11 Best Dog Bike Baskets & Carriers

Bike rides just aren’t as fun without your furry companion along. The next time you head out you can easily bring Fido along with a dog bike basket. The best bike basket for dogs keeps your pets safe, secure and comfy. Browse the options below to find the right match for you and your dog.

1. Snoozer Buddy Bike Basket Price: $59.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Rain cover protects against the elements

Inner leash clip keeps dogs from jumping out

Comes with multiple storage pockets Cons: May not be secure on bikes with curved handlebars

Basket may move around when going over bumps

No option to attach the bottom of the basket to the bike The Snoozer Buddy bike basket is designed for pets up to 14 pounds. To install the carrier, simply wrap the one-inch buckles around your bike’s handlebars. You don’t need any special tools for installation, which means you can simply strap the carrier on and go. The bottom of this pet bike carrier is equally secure with a support bar that rests on the neck of the bike. Your pooch probably wants to sit up and look around as you ride, which is where this carrier’s chin rest comes in handy. There’s also a removable inner pad for easy cleaning. A rain cover protects against the elements and can be stashed in the side pocket when the sun’s out. Several storage pockets allow you to pack treats, water bowls and anything else you might need. An inner leash clip keeps dogs from jumping out. 2. Travelin K9 Pet-Pilot Bike Carrier Price: $88.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Thick sherpa lining for colder temperatures

Won't sway when riding

Padded flooring keeps pets comfortable Cons: Not compatible with some e-bikes

Support bar doesn't fit all bikes

Lacks padding on the sides Some dog bike carriers tend to tip and sway, but the Pet-Pilot features sturdy sidewalls and a padded floor to keep your dog secure as you ride. This is due in large part to the secure handlebar mount, which works on most bikes with a full two inches of space. In fact, you can secure the carrier on just about any type of bike except for some e-bikes. The only tool you’ll need for installation is a screwdriver. Rather than provide a specific weight, the manufacturer suggests measuring your dog to see if it will fit. As long as the dog fits it will be properly supported by the steel mount. A two-point safety clasp attaches to your dog’s harness for added security. A thick sherpa lining provides the necessary insulation for colder temperatures, while the front mesh air vent keeps pets cool in the summer. Other perks include side mesh pockets for storing water bottles, treats, and snacks, along with reflective safety stripes on the sides and front. 3. BARKBAY Pet Carrier Bike Basket Price: $55.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Doubles as a carrying backpack off the bike

Supports up to 18 pounds

Soft sheepskin liner on the bottom Cons: Requires a clearance of at least 14 inches to avoid rubbing against the tire

Not waterproof

Interior leash is a bit long This dog bike basket holds up to 18 pounds. It’s also designed with comfort in mind, with a soft sheepskin liner on the bottom and a removable floorboard that cleans up easily. To prevent accidents, the basket features an attachment to secure the dog’s harness or collar. A drawstring mesh top also adds an extra element of safety and convenience. Although you may be sweating on hot and humid days, this dog bike basket has plenty of mesh ventilation for your dog, including a front window that can be rolled up for extra relief. Mesh storage pockets provide the space you need to bring along snacks, treats, toys and other accessories. An included shoulder strap turns the basket into a dog backpack or shoulder bag off the bike. When the ride is over, simply collapse the basket for easy transport and storage. 4. ANZOME Small Pet Bike Basket Price: $35.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Sturdy metal frame

Durable oxford fabric makes the ride more comfortable

Basket folds for easy storage and transport Cons: Bottom of basket is prone to rubbing against tires on some bikes

Installation can be tricky

Doesn't have a mechanism for attaching a leash on the inside Even if your dog doesn’t like to get wet, this dog carrier for bikes is waterproof and can be wiped dry if it gets wet. All of the necessary pieces are included for installing the basket to your bike. Gaskets are included in case the handlebar is too thin for the mount to ensure a more secure fit. When you arrive at your destination, simply use the quick-release mechanism to remove the basket. This front bike basket works well for pets up to 11 pounds. A durable metal frame holds the carrier up, while oxford fabric makes for a comfortable ride. The basket folds up when it’s not in use for easy transport and storage. 5. PetSafe Happy Ride Wicker Bike Basket Price: $54.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Can be adjusted in three ways for a secure fit

