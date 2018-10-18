10 Best Dog Training Collars: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

To help you guide your dog toward proper behavior, here are the top ten options for the best dog training collar.

No matter what, training a dog isn’t exactly easy. It’s usually the case when you start out that the dog has no idea what you’re trying to get them to do and the process is frustrating for both of you. Once you establish a method of communicating, things begin to improve little by little until you’ve got a repertoire of commands that you can use to motivate the dog to action. Choosing that method of communication is fairly subjective, and it usually revolves around the collar. A training collar serves a very specific, and hopefully short-lived, purpose. Typically, the point is to use them to issue corrections when your dog either misbehaves or ignores a command. This is the basis of aversion training at its most fundamental — teaching your dog to avoid corrections by completing an action.

One way to think about it is that each journey outside the house is a life-or-death proposition for your dog, even more than for you. Sure, you could get in an accident at any time, but it's far less likely that a single mistake on your part will result in your death. The same cannot be said for dogs. Thanks to a combination of poor dog ownership and overzealous laws, if your dog ends up in a situation where they feel threatened and bite another person or another dog, the risk that you will be forced to put them down is high.

This goes double for hunting or working dogs, for whom a lack of training can easily lead to a fatal slip-up. So, while you may not be comfortable with the idea of a prong or electric collar, keep in mind that the quicker you can train them with the fewest number of corrections, the safer your dog will be out in the world.

That being said, the solutions we've chosen below cover a range of options, from the tried-and-true (but frowned upon by some) prong to the harmless harness. You have to make the right choice for your situation, evaluating the pros and cons of each against the difficulty of your particular animal. As you consider what approach you want to take with the collar, you may want to peruse our list of the best dog training books to help decide what approach you'll take with training in general. The book you decide to follow will certainly have a recommendation as to which collar is best suited to that style of training. Ultimately, you have to go with what feels most comfortable to you to be sure that you stick with it. There's a lot of disagreement out there.

Two other points to consider. First, it's a good idea to combine corrections with positive reinforcement. Work with your dog, encouraging them when they complete a desired action. Treats won't always work when your dog is otherwise distracted, so a blended method is most likely to be successful.

Second, since this balanced interaction is integral to forming a bond with your dog as you train, we haven't included anti-bark collars on this list. If you're going to use a static shock collar, be present with them to issue a command and keep your dog learning. It may actually hinder your efforts for your dog to receive a correction with no easy way to correlate it to a specific action. As always, consult a veterinarian or a qualified dog trainer if you're not comfortable making these decisions.

The most important evaluation you need to make is that of your specific dog. By way of example, I have three dogs: one is a 60-pound Shar Pei/pit bull mix, one a 60-pound blue nose pit, and the last a 70-pound husky/pit bull mix. The Shar Pei and the blue nose both have thin, loose coats. The shar pei is extremely sensitive by nature. He isn't aggressive nor particularly energetic, and he picks up commands most of the time by the third try, thanks to his excellent focus. For him, I use the Easy Walk harness, which turns him to face me when I need his attention. This is more than enough to have a consistent dialogue when we're out.

The husky, on the other hand, is extremely energetic, profoundly unfocused, and has a penchant for leash reaction. He's not aggressive, but he doesn't appreciate thresholds at all. He also has a much thicker coat and a very, very strong pull. For him, we use a prong collar during short training exercises, and a Gentle Leader during short walks, and the Freedom No-Pull harness for longer walks. He would absolutely get himself into trouble if not for this paradigm. He also has by far the highest pain threshold of any dog I've ever met, so his sensitivity is far lower than the other two.

The blue nose requires a mix of approaches that are more varied. Despite his thin coat, he tends to ignore stimulation inputs. He's an obsessive puller, owing to spending most of the first two years of his life in a shelter; the world is still very exciting to him. We use all the collars we own for him depending on the situation and limit training to shorter excursions because he's more likely than the other two to get frustrated. Still, once he learns something, it appears to be stuck in his brain forever.

After only a few weeks, the behavior of the husky and the blue nose dramatically improved and very soon we'll discontinue the use of the prong collar altogether. If you notice that your dog is becoming more anxious and reactive, it's a good idea to switch to one of the other styles. It truly depends on the dog and the comfort level of the trainer.

Training Collar Styles

Prong Training Collars

Perhaps the most basic of training collars, the prong collar works by providing a sharp but non-damaging pinch when you tug the leash. They're certainly not without controversy, but there's a school of thought that these offer the most direct form of correction. It's also easily controlled, so your actions can be clear and crisp. It allows you to have a consistent conversation with your dog, curbing pulling and leash aggression while teaching focus. You don't want your dog on one of these all the time as there is a danger of injury, but in short, focused training sessions, they can be very effective.

Martingale Training Collars

The purpose of the Martingale design is that it prevents dogs from slipping backwards out of the collar. Like a prong or a choke chain, it has a cinch mechanism made of either chain or fabric that tightens the collar when pulled. There are no prongs and the choking hazard is greatly reduced as the smallest a Martingale can get is the size of your dog's neck.

All-fabric Martingale collars also eliminate the sound of the snapping chain, although this audio cue can be useful at times. They make good training collars in that they help control stubborn dogs while being somewhat easier to use.

Dog Training Harnesses

While a training collar should be capable of communicating corrections to the dog, the most important feature is that it securely protects the dog from escape. Since an untrained dog isn't yet ready to respond to commands, having them slip out of the collar is the worst possible scenario.

Harnesses expand the points of restraint to the dog's entire body, which helps to ensure that they won't get loose. We've included one harness that appeared on our best dog harnesses post, as well as another option for you to consider.

Dog Head Collars

As the saying goes, "Control the head, control the body." In some ways, a head collar is a more extreme solution than the others on this list, because the control point moves to the top of the dog's nose. If your dog is particularly aggressive, a head collar will ensure control at the point at which they are most likely to make contact with another dog or a person — the mouth.

There are a few drawbacks, notably that dogs without a pronounced muzzle can't make the best use of them. They can also be mistaken for a muzzle, which causes other dog owners an increased level of anxiety that really isn't warranted. This can escalate a situation needlessly. Nevertheless, they are very effective and worth considering.

Electronic Dog Training Collars

Perhaps a last resort for some people, electronic dog collars are highly effective at issuing finite, specific correction. While most models do offer varying levels of static shock, they also offer tone and vibration modes. Based on what I've seen, it takes only one or two shocks total for most dogs to associate the tone with the correction, so it really isn't necessary to utilize the shock function very much at all. The vibration is usually more than enough to prompt action and the extended range makes off-leash training much easier.

The extended range is also vital for working or hunting dogs, especially in areas of rough terrain. We included a few of these collars on our smart dog collars list, but for this list we looked for relatively simple devices with clear controls.

