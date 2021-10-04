Top 41 Essentials for Fall Camping

Fall is perhaps the best time of year to embark on a camping trip due to the pleasant temps and reduced crowds in the great outdoors!
The early morning and evening chill of autumn calls for a different set of camping essentials than the apparel and equipment from your warm-weather gear locker.
Our list of the best gear and accessories for fall camping will ensure you’re cozy as can be this season as well as equipped with all the best toys and gadgets for some before-winter fun!
The Original Puffy Blanket by Rumpl is in my opinion, they top fall camping accessory because of it’s do-anything versatility.
These blankets are AWESOME for sleeping, cozying up around the fire, or for travel to and from the campground. It’s a shockingly warm blanket for its portability – just like a high-quality puffy jacket.
This is without a doubt one of the top camp blankets currently on the market when it comes to highly compressible, outdoors approved down blankets.
This synthetic down, 20D Ripstop nylon with DWR shield blanket is highly abrasion and water-resistant, as well as machine washable. Rumpl blankets are furthermore resistant to stains, odors and even pet hair.
What I love most about Rumpl blankets is how they compress into the included water-resistant stuff sack. For how warm (and large) they are when deployed, stuffing and transporting them within even tightly packed luggage is a piece of cake. Check out their Sherpa Fleece model for a slightly bulkier, but even toastier option.
There are multiple sizes and colors/patterns available, so grab one that suits your style best and effectively fight the chill this fall camping season!
The Victory Blanket by Nemo is an awesome piece of fall camp gear for use as a picnic blanket or for laying down as a sort of carpeted floor for your tent or underneath your sun/rain shelter.
This is a high-quality ground cover option with all sorts of applications. The bottom is effectively waterproof and padded to defend against abrasion from any ground-type, while the top side is a soft flannel material that’s great for laying out on.
This is one of our favorites from our list of the best camping blankets.
The integrated snaps are a neat feature that makes it super simple to roll the Victory Blanket up for transport and storage, while they can also be used to stake down the blanket depending on the camping context.
For those who like the idea of an internal tent footprint, this is a great option that will really make your tent feel more like home. There’s something about walking on a “carpeted” surface in your bare feet that’s just downright cozy when it comes to camping.
Nemo has furthermore sized the two and four person Victory Blankets to fit exactly the dimensions of their two, and four person tents – pretty neat huh?
A lifetime warranty on this product furthermore allows you to buy in confidence and feel better about a unique purchase like this!
The 59 II Boot by KEEN is a super sharp looking, must-have for fall camping – or maybe just the fall season in general.
These leather boots have a seriously handsome aesthetic and feel great on your feet. The brand recently sent me a pair to field test, and I absolutely love the way they both look and perform.
These are fairly high boots that provide some nice ankle support, as well as some serious underfoot traction. They may come off as a fashion statement initially, but don’t forget that these are KEENs, and therefore built to conquer the outdoors.
The removable metatomical PU footbed and EVA midsole furthermore combine to create some awesome cushion and comfort, so these bad boys won’t stay stiff for very long at all.
The 59 II’s are perfect for light hikes and warm toes while looking darn good, but if you’re seeking something for some more rugged fall excursions and trekking you’ll want to check out their Targhee line.
Here’s a stellar pair of footwear for wear around the campsite that come on and off with ease. The Merrell Gridway Slides are the perfect solution for getting in and out of your tent without tracking in filth while retaining a nice level of comfort as opposed to traditional camp sandals or slip-ons.
Merrell recently sent me a pair of these slides to field test, and I live in them. They wear great with or without socks, making them the ideal camp shoe for around the campground, especially when temps are a bit chilly and you want to ditch the flip-flops.
They don’t stay on your feet very well if running or doing anything particularly active, so don’t plan on using these for much more than relaxing.
I’ve been wearing mine daily for months now, and they’re holding up good as new. All in all a durable, comfortable and attractive pair of sandals great for fall camping applications!
Here’s a stellar women’s alternative to the Men’s Gridway Slides previously listed for fall camping, also by Merrell. The District Muri Wrap Slides are a comfortable, wear-anywhere camp shoe that are awesome for use around the campsite.
Air cushion memory foam provides a super comfortable fit, while the tough rubber soles are sure to hold up against whatever Mother Nature throws your way. The District Muri Wrap Slides are built with comfort, style and versatility of function in mind.
