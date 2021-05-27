11 Best Step-Through Electric Bikes

The RadCity Step-Thru 3 is the third generation of this popular e-commuter bike from Rad Power Bikes. While several noteworthy changes make the ride more comfortable and efficient, the bike retains many popular features from previous generations. It’s a solid choice for urban riders, weekend warriors and everyone in-between.

Rad Power Bikes sent me a RadCity Step-Thru 3 for a hands-on review. Here are my thoughts after spending some quality time testing it out.

As someone who stands 5’3″ on a good day, I felt entirely comfortable getting on and off the bike. The standover height is 17 inches, which makes mounting and dismounting quick and easy. Besides an adjustable 14-inch frame, the bike features adjustable handlebars between 42 and 45 inches. The seat height ranges from 24.5 to 33 inches. You can easily adjust the seat height using the quick-release lever.

It might look like the battery could get in the way when mounting and dismounting, but its slender profile keeps it from intruding into your space. If you ever do accidentally clip the battery, it won’t tumble out of its storage slot. Rad Power Bikes thoughtfully enclosed the battery within the frame for maximum protection.

If you do plan on hitting your local trails, the bike’s suspension fork with 80mm travel makes trail rides smoother and more comfortable. You can also adjust the lockout lever for more efficient pedaling on paved surfaces. The Kenda K-Rad 26 x 2.3 tires felt light and nimble on paved surfaces yet sturdy enough for unpaved trails. A puncture-resistant liner guards against flats.

With a powerful 750-watt motor, dependable seven-speed Shimano Altus derailleur and an 11-34T chainring at my disposal, I knew exactly where to test the bike’s climbing abilities. I chose a local 1.2-mile climb with gradients ranging from 8 to 11%. This bike comfortably cruised up the entire hill and consistently maintained its speed on even the steepest sections. Despite being pushed to its limits, the motor remained quiet and never sounded like it was straining or working too hard. This is an especially nice feature if you ride early in the morning or later at night in a residential area.

The mid-motor mount improves the bike’s handling and balance and makes it easier to repair a flat. A dual-sided aluminum bash guard prevents the chain from falling off when riding.

Much of the power comes from the 48V 14Ah 672Wh battery with lithium NMC Samsung 35E cells. This battery lasts at least 800 charges. Regenerative braking recharges the battery when applying the brakes so you can cruise for longer.

The expected range is 25 to 45 miles, depending on factors such as your weight and riding conditions. I averaged a little under 25 miles on the (very) hilly terrain in my neighborhood, but closer to 40 on flatter paved trails and slightly less on unpaved surfaces. It takes around five or six hours to recharge the battery. When the battery runs low, you can charge it directly on the bike or easily remove it.

As a Class 2 ebike, the RadCity Step-Thru 3 has a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. A half-twist throttle provides a gentle yet effective power boost and can even be used on its own if you don’t feel like pedaling. Intelligent five-level pedal assist technology keeps you in control as you ride.

A backlit LCD display shows the battery charge level, trip distance, speed, wattage, pedal assist level and operation mode. You can easily increase or decrease the speed and switch between modes using the included display remote on the left handlebar. A 5V, 1 Amp USB port sits underneath the display to charge your smartphone and other devices as you ride.

Rad Power Bikes took very few shortcuts with this bike, as is demonstrated by its quality components. The 6061 aluminum frame is very stable, even on rough surfaces. You’ll also find a heavy-duty aluminum kickstand and forged aluminum platform pedals with reflectors. Not only are the leather-wrapped handles soft enough for extended use, they’re also ergonomically positioned to relieve pressure on your wrists. The comfortable Velo Plush saddle has a clever built-in carrying handle.

All those aluminum components make for a reliable ride, but it’s worth mentioning the RadCity Step-Thru 3 weighs 65 pounds. It’s also very sturdy and supports up to 275 pounds.

Whether you’re primarily using it for commuting, urban riding or weekend adventures, the bike comes with two lights. The front LED light is quite bright and increases your visibility on the roads. Plus, it’s powered by the bike’s battery. The equally bright rear light has separate solid and flashing modes and lights up when you apply the brakes, much like a car. A built-in bell lets others know you’re about to pass.

You can easily accessorize the RadCity Step-Thru 3 and other Rad Power Bikes. Whether you want to install a bike seat for kids or a pet carrier, the Step-Thru 3 readily accommodates a variety of add-ons, including a front rack. The front rack holds up to 22 pounds while the rear cargo rack can carry up to 60 pounds.

After spending quality time testing out the RadCity Step-Thru 3, I believe it’s a solid value for the price. The motor is powerful and efficient, which makes it easier to tackle steeper hills and trails. The half-twist throttle is a lot of fun and really comes in handy when your legs are fatigued. Whether you’re using the bike primarily for errands, commuting to work or for fun rides on the weekends, it’s incredibly easy to accessorize.

One of the biggest drawbacks is its brakes. While the Tektro Aries brakes are more than adequate for most riders, they will likely require more attention and maintenance over time than hydraulic brakes. Plus, hydraulic brakes offer better stopping power. This bike is quite heavy and doesn’t have a folding frame, which is worth keeping in mind if you’re planning on frequently transporting it.