11 Best Pet Hair Removers: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

There are many advantages to having a furry pet. Studies suggest that pet ownership has a range of health benefits, including lowering anxiety and stress, stroke prevention, and even allergy prevention. This is especially true of pets you actually, well, pet, most notably cats and dogs.

On the other hand, though, owning a dog or cat means dealing with fur and dander everywhere. Even if you groom them regularly, you’ll still find pet hair on your clothes and furniture. To help prevent the latter, you can try cat trees and dog beds, though you’ll still have to clean the hair off surfaces eventually.

This is especially problematic when it comes to clothes. For example, I tend to hang my sweatshirts on chairs that my dogs walk by regularly. I almost always need to do something to remove dog fur before I head out for the day. It just comes with the territory.

There are a number of options for removing pet hair, from the tried-and-true lint roller to more innovative solutions. If you’re looking for options for keeping your clothes and furniture refreshingly fur-free, consider this list of best pet hair removers.

1. Evercare Pet Hair Extra Sticky Lint Roller

First and foremost, the old standby. This is your standard lint roller, except that the sheets are extra sticky. The average lint roller sheet does an okay job, but anyone that has ever owned, say, a husky knows that some pieces refuse to budge. The extra sticky sheets will pull fur out of even woven material like wool sweaters. This particular set comes with two refills, while their peeling solution makes going for a fresh sheet easier. The rolling surface measures four inches.

Evercare has a bunch of options for pet hair removal, including this giant roller with 70 sheets and this extreme stick roller with fur brush. They even have their own version of the next product on our list. If you prefer, the Scotch Brite version is a little cheaper per sheet, but isn’t quite as sticky.

Price: $12.43

2. OXO Good Grips FurLifter Pet Hair Remover

If you’d prefer something that doesn’t need to be refilled, consider this clever brush solution. The brush is covered in microbristles that remove fur and lint easily. This brush solution has been around for awhile, but OXO have improved upon it with a base cover that scrapes the debris out of the brush and holds it until you empty it. This way, you don’t have to battle with the brush to clean it between uses — it’s just always ready to go when you take it out of the base.

This particular model is for clothing, but they make one with a pivoting handle for furniture and one for use on the go. The clothing pet hair remover measures about nine inches with roughly four inches of grabbing surface, while the furniture version measures 12 inches overall with eight inches of brush surface.

Price: $14.99

3. Flint Retractable Lint Roller

Speaking of on the go, my wife runs her own company and frequently has to meet with clients in person. Combine this with our two dogs and you get a person who is lint rolling a lot. Our friends have dogs, too, so pretty much wherever we are, we’re in need of a lint roller. This Flint product brings the average lint roller into the future with a lipstick-style retractable action. When closed, it becomes a sleek plastic tube only a little larger than a roll of quarters.

Simply spin the base and the lint roller itself is revealed. It solves the problem of the lint roller sticking to everything when in a bag or other storage compartment without sacrificing any function. It also comes in 19 colors so you can coordinate with any outfit. Each roll holds 30 sheets and is, of course, replaceable. When closed, it measures just over five inches with a roller surface of nearly 3.75 inches.

Price: $11.99

4. iLifeTech Reusable Sticky Picker Cleaner Set

If you’re especially concerned about the waste that disposable-sheet lint rollers create, try this option. The rollers are covered in a specially-formulated glue that can be washed many times to restore stickiness. The set comes with a large size that will work on furniture, as well as a smaller size for clothes that closes up like the Flint for easy transport. A little dish soap and water is all you need to clean it between uses. The large roller measures seven inches wide while the small one measures about four inches.

Price: $10.99

5. Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover

Aimed at auto detailers but good for everyone, this pet hair remover is a unique solution. Roughly six inches long, this is a pumice stone that collects fur as you brush it lightly over the surface to be cleaned. Especially great for upholstery of all kinds, it will also likely work on some types of clothing. It has the potential to snag, so test it on a small area first. For more durable fabrics, though, this is a great solution.

Price: $11.77

6. Gonzo Pet Hair Lifter

Similar to the option above, this is a reusable pet hair remover, only this one takes the form of a sponge. Unlike a normal sponge, which you would use wet, this one is meant to be used dry and can work on upholstery, clothing, and hard surfaces. It’s completely safe to use anywhere, and like the glue roller above, you just wash it with soap and water and it’s ready to go again. It’s also very inexpensive, so it is certainly worth a try. It measures roughly six by three inches.

Price: $6.88

7. ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover

Combining a few different approaches, this ChomChom roller is an effective, reusable pet hair remover. The rolling surface is covered with a material like that on the OXO, in addition to a split rubber blade that scrapes the fur out of the surface you’re trying to clean. The fur is then deposited into a collection space behind the roller for easy cleaning. It’s safe to use on anything, but at nine inches wide, it’s fairly large for clothing. You’d probably use this on furniture or curtains more often than clothes.

Price: $24.95

8. Evriholder Furemover Broom with Squeegee

Speaking of cleaning large surfaces, if your vacuum isn’t up to the task and you can’t quite afford to spring for a powerful replacement, consider this option. The natural rubber bristles do a great job of pulling fur out of carpets and upholstery when nothing else will. The handle telescopes from three to six feet, depending on your needs. The inclusion of a squeegee on the back means you can use this very inexpensive tool for a variety of jobs in addition to pet hair removal. Again, probably won’t work so well on clothes, but if you want to lay them out on the floor and give it a whirl, I won’t stop you. The bristle head measures 12 inches across.

Price: $5.82

9. Ovee Lando Pet Hair Remover Brush

Swapping natural rubber for silicone, these small pet hair removal brushes feature short nubs to drag pet hair out of just about any surface. The fur settles down into the spikes and collects for easy cleaning. These can be simply rinsed with water and left to air dry. This is a two-pack, so you’ll always have one at the ready. Just shy of five inches, these are perfect for almost any use.

Price: $9.85

10. JW Gripsoft Pet Hair Magnet

We included three JW products on our durable dog toys post because the company knows how to craft products for dogs and owners alike. This simple item is no different.

Sort of like the Furemover broom above, this is essentially a fur squeegee, with three rubber strips that pull hair out of fabric. Like others on this list, all you need to do to clean it is run it under some water and let it dry. The blade measures seven inches across, so it will be useful for a variety of situations.

Price: $7.59 (31 percent off MSRP)

11. Sealen Pet Hair Cleaner

Simplicity is the trick with our last pick. This is a simple square of high density foam measuring four inches square. The material easily pulls hair out of fabric without sticking to the surface of the tool, making for easy disposal. It’s also lightweight and easy to carry. If you just want the most basic solution, try this.

Price: $10.99

