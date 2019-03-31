19 Best Kiddie Pools: Your Buyer’s Guide

Gear up for summer fun with one of these awesome kiddie pools. Whether you live in a house with a big yard or an apartment with a small balcony, your kids will be able to enjoy some fresh air and splash around on those hot summer days. You don’t have to spend much on endless entertainment, with most kiddie pools under $50, and plenty of options less than half of that.
Shop these awesome kiddie pools below.
This pool is nice and small, great for younger kids. As long as they can sit well unassisted, they can use this pool this summer – under the correct supervision, of course! We love the large umbrella that provides a good amount of shade for your little one. The best part of the design is the textured bottom, which provides traction for little toddler feet.
This super inexpensive option is great for babies, but if you have bigger kids at home, then you’ll want to check out the larger version of this pool. Both pools have great ratings and are constructed with durable vinyl that won’t rip.
There are tons of kiddie pool options that go beyond a basic circle. This upgraded kiddie pool has a slide, a water sprayer, and a ring toss game built into its design. The sprayer attaches to the garden hose for continuous fun in the sun. The pool holds up to 77 gallons of water and is a great option for families with multiple children.
This inflatable kiddie pool comes in pink and white and is the perfect size to fit one or two kids in the yard. It doesn’t have too many bells and whistles, but it’s the perfect simple option for those who are just looking to splash around a bit.
Kids and adults will love the bottom of this pool, which has a see-through under the sea motif. The pool even comes with 3D glasses that allow the bottom of the pool to come alive. The bigger kids will love that. The eight foot pool is large enough that kids can even practice their swimming in it.
If you’re short on space, this kiddie pool is an awesome choice. In between uses you can easily fold it down to a size that’s no bigger than a large shopping bag. It has a spring steel frame that provides stability and is made of a super durable material that won’t tear or leak.
This kiddie pool has an awesome design. It features a smaller pool inside of a larger ring for extra room to play. The pool also has a cool sprayer that attaches to the garden hose. If you’re looking to entertain a large group of kids, this pool is a great choice.
If you have smaller children, a big kiddie pool might be a little intimidating. This one holds just a few inches of water so they can get the benefits of a kiddie pool without the unnecessary depth. It includes two inflatable fish for playing in addition to the base. It attaches to any garden hose for the added element of the water spray.
If you don’t want to worry about your kiddie pool deflating, check out a rigid wall swimming pool instead. While it’s not as soft and padded as some of the inflatable options, it’s a great pick for kid’s three to six years old and you won’t need a pump to kick off your summer fun.
Adding the element of a spray gives your kids the fun of the sprinkler and the pool all in one. Simply hook this kiddie pool up to your hose, to keep the water spraying from the whale’s tail. This pool is best for ages three and up.
This shady spot is the perfect place for your kids to have fun without getting too much sun. The shaded top will keep them out of harmful rays while the splash around. The pool measures about five feet in each direction for a good amount of space. It doesn’t come with a pump but you can grab this inexpensive one.
If you don’t want to spend much on an inflatable pool, this one is very inexpensive and still has good reviews. It’s made with durable vinyl that will outlast even rough play from kids, and if it does rip or tear, you won’t feel like you’ve spent much.
There’s no fruit that represents summer quite like a watermelon. This brightly colored kiddie pool is a great inexpensive no frills kiddie pool, perfect for any small yard or patio. If you’re hesitant to buy an inflatable pool, this one comes with a great patch for any small holes or tears that happen along the way.
We love this kiddie pool for a few reasons. The awesome design is obvious, but it has a few other great features. It has a shallow wall, which means kids of all ages can use it safely. It has tons of entertaining features like the slide, the two connected pools, a ring toss game, and the continuous spray.
This is quite the kiddie pool – designed with a huge giraffe arch, two swimming pools connected by a crocodile slide, and tons of brightly colored decorations. It’s the perfect place for kids to play on hot summer days.
This is one of the best kiddie pools we’ve seen for little kids. The design is large enough for a few kids to play in the shallow pool. It features a removable sunshade and dolphin sprayer, which attaches to a garden hose. It has mesh netting for a ball hoop and includes six balls. Keep in mind the pool is quite large, measuring almost 6×5 feet, so you’ll want to make sure you have a large enough space for it.
This pop-up tent is great for a day at the beach, bringing the fun of the water right into the perfect shaded spot. Rather than hang out in direct sunlight at the shore, you can dig a small hole and fill the pool part of this tent with some water to keep your infant or toddler cool in the summer heat. This is best for kids under three years of age.
If you want to make yours the most impressive backyard on the block, then you need this amazing kiddie pool. It’s definitely made for the older kids, with a giant slide, a huge squirt gun, and big swimming area. It’s made for ages three and up and can accommodate up to six kids at a time.
This pool has an awesome design, with a huge slide, a big swimming area, and bright colors and sea animal motifs throughout. There are an octopus ring toss and a ball bit in addition to the pool, allowing for endless entertainment. The pool is one of the largest kiddie pools available, measuring 10 feet long and can fit up to six children.