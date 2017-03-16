Top 10 Best Dog Training Collars

No matter what, training a dog isn’t exactly easy. It’s usually the case when you start out that the dog has no idea what you’re trying to get them to do and the process is frustrating for both of you. Once you establish a method of communicating, things begin to improve little by little until you’ve got a repertoire of commands that you can use to motivate the dog to action. Choosing that method of communication is fairly subjective, and it usually revolves around the collar.

Even after training, a dog collar serves as an important method of translation from dog to human. For one thing, they generally have an ID tag attached that communicates to strangers their vital details. Or perhaps the collar itself is personalized with this information. Beyond that, in most situations, the collar is the point at which you are attached to your dog in an unpredictable world — especially when verbal commands fail.

A training collar serves a very specific, and hopefully short-lived, purpose. Typically, the point is to use them to issue corrections when your dog either misbehaves or ignores a command. This is the basis of aversion training at its most fundamental — teaching your dog to avoid corrections by completing an action. Naturally, negative reinforcement is the matter of much debate, so it may be that training collars in general aren’t for you. If used properly, however, they make quick work of training and that reduces risk for your dog.

One way to think about it is that each journey outside the house is a life-or-death proposition for your dog, even more than for you. Sure, you could get in an accident at any time, but it’s far less likely that a single mistake on your part will result in your death. The same cannot be said for dogs. Thanks to a combination of poor dog ownership and overzealous laws, if your dog ends up in a situation where they feel threatened and bite another person or another dog, the risk that you will be forced to put them down is high. This goes double for hunting or working dogs, for whom a lack of training can easily lead to a fatal slip-up. So, while you may not be comfortable with the idea of a prong or electric collar, keep in mind that the quicker you can train them with the fewest number of corrections, the safer your dog will be out in the world.

That being said, the solutions we’ve chosen below cover a range of options, from the tried-and-true (but frowned upon by some) prong to the harmless harness. You have to make the right choice for your situation, evaluating the pros and cons of each against the difficulty of your particular animal. As you consider what approach you want to take with the collar, you may want to peruse our list of the best dog training books to help decide what approach you’ll take with training in general. The book you decide to follow will certainly have a recommendation as to which collar is best suited to that style of training. Ultimately, you have to go with what feels most comfortable to you to be sure that you stick with it. There’s a lot of disagreement out there.

Two last points before we get to our list. First, it’s a good idea to combine corrections with positive reinforcement. Work with your dog, encouraging them when they complete a desired action, including rewarding with treats. Treats won’t always work when your dog is otherwise distracted, so a blended method is most likely to be successful.

Second, since this balanced interaction is integral to forming a bond with your dog as you train, we haven’t included anti-bark collars on this list. If you’re going to use a static shock collar, be present with them to issue a command and keep your dog learning. It may actually hinder your efforts for your dog to receive a correction with no easy way to correlate it to a specific action. As always, consult a veterinarian or a qualified dog trainer if you’re not comfortable making these decisions.

To help you guide your dog toward proper behavior, here are the top ten best dog training collars.

Best Prong Training Collars

Perhaps the most basic of training collars, the prong collar works by providing a sharp but non-damaging pinch when you tug the leash. They’re certainly not without controversy, but there’s a school of thought that these offer the most direct form of correction. It’s also easily controlled, so your actions can be clear and crisp. It allows you to have a consistent conversation with your dog, curbing pulling and leash aggression while teaching focus. You don’t want your dog on one of these all the time as there is a danger of injury, but in short, focused training sessions, they can be very effective.

1. Herm Sprenger Ultra-Plus Prong Training Collar

If you’re going to use a prong collar, the Herm Sprenger reigns supreme. From the plates that connect the different segments to the design of the prong, this is the way to go. What you get is pretty evident from first glance, with two sections of prong links connected by a symmetrical center plate. The cinching chain is also connected by two solid plates, which isn’t always the case in cheaper versions. The prongs are long enough for dogs with thick coats and blunt enough to simulate another dog’s warning bite, which is the point of this approach.

