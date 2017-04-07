11 Best Cheap Dog Beds: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

As I mentioned in our new puppy checklist post, I recently got a new dog. My older dog didn’t mind sharing most of his toys or his space with the new guy, but there was one thing he refused to share: his dog bed. The older pup is about the laziest dog on the planet, to the point that I drag his bed back and forth from the bedroom to the office every day so he has someplace comfortable to lay that’s near me.

If you’re like us and you try not to let your dog on the furniture (okay, maybe not consistently), you’ll want to give your dog a place of their own to relax. As I recently re-discovered, however, dog beds are weirdly expensive. The search for a new bed for the new dog inspired more research than I was really planning on doing. Every store I went to had plenty of options for around $70, but almost nothing on offer below that.

In compiling options for this post, we wanted to find beds where most of the sizes were available for under $40, and all under $70. We also wanted to feature relatively cheap beds with different size options, as that was another stumbling block in my search. Some offer color options, too, but that wasn’t necessarily a requirement. To be fair, a lot of dogs could probably be just as happy with a folded microfiber blanket, but we’re assuming you’re looking for something more than that.

In order to help you choose a place for your dog to lounge, here are the top ten best cheap dog beds.

1. MidWest Homes for Pets Ombré Swirl Dog Bed

This machine washable, polyfiber bed doesn’t get many points for style, but as a cheap and practical dog bed, it definitely does the job. Available in seven sizes — 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 42, and 48 inches — there’s a size for every dog from six pounds to 110. The bottom is coated in non-skid grip for use on hard floors or in a dog crate. There are three colors to choose from: the pictured gray, mocha and “CoCo Chic”.

Price: $11.91 to $48.99

2. AmazonBasics Padded Pet Bolster Bed

Speaking of crates, if all you need is a bed for inside a crate or carrier, it’s hard to go wrong with this AmazonBasics option. There are no color options for the fleece outer layer available, but it offers six sizes: 21, 22, 29, 35, 40, and 46 inches. The bolster lets your dog lay comfortably against the side of a crate. This would also work for giving them their own spot on the couch that isn’t directly on the upholstery.

Price: $8.99 to $29.40

3. Gale Pacific Coolaroo Elevated Pet Bed

Ideal for areas where a fabric bed could get wet or dirty, this elevated pet bed offers several benefits. For one thing, the fabric platform works like a real bed in that it takes pressure off of joints. If your dog is anything like my husky mix, who overheats at the slightest rise in temperature, this bed can also provide better air flow, keeping them cooler than carpet or a normal bed.

There are four size options, depending on color selection at the time you’re shopping, which include Nutmeg, Terracotta, Grey, and Green. There are four sizes with the following measurements:

Small: 35 by 21 inches

Medium: 42 by 25 inches

Large: 51 by 31 inches

Extra large: 59 by 37 inches

Price: $29.95 to $41.24

4. Furhaven Deluxe Orthopedic Mattress Pet Bed

This Furhaven option is a definitely a solid deal for a nice all-around pet bed. Made of four inches of orthopedic egg foam, even heavy dogs will get some joint relief when they lay on it. The cover is removable so it can be machine washed. For that cover, you get a choice of 15 colors and patterns to best match your decor. There are four sizes available in the following measurements:

Small: 20 by 15 inches

Medium: 30 by 20 inches

Large: 36 by 27 inches

Jumbo: 44 by 35 inches

Price: $27.97 to $39.98

5. OxGord Orthopedic Pet Bed Foam Mattress

At the time of this writing, this OxGord bed is probably the best deal going. With three of the four sizes over half off, you can score even a large bed for under $20. While it doesn’t come with any color options, it does offer three inches of foam with a faux shearling top. It’s also worth noting that the cover isn’t removable for washings. Still, at this price, it could be worth considering. Sizes for this dog bed are:

Small: 20 by 15 inches

Medium: 30 by 20 inches

Large: 35 by 27 inches

Extra large: 44 by 35 inches

Price: $11.95 to $39.95 (56 to 62 percent off MSRP)