Integrated safety harness keeps pets safe

Holds dogs up to 13 pounds Cons: Metal clips aren't very durable

Taller dogs may hit their heads on the sun shade

Harness connector isn't adjustable A fleece liner keeps pets comfortable as you ride, even when the road gets bumpy. You can easily remove and wash the liner as needed. This wicker basket is an ideal fit for dogs who prefer to sit up and take in the scenery on bike rides. A removable sun shield is included if your pooch needs some extra protection. The weather-resistant wicker basket is durable enough to withstand inclement weather, yet also breathes to keep pets cool and comfortable on warmer days. This basket holds pets up to 13 pounds and is equipped with an adjustable safety leash. An innovative bracket system makes installing and removing the basket a painless process. Once the basket is attached you can adjust it in three ways to ensure a snug fit. 6. ALL FOR PAWS Deluxe Bike Carrier Price: $45.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Carrying strap doubles as a leash

Reflective front stripe for increased safety

Front air vents maximize airflow Cons: Doesn't have a cover for the top

Installation can be tricky

Lacks side ventilation This versatile dog bike basket features a 45-inch carrying strap that also doubles as a leash in a pinch. The carrier is designed for pets up to 10 pounds and features a deep and comfortable interior so that your furry friend won’t feel cramped. An integrated leash attachment keeps pets from jumping out. The basket can be installed on most standard bikes in a matter of minutes and is also easy to remove. Even if you’re just cruising around town, the three side and zippered pockets provide all the storage space you need for treats, an extra leash and other doggie must-haves. Reflective stripes along the sides alert others on the road and trails. 7. RuffLyfe DIY Crate Conversion Kit Price: $49.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Comes with an adjustable four-point universal harness

Can be mounted in the front or rear

Includes heavy-duty nylon fasteners Cons: Crate and bike rack must be purchased separately

Currently doesn't have a canopy attachment

Harness can be a bit tricky to adjust If your dog is too large for a standard dog bike carrier, this crate conversion kit is a good alternative. Once it’s properly set up, the package can safely support dogs up to 45 pounds. Perhaps you already have a crate for your bike, but if you don’t you have plenty of options. This kit can be mounted in the front or rear. Foul weather can creep up quickly, but this carrier is water-resistant and washable. A custom-built cushion keeps your pooch comfy, even on longer rides. Safety is a priority when it comes to our dogs, which is why the four-point universal harness comes standard with this set. You’ll also get 20 heavy-duty nylon fasteners to secure the rack onto your bike. The harness is also adjustable to fit dogs of various sizes. You don’t need any tools for assembly, so you can head off on your next adventure as soon as possible. 8. Beach & Dog Co Cape May Rear Dog Basket Price: $104.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Comes with two adjustable basket leashes

Includes a sturdy steel mounting bracket

Basket can also be used for grocery hauls, day trips and more Cons: Doesn't come with a cover or canopy

Interior isn't lined

Mounting the basket can be tedious Don’t worry if your pooch won’t fit in a standard front basket, as this rear-mounted dog carrier holds pets up to 25 pounds. A steel mounting bracket is included to safely mount the basket to your bike’s rear bike rack. Once it’s in place, your dog’s weight is transferred to the seat stays for a safer and more predictable ride. This stylish basket features a double-weave with natural willow and a solid wood bottom for maximum security, even when the ride gets bumpy. Adjustable basket leashes keep your dog safely contained inside the basket as you’re moving. If you’re not transporting your furry friend, this basket works great for grocery hauls, trips to the beach and more. 9. URBEST Small Pet Bike Basket Price: $30.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Doubles as a pet carrier off the bike