If you really can’t get on board with the metal ends, there’s also the Pettom Gear Steel Prong Collar which has removable rubber tips. In general, it’s a little cheaper, a bit less well-reviewed, and doesn’t feature the solid connecting plates.

Price: Around $18 to $20

Pros:

Solid fastener and center plates for improved safety

High quality fit and finish

Adjustable size by removing or adding links

Blunt prongs won’t injure with proper use

Cons:

Prong collars aren’t for every dog owner

Can be somewhat difficult to get off

Each link piece can separate, requiring redundant collar in the event it falls off

Measuring and choosing the right size can be tricky at first

2. StarMark Pro-Training Dog Collar

If you just can’t stand the look or concept of the Herm Sprenger, this StarMark collar updates the approach. Using watch band style links, the prongs are blunter and made of plastic. This reduces the force of the correction, which is good for those who are nervous about it. The trade off is that this collar isn’t quite as effective, especially for long-haired dogs. It comes in two sizes — 15 inch and 21 inch — but reviews seem to indicate that these measurements aren’t especially useful. The real key is that the small collar is made up of 3.5 inch links, while the large collar is made up of 4.5 inch links. Fortunately, you can always take links out and they make expansion kits to ensure proper fit.

Price: $8.49 to $9.89 (10 to 35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Advertised as being more humane

Easy to put on and take off

Looks more like a traditional collar

Gentler correction

Cons:

Thin fabric band makes up cinch mechanism

Links can occasionally pop free with very hard pulling

Not as effective as traditional prong collars

May not work on dogs with thick coats

Martingale Training Collars

The purpose of the Martingale design is that it prevents dogs from slipping backwards out of the collar. Like a prong or a choke chain, it has a cinch mechanism made of either chain or fabric that tightens the collar when pulled. There are no prongs and the choking hazard is greatly reduced as the smallest a Martingale can get is the size of your dog’s neck. All-fabric Martingale collars also eliminate the sound of the snapping chain, although this audio cue can be useful at times. They make good training collars in that they help control stubborn dogs while being somewhat easier to use.

3. Guardian Gear Martingale Adjustable Choke-Style Dog Collar

Here’s a very inexpensive option that combines the strength of chain with the comfort of a nylon collar. For less than $10, you can get a very effective choke-style collar without the need for prongs, or choking for that matter. This collar is meant to give gentle correction and prevent your dog from getting free when they struggle against the lead. It’s available in three sizes: small (13-18 inches), medium (16-24 inches), and large (22-34 inches). Color options include red, purple, pink, light blue, blue, and black.

Price: $6.07 to $9.44

Pros:

Safe, reliable control of your dog

Inexpensive

Chain cinch mechanism offers superior strength

Range of color options

Cons:

Collars run a bit large (but are adjustable)

Addition of the chain makes collar heavy

Must be slipped on — no opening mechanism

Some complaints that the chain stains white fur

4. PetSafe Petite Martingale Collar

If you want to eliminate the use of a chain altogether, try this all-nylon Martingale. This provides quiet, humane control of your dog while protecting them from escape. This is very similar to the bog-standard nylon dog collar everyone is familiar with, so it might make a good first step into the world of training collars. The smallest of these is the Petite (5 to 8 inches) and is 3/8 inch wide for very small necks. Small (8 to 12 inches) and medium (10 to 16 inches) sizes come in 3/4 inch wide, while medium is also available in one inch width. Large measures 14 to 20 inches by one inch wide. These are meant to fit right at the base of the dog’s skull, so that’s where you should take your measurements. Unfortunately, since there’s no clasp or buckle, you’ll need to measure your dog’s head to be sure you can slip it over at the widest adjustment. The largest size appears a bit small for some breeds, considering that.

