11 Best Step-Through Electric Bikes

Step-through electric bikes cater to seniors, women and shorter riders, but they’re equally accessible for taller cyclists and men. These frames don’t have top tubes, which makes them much easier to mount and dismount. From fat tire bikes to beach cruisers, step-thru e-bikes come in many different styles.
1. Emojo Ram SS Street Edition Step-Thru Electric Bike
Cons:
- Comes with a rear cargo rack
- Powerful 750-watt DC brushless motor
- Seven-speed Shimano gearing system
- Relatively low maximum speed
- Limited range compared to some competitors
- Only supports up to 230 pounds
Getting on and off the RAM SS Street Edition e-bike from Emojo is effortless, which makes it a practical investment for shorter riders. Its step-through frame aids mobility, but this powerful folding e-bike is no slouch on the road or trails.
A powerful 750-watt DC brushless motor generates a nice boost for climbing hills and overcoming obstacles. This bike features a 48V 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery that runs up to 30 miles per charge. Set aside roughly four and six hours to recharge the battery.
While the bike’s maximum speed of 15.5 miles per hour might seem relatively low, there’s still plenty of momentum for tricky situations. Paired with a Shimano seven-speed transmission, the Ram SS Street Edition easily rides up hills and overcomes obstacles.
You’ll find five PAS levels to comfortably cruise for hours. An integrated LCD display shows your current PAS level, speed, trip time and distance, and more.
The Emojo bike measures 67 inches long, 24 inches wide and 45 inches high, and supports up to 230 pounds. Folding the aluminum frame condenses the bike into a more compact size that’s 39 inches long, 18 inches wide and 26 inches high. This bike weighs 55 pounds, including the battery.
In terms of performance, the bike has beefy Kenda tires for off-road riding. Front suspension provides a smoother riding experience. Tektro disc brakes dependably stop the bike. An included rear cargo rack means you can carry extra items or stop at the store. Other perks include metal fenders and a bright LED light.
2. RadCity Step-Thru 3
Cons:
- Brushless direct drive 750W hub motor with regenerative braking
- Half-twist throttle provides instant power
- Heavy-duty 46T crankset for climbing hills
- Stock brakes are just average
- Bike is quite heavy
- Integrated bike-powered front light stops working when the battery runs out
The RadCity Step-Thru 3 is the third generation of this popular e-commuter bike from Rad Power Bikes. While several noteworthy changes make the ride more comfortable and efficient, the bike retains many popular features from previous generations. It’s a solid choice for urban riders, weekend warriors and everyone in-between.
Rad Power Bikes sent me a RadCity Step-Thru 3 for a hands-on review. Here are my thoughts after spending some quality time testing it out.
As someone who stands 5’3″ on a good day, I felt entirely comfortable getting on and off the bike. The standover height is 17 inches, which makes mounting and dismounting quick and easy. Besides an adjustable 14-inch frame, the bike features adjustable handlebars between 42 and 45 inches. The seat height ranges from 24.5 to 33 inches. You can easily adjust the seat height using the quick-release lever.
It might look like the battery could get in the way when mounting and dismounting, but its slender profile keeps it from intruding into your space. If you ever do accidentally clip the battery, it won’t tumble out of its storage slot. Rad Power Bikes thoughtfully enclosed the battery within the frame for maximum protection.
If you do plan on hitting your local trails, the bike’s suspension fork with 80mm travel makes trail rides smoother and more comfortable. You can also adjust the lockout lever for more efficient pedaling on paved surfaces. The Kenda K-Rad 26 x 2.3 tires felt light and nimble on paved surfaces yet sturdy enough for unpaved trails. A puncture-resistant liner guards against flats.
With a powerful 750-watt motor, dependable seven-speed Shimano Altus derailleur and an 11-34T chainring at my disposal, I knew exactly where to test the bike’s climbing abilities. I chose a local 1.2-mile climb with gradients ranging from 8 to 11%. This bike comfortably cruised up the entire hill and consistently maintained its speed on even the steepest sections. Despite being pushed to its limits, the motor remained quiet and never sounded like it was straining or working too hard. This is an especially nice feature if you ride early in the morning or later at night in a residential area.
The mid-motor mount improves the bike’s handling and balance and makes it easier to repair a flat. A dual-sided aluminum bash guard prevents the chain from falling off when riding.