These are more suitable for fall camping than traditional sandals or flip-flops due to the greater amount of foot-coverage and better compatibility with socks.
Unlike the Gridway Slides, these sandals have a toe-loop, making the fit a bit snugger. You can go ahead and do some light hiking in these without feeling unsure of your step – just be mindful of the lack of ankle support.
There’s a nice color selection available, so there’s something here for all you ladies!
The Sanuk Puff N Chill Boots are the ultimate cozy camp slippers for those that appreciate toasty toes and ankles!
While sandals are often a preferred style of footwear for camping due to their easy on-and-off style, these outdoors-ready slippers are a perfect alternative for cooler weather fall camping when you don’t necessarily want to be wearing open-toed shoes.
The uppers of these slipper/boots are built from essentially the same material as a puffy jacket – insulation and all, while the interior is lined with a super soft fleece. Sanuk recently sent me a pair of these to field test, and they’re exceptionally cozy.
The synthetic soles are built tough, so these are outdoors approved – just don’t expect much arch support for doing anything other than hanging out around the campsite. These slipper/boots also don’t fare well against wetness, so make sure to keep them dry.
You’re gonna need some cozy performance socks for your fall camp trips, and Darn Tough’s Hiker Merino Wool Micro Crew Socks are just the ones you’re looking for.
These 61% Merino Wool, 36% Nylon, and 3% Lycra Spandex socks are built in Vermont, and made to last. The brand even offers a lifetime guarantee – yes you read that correctly.
These are perfect for long hikes, wearing underneath fishing or hunting waders, or for just bumming around to name a few applications.
They provide great cushion and arch support and insulate well even when wet. It’s a steep price to pay for a pair of socks, but you’ll understand what the hype is about as soon as you try a pair on!
Light, wool base layers are a pivotal tool for fall camping that allow you to effectively fight the chill without weighing yourself down.
Minus33’s Merino Wool Kancamagus Midweight Bottom is a great camping companion for both active wear, and for sleeping.
This is a super-soft garment that’s built from 100% merino wool. It’s perfect for layering underneath your outerwear during the day, wearing around the campsite in the evening, and then jumping into bed at the end of the night. Don’t forget that wool insulates even when wet!
The Kancamagus Midweight Bottom is truly the ideal do-anything, cool weather garment for autumn outings!
You gotta love the power of wool garments during fall campouts. MERIWOOL’s Midweight Long Sleeve Thermal Shirt is the ideal garment for layering under your cold-weather gear, or for casual wear as an around the campsite top.
This 100% all-natural, superfine 18.5-micron Merino wool garment does not itch or get smelly – making it perfect for longer-term trips where laundry just isn’t a thing. It’s also soft enough to sleep in, so if temps drop on you overnight this thermal shirt has you covered.
Remember that nothing beats wool when it comes to exerting yourself in cool weather – the wicking properties and insulating ability of this fiber is unmatched when it comes to sweat and wetness out in the cold. Camp on!
The TRUEWERK T.5 WerkHoody is a great garment for fall camping that any style outdoorsman or woman will find to be super versatile and practical.
This brand designs workwear meant for handling the abuses of the job site and the great outdoors. The fabric employed here is engineered to be both breathable and moisture-wicking, as well as highly abrasion-resistant. It’s a sort of wonder-fabric that does it all while remaining soft to the touch and comfortable to wear.
These hoodies are furthermore designed to be UV resistant so they work well during cool, but sunny conditions that might leave you sunburned!
This garment works great as an outer layer, or for layering up underneath heavier outerwear depending on the camping context, and you could even comfortably sleep in it! All in all a great piece of fall camping apparel that you’ll likely find all sorts of applications for.
The Precip Jacket by Marmot is an awesome price point, all-inclusive rain jacket option that packs impressively compact. This is a great shell for fall camping and hiking that will keep you dry as a bone without weighing you or your pack down.
This unit is just 13 ounces and conveniently stuffs into a built-in pocket when you want to stash it. For a jacket this packable and lightweight Marmot has included a lot of great features.
There are slanted chest pockets that are easily accessible when wearing a backpack, extended underarm zips for ventilation and a moisture wicking ‘DriClime’ chin guard around the zipper to protect your face from the elements.