Price: $4.55 to $6.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

All-nylon construction completely eliminates chain sounds

Comfortable enough for daily wear

Available in three widths to match your dog

Cons:

May not be as effective as other collars

Largest size may still be on the small side

Nylon is very strong, but will tear easily once a small cut develops

Must be slipped on — no opening mechanism

Dog Training Harnesses

While a training collar should be capable of communicating corrections to the dog, the most important feature is that it securely protects the dog from escape. Since an untrained dog isn’t yet ready to respond to commands, having them slip out of the collar is the worst possible scenario. Harnesses expand the points of restraint to the dog’s entire body, which helps to ensure that they won’t get loose. We’ve included one harness that appeared on our best dog harnesses post, as well as another option for you to consider.

5. PetSafe Easy Walk Harness

As you’ll read in the anecdote I relate below, this is the harness I use for my docile and bright dog. He’s not a very strong puller, but he’s still 60 pounds of stocky animal who can generate power if he decides to put his mind to it. With the attachment in the front, a strong tug or correction from me reminds him to turn and look at me and breaks his attention from whatever distraction he’s focused on. In five years of use, it’s still just as reliable as the first day, though it should be noted that he isn’t a chewer whatsoever. The sizing chart is a little fiddly, to be honest, but they offer you a number of options and the adjustment on each is generous enough. The bottom strap is always another color so you can easily distinguish the top from the bottom in these color combinations: Royal Blue/Navy Blue, Red/Black, Raspberry/Grey, Fawn/Brown, Deep Purple/Black, Black/Silver, and Apple Green/Grey.

Below is the sizing chart. For reference, my dog uses a size Large.

Petite: Chest – 6 inches to 7 inches; Girth – 12 inches to 16 inches

Petite/Small: Chest – 8 inches to 9 inches; Girth – 13 inches to 18 inches

Small: Chest – 8.5 inches to 11 inches; Girth – 15 inches to 21 inches

Small/Medium: Chest – 11 inches to 13 inches; Girth – 19 inches to 26 inches

Medium: Chest – 12 inches to 15 inches; Girth – 21 inches to 32 inches

Medium/Large: Chest – 14 inches to 18 inches; Girth – 24.5 inches to 34 inches

Large: Chest – 16 inches to 21 inches; Girth – 27 inches to 40 inches

Extra Large: Chest – 17.5 inches to 23.5 inches; Girth – 32 inches to 50 inches

Price: $17.95

Pros:

Multiple adjustment points for a proper fit

Attaches in the front and turns the dog toward you during correction

Unlike Martingale collars, buckles provide easy-on, easy-off use

Chest strap is well away from the throat to prevent injury

Cons:

Sizing chart may not be accurate

No padding

Strap could rub off a small patch of fur under the shoulder

Some reviews complain of failed plastic buckles

6. Freedom No-Pull Dog Harness Training Package with Leash

The novel approach here is the inclusion of two attachment points in the same harness. Typically, you get either a connection in the front or on the back. Additionally, this kit includes the two leashes you’ll need to steer your dog, similar to reins on a horse. If your dog is an especially bad puller, you’ll have complete control to redirect their lunging. It’s certainly more work for you, but being that this is a training harness, work is exactly what you’re doing during this period. There are four adjustment points to make sure the harness fits snugly. Colors include Black, Royal Blue, Rose Pink, Red, Orange, Teal, Chocolate, Purple, Burgundy, Raspberry, Green, and Tan.

The sizing options on Amazon are a bit confusing, but the following guidelines are outlined:

X-Small: Chest – 14 inches to 20 inches; Neck – 10 inches to 14 inches (Approx. weight 12 to 17 pounds)

Small: Chest – 18 inches to 24 inches; Neck – 10 inches to 14 inches (Approx weight 18 to 25 pounds

Medium (5/8 inches width): Chest – 23 inches to 28 inches; Neck – 14 inches to 18 inches (Approx. weight 25 to 40 pounds)

Medium (1 inch width): Chest – 23 inches to 28 inches; Neck – 14 inches to 18 inches (Approx. weight 40 to 65 pounds)