Much of the power comes from the 48V 14Ah 672Wh battery with lithium NMC Samsung 35E cells. This battery lasts at least 800 charges. Regenerative braking recharges the battery when applying the brakes so you can cruise for longer.
The expected range is 25 to 45 miles, depending on factors such as your weight and riding conditions. I averaged a little under 25 miles on the (very) hilly terrain in my neighborhood, but closer to 40 on flatter paved trails and slightly less on unpaved surfaces. It takes around five or six hours to recharge the battery. When the battery runs low, you can charge it directly on the bike or easily remove it.
As a Class 2 ebike, the RadCity Step-Thru 3 has a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. A half-twist throttle provides a gentle yet effective power boost and can even be used on its own if you don’t feel like pedaling. Intelligent five-level pedal assist technology keeps you in control as you ride.
A backlit LCD display shows the battery charge level, trip distance, speed, wattage, pedal assist level and operation mode. You can easily increase or decrease the speed and switch between modes using the included display remote on the left handlebar. A 5V, 1 Amp USB port sits underneath the display to charge your smartphone and other devices as you ride.
Rad Power Bikes took very few shortcuts with this bike, as is demonstrated by its quality components. The 6061 aluminum frame is very stable, even on rough surfaces. You’ll also find a heavy-duty aluminum kickstand and forged aluminum platform pedals with reflectors. Not only are the leather-wrapped handles soft enough for extended use, they’re also ergonomically positioned to relieve pressure on your wrists. The comfortable Velo Plush saddle has a clever built-in carrying handle.
All those aluminum components make for a reliable ride, but it’s worth mentioning the RadCity Step-Thru 3 weighs 65 pounds. It’s also very sturdy and supports up to 275 pounds.
Whether you’re primarily using it for commuting, urban riding or weekend adventures, the bike comes with two lights. The front LED light is quite bright and increases your visibility on the roads. Plus, it’s powered by the bike’s battery. The equally bright rear light has separate solid and flashing modes and lights up when you apply the brakes, much like a car. A built-in bell lets others know you’re about to pass.
You can easily accessorize the RadCity Step-Thru 3 and other Rad Power Bikes. Whether you want to install a bike seat for kids or a pet carrier, the Step-Thru 3 readily accommodates a variety of add-ons, including a front rack. The front rack holds up to 22 pounds while the rear cargo rack can carry up to 60 pounds.
After spending quality time testing out the RadCity Step-Thru 3, I believe it’s a solid value for the price. The motor is powerful and efficient, which makes it easier to tackle steeper hills and trails. The half-twist throttle is a lot of fun and really comes in handy when your legs are fatigued. Whether you’re using the bike primarily for errands, commuting to work or for fun rides on the weekends, it’s incredibly easy to accessorize.
One of the biggest drawbacks is its brakes. While the Tektro Aries brakes are more than adequate for most riders, they will likely require more attention and maintenance over time than hydraulic brakes. Plus, hydraulic brakes offer better stopping power. This bike is quite heavy and doesn’t have a folding frame, which is worth keeping in mind if you’re planning on frequently transporting it.
3. Heybike Cityscape Electric Bike
Cons:
- Rides up to 40 miles on pedal assist
- Dependable 350-watt brushless gear motor
- Fits most riders between 5'2" and 6'4"
- Weighs almost 60 pounds
- Mediocre stock disc brakes
- Frame doesn't fold
An affordable price tag puts the Heybike Cityscape within reach of budget-conscious shoppers. Don’t let its price tag fool you, as the Cityscape offers a complete package for commuters and urban dwellers.
Numbers matter in the world of electric bikes, especially if you’re looking for long-lasting performance. Heybike outfitted its Cityscape with an efficient 350-watt rear motor and a 36V 10Ah battery that delivers up to 40 miles per charge using pedal assist and 25 miles on full electric mode. This electric bike offers three pedal assist levels. The maximum speed is 19 miles per hour.
With a 360Wh output, this battery is plenty efficient for commuting and running errands and weekend trips to the beach. It’s also removable if you prefer to charge indoors. Plan to set aside between five and six hours to recharge the battery. The included two-year warranty is quite generous.
