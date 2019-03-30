9 Best Diet Cat Foods: Your Buyer’s Guide

Unfortunately, the obesity epidemic that affects people also affects our pets. If your vet has recently declared your cat overweight and instructed you to change your cat’s food, diet cat food is now on your shopping list. In compiling this list of the best diet cat food options, we prioritized two components: First, foods that have a canned wet version of the weight control formula, since the first advice people get is to switch cats from dry cat food to wet cat food to cut both calories and carbohydrates. Since wet food is fussier to feed, we’ve still highlighted dry food options first on this list, but we’ve also let you know when the wet food variant is available.
Second, we looked for formulas specifically meant for weight loss or healthy weight maintenance. Basically, we looked for foods designed to help your cat drop pounds in a short amount of time (typically the prescription options) or diet versions of otherwise good cat food. Read on at the end of this post for more context, if you’re interested. Otherwise, below you’ll find our picks for the best diet cat food to help enable weight loss in your cat.
-
1. Hill’s Prescription Diet r/d Weight Reduction Cat FoodPros:
Cons:
- Proven weight loss within 8 weeks
- More advanced than typical indoor cat formulas
- Wet food version available
- Expensive
- Requires prescription
- Filler is the first ingredient
If your cat has serious weight to lose or is starting to have complications due to being overweight, you’ll want to look at an option like this. This is essentially cat food as medication, meant to deliver results within a matter of weeks. To that end, this is something of a point solution meant to solve an acute condition, after which you should move to a management-style food.
As a matter of fact, Hill’s has a couple of these in their prescription line, as well, with Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic Weight Management and Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Digestive/Weight Management.
Additionally, they offer a non-prescription weight control formula called Hill’s Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight, which has a matching wet food version, as well. Consult your veterinarian to help finalize a plan for which of Hill’s various formulas are the best choice in your cat’s case.
Wet food option available? Yes, Hill’s Prescription Diet r/d Weight Reduction Canned Cat Food.
First Six Ingredients:
- Brewers Rice
- Chicken By-Product Meal
- Corn Gluten Meal
- Powdered Cellulose
- Chicken Liver Flavor
- Soybean Oil
-
2. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets OM Overweight Management Formula Cat FoodPrice: $66.00Pros:
Cons:
- More advanced than indoor formulas
- Low calorie, high fiber formula
- Wet food version available
- Fillers are the first ingredients
- Requires prescription
- Pricey
Purina offers a prescription-based food competitive with Hill’s. Their OM (Overweight Management) dry food comes in a 16 ounce bag, which makes the per-package price noticably cheaper, though the per-pound price is roughly the same. Also like the Hill’s, this is meant to address an acute condition on the advice of your vet. By contrast, however, they offer just one dedicated formula for this purpose, which focuses on very high fiber content to help reduce your cat’s caloric intake and improve digestion.
Once your cat has arrived at the weight you and your doctor have agreed upon, you could switch to the non-prescription Purina Pro Plan Focus Weight Management, which is far cheaper and comes in a wet food version, as well.
Wet food option available?: Yes, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets OM Savory Selects Overweight Management Formula Canned Cat Food.
First Six Ingredients:
- Corn Gluten Meal
- Wheat Gluten
- Soybean Meal
- Poultry By-Product Meal
- Oat Fiber
- Soy Protein Isolate
-
3. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Calorie Control Cat FoodPrice: $61.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lower calories per cup than rival brands
- Somewhat cheaper than rival brands
- Wet food version available
- Requires prescription
- Chicken is the first ingredient, but it's by-product meal
- Not gluten or grain free
Right alongside the Hill’s and Purina options is this offering from Royal Canin. Three factors differentiate this product from those: 1. a slight edge on pricing at about $0.20 per pound less; 2. chicken meal is the first ingredient, not corn gluten meal (Purina) nor brewers rice (Hill’s); 3. lower calorie content per cup.
That last one is interesting since the very idea of diet cat food would seem to be to reduce the calorie content. Royal Canin weighs in at 244 kcal/cup, while Hill’s is 265 kcal/cup and Purina is 321 kcal/cup. That said, more goes into creating a weight control cat food than just cutting the calories, but if you’re trying to decide between them, that could provide the tiebreaker.
As with Hill’s, you have more than one option from which to choose with Royal Canin, with the Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Satiety Support Cat Food also available. That may be the longer-term support died, while Calorie Control may be the point solution. That said, the Satiety Support formula has even lower calories still at 232 kcal/cup. Both are good options for this purpose, so it may come down to what your vet recommends or what your cat will actually eat.
