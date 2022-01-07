11 Best Portable Fire Pits: Which Is Right For You?

The UKIAH Tailgater II Portable Fire Pit and Wireless Speaker is a ridiculously cool and innovative fire pit option that has the ability to play music and provide an adjustable, smoke-free, controlled fire that actually moves to the beat of your tunes!

The requirement of a propane tank in order to operate makes this a less portable option when you consider your fuel source, but then again if you’re used to packing your own firewood for your outings, it could, in fact, be less cumbersome to bring along a simple 20-pound tank than a stack of wood. The 14 by 14 by 17 inch design is otherwise impressively compact for its capabilities and weighs a modest 34 pounds.

Simply connect your propane tank (not included), hit the igniter, and adjust the flame to your liking from the four available settings. It’s remarkably easy to operate, requires no foraging for fuel or fire maintenance, and is smoke free – pretty luxurious right?

Best of all, you can connect bluetooth compatible devices wirelessly and enjoy your music with fire ambiance anywhere. The upgraded 2.1 audio system features two 3.5-inch marine grade speakers and one subwoofer for excellent sound quality, so you can leave your existing speaker behind! The speaker is powered by a rechargeable Li-Ion battery and features impressive run time, so as long as you remember to charge it, you won’t be without your tunes. There is also a previous model of this unit available through the same link (at a lower price point).

The powder-coated steel body is built with solid durability in mind, and is even compatible with a grill grate for cooking. Grilling potential is limited due to its size, but you can very precisely control the flame/heat output like you would a propane grill as opposed to wood-burning options.

Albeit expensive, when you consider the capabilities here this is truly a super neat innovation in portable fire pits that will prove itself to be an awesome companion in any group setting, not to mention one heck of a conversation piece!