A Shimano seven-speed drivetrain powers the bike up moderate hills and through urban environments. This electric step-through bike also has a front suspension fork with lockout for your comfort. A suspension seat post minimizes discomfort from rough patches.
The Heybike Cityscape e-bike features basic accessories and doesn’t weigh you down with unnecessary gadgets. You’ll find a bright front LED light with a unique ring design to make you more visible. There’s also an integrated charging port to juice up your phone and other smart devices. A rack with a wide base offers plenty of room to store and transport your belongings.
Heybike recommends this bike for riders between 5’2″ and 6’4″. The seat is adjustable between 32 and 37 inches for a more comfortable fit. A 19-inch standover height makes this bike an accessible option for seniors, women and anyone who prefers this more accommodating frame style.
Whether you’re commuting or running errands, the low step frame is easy on the legs. Swept-back handlebars provide a comfortable upright riding position, much like you’ll find on an electric beach cruiser. The saddle has shock absorbers to dampen rough roads.
4. E-Joe XV EPIK Swan Folding Electric Bike
Cons:
- Maximum speed is 25 miles per hour
- Puncture-resistant Kenda tires
- Velo seat with shock absorption
- Relatively heavy
- Stock brakes aren't the highest quality
- No way to secure the bike once it's folded
An accessible step-through folding frame makes the e-JOE EPIK Swan especially appealing for seniors, women and shorter riders. Don’t let its compact size fool you, as the Swan is ready for hours of fun on your favorite routes.
When the going gets tough, a powerful rear brushless geared hub motor has your back. Rated at 500 watts with a peak of 860 watts, the Swan packs more than enough power for the average rider. Paired with a 48V 11Ah Samsung lithium-ion battery, the bike runs strong for hours at a time. You can expect a range of up to 40 miles per charge, depending on your weight, riding conditions and other factors.
This Class 1 and Class 2 e-bike features a maximum speed of 25 miles per hour and offers five pedal assist levels with a cadence sensor. A convenient thumb throttle control quickly brings the bike up to speed at your command.
A seven-speed Shimano Tourney gearing system keeps gear changes smooth and precise. This bike also features 20 x 2.125-inch Kenda puncture-resistant tires and front and rear Tektro mechanical disc brakes.
As you ride, you can glance at the LCD display to monitor the most important details. Besides speed and distance, you’ll also find the riding time, battery indicator, pedal-assist level and more.
The aluminum alloy frame is a sturdy choice for rougher surfaces. Riders up to 300 pounds can comfortably ride this step-through electric bike. It’s also on the heavier side, with a total weight of 50 pounds (including the battery). The good news is that the frame folds to make transporting and storing the bike easier. Wellgo folding pedals save even more space.
With a seat height range from 30 to 37 inches, the e-JOE EPIK Swan suits a variety of bodies. You can even adjust the handlebar height between 41 and 47 inches for a more comfortable fit. A 21-inch standover height makes this folding electric bike an accessible choice for every rider.
EPIK Swan offers plenty of comfort and performance at a reasonable price. Some highlights include a Velo seat with shock absorption and pressure reduction, along with front and rear fenders for hauling goods and groceries. The integrated rear rack holds up to 33 pounds.
5. ANCHEER City Electric Bike
Cons:
- Supports up to 330 pounds
- Shimano transmission with an aluminum alloy crankset
- Low step-through frame for easy on and off
- Only comes in one size
- Motor isn't very powerful
- Doesn't have a suspension seat
Cruise to work or run errands on the all-purpose ANCHEER City eBike. This lifestyle bike has a 250-watt motor and a large-capacity 12.5Ah lithium-ion battery, making it a sensible investment for urban riders.
In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 35 miles on a single charge. Remove the battery for indoor charging or leave it on the bike to juice up. Nestled inside the integrated rear shelf, the battery is protected against dust and other debris and easily slides out when needed.
This ebike’s top speed is 16 miles per hour. It’s not as fast as some bikes on our list, but you can still shave several minutes off of your commute time. With three riding modes available, you can use this bike on full electric mode, with electric assistance and as a traditional bike.
As with most other e-bikes, the City eBike features an LED display that shows your battery status and speed. You can easily switch between modes as desired.
This electric cruiser has 26-inch wheels that measure 1.95-inches wide. They’re relatively narrow, which means you can expect a more responsive and lively ride on paved surfaces.
