easy flame control, this is an easy to operate, highly ergonomic option. The cast aluminum housing is furthermore designed for durable, long term use, so you can plan on owning this option for quite a few camping seasons.
An integrated regulator valve is present for maintaining a consistent flame when the torch is tilted, so reaching those tricky newspaper bundles and kindling bunches while attempting to light bonfires is made easy. A flame lock push button is also included here for keeping the flame active for continuous use.
The optimized high-intensity swirl flame offers maximum focused heat for large diameter brazing, soldering, and even welding projects, so rest assured this option has the strength you need for your camping applications. The PT-2000Si is compatible with both regular propane and MAPP Gas, burning at 3,600 degrees F and 3,730 degrees F respectively. Regular propane will provide more than enough heat for standard camping applications, but having the option to burn MAPP Gas as well could certainly come in handy.
All things considered, this is a brilliant tool for conquering countless camping tasks as well as a wonderful torch option for use completing handyman chores and even in professional contexts.
- Torch is available with or without included canister of MAPP Gas or propane
- Instant auto-trigger start ignition and adjustable flame knob
- Ergonomically designed cast aluminum handle is built to be exceptionally durable
- Build-in flame lock button for continuous operation without having to hold down the trigger
- Safety lock to prevent accidental ignition
- Replaceable brass tip and combustion system are specially designed to generate an ‘ultra turbo swirl flame’ for high intensity and consistent heat
- Anti-flare design provides consistent flame even when tilted or momentarily inverted
- Compatible with MAPP, MAP-pro and Propane gas
The BLUEFIRE BTS-8088 Trigger Start Heavy Duty Gas Welding Torch is another particularly high-powered option that will likely exceed your camp-torch needs that is offered at a surprisingly excellent value and available both with or without an included fuel canister of your choosing.
Compatible with MAPP, MAP-pro and Propane gas, this is a versatile blow torch that’s up for virtually anything. It offers all of the features you would expect out of a higher-quality blow torch, at quite a reasonable price point such as an instant auto-trigger ignition, adjustable flame knob, safety lock, flame lock, and a rock-solid cast aluminum construction.
One detail that does make this option stand out is the inclusion of a replaceable brass tip and combustion system – specially designed to generate an ‘ultra turbo swirl flame’ for high intensity and consistent heat. An anti-flare design furthermore provides consistent flame even when tilted or momentarily inverted, so this option will support you during more difficult, hard to reach fire or grill ignitions.
Another highly versatile and practical mini blow torch that may be a bit overkill when it comes to flame power yes, but none the less a wonderful tool for use in a variety of camping and at-home scenarios.
- Trigger start located at the handle and adjustable flame knob allows for easy one-handed operation
- Ergonomically designed with balanced weight center and rubber wrapped handle for particularly easy holding
- Powerful jumbo flame easily ignites charcoals within 50 seconds
- High quality burner head and extended 18-inch nozzle allows for easier igniting/heating of hard to reach targets
- Optimized fuel efficiency – light more than 100 piles of charcoals with a single standard CGA 600 fuel bottle
- Can burn MAPP, MAP PRO and Propane as fuel
- Gas cylinder bottle stand stabilizer base included
The BLUEFIRE 18“ Propane Grill Torch & Charcoal Starter is a super ergonomically designed option featuring a high-quality burner head and extended 18-inch nozzle for easier igniting/heating of hard to reach targets.
The trigger start located at the handle and adjustable flame knob allow for easy one-handed operation and precise heat-output adjustments, making this option exceedingly simple to utilize no matter what you’re using it for. Ergonomically designed with a balanced weight center and rubber wrapped handle for particularly easy holding, this torch feels great in your hand compared to the competition.
A powerful ‘jumbo flame’ easily ignites charcoals within 50 seconds, so this is a killer choice for firing up the grill and erupting paper fuels, tinder, and kindling when it’s time to get the campfire going. Despite this options powerhouse flame and heat output (up to 2050 degrees F) it still offers optimized fuel efficiency, able to light more than 100 piles of charcoal with a single standard CGA 600 fuel bottle!
The BLUEFIRE 18“ Propane Grill Torch & Charcoal Starter is furthermore compatible with MAPP, MAP PRO, and propane fuel canisters, and even includes a bottle stand stabilizer base as an added value.
Offering unrivaled ergonomics, a reliable and durable design, and versatility when it comes to flame output and compatible heat sources, BLUEFIRE has come up with a stellar camping torch with this one!
- Press-button starter and easy-adjustable flame knob
- Versatile design is compatible with CGA 600 adapter or US 1” threaded valve – removable burner tube for replacement
- Valve is approved for inverted use, so you can utilize this blow torch upside down
- Compatible with MAP Gas and Propane – dependable heat up to 2372°F
The Ivation Trigger Start Propane Torch is hands down one of the best affordable options on the market for those seeking a simple, but reliable mini blow torch for camping applications.
This budget-friendly option is easy on the wallet, and totally comparable to the higher-end competition. This unit might not last as long as some of the cast aluminum options listed here, but if you’re gentle with it, it should hold up for years of use.
Featuring a press-button starter and easy-adjustable flame knob as well as compatibility with MAP Gas and Propane – this is an exceedingly easy to use and dependable option that can generate heat up to 2372°F!
Able to invert in order to reach those hard to reach newspaper bundles underneath your campfire, and sporting enough power to effectively sear meat and veggies, there’s not really anything this mini blow torch can’t do when it comes to standard camping applications!