Large: Chest – 27 inches to 32 inches; Neck – 16 inches to 20 inches (Approx. weight 60 to 85 pounds)

X-Large: Chest – 31 inches to 37 inches; Neck – 20 inches to 26 inches (Approx. weight 85 to 140 pounds)

2X-Large: Chest – 36 inches to 44 inches; Neck – 26 inches to 34 inches (Approx. weight 140 to 250 pounds)

Price: $36.99 to $39.99

Pros:

Two-leash system allows for greater control

Comes with leashes and harness

When training is complete, you can use whichever connection point works best for your dog

Variety of sizes and colors

Cons:

Having to contend with two leashes complicates work for the owner

Strap could rub off a small patch of fur under the shoulder

Some fraying issues

Questionable customer service

Dog Head Collars

As the saying goes, “Control the head, control the body.” In some ways, a head collar is a more extreme solution than the others on this list, because the control point moves to the top of the dog’s nose. If your dog is particularly aggressive, a head collar will ensure control at the point at which they are most likely to make contact with another dog or a person — the mouth. There are a few drawbacks, notably that dogs without a pronounced muzzle can’t make the best use of them. They can also be mistaken for a muzzle, which causes other dog owners an increased level of anxiety that really isn’t warranted. This can escalate a situation needlessly. Nevertheless, they are very effective and worth considering.

7. PetSafe Gentle Leader Head Collar

We included the Gentle Leader at the end of our best dog harnesses post in part thanks to its ubiquity. They’re easy to find and have a proven track record. Like the Easy Walk, this is one I use for one of my dogs — a husky mix who lunges and pulls frequently. Unlike the method you’d use with prong collars, the correction with a head collar is gentle redirection rather than a sharp snap. They take some getting used to, both for you and the dog. Still, there are claims that once your pup adjusts this collar can actually have a calming effect on them, which reinforces your anti-aggression training. Sizes include Petite (five pounds or less), Small (six to 25 pounds), Medium (25 to 60 pounds), Large (60 to 130 pounds), and Extra Large (over 130 pounds). Colors include Black, Raspberry Pink, Red, Silver, Apple Green, Deep Purple, Fawn, and Royal Blue. The package also includes a training DVD to get you started.

Price: $14.95 – $19.99

Pros:

Very effective for limiting pulling

Padded nose loop

Precise head control

Good training model

Cons:

Not a traditional harness

Other people may mistake this for a muzzle and think your dog is hostile

Requires a training period

Snout clip may break

8. Halti Head Collar

Though the Halti works on the same premise as the Gentle Leader — one loop behind the jaw and one over the nose — this one differs in two ways. Rather than having two straps that need to be connected to the leash, the Halti has only one connection point. That same ring has a safety strap on it which is meant to connect to your dog’s normal collar, thereby improving the overall security should the Halti fall off for any reason. You can augment the head collar with the use of the Halti Training Lead and Halti Training Harness, which turns this into a solution very similar to the Freedom harness above, with the added benefit of being able to control the head directly.

Colors appear to only be black or red and sizing is as follows, measured by the neck:

Size 0: 11.8 inches to 15 inches

Size 1: 12.6 inches to 16.1 inches

Size 2: 14.2 inches to 18.5 inches

Size 3: 15.7 inches to 20.9 inches

Size 4: 17.7 inches to 24.4 inches

Size 5: 20.5 inches to 28.9 inches

Price: $13.95 to $19.99

Pros:

Safety loop attaches to regular collar for extra safety

Single connection point for leash

Padded nose band

Especially effective for larger dogs

Cons:

Some complaints of relatively short material lifespan

Hard pulling can lead to neck strain

May have to try a few sizes to find the right one for your dog

Requires a training period

Electronic Dog Training Collars

Perhaps a last resort for some people, electronic dog collars are highly effective at issuing finite, specific correction. While most models do offer varying levels of static shock, they also offer tone and vibration modes. Based on what I’ve seen, it takes only one or two shocks total for most dogs to associate the tone with the correction, so it really isn’t necessary to utilize the shock function very much at all. The vibration is usually more than enough to prompt action and the extended range makes off-leash training much easier. The extended range is also vital for working or hunting dogs, especially in areas of rough terrain. We included a few of these collars on our smart dog collars list, but for this list we looked for relatively simple devices with clear controls.

