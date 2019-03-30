9 Best Diet Cat Foods: Your Buyer’s Guide

Unfortunately, the obesity epidemic that affects people also affects our pets. If your vet has recently declared your cat overweight and instructed you to change your cat’s food, diet cat food is now on your shopping list. In compiling this list of the best diet cat food options, we prioritized two components: First, foods that have a canned wet version of the weight control formula, since the first advice people get is to switch cats from dry cat food to wet cat food to cut both calories and carbohydrates. Since wet food is fussier to feed, we’ve still highlighted dry food options first on this list, but we’ve also let you know when the wet food variant is available.

Second, we looked for formulas specifically meant for weight loss or healthy weight maintenance. Basically, we looked for foods designed to help your cat drop pounds in a short amount of time (typically the prescription options) or diet versions of otherwise good cat food. Read on at the end of this post for more context, if you’re interested. Otherwise, below you’ll find our picks for the best diet cat food to help enable weight loss in your cat.