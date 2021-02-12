11 Best Pet Grooming Products for Your Pup

Hansprou created and designed a great pair of heavy-duty clippers that are perfect for every size dog. If you are the kind of pet owner that likes to do everything for their pup then grooming your dog is definitely a great move. If you pamper your pooch, maybe you even have a dog treadmill to work out your dog without having to brave the harsh weather then you are the kind of dog owner that would greatly benefit from being able to groom your dog in the privacy of your own home. Maybe you just can’t get to the groomers, invest in these clippers and you’ll never have to make a grooming appointment again.

These clippers have a super high powered motor with low noise and enough juice to trim even the hairiest and biggest breeds. The trimmers feature high-quality titanium alloy blades and 36 teeth that will evenly cut and trim your dog’s hair. The kit features 4 blade guards at different sizes and 5 levels to shift and adjust the blades. The clippers are lightweight and able to last on a single charge, although they are said to be more powerful when plugged in, like most clippers. They come with a two-year warranty and are priced aggressively so that they are affordable for all incomes.