The hood can roll up and hide away if you prefer to have full visibility and Marmot has furthermore built the PreCip with “Angel-Wing” movement in order to provide a full range of motion. This packable rain jacket won’t restrict your movements when you’re active and on the go.
The full-length zipper is reinforced with a double storm flap that utilizes a snap and Velcro closure so the PreCip is truly watertight. Marmot’s 100% seam taped, Precip Dry Touch material is top-rated for breathability and water resistance.
An elastic drawcord hem can be cinched tight when the rain starts coming in sideways and the integrated hood provides great coverage when you want to deploy it.
The Precip is designed to fit over an insulating layer, so this unit will wear fine with cold-weather gear as well as on its own. The pit zips really come in handy for this reason, especially during the fall – when you’re layered up and moving fast in the field it’s brilliant to be able to offload some heat.
Marmot has masterfully crafted this jacket to be a great companion through whatever the forecast throws your way, no doubt an excellent fall (and all season) option for all kinds of outdoorsmen!
You know the importance of a quality rain jacket, why not own a pair of performance rain pants in order to ensure you stay truly dry out in the field.
No amount of sideways rain will get to your under-layers with the Rebel Roamer Rain Pants by Columbia. This is a high-quality piece of rain gear that is an absolute stone wall to the elements.
These are 100% nylon, machine washable pants that go on and off easily and are built with active outdoorsmen in mind. Omni-Tech technology is designed for air-permeable protection from the elements, so the Roamer Rain Pants will effectively breathe during warmer conditions.
The cut also allows for nice freedom of motion, so you won’t be held back by these pants despite their totally nylon construction. There are furthermore two side zippered security pockets and two back pockets, so Columbia hasn’t left you without anywhere to stash your essentials.
Fall temperatures are too cool to be getting your bottom half wet, a pair of rain pants like this will ensure you and your underwear stay dry for the duration of your campout.
The Rebel Roamer Rain Pants are designed for men – for a women’s-specific pair, check out the Storm Surge Waterproof Rain Pants.
The Microlight Alpine Jacket by RAB is an unbelievable cold-weather layer when it comes to both packability and warmth.
A puffy jacket is just outright the ultimate garment for cool weather camping, or outdoor recreating in general. Nothing seems to instantly heat you up like good quality down does – and nothing packs as light or tight. Don’t forget you can add some big-time warmth stats to your sleeping bag’s insulating ability by stuffing your puffy in there with you too!
The brand sent me a Microlight for field testing last winter, and I’ve camped and traveled all over with mine! It compresses beautifully for its insulating properties (even comes with a tiny stuff sack) and is loaded with killer features for active outdoorsmen and women of all kinds.
A full enclosure hood, elastic wrist cuffs, interior and exterior pockets, and ethically sourced goose down all combine to create one of the top-performing alpine jackets on the market.
This bad boy is insulated with 750-fill hydrophobic down, so it’s a particularly warm down jacket option. If you like the idea of picking up a new puffy for this fall camping season, but the Microlight is a bit too toasty for your purposes, make sure to check out our list of the best packable down jackets!
If you’re the type of camper that struggles with cold hands, a simple pair of lightweight gloves will be a game-changer for your fall camping experience. Huntworth’s Bonded Stealth Hunting Gloves are a super toasty, yet low profile option that still allows you to retain your dexterity for camp tasks.
These are hunting gloves, so they’re designed to be resistant against odor, abrasion and wetness. They are built for maximum stretch, and therefore effective use of your hands. These tight-fitting gloves are furthermore touch screen compatible, so you can even use your smartphone while you’re wearing them.
Meal prep, fire building, game playing and just hanging out around the campsite are all of course more enjoyable with full use of your hands, don’t neglect your fingertips this fall camping season and set yourself up with some do-anything gloves.
The Mariner Beanie by United By Blue is the perfect after-dark companion for around the campfire on those brisk autumn nights.
When temps drop, retaining the warmth of your head is the most pivotal thing you can do to stay comfortable. This beanie has some nice weight to it, so you’ll feel nice and cozy in there while trapping that heat around your dome.
This hat is built from 100% recycled polyester, so while it’s not a super-insulating wool option, it’s an environmentally conscious, none the less toasty choice. United By Blue furthermore removes one pound of trash from our planet’s oceans and waterways with every product sold, so you can feel good about that!
The Headsweats Performance Crusher Hat is a neat little cap built with a floppy design that makes it totally packable.