Waterproof material makes it safe for use in the rain

Sturdy metal frame supports pets Cons: Doesn't have a cover

Lacks an integrated leash hook

Assembly instructions aren't the best You won’t have to worry about leaving the basket behind when you get to your destination thanks to its handy quick-release mechanism. The basket attaches to the bike using a quick-release handlebar mount and includes an adapter if you need it. This bike basket is best for pets up to 11 pounds, and also doubles as a pet carrier when you’re not riding. A sturdy metal frame holds the basket securely in place, while its oxford fabric is durable enough for your pet. You’ll also find a wide variety of color options. There’s no need to worry if you’re caught out in the rain, as the basket is waterproof and cleans up easily when necessary. 10. Lixada Front Dog Carrier Price: $55.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Carrying straps make it easy to transport pets off the bike

Metal supports provide a stable ride

Durable oxford fabric keeps pets comfortable Cons: Can be a tight fit for larger dogs

Some say it doesn't seem very sturdy for heavier pets

Lacks a cover Whether you want to carry a slightly larger dog or bring smaller dogs along for the ride, you can fit up to 22 pounds of pet inside this carrier basket. The base and side plates are removable, while the bottom comes with metal supports for stability. Oxford cloth adds an element of durability, while the carrier’s aluminum frame keeps dogs safe on the go. A handy quick-release mechanism means you don’t have to worry about leaving the basket attached to the bike when you get to your destination. Even better, carrying straps make it easy to transport your dog when the ride is over. 11. Restless Tails Front Bicycle Carrier Price: $33.96 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Comes with an interior dog clip

Spacious interior compartment

Support brace provides extra reinforcement Cons: Lacks a cover

Small front storage pocket

Clips aren't high quality You’ll get everything you need for a fun day of adventures with your furry friend with this bike basket for dogs, including an interior dog clip. But with a spacious main compartment and a padded floor panel, your dog will want to stay put for the ride. This dog bike basket holds up to 15 pounds. Adjustable straps allow you to secure this bike carrier for dogs to just about any bike. There’s also a support brace for extra reinforcement where it’s needed the most. A front storage pocket provides the necessary room to stash some treats and other small supplies.

Which Are the Best Bike Carriers for Dogs?

The best bike carriers for dogs are designed to keep you and your pet as safe and comfortable as possible. The good news is that there are plenty of options, which can make it easier to find the best bike basket for your dog. Your pet's size and weight are crucial to ensuring a safe ride in a dog bike basket. The best bike baskets for dogs come with a clip or attachment to secure the dog with a harness or leash.

While safety is important, your dog may not be as enthusiastic to go for a ride if the basket isn't comfortable. Many bike baskets for dogs feature a lined or cushioned interior. Several are also waterproof and can be easily wiped clean when you're done. If you plan on riding a lot during hot and humid weather, be sure the basket has the proper amount of ventilation to keep your dog cool and comfortable.



Can I Put My Dog in My Bike Basket?

Putting your dog in a bike basket can be a great way for both of you to get out and enjoy some fresh air. Dog carriers for bikes can come in handy for many reasons, whether your dog is especially old or young, or wouldn't be able to keep up when running alongside your bike. The majority of front and rear bike baskets for dogs hold up to around 15 pounds, and a handful can support even more weight.

To ensure a proper fit it's a good idea to also measure your dog to make sure that he or she won't be squashed during rides. Scott Daughtry, the co-founder of The Dog Outdoors, explains to Dogster that the basket should hold the dog in place and prevent them from accidentally jumping out. To keep your dog completely safe and secure, the best bike baskets for dogs come with secure attachments for the dog's leash and your bike.



How Do I Choose a Bike Basket for My Dog?

To keep you and your pet as safe as possible, PetMD suggests a specialty bike basket designed specifically for pets. These baskets are generally recommended if your dog weighs less than 20 pounds. Regardless of which dog bike basket you decide on, you'll want to use a harness (or leash) to attach your dog to the basket to keep your furry friend from jumping out as you ride.

A handful of dog bike baskets support over 20 pounds, but you're likely to find that a bike trailer for dogs is more stable. This is also the case if you plan to bring two or more dogs along for the rides. For maximum safety, look for a bike trailer that's specifically designed for carrying dogs. Check out these best dog bike trailers for your next outing.