A six-speed Shimano transmission with an aluminum alloy crankset offers plenty of gears for cruising around town. This bike has a front suspension fork to absorb bumps and jolts for a smoother ride. Dependable front and rear mechanical disc brakes safely stop the bike, even in the rain.
6. Eunorau E-TORQUE Electric Step-Thru Bike
Cons:
- Cruises up to 50 miles per charge
- Brushless Bafang hub motor propels
- Suspension saddle cushions bumpy rides
- Hub motor can make maintenance more tedious
- Doesn't have hydraulic brakes
- Only available in one size
With a base of 350 watts of power and a 500-watt peak, the Eunorau E-TORQUE is ready for anything. The brushless Bafang hub motor propels the bike up steeper hills and keeps the bike’s weight balanced.
This bike features a 36V 12.5Ah lithium-ion battery and rides up to 50 miles per charge. With a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour, you can cruise for hours. You’ll need to charge the battery up to six hours before it’s ready for another round. An integrated LCD display reveals the current battery level so that you can better plan your riding routes.
Many riders appreciate the convenient thumb throttle, which puts instant power within easy reach. This is an especially useful feature for taking off after a complete stop.
Kenda City 26 X 2.0 tires inspire confidence and stability as you head off-road, while K-Shield technology protects against punctures. There’s nothing fancy about the stainless steel spokes, but they’re rigid and tough enough to withstand bumpy trails.
From trails to pavement, the Shimano seven-speed push-button shifter offers effortless gear changes. A 48T chain-wheel crank rounds out this bike’s noteworthy performance attributes.
Comfort matters when you’re spending hours in the saddle. E-TORQUE features a stable aluminum alloy frame and handlebars with an adjustable stem. The suspension saddle dampens rides over bumpy terrain.
LED front and rear lights make night and early morning rides safer. This bike also comes with a rear rack and fender for commuting and grocery shopping.
7. Bakcou Mule Step-Through Bafang Ultra Fat Tire Hunting Electric Bike
Cons:
- Powerful motor with intelligent torque sensor
- Shimano Alivio gearing system for hill climbs
- Skid-proof pedals with a wide stance
- Quite heavy
- Pricey
- Tires are relatively small
With a choice between 750- and 1,000-watt motors, the Bakcou Mule is one of the most powerful step-through e-bikes on the market. This 24-inch bike comes with 48V 14.5, 17.4 and 21Ah batteries for maximum performance.
An 18-inch step-through height makes this an accessible e-bike an accessible option for many riders. It’s built with a sturdy aluminum alloy 6061 frame that supports up to 300 pounds.
Take your Bakcou Mule hunting or off-roading. This step-through fat tire e-bike features CST BFT 24 x 4.0-inch tires for maximum off-road traction and performance.
Despite its performance-oriented Bafang Ultra M620 mid-drive motor, the Mule still rides up to 40 miles per charge. An intelligent torque sensor lends a premium riding experience. This mid-drive motor sits close to the ground for efficient weight distribution and handling. It’s also easier to change a flat compared to a bike with a hub motor.
The Bakcou Mule is an efficient hill climber, due to its Shimano Alivio cassette sprocket. This nine-speed gearing system and 11 x 36T cassette easily conquers even the steepest climbs.
When the going gets rough, the BCEB GT MRK AIR Fork with 100mm travel dampens bumps and jolts. Broad 740mm handlebars offer enhanced stability, along with skid-proof pedals with a wide stance.
8. Surface Twist Folding Step-Thru Electric Bike
Cons:
- Comfortable Selle Royal saddle
- All-purpose 4.0-inch tires
- Reliable 48V Samsung lithium-ion battery
- Relatively heavy kickstand
- Derailleur isn't the highest quality
- May not fit riders under 5'2"
Equipped with a powerful 500-watt motor that peaks at 750 watts, this step-through bike from Surface packs quite a punch. Although this electric bike caters to women and shorter riders and features a folding frame, it’s designed for maximum performance.
The standover height is adjustable to match each rider’s height, which makes getting on and off the bike that much easier. This bike also sits quite low to the ground for easy mounts and dismounts.
One of the hallmark features of this bike is its smart torque sensor, which automatically adjusts the speed according to how forcefully you’re pedaling. The purposeful motor quickly and efficiently powers the bike up hills yet remains quiet even under heavy loads.