Stuff this hat into your day pack, or even your pocket if you think you might need it on the trail, on the water or around the campsite. It’s highly breathable due to the mesh back design but retains a sharp aesthetic despite the materials used for construction.
When gearing up for a fall camping trip, we all know pack space is often limited due to the added volume of some of your warmer garments – you won’t know the Crusher Hat is even there until you need it!
Every campout needs a large, reliable cooler with long insulating times – no matter the season. Arctic Zone’s Titan Deep Freeze 55 Quart Roto Cooler is just the right tool for campouts of all kinds, as long as you have the space for this monster!
If you’re the type of camper who appreciates LONG lasting, quality gear, this cooler ought to be on your radar. Built from a premium blend of thick polyurethane insulation utilizing a one-piece, roto-molded construction, this unit is seriously tough. The rubber T-latches are furthermore certified bear-proof if that’s important on your campouts.
The brand recently sent me out this model cooler to field test during the heat of summer, and it would hold ice for me for about 5 days – not too shabby. Arctic Zone claims this model can hold ice for up to 8 days, and I believe it (especially during the cooler months of the year).
The 55-quart size has enough capacity for large groups or long-duration trips, and there’s even a removable/slidable wire tray for organizing the interior. You can go ahead and think of it more as a camp fridge than a cooler.
Ok, this stainless steel pizza oven is a truly brilliant innovation in go-anywhere, wood-fired pizza. The Ooni 3 Outdoor Portable Pizza Oven is a surprisingly easy to transport and operate cook system that makes one mean pizza pie!
If you and your camp-clan are known to enjoy a pizza no matter the context, this unit will become an instant favorite on your fall campouts. You can, of course, use this device any time of year, but something about the crazy-intense heat it puts out during operation makes it particularly suitable in our mind for the fall camping season.
The whole oven is easily put together by hand, so if you choose to break it down and reassemble it at the campground, it’s not a huge ordeal at all.
Ooni sent me a portable pizza oven to try cooking with, and I’ve been more than impressed with how easy it is to use, and how excellent the resulting pizza is.
This bad boy runs on hardwood pellets, so it gets HOT in there… like 900 degrees F hot. This means you prep your pizza, and then toss it in there for about one to two minutes, and wha-lah, you’ve got a crispy crust, wood-fired pizza!
Getting the oven started and then maintaining the right temperature takes a little practice, but it’s really not so hard once you get the hang of it after cooking with it just once. Definitely considering using a high powered blow torch for ignition – it makes things FAR easier.
All in all, this is one cool dinner-time party trick for the campground that will likely become an instant tradition.
Primus has built an impressively lightweight (and affordable) cook system with the Micron Trail Stove that’s great for fall campouts where you’re short on pack space or plan on hiking into the campground.
This bad boy is just 3.2 ounces and can boil a liter of water in as little as two and a half minutes! For those minimalist campers and road trippers that prefer to pack as little gear as possible, this little powerhouse stove should be on your radar.
It’s a great cook system for solo campers and pairs when you don’t require a lot of cooking surface or strength. That being said, you can still cook almost any camp meal with the Micron given its 8900BTU/h output and 85-minute runtime on just one 8.1 ounce gas cartridge.
There’s furthermore a built-in Piezo ignitor for easy lighting – we love that. Teeny-tiny, powerful, easy to operate and built to last – this is a sweet piece of fall camping gear that you’ll ultimately use for all sorts of outdoors applications!
The Explorer Double Burner Stove by Camp Chef is a serious cook system for the serious camp cook. This bad boy features 448 square inches of cooking space, so this is a pivotal tool if you’re cooking big meals for larger groups.
The highly efficient “blue flame” burners feature an impressive heat output of 30,000 BTUs each. You can really get this thing ripping for virtually any meal you could cook at home. This stove connects to a bulk propane tank with an included regulator or to disposable canisters utilizing an adapter that’s sold separately.
The burners are aluminum and can be customized with a number of different features/attachments by Camp Chef. BBQ grill boxes, griddles, and even Dutch ovens and pizza ovens can be incorporated into this versatile unit.
One standard propane tank gives you 15 hours of cook time, so this stove is fairly fuel-efficient as well!
For those fall campouts where you want to really cook to impress, you’re gonna need a real camp kitchen. This powerhouse, two-burner system will ensure you can whip-up whatever the people want!
The UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill & Fire Pit is a handy-dandy, go-anywhere fire pit that’s awesome for fall camping applications!
This is simply a collapsible mini fire pit that folds up like a suitcase, that also comes with a grill top. UCO recently sent me out one of their Flatpack Grills, and I love using it as a personal heater more than I like to cook on it!
This little unit burns charcoal well, or you can just build a small fire in there. It’s perfect for applications like fall shore-fishing down at the lake when you wish you had a bit of radiant heat to warm up to, but a full-blown bonfire is not permitted. You can also cook some burgers and dogs while you’re at it using the grill top! Sweet!
What’s fall camping without coffee? This 34 Ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Press by Thermos is perfect for camping applications due to its metal design and ideal volume.
This is a quality press that’s easy to travel with, and won’t shatter like glass alternatives. The stainless steel construction also insulates better than plastic or glass, keeping your coffee hot for up to 6 hours!
If you’re not familiar with brewing coffee with a French press, then you ought to be. This method is quick, easy and makes a mean cup of Joe. Make sure to check out our list of the best coffee makers for camping for some other solid choices for both solo and group use!
Every camper needs a trusty camp mug, regardless of the season. Hydro Flask’s 20 Ounce Travel Coffee Flask is in our opinion the ideal size for camping applications and it insulates remarkably well for those hot fall beverages.
Coffee, hot cider, cocoa – whatever your choice of autumn beverage is, this is the camp mug for the task. Hydro Flask’s BPA and phthalate-free; 18/8 food-grade stainless steel is a fantastic insulator.
I’ve field-tested quite a few brand’s vacuum bottles and travel mugs, and I will say with confidence that Hydro Flask’s containers insulate hot and cold beverages the best for me.
20 ounces is a stellar size for a large cup of joe in the morning or a generous cocktail in the evening. Hydro Flask has you covered!
Here’s a BIG vacuum insulated, stainless steel container also by Hydro Flask that’s an awesome tool for use as a large thermos, or water vessel.
Hydro Flask recently sent me one of their 64 Ounce Beer Growlers, and I’ve been blown away at well it insulates and how easily it cleans up between uses.
This big boy is perfect as a water vessel for even large groups during campouts, and also for brewing and keeping cauldrons of hot fall beverages. I’ve been using mine for party-sized margaritas all summer, but I’ll be filling my 64 Ounce Growler up with hot cider and rum on my next fall campout!
The Fresh Carry System of the lid is furthermore designed to maintain carbonation, so this is a great container for enjoying beer as well.
There are several sharp colors to choose from, so select the aesthetic that suits you best!
It’s NEVER the wrong season for roasting some marshmallows around the campfire. This set of telescoping stainless steel roasting sticks is the perfect tool for the task.
Save yourself the hassle of tracking down mediocre roasting sticks from the wilderness around you (if there’s even any dead wood to pick from!) and cut right to the chase with this set.
The almost three-foot-long length of these extendo-roasters ensures you stay far enough away from the fire, and the prongs of the stick are pointy, but not too dangerously sharp for the kiddos.
All in all, a total luxury camp accessory that’s none the less a brilliant tool to own for fall campouts!
Wealers Camp Kitchen Utensil Organizer Travel Set is the perfect camp companion for putting together some killer fall meals.
This highly portable yet fully inclusive utensil set will see that you have everything you need for just about any camp-culinary-creation.
There is a soup ladle, spatula, cutting board, pair of tongs, knife, bottle opener, pair of scissors and rice paddle all included here – so you’ll be ready for anything.
Big cauldrons of autumn-inspired soup, grilled meats, stir fry, hot cider and spices…mmmmm.
When it’s just too brutally cold out there to really enjoy yourself, there is no shame in using a tent heater like this to come back to life. This device can really warm up your sleeping space when you turn in for the night or can be used during the day around the campsite if you need it!
The Mr. Heater Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater puts out 4,000 to 9,000 BTUs for spaces up to 225 square feet. That’s A LOT of heat for most style campsites. You don’t have to run this unit for very long at all to add some warmth into your tent, or you can really get things toasty in there if you choose to.
If the heater detects low oxygen, the Mr. Heater has an auto shut-off feature. This type of technology should not be overlooked if interested in owning a tent heater – fortunately, this device has been mindfully designed to remain safe at all times. Not only does it detect oxygen levels, but it also auto-shuts off if it tips over or if the pilot light goes out.