Wet food option available?: Yes, in a 5.5 ounce pate offering and a three ounce mosels in gravy offering.
First Six Ingredients:
- Chicken By-Product Meal
- Brewers Rice
- Corn Gluten Meal
- Wheat
- Natural Flavors
- Wheat Gluten
-
4. Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet W+U Weight Management + Urinary Care Grain-Free Cat FoodPros:
Cons:
- Grain free
- Real chicken is the first ingredient
- Wet food version available
- Expensive
- Higher calorie content than competitors
- Requires prescription
Blue Buffalo also offers a prescription-only diet cat food and it offers a couple of advantages if you’re trying to limit your cat’s intake of certain ingredients. First, this is a grain free formula, which is fairly rare and impressive considering that insoluable fiber fillers in the other foods provide the main mechanism for weight loss. That may limit the effectiveness of this product by comparison, but if your cat has a sensitivity, it may also be your onlyl option.
Second, real deboned chicken is the first ingredient, just as you’d expect in any premium cat food. The result is a slightly more expensive cat food, coming in nearly $0.40 per pound higher than rivals. Finally, minerals in this formula will also help to promote urinary health, if that’s a concern for your cat.
Additionally, unlike Hill’s and Purina, Blue Buffalo doesn’t offer a direct non-prescription equivalent, especially in wet food form. They have Blue Buffalo Wilderness Indoor Hairball & Weight Control Grain-Free Dry Cat Food and Blue Buffalo Indoor Hairball & Weight Control Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Cat Food, both of which may be sufficient as maintenance diets after your cat has reached optimal weight.
Wet food option available?: Yes, Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet W+U Weight Management + Urinary Care Grain-Free Canned Cat Food.
First Six Ingredients:
- Deboned Chicken
- Chicken Meal
- Pea Protein
- Tapioca Starch
- Powdered Cellulose
- Natural Flavor
-
5. Natural Balance Original Ultra Reduced Calorie Formula Cat FoodPros:
Cons:
- Chicken, salmon, & lamb protein sources for enhanced flavor
- No artificial flavors or colors
- No prescription required
- Not prescription strength
- May be better as a maintenance diet
- Not grain free
If your cat only has a few pounds to lose and they’re relatively active, you may not need to resort to prescription foods just yet. A reduced-calorie version of an off-the-shelf cat food may do the trick and save you a considerable amount of money. Natural Balance offers this formula, which offers a 12 percent calorie reduction from their normal food at 337 kcal/cup. They even offer a Fat Cats formula, which has 320 kcal/cup.
We’ve opted for the standard low calorie option because a matching wet food is available. Real food starting with chicken, brown rice, and potatoes are the bulk of what’s in this recipe, and filler content is relatively low.
Wet food option available?: Yes, Natural Balance Original Ultra Whole Body Health Reduced Calorie Chicken, Salmon & Duck Formula Canned Cat Food.
First Six Ingredients:
- Chicken Meal
- Chicken
- Brown Rice
- Potatoes
- Pea Protein
- Oat Groats
-
6. Solid Gold Fit as a Fiddle Grain-Free Adult Dry Cat FoodPrice: $33.00Pros:
Cons:
- Grain Free
- No fillers, by-products, artificial coloring, flavoring or preservatives
- No prescription required
- Not prescription strength
- May be better as a maintenance diet
- Some think the kibble size is a touch too large
Solid Gold makes excellent pet food. As I discussed on our best grain free dog food post, it’s what I feed my husky with a sensitive digestive tract. We also included it on our best wet cat food post because they’ve been creating holistic pet food longer than just about any other brand. This is their weight control formula, which is described as a “high protein, low carbohydrate and moderate calorie recipe”.
For you, that means that it’s not quite as aggressive as the prescription formulas at 330 kcal/cup, but still features a significant calorie discount to normal cat food. This is a grain free food with real, recognizable ingredients and no fillers. This would be a good first choice to try if your cat is just slightly overweight.
Wet food option available? No, not of this particular recipe, but they do offer Solid Gold Flavorful Feast Indoor Recipe Canned Cat Food, which is low in calories, especially compared to any dry food.
First Six Ingredients:
- Pollock
- Peas
- Tapioca
- Chickpeas
- Turkey Meal
- Pea Fiber
-
7. Instinct by Nature’s Variety Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free Chicken Recipe Dry Cat FoodPros:
Cons:
- Grain free
- Freeze-dried raw bits provide interest
- No prescription necessary
- Pricey
- Not prescription strength
- Slightly higher calories than other options
Until recently, I fed my eldest pup the dog version of Nature’s Variety Instinct and he loved it. The company makes excellent food with real ingredients and limited fillers and the addition of Raw Boost helps with palatability. Compared to other foods, this Healthy Weight formula doesn’t offer quite as steep a caloric discount at 385 kcal/cup, but it’s still something of a reduction.
