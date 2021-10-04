Top 41 Essentials for Fall Camping

Every camping trip calls for a reliable bag, backpack or piece of luggage to carry all of your clothing and essential camp gear.

Whether you’re seeking a standard-sized bag for a weekend trip or a tremendous duffel for a month-long excursion, the Big Joe Waterproof Duffel Bag by Big Agnes is likely perfect for the task.

This duffel/backpack hybrid comes as either a 45, 80, or 110-liter bag – so there’s really no limit to how big you can go with this one. The brand sent me out an 80-liter model a while back and I’ve taken it on quite a few camping trips absolutely stuffed to the gills.

I’ve packed my fishing waders and boots, waist pack with fishing gear, sleeping bag, sleeping pad, sandals and tons of cold-weather gear in my 80-liter Big Joe, so I imagine the 110-liter model is a true giant capable of packing a downright unreasonable amount of gear.

The 20D high-tenacity nylon used to build this workhorse is effectively waterproof, definitely a pivotal feature when it comes to travel and play outdoors. I had a tent leak on my last camping trip to northern Michigan, and while the floor of our tent was wet, the contents of my Big Joe were high and dry! Needless to say, my buddies were jealous when I had dry clothes and they didn’t – ahh the joys of waterproof fabrics.

The construction of this pack is furthermore highly abrasion and puncture-resistant, so it’s just as tough as it looks.

You can carry this bag over the shoulder, as a backpack or as a traditional duffel – just be mindful that there’s no real support if you’re utilizing this bag as a backpack (it’s like a sack of potatoes when full).

All in all, this is a super practical piece of luggage for any style outdoorsman or woman that will keep all your fall camping apparel and gear safe and sound from the elements, as well as nicely organized for when you need it!