Operation is as simple as connecting the Mr. Heater to a propane tank and you can flip the heat on! No doubt a game-changing tool for camping later into the season that will make you feel invincible out there!
Ok, here’s the gadget all you cold-handed campers have always wanted. Zippo’s Rechargeable Handwarmers are the perfect solution for those who struggle to keep their mits warm come fall.
Nothing ruins a good time like cold hands. Fishing, hiking, and just hanging out in the cold will never be the same once you own one of these bad boys!
These warmers are impressively toasty, heating up to 120 degrees F, and feature up to a six-hour runtime! They also double as a 5200mAh power bank for your other USB rechargeable devices making this a versatile tool, to say the least!
Pop one in your pocket and turn it on as needed, they’re super compact and high powered for the size! You’ll thank us later!
The DryGuy Travel Dry DX Boot Dryer is a game-changing device when it comes to keeping your feet dry, warm and comfortable on fall campouts.
This brilliant gizmo simply blasts hot air into your boots or shoes without damaging even fragile materials. The DryGuy Boot Dryer combines traditional convection drying with forced air, getting up to an impressive (but not too hot) 99 degrees.
An AC/DC power adaptor allows you to power this device from your vehicle, or from a normal power source. Don’t forget you can slide both dryers right into your shoes/boots while traveling in order to take up less space.
When your camping trip calls for rain in the forecast but you have no intention of tapping the brakes on your outdoor fun, a device like this could save your feet from blistering or from a crummy, cold experience.
Dry feet are pivotal to enjoying yourself in the great outdoors – the DryGuy Boot Dryer will see that nothing dampens your fun out there this autumn!
Tent lights are underrated. Flipping a switch rather than operating a headlamp to illuminate your sleeping space/gear locker while camping out is definitely preferred, especially during the shorter duration days of the fall season.
Big Agnes’s mtnGLO LED Tent & Camping Lights are the ideal system for those seeking to light up smaller sized tents. This gadget is simply a 100 inch long string of bright LED lights that run on three AAA batteries, or any USB power source.
The lights also come in a triangular case that effectively scatters light, so you can keep the lights in there and use the bag as a lantern from your gear loft (or anywhere).
These lights work awesome around the campsite as well, so don’t limit them to the inside of your tent!
DemerBox has designed maybe the best camping speaker on the market, and it’s totally waterproof and virtually indestructible. If music is important to you while on your camping trips, then this product ought to be on your radar.
This speaker is certainly on the expensive side, but it’s a music companion to be owned and utilized for many years and is even fully serviceable by the manufacturer in case you ever need to send it in for repair.
DemerBox recently sent me out one of their speakers to field test, and I’ve put it through some serious abuse without issue. Rain, dust, heavy impacts onto the concrete, this unit just doesn’t care what you do to it!
The DemerBox connects to your phone or music device via bluetooth or auxiliary cable, and let me tell ya – it’s both exceptionally loud and clear! The bass tones and mids are impressively powerful, while the trebles are surprisingly crisp and clear. This is far from your average outdoor speaker, this is real sound quality built into outdoors-approved housing.
This outdoor speaker also doubles as a dry-box for stashing water-sensitive items like electronics. The DemerBox is built into a 100% waterproof Pelican Box so you can even drop the thing overboard if you choose to!
Last but not least, the 50-hour battery life of the DemerBox is what really sets it apart from the competition. It can furthermore be used as a power bank to charge your other USB compatible camp gadgets and devices!
The Frontcountry Bed Double Sleeping Bag by Sierra Designs is perhaps the ultimate sleep system for those seeking a super-cozy fall sleeping bag option, whether you’re sleeping with a partner or alone.
This is a poly-fiber double synthetic sleeping bag rated down to 35 degrees F – perfect for late summer, autumn and spring campouts. This is one of our favorites from our list double sleeping bags due to its quality of construction and integrated features.
The 50D ripstop polyester lining is built impressively tough while the 68D polyester taffeta lining is super soft and nice to the touch. Sierra Designs has crafted a fairly rugged sleeping bag without sacrificing comfort stats with this option.
The Frontcountry Bed is a zipperless sleeping bag that instead utilizes a unique comforter flap to trap or release body heat. It’s a downright brilliant system that spares you the hassle and potential malfunction of zippers that feels more like your bed at home than a sleeping bag. If you’re sleeping with a partner, then you’ll really appreciate the lack of noisy zippers and ability to control the setting of your half of the “bed”.