- Super easy single-touch trigger start with onboard gas adjustment knob for controlling and setting flame intensity (up to 2075°F)
- Heavy-duty, full metal handheld burner for enhanced durability
- Neck is flexible, extra-long and super slim for manipulating into tight spaces with even greater control
- Burner attaches to CGA600 handle propane cylinder tank or US 1” threaded valve for enhanced versatility
The Ivation Heavy-Duty Trigger-Start Propane Torch with Extended Flexible Neck Tube is perhaps the ultimate option for manipulating your flame output into tight, hard to reach spaces with excellent control.
The super slim, extra-long and flexible neck attachment on this mini blow torch enable you to point the adjustable flame wherever you’d like – making it the perfect tool for igniting camp fires, starting charcoal grills, loosening difficult to access lugs and more. The burner furthermore attaches to CGA600 handle propane cylinder tank or US 1” threaded valves for enhanced versatility.
This is a heavy-duty, all-metal torch, so rest assured it can handle the abuses of camping just fine. Built to outsmart the most difficult of blow torch scenarios and engineered with excellent long term durability in mind, it’s tough to beat the quality for the price point of this remarkably versatile torch from Ivation.
- Instant ignition and adjustable heat up to 1904° F
- Extension neck enables you to put some distance between you and the open flame, as well as reach harder to access ignition targets
- Ergonomic handle feels great in your hand and is well balanced and easy to operate
- Connects to any CGA600 handle propane cylinder tank or US 1” threaded valve
- Impressively fuel-efficient – up to 100 charcoal lights on a single propane canister
The Ivation Charcoal Starter is a highly affordable, simple, and straightforward camping torch option that’s perfect for lighting grills and starting campfires in particular.
This option does not offer the same level of exceptional heat as some of the other more industrial options listed here (heats up to 1904° F) but is still more than suitable for completing most camp tasks and chores that call for a torch. The plastic rather than metal housing is also not quite on par with the more robust options listed when it comes to longterm durability, so you get what you pay for with this one.
What the Ivation Charcoal Starter lacks in heating strength and longterm durability it makes up for in ergonomics. The handle is well balanced and comfortable to wield, while the long extension neck of the burner enables easier lighting of whatever you need to ignite.
A flame adjustment knob ensures you have precise control over the flame output, and an instant igniter eliminates the need to manually light. It should also be mentioned that this mini blow torch is impressively fuel-efficient for its output, able to support up to 100 charcoal lights on just one propane tank.
Those seeking a budget-friendly, easy to use camping torch with a highly ergonomic design that are willing to sacrifice a bit of heat output and ruggedness will absolutely find a friend with the Ivation Charcoal Starter.
- Instant igniter with flame adjustment knob for precise control over flame output
- Ergonomic handle and ignition lever enable particularly easy one-handed use
- Extension neck and wide-angle torch head allows for easier application of direct, even heat across multiple charcoal pieces or briquettes at once
- Safety lever with lock prevents unintentional gas flow
- Compatible for use with one-pound propane tanks
Oklahoma Joe’s Propane Charcoal Lighter is the ideal tool for those seeking a tool exclusive to igniting charcoal grills, duralogs, and briquettes.
While this is a more than suitable option for other camping and household torch-applications – where this product really excels is in getting charcoal grills going. The ergonomic handle and ignition lever enable particularly easy one-handed use while the extension neck and wide-angle torch head allows for easier application of direct, even heat across multiple charcoal pieces or briquettes at once.
Leaning in to light bonfires and applying direct heat to stuck lugs or bolts is absolutely within the scope of this handy tool, but we think you’ll really love it for more basic culinary applications.
Keep in mind this option is only compatible with one-pound propane tanks, so it can’t burn higher heat fuels like MAPP-Gas. This means it’s less than ideal for semi-industrial applications like light welding and soldering, so this one lives exclusively within your camp gear.
- Trigger start piezo ignition, anti-flaring and with adjustable flame control
- Impressively high heat output (up to 2642°F or 1450°C ) for its small, compact size
- Compatible with standard propane, MAPP or MAP/Propane gas cartridges
- Excellent price point considering the heat output here
The BLUEFIRE Handy Cyclone Propane Torch is a super handy, impressively powerful torch for its compact, smaller size that can reach temps of up to 2642°F!
If you’re seeking a particularly portable, easy to pack and travel with torch option without sacrificing heat output, you’ve found it! Featuring a trigger start piezo ignition, anti-flaring design, and adjustable flame control, the Cyclone Torch is a performer on all fronts!
The design of this torch head is quite similar to butane powered mini blow torches, but instead of housing its own fuel, this device simply screws onto standard propane or MAPP Gas cartridges. It absolutely rips for its smaller size by implementing a potent swirl flame.
For the price point, you won’t find a better value than this pocket-sized, none the less powerhouse option from BLUEFIRE.
- Refillable Butane torch lighter that is compatible with most butane gas refills
- Flame adjustment knob enables precise control over flame output
- 11cm long 360° flexible stainless steel hose enables easier reaching of harder to access ignition targets (29cm long total)
- Stainless steel with zinc alloy body for long-lasting durability
- Ergonomic handle and inherent lightweight design enables super easy one-handed use
The CooAoo Jet Flame Gas Refillable Igniter is a much lower powered option compared to the other options listed here that’s more of a windproof lighter than it is a camping blow torch.
While this option does not offer the same level of heat output as propane blow torches offer, it’s still a far superior tool to a standard lighter or set of matches when it comes to lighting charcoal, and starting campfires.
It’s compatible with most butane refills and even offers a flame adjustment knob for precise control over the flame output. Don’t let this little guy’s smaller profile fool you – it puts out some powerhouse heat considering its size!
Best of all, a flexible 11cm long neck enables easy manipulation of the flame into tight spaces, so you can ignite even the trickiest tinder placements and most awkward of gas grills. No doubt a handy tool for a variety of camping applications that you’ll undoubtedly find all sorts of uses for.