Much of the focus is on the bike’s powerful motor, but it’s backed by a dependable 48V 14Ah 672Wh Samsung lithium-ion battery. The integrated e-bike battery supplies a range of up to 45 miles and recharges in three to four hours.
A top speed of 20 miles puts this step-through e-bike solidly in the Class 2 category. Unlocked, the bike reaches up to 25 miles per hour, which bumps it up to a Class 3 ride. Whether you want to push the bike’s limits or pick up the pace once the light turns green, simply engage the throttle with your thumb for instant power.
When the going gets rough, 20 x 4.0-inch Panaracer tires offer all-purpose performance and stability. This Surface e-bike has Wellgo platform pedals and a dependable KMC nine-speed chain. A X5 SRAM rear derailleur and X5 12-34T cassette provide accurate and precise shifting in a lightweight package.
This folding e-bike has a sturdy aluminum alloy 6061 frame that holds up to 285 pounds. Folding levers make it easier to fold the frame when the time comes. Its net weight of 50 pounds (including the battery) might seem steep, but the Surface 604 is actually on the lighter side for a step-through e-bike.
An adjustable aluminum kickstand makes it easier to swing by your favorite coffee shop on your way home. Other features include a welded rear rack and Tektra Auriga hydraulic disc brakes and powerful front and rear LED lights. A comfy Selle Royal saddle rounds out this bike’s list of attributes.
9. Ecotric Lark Electric City Bike For Women
Cons:
- Smart LCD display shows battery life and other essentials
- Suspension comfort seatpost
- Dependable seven-speed Shimano derailleur
- Battery takes a while to fully charge
- Stock brakes aren't the highest quality
- Only comes in one color
Step-through electric bikes are more accommodating for women, but Ecotric takes it a step further with its Lark electric city bike. Not only does this e-bike look sharp, it has many small details that women riders will appreciate.
Dresses, skirts and bikes rarely go hand-in-hand, but Ecotric addresses this issue with an innovative battery shield. The shield sports a wing-like design that prevents flowy materials from getting caught in the rear wheel. Many women also appreciate the functional and stylish front rattan basket. This bike basket is spacious enough for groceries and personal belongings.
The powerful 36V 500-watt rear hub motor is suitable for riding around town and commuting to work. It’s supplied by a 36V 10Ah battery that runs up to 35 miles per charge depending on rider weight, terrain and other factors. This battery recharges in six and eight hours and has an estimated lifespan between 400 and 600 cycles.
While this bike is recommended more for urban riding than off-road adventures, it’s designed for various challenges. A seven-speed Shimano derailleur offers smooth and precise shifting. You’ll also find on-demand pedal-assist throttle and throttle-only modes. Bumps and jolts are absorbed by the suspension comfort seatpost for a smoother ride.
This women’s step-through bike weighs 58 pounds, including the battery. Its sturdy aluminum alloy frame supports up to 200 pounds. The included rear rack is useful for transporting groceries and other goods.
10. Trek Verve+ 2 Lowstep
Cons:
- Space-saving sleek Bosch Purion display
- Dependable nine-speed Shimano drivetrain
- Responsive hydraulic disc brakes
- Motor isn't very powerful
- Display isn't the most intuitive
- Some find the seat uncomfortable
Trek’s Verve+ 2 Lowstep electric hybrid is an accessible bike for every rider. Whether you’re commuting, riding around town or exploring, this low step-through bike is accommodating.
You’ll pay a bit more for the bike’s premium components, but many satisfied riders agree it’s worth splurging for extra peace of mind. Between its Bosch Active Line motor and a nine-speed Shimano drivetrain, you’ll find several quality components. There’s also a Bosch Purion controller and puncture-resistant Bontrager H5 700 x 45c tires.
Unlike many other step-through ebikes on our list, the Verve 2+ Lowstep comes in several sizes from extra-small through large. The extra-small bike accommodates riders between 4’9″ and 5’1″ and the large fits riders from 5’8″ to 6’1″. Measure your inseam length for a more precise fit. All sizes feature the same low step-through frame.
A Bosch PowerPack 400 battery supplies the bike with plenty of juice for a day in the saddle. Paired with the 250-watt Bosch Active motor, the 400Wh battery sustains speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Trek doesn’t specifically list the range, as factors such as riding conditions and rider weight result in different numbers for everyone. Several riders report cruising at least 40 to 45 miles on eco mode with a full charge.