There’s also a foot vent on either side of the bag for releasing some heat on those warmer nights and an integrated sleeping pad sleeve on either side to ensure neither pad slides out overnight!
This is the go-to option of double sleeping bag in my opinion, and furthermore, the go-to fall-option for solo-sleepers as well if packability is not a factor for you.
There are a few different models available all the way up to Queen sizing including a solo size – but that defeats the purpose of having such a liberating sleep system! Whichever size you choose, just make sure the footprint of your tent is big enough!
If you enjoy fall time car camping, a large and in charge air mattress like this is an awesome luxury to own.
Laying out on what feels like a real bed is not really achievable while camping unless you utilize a unit like this. Intex’s Comfort Plush Elevated Dura-Beam Airbed gives you the height, support and comfort of an at-home mattress while rolling up to an easily transportable size.
Go ahead and pile up the whole camping gang on this one considering it’s built with a 600-pound weight capacity!
Don’t get us wrong, this thing is clunky and a bit ridiculous to travel with – but for car camping applications it’s a no brainer to bring this one along. This bad boy is 60 by 80 inches, with a 22-inch height – so there’s no lack of space for those who prefer to sprawl.
The height of this mattress is honestly the best part – it’s great being able to sit up in bed and tie your shoes upon waking up instead of starting your day on the ground.
Indented sides keep your fitted sheets from slipping, while an internal air pump is easily powered on to inflate and deflate the mattress. It’s all so easy!
Here’s another luxury camp mattress option that’s far more manageable to transport and set up/break down than the full-blown air mattress previously listed. The Roamer Pad by Nemo is an over 4-inch thick, highly insulated pad that’s perfectly suited for cold weather camping (suitable down to -30 degrees F).
This unit rolls up to 12.5 by 8.5 inches and weighs just 4 pounds. There’s also a slightly larger, extra wide and long option for those that really want some sprawl space.
The self-inflating open-cell foam stays nice and level even on bumpy ground, while the 75D Poly bottom of the pad protects against abrasions. This is the Cadillac of standard sleeping pads that has not cut any corners when it comes to comfort.
There are toggles on the sides of the Roamer for connecting to another pad, so you and a partner can cozy up if you choose to. Pair this pad (or pads) with a Frontcountry Bed from Sierra Designs and you’ve got one heck of a cozy sleep system!
Rolling up this pad and slipping it back in the carry bag when breaking down camp is furthermore quite easy – who doesn’t appreciate that after a long week of camping!
Every camping trip calls for a reliable bag, backpack or piece of luggage to carry all of your clothing and essential camp gear.
Whether you’re seeking a standard-sized bag for a weekend trip or a tremendous duffel for a month-long excursion, the Big Joe Waterproof Duffel Bag by Big Agnes is likely perfect for the task.
This duffel/backpack hybrid comes as either a 45, 80, or 110-liter bag – so there’s really no limit to how big you can go with this one. The brand sent me out an 80-liter model a while back and I’ve taken it on quite a few camping trips absolutely stuffed to the gills.
I’ve packed my fishing waders and boots, waist pack with fishing gear, sleeping bag, sleeping pad, sandals and tons of cold-weather gear in my 80-liter Big Joe, so I imagine the 110-liter model is a true giant capable of packing a downright unreasonable amount of gear.
The 20D high-tenacity nylon used to build this workhorse is effectively waterproof, definitely a pivotal feature when it comes to travel and play outdoors. I had a tent leak on my last camping trip to northern Michigan, and while the floor of our tent was wet, the contents of my Big Joe were high and dry! Needless to say, my buddies were jealous when I had dry clothes and they didn’t – ahh the joys of waterproof fabrics.
The construction of this pack is furthermore highly abrasion and puncture-resistant, so it’s just as tough as it looks.
You can carry this bag over the shoulder, as a backpack or as a traditional duffel – just be mindful that there’s no real support if you’re utilizing this bag as a backpack (it’s like a sack of potatoes when full).
All in all, this is a super practical piece of luggage for any style outdoorsman or woman that will keep all your fall camping apparel and gear safe and sound from the elements, as well as nicely organized for when you need it!
