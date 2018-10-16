9 Best Pet Cams 2018: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

This unit features two add-ons that none of the others on this list do. The first is the ability to trigger the release of a calming scent that can help condition your dog and relax them while you’re away. With time, the dog will associate the scent with a video chat from you and a treat, helping to reduce separation anxiety. The other feature is an optional PawCall button. When activated, it will send a message to your device alerting you that your pet wants to video chat with you. With training, this can be an effective way to interact with your dog or cat when you’re away.

The price is much higher, but these unique features aimed at diffusing anxiety might be key for your particular animal. Recording is available on this unit, as well as apps for both iOS and Android. Finally, you can stream DogTV to the screen for entertaining your pups during long days alone.

The manufacturer sent me a unit to review. Particularly in comparison to the Petcube, the major drawback to the PetChatz is that it must be installed over an outlet. There’s no pass through slot so you can plug in something else such as a lamp, so to use this, you’ll be giving up two outlets to power one unit.

Additionally, the USB wall wart is quite large, which made installation a bit challenging. The instructions say to mount the PetChatz flush with the top left corner of the outlet, though I found that it wouldn’t work until I moved it about half an inch to the left. It requires some trial and error to get right, so measure a few times before you drill holes.

There are two other considerations for this kind of installation. First, you’ll have to shut the power to that outlet off at the circuit breaker lest you drill through the wire in the wall powering the outlet. This seems unnecessarily dangerous, but if your wires are installed correctly, you realistically should have no trouble. Second, if your outlet’s face plate is too large, you’ll have to change it to a smaller one or the unit won’t sit flush against the wall. The goal of this seems to be to hide the cord so pets won’t be tempted to mess with it. This could be improved with the use of a smaller USB adapter, or at least the inclusion of a longer cable so you can decide whether you need it hidden.

Since this camera is mounted at outlet height, which will be about a foot off the floor in most cases, this necessarily limits the viewing area of the camera. On my husky mix, it’s aimed at the bottom of his chest. On my smaller pit mix, I can see his face until he’s right up on it. If you can get your dog to lay down using the two-way audio, they should be perfectly in shot.

Another minor drawback is that to turn on or off the camera or refill the treats, you need to remove a white plastic face plate. The buttons feel solid enough and close with a satisfying click, but the face plate itself feels a little thin and could be prone to breaking since with significant use. You can mitigate this risk by leaving the camera on all the time and being judicious with dispensing treats.

All that said, once you have this camera installed, it works very well. The connection to wifi and then to the app is extremely easy, using a code-based system that syncs almost automatically. When using the two-way radio, the feedback reduction is far superior to the Petcube, on which you mostly hear the noise from your side of the call. With the PetChatz, it’s dead quiet except for the audio from either end.

The app is intuitive and simple to use. Despite the smaller viewing angle compared to the Petcube, I found that the light balance and overall picture was better on my iPhone 6s. The treat dispenser is excellent and only misfires every fifth time or so. I’ve yet to experience a jam in a week of regular use.

My dogs figured out the system and learned the tone that plays when you turn on two-way audio very quickly, prompting them to come over to the camera in expectation of a treat. This was handy for verifying that they weren’t in areas of the house where I didn’t want them. (My tester didn’t include the PawCall, so I was unable to test that.) Ultimately, I’m pleased with this and I think it makes an excellent choice if the installation limitations don’t bother you.