9. Garmin Delta XC Bundle Dog Training Device

This Garmin unit offers a combination of features and quality usually not found in these types of devices. I’ve seen this particular unit in action and can attest to the high-end feel of the remote and preciseness of the controls. There are 18 levels of stimulation available in this device, which is probably enough for most people to find the right level for their dog. The pre-programmed training modes map the three buttons on the front to different functions depending on the mode. TVM makes the top button Tone, the middle Vibration, and the bottom Momentary static shock. VCM is Vibration, Continuous shock high, and Continuous shock low, and TCM is Tone, Continuous shock high and Momentary shock low, respectively. If you upgrade to the Delta Sport XC or the Delta Upland XC, two additional modes are avaialable, as well as a Barklimiter and in the case of the Upland, a location Beeper. The range on the Delta is 1/2 a mile and 3/4 of a mile on the upgraded units.

Each remote can have up to three dog devices attached to it, and a dedicated button makes switching between them easy. The stimulation level is controlled with dedicated buttons on one side, and the mode with a button on the other. It’s a very nice unit and the dog I observed very quickly learned to respond to the tone.

Price: $169.99

Pros:

Easy to read LCD screen

Dedicated buttons for each stimulation form in changeable configurations

18 stimulation levels

1/2 mile range

Cons:

Expensive

Despite device water rating of IPX71, contacts can still corrode

Even the included long contacts may not

No lock to prevent accidental corrections

10. SportDOG Brand FieldTrainer 425

This dead-simple electronic collar is really aimed at sport dogs with its extremely compact, DryTek waterproof remote. The thumb wheel allows you to assign the button on the front to either vibrate or one of seven levels of stimulation. The button on the side remains a tone button, which is great if your dog gets the idea quickly and doesn’t need further shocks. With the Add-A-Dog collars you can train up to three dogs with one remote. The 425 is meant for low to medium stimulation and should work on most dogs. If you’ve got a very large or stubborn dog, they also make the FieldTrainer 425S that increases the shock level. On a single charge, you can get 50 to 70 hours of use, after which a recharge takes only two hours.

Price: $169.95

Pros:

500 yard range

Compact remote

Easy selector wheel for seven levels of stimulation or Vibration/Tone

Waterproof put to 25 feet

Cons:

No LCD readout

Expensive

425 unit only for low to medium stimulation and may not work on especially stubborn dogs

Small range of stimulation levels

The most important evaluation you need to make is that of your specific dog. By way of example, I have two dogs: one is a 60-pound Shar Pei/pit bull mix and the other a 70-pound husky/pit bull mix. The Shar Pei has a thin, loose coat and is extremely sensitive by nature. He isn’t aggressive nor particularly energetic, and he picks up commands most of the time by the third try, thanks to his excellent focus. For him, I use the Easy Walk harness, which turns him to face me when I need his attention. This is more than enough to have a consistent dialogue when we’re out.

The husky, on the other hand, is extremely energetic, profoundly unfocused, and has a penchant for leash reaction. He’s not aggressive, but he doesn’t appreciate thresholds at all. He also has a much thicker coat and a very, very strong pull. For him, we use a prong collar during short training exercises, and a Gentle Leader during walks. He responds very well to both, but he would absolutely get himself into trouble if not for these. After only a few weeks, his behavior has dramatically improved and very soon we’ll discontinue the use of the prong collar altogether. Using a prong collar on the Shar Pei would be overkill, both for his temperament and his coat. The husky pays attention to corrections, but isn’t overly bothered by them, either. It truly depends on the dog.

If it’s a young dog you’re training and you’ve just added to the family, consider our new puppy checklist to be sure you have everything you need.