6. Brindle Soft Memory Foam Dog Bed

While the final purchase price isn’t quite as low as the OxGord above, all sizes of this very nice Brindle bed are also on sale at the time of this writing. This one does have a removable, washable cover, which is made of microsuede. The bed itself is three inches of shredded memory foam for excellent pressure relief. Color options include Khaki, Red, Stone, and Teal. All beds come with a three year warranty. The seven sizes will accommodate most dog crates and dog sleeping styles. Measurements are:

17 by 11 inches

22 by 16 inches

28 by 18 inches

34 by 22 inches

40 by 26 inches

46 by 28 inches

52 by 34 inches

Price: $17.99 to $67.99 (24 to 49 percent off MSRP)

7. Milliard Premium Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed

This Milliard bed takes a slightly more elevated approach without being too much more expensive. The larger sizes are definitely getting up there in price, but the additional benefits may be worth it. While there are no color options, the velour cover is anti-microbial, waterproof, and has a non-slip bottom. It can not only be removed and washed, but they also make replacement covers if you should ever need one.

The padding comes from a two layer foam system. A two-inch foam base provides structure while another two-inch memory foam layer offers contouring support. The memory foam used is certified CertiPUR-US to be free of many harmful chemicals. There are four sizes in the following measurements:

Small: 24 by 18 inches

Medium: 34 by 22 inches

Large: 40 by 35 inches

Extra large: 46 by 35 inches

Price: $28.99 to $65.05

8. MidWest Homes for Pets Reversible Paw Print Fleece Pet Bed

Both of my dogs are mysteriously content to lay on the floor for long stretches of the day. I have hardwood floors, so you’d think they’d get sore and move, but usually not. Still, when they do look for another place to lay, or when they’re in their crates, these thinner beds work great. They aren’t thick enough to offer orthopedic support, but will keep them off the ground and hopefully some of their fur off your floor.

It’s both reversible and machine washable and does offer a layer of padding for any hard surface. There are no color options available, but you can get a similar bed in taupe. Several size options include: 18, 22, 24, 30, 36, 42, 48, and 54 inches.

Price: $11.99 to $54.99

9. Aspen Pet Self Warming Beds

Opposite the approach of the elevated bed that encourages airflow, this bed features a special material to keep pets warmed. The layer reflects body heat back toward your dog, keeping them cozy at all times — ideal for smaller, short haired dogs who might get cold easily. The “self-warming” feature means no electricity is needed and it’s just as light as any other pet bed.

The cover isn’t removable, but the bed is machine washable. The smallest size is a round “cat bed,” but would be perfect for small breeds. Including that one, the sizes are as follows:

Small round: 19 inches

Small: 24 by 20 inches

Medium: 30 by 24 inches

Large: 35 by 27 inches

Price: $15.47 to $45.86 (13 to 41 percent off MSRP)

10. Custom Catch Personalized Dog Kennel Mat

If you have multiple dogs and want them to feel a little special, you could try these personalized mat beds. You can get your dog’s name imprinted on these mats in your choice of six fonts, while the fabric is available in seven colors: purple, grey, green, maroon, beige, blue, or brown. The small measures 15.7 inches by 23.6 inches, while large measures 23.6 by 31.5 inches. Thick enough to be used as a standalone mat for all but the sorest of dogs and machine washable.

Price: $21.95 to 27.95

11. Super Value Pet Dog Bed By Majestic Pet

Ultimately, as I said, dogs aren’t altogether that picky. They’ll find a place that’s comfortable and plop down pretty much anywhere. My husky routinely sleeps directly on a hardwood floor. If none of the other options on this list will work, you can go for this oversized pillow, which makes a great cheap dog bed.

There are two sizes available: 35 inches by 28 inches and the larger 46 inches by 35 inches. These will accommodate most dogs, but might be slightly overkill for your smaller breeds. In addition, you get to choose from the following colors: black, green, blue, burgundy, gray, green, khaki, or red. These are machine washable, but like all pillows, might require being puffed back up afterward.

Price: $18.32 to $38.95

