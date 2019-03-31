19 Best Kiddie Pools: Your Buyer’s Guide

This is one of the best kiddie pools we’ve seen for little kids. The design is large enough for a few kids to play in the shallow pool. It features a removable sunshade and dolphin sprayer, which attaches to a garden hose. It has mesh netting for a ball hoop and includes six balls. Keep in mind the pool is quite large, measuring almost 6×5 feet, so you’ll want to make sure you have a large enough space for it.