This would be a good choice as a first step or in a maintenance diet, particularly if you’re having trouble getting your cat to eat other options. The freeze-dried raw bits put this a cut above other brands when it comes to enticing your cat to eat.
Wet food option available?: No, not in this recipe. However, Nature’s Variety does offer a limited ingredient wet food in rabbit, turkey, and duck recipes.
- First Six Ingredients:
- Chicken
- Chicken Meal
- Chickpeas
- Salmon Meal
- Menhaden Fish Meal
- Tapioca
-
8. Iams ProActive Health Indoor Weight & Hairball Care Dry Cat FoodPrice: $24.00Pros:
Cons:
- Very inexpensive
- Chicken is the first ingredient
- No prescription required
- Not prescription strength
- Relatively abundant fillers
- Some cats might not like it
Many of the diet cat food options aimed at weight loss are expensive, in some cases, prohibitively so. Fortunately, if you cat needs to drop a few pounds but you didn’t exactly budget for prescription food that costs nearly $80 a bag, Iams has an alternative for you to try.
Even though the price is very low – $1.50 per pound compared with over $4 per pound for almost everything else on this list – chicken is still the first ingredient. There are some fillers present, but they’re the same insoluable fiber sources that the prescription foods use to drive effective weight loss results. This isn’t quite on the level of those, but for the price, it’s certainly worth considering.
Wet food option available?: No, nothing specifically aimed at weight control. However, Iams does offer the Perfect Portions wet food packs, which not only save you from having to store cat food in your fridge, but help you serve the right amount each time.
First Six Ingredients:
- Chicken
- Chicken By-Product Meal
- Corn Grits
- Corn Gluten Meal
- Ground Whole Grain Sorghum
- Ground Whole Grain Corn
-
9. Nulo Freestyle Salmon & Lentils Recipe Grain-Free Adult Trim Dry Cat FoodPrice: $37.00Pros:
Cons:
- Grain free
- Low carbohydrate, low glycemic
- No prescription required
- Not prescription strength
- High calorie content for a food like this
- No matching wet food
Even relative newcomer Nulo offers a healthy weight version of their Freestyle line. Admittedly, on a calorie basis, it’s still on the high side at 421 kcal/cup. However, they have reduced the fat and increased the fiber as with many of the other options on this list.
Additionally, their base formula is meant to be low glycemic and low carbohydrate. On a dry matter basis, this food has 23.89% carbs, which is considerably lower than most food, even the other options on this list. Low glycemic foods tend not to spike blood sugar, and instead provide a longer-burning energy source, which may in turn keep your cat full for longer.
If your cat is significantly overweight, this isn’t the option for you, but as a maintenance diet, it’s pretty compelling. It’s also only a little over $3 per pound, which is a decent price for a smaller grain free offering.
Wet food option available?: No. Nulo does offer wet food and in particular, their options in gravy are very low calorie. Try the Nulo Freestyle Minced Turkey & Duck in Gravy Grain-Free Canned Cat & Kitten Food or Nulo Freestyle Minced Beef & Mackerel in Gravy Grain-Free Canned Cat Food if you’re considering those options.
First Six Ingredients:
- Deboned Salmon
- Turkey Meal
- Chicken Meal
- Deboned Cod
- Whole Peas
- Lentils
According to WebMD, the first thing you should do if your vet determines your cat to be overweight is to switch them to wet food. Our post on the best wet cat food can help you choose a normal wet cat food, if you want to start there. That said, if your cat's case is serious or you've already tried that, you'll want to move on to the options we've outlined in this list.
Additionally, WebMD also says that making your cat work for their food can also be effective in combating obesity. That's more easily achievable with dry food, given to them in something like the PetSafe SlimCat Food Dispenser, which we included on our interactive cat toys post. Most likely, a combination of dry diet cat food and wet food is likely to produce the best results.
Prescription management is easy when buying via Chewy. Simply place your order, enter the contact information for your veterinary care provider, and they'll send over an authorization. As soon as your vet responds, Chewy will ship it. We still recommend discussing your cat's care and diet plan with your vet before making changes, though.
Data from Nationwide suggests that pet obesity is on the rise for the eighth year in a row, so any steps you can take to ensure your cat's health will help curb this trend and extend their lives.