While escaping it all and immersing in nature is half the point of camping, a hot shower after a few days in the great outdoors can sometimes be an absolute blessing. This 5 Gallon Solar Shower from Advanced Elements allows you to achieve just that, with nothing other than the power of daylight!
Operating this shower is as simple as filling it with water and hanging it somewhere sunny. The temperature will of course vary depending on how direct the sunlight is on a given day, but this bad boy gets water pretty hot given the right conditions. Regardless of the weather, a solar shower like this will at least get the water you have on hand to room temp.
Operating the showerhead is easy, it’s simply an on and off switch. You cannot control the flow, but you could pinch the hose a bit if you wanted to slow it down. This device is also great for doing dishes when you want to carefully control how much water you’re using.
The 4-ply construction with reflector panel and an insulator panel allow this bag to achieve and maintain the heat it creates. It’s well reviewed for durability and rolls up to about the size of a paper towel roll.
There is even a little side pocket for stashing your soap or toilet trees, ya gotta love it!
Having a powerstrip with an extension cord can be super helpful when fall camping due to all the gadgets you tend to bring along.
Hand warmers, air mattress pumps, tent lights, headlamps and more can all draw power off of this Mini USB Power Strip from ETPocket. Plug it into your car, or run it from the campground power source.
There are four USB ports, and one universal flat wall plug, so this unit is compatible with all your camp accessories!
The ALPS Mountaineering Checkerboard Eclipse Table is an awesome multi-use camping table that will be perfect for both mealtime and game time on your next fall campout!
This is a soft table that’s stable due to the stretch of the fabric, not the tabletop surface itself, so you cannot place drinkware or narrow mess kits on top of it. There is however a drink holder for everyone located underneath the tabletop on the lower level – pretty cool huh?
The design keeps the tabletop free if you’re playing games, while also keeping your drink on hand.
There’s a checkboard print on top, and you can, of course, use the Eclipse Table as a gameboard for a variety of games. There is also a model available without the checkerboard print if you don’t prefer that aesthetic.
The tabletop measures 27 by 27 inches, so there’s a fair amount of space here! It’s a brilliant, impressively compact and portable design that’s perfect for all sorts of camping applications!
You gotta bring along some camping games no matter the season. BucketBall is a perfect option for the fall that scales up traditional beer-pong, for those that know it.
You won’t need the dexterity that some camping games require with this option, so you can even go ahead and wear gloves while playing if you need to (or just use the Zippo Hand Warmer included in this list).
Each team (or solo player) sets up a three, by two, by one triangle using the buckets and then teams take turns shooting the balls until all the buckets are gone. You can use dirt, sand or water to fill the buckets.
All the buckets nest into each other just like plastic solo cups, so transporting this camping game is a breeze. A quick and easy competitive game for the campground that calls for virtually no setup, moving parts or mess!
Ever consider owning a cushion that keeps you both dry and insulated for those cooler weather campouts where comfortable (and warm) seating can sometimes be a challenge to find?
The Northeast Products Therm-A-SEAT Infusion Hunting Cushion is a great go-anywhere tool for securing a nice and dry spot to rest your bottom. Pull this unit up to the campsite picnic table or campfire or pair it with your favorite camping chair, it will be a toasty companion no matter where you set it down!
Softek closed-cell foam in the construction ensures maximum heat retention during even frigid conditions, so this cushion will be a great tool into the winter months as well if you find yourself camping, hunting or fishing. A waterproof polyurethane-coated fabric by the name of “SilentTouch” furthermore keeps your backside dry, and also the fabric from freezing and getting stiff.
An underrated tool for warmth and comfort when out in the cold, the Therm-A-SEAT Infusion Hunting Cushion is a fall camping game-changer no doubt!
This Plasma Arc Lighter by RONXS is a brilliant solution to the difficulties sometimes encountered when attempting to start a campfire in less than ideal conditions.
This unit from our list of the best windproof lighters can be manipulated into even the most awkward spaces using the almost four-inch flexible neck to light otherwise challenging to-start fires.
This is a great tool for fall camping when your hands are cold and you can’t seem to get your standard flick lighter to stay lit long enough for campfire ignition. There’s no dexterity required, so go ahead and leave your gloves on while starting a fire in an outright windstorm.
It’s a USB rechargeable device that gives you about 500 ignitions on one charge – pretty neat huh? There’s even a battery level indicator so you know when it’s time to start thinking about charging!