Deal: Up to 32% Off AmazonBasics Cuddler Dog Bed

Whether you’re shopping for your favorite dog lover or looking for a gift for your own dog, right now you can score a decent deal on select colors and sizes of the AmazonBasics Cuddler Pet Bed.

Depending on which you choose, you can save up to 32 percent or up to about $17 on this necessity for any dog owner.

Buy it Here

AmazonBasics Cuddler Pet Bed

As of this writing, certain color and size combinations of the Cuddler dog bed are available for a tidy savings that can help you finish up your last minute Christmas shopping.

The combination with the highest percentage savings is the medium size in green, which is 32 percent off, saving you just over $13. The medium size measures 24.4 inches by 20.9 inches by 9.5 inches. Interestingly, although a markdown is not indicated on the site, the medium brown option is also about the same price right now. All the other medium options range between $35 and $45.

A medium-sized oval bed in grey is 20 percent off, saving just under $7 and is priced similarly to the others above.

Those with large dogs will want to go for the extra large in floral print and blue, which is 29 percent off, saving over $16. This rectangular bed measures 35.4 inches by 27.5 inches by 7.8 inches.

All of these beds are available to ship and arrive before Christmas at the time of this writing. They all include Amazon’s one-year warranty and use standard stuffing to provide a nice cushion for your dog that elevates them from the floor.

Select other dog beds from Amazon are also on sale. The small sized Pet Sofa Lounger is 17 percent off, saving nearly $7, while the large, extra large, and jumbo sized Water-Resistant Pet beds are up to 17 percent off.

In addition to these deals on dog beds, Amazon is offering deals on a few other dog-related items, as well:

What are the best cheap dog beds?

If you’re looking for more options for good dog beds, especially for large dogs, you might want to consider the best cheap dog beds. One of our picks on that list, the Brindle Memory Foam Dog Bed has a few options on sale up to 15 percent off right now and are shipping in time for Christmas.

Other options we like, including the Furhaven Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed and BarkBox Memory Foam Dog Bed will arrive before Christmas, if you prefer.

For older dogs or to plan ahead for the summer months, we also recommend considering cooling dog beds.

Buy it Here

See Also