Traveling longer distances is easier when you’re comfortable. The Verve+ 2 Lowstep features a suspension seat post to absorb bumps along with ergonomic handgrips to reduce fatigue. Another highlight is the sturdy and lightweight Alpha Gold aluminum frame that supports up to 300 pounds. A strategic mid-motor balances and stabilizes the ride. This bike weighs around 51 pounds in total.
Trek outfitted this electric hybrid bike with a space-saving Bosch Purion display. Despite its relatively small screen, you can view important information such as the battery range and service interval indicators. Integrated controls allow you to toggle between functions without letting go of the handlebars.
Responsive hydraulic disc brakes offer premium stopping power. Even if you’re riding on wet surfaces or through mud, the brakes bring the bike to a quick stop.
This bike features fenders and a rear rack. It also has a front light for improved visibility in the dark and to alert others of your presence.
11. sixthreezero EVRYjourney Electric Hybrid Bicycle
Cons:
- Sturdy 17.5-inch aluminum alloy frame
- Seven-speed Shimano derailleur
- Durable aluminum-alloy wheels with quick-release hub
- Quite heavy
- LCD display is very basic
- Narrow tires
Easily step through the frame of this electric hybrid bike from sixthreezero. Although it’s built for comfort, the motorized EVRYjourney hybrid is a highly capable all-around performer.
Designed for women, the bike fits most riders between 5’0″ and 6’4″ with short, average or long arms and legs. The 17.5-inch aluminum alloy frame sits low enough for easy mounting and dismounting.
Whether you’re riding daily, weekly or once or twice a month, the EVRYjourney emphasizes comfort. Between its soft seat and upright styling, you can cruise for hours without feeling sore. The extra-wide saddle features foam to dampen vibrations. Synthetic grips add a soft touch and are easy to hold on longer rides.
Use this versatile electric hybrid for recreation and commuting. Its upright geometry might suggest a slower pace, but the powerful 500-watt rear hub drive motor propels the bike up to 28 miles per hour. The seven-speed e-bike comfortably maintains speeds between 12 and 28 miles per hour. With pedal assistance and full power at your disposal, you can customize each ride.
Sixthreezero recommends this bike for city, trail, path and beach rides. Wherever you choose to go, the bike’s 26 x 1.95 semi-slick cruiser tires provide a safe and responsive feel. An 18T Shimano cassette paired with a 44T chainring provides a generous selection of gears for climbing hills and trail riding.
Paired with the 500-watt motor, the 48V 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery lasts up to 40 miles per charge. You can expect between 20 and 40 miles on pedal assist mode and up to 20 miles on full electric mode.
The handlebar-mounted display shows your current speed and level of pedal assist. This LCD display also indicates the current battery charge.
This bike weighs nearly 65 pounds including the battery. It’s not very light and nimble, but its smaller step-through frame makes it easier to transport.
What Is a Step-thru Electric Bike?
Step-through e-bikes have more accessible frames than traditional electric bikes. Many women, seniors and shorter riders appreciate this convenient design. Reduce leg fatigue and unnecessary straining with a low-step frame.
Despite having smaller frames, most step-through electric bikes are quite powerful and built for paved and off-road use. Some step-thru e-bikes feature folding frames and pedals.
Which Is the Best Electric Bike for the Money?
The best electric step-through bike for your money is comfortable and well-equipped. Depending on your budget and riding habits, you might choose an all-around bike such as the RadCity Step-Thru 3 or go with a more specialized ride such as the Ecotric Lark Electric City Bike For Women.
Every e-bike has an electric motor and battery. Some bikes have larger motors and batteries and can cruise for longer stretches of time at higher speeds. Regardless of specifications, e-bikes are low impact and emissions-free, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. This makes motorized bikes accessible for many types of riders.
Which Are the Best Step-through Electric Bikes for Seniors?
The best step-through electric bikes for seniors have low frames for easy on and off.
E-bikes are fun and can make it easier to get outside and exercise. Older adults who are no longer able to ride a traditional bike can benefit from the freedom a step-through e-bike provides.
The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends at least 150 minutes of moderately intense aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity for older adults each week.
