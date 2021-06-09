11 Best Dog Swimming Pools: Your Buyer’s Guide

Keeping your pet happy and cool during the warmer months is as easy as investing in a pet swimming pool. These smaller pools will be a nice oasis for your fur baby. They are less intimidating than a full-size pool and are shallow enough for them to wade around for hours. This buyer’s guide will help you decide which pool is perfect for your pooch.
1. Fida Foldable Dog Pet Pool
Cons:
- Portable
- Multiple sizes
- Highly durable
- Easy to clean
- Larger sizes are heavy
- Designed more for dogs than cats
- One available color
No matter what breed or size dog or cat you have, there is definitely a perfect-sized pool for your home with four total options and one as large as 64″ x 12″. Let’s face it, as pet owners, we would do anything to keep our dogs and cats happy and healthy. One of the best ways to keep your pet hydrated and cool in the hotter months is to invest in a pet pool. The pools are durable so your pet won’t scratch or rip them while enjoying a nice dip. These pools are so awesome, you and your kiddos are going to want to jump in with your fur babies.
This pool is 100% portable and can be taken on trips as well as doesn’t take up too much space in your backyard. The thick material and PVC makes for a pool that not only can withstand your most aggressive pets but will also last a long time. The really cool thing about this pool is that it never needs to be inflated, just set it up, fill it and let your pets have a blast. It’s easy to empty and clean when necessary.
2. V-HANVER Foldable Dog Pool
Cons:
- Three sizes
- Slip-resistant bottom
- Portable
- Durable
- Plastic will get hot when empty
- Limited warranty
- One color option
This foldable, hard plastic pet pool comes in three different sizes from the small which is 32″ x 8″ to the extra-large which is 63″ x 12″. All three sizes are portable and very durable. They are all great for all breeds and great for smaller kids that want to share a cool swim with their favorite pet(s). Not only will your kids and pets get excited to spend hot days in the cool water, but they will thank you for helping them escape the sun and the heat.
Yes, these pools are designed more for dogs than they are cats, but if you have an adventurous cat that isn’t terrified of water, by all means, let them have a swim. The bottom is designed to be slip-resistant for both kids and pets. If you are planning on taking a camping trip you can fold this pool up and bring it with you. It stores easily in any vehicle and emptying and cleaning it is a sinch. It’s a great item to have after a long walk or run with your favorite four-legged friend.
3. Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool
Cons:
- Thick plastic
- 5 different sizes
- Foldable
- Slip-resistant bottom
- One available color
- No warranty
- Difficult to move when full
If you are looking for an extra extra-large dog pool than you have come to the right place because this pool comes in five different sizes including the XXL which is 63″ around. You could easily fit a great dane and two smaller kiddos in this pool and all three will have one heck of a time. From jumping in, splashing and wading this pool will make hot and humid summer days tolerable. It is definitely a great retreat for any dog that has spent all day playing fetch with his or her favorite human.
This pool is crazy easy to fill, all you have to do is use the hose attachment on the side and let it fill from the bottom. The entire pool is hard plastic, but foldable so it is versatile and easy to take with you. Your kids and pets will look forward to hopping in and cooling off everyday and it is even fun to lounge in when it is raining. You can even fill the pool with sand to turn it into a sandbox, or with balls and let your dogs have a field day jumping in and out and playing fetch with themselves. It is really and amazing item to have if you have kids and pets and do not want to invest in a full size pool.
4. Raxurt Dog Sprinkler Pool
Cons:
- Sprinkler hookup
- Slip-resistant bottom
- Easy to store
- Tons of fun
- One color option
- Available in one size
- No warranty
This is one of the coolest pools on this list because it combines two things that dogs absolutely love, sprinklers and pools. The hours and hours of fun that your fur babies and children will have in this product will make it well worth the investment. You might even find yourself running through and wading into this awesome item when it gets hot enough. If you host backyard BBQs for your friends, family and neighbors they will love having their dogs and kids over to play in this pool.
The pool itself is 67 inches which makes it one of the larger options on this list. It’s easy to use too, just fill it with water and attach your hose to the sprinkler attachment. The sprinkler will release the water higher or lower depending on how much water pressure you use. It is low enough to get in and out of easily and the bottom is slip-resistant so it is safe for you, your kids and your pets. When you are finished, just empty it, fold it up and store it away.
5. Bestway Steel Pro Swimming Pool
Cons:
- Three sizes
- Sturdy materials
- UV protected
- Easy to empty
- Bulky
- No sprinklers
- Not for smaller dogs
While this awesome pool that comes in three massive sizes isn’t designed specifically for dogs, it is still an awesome selection for anyone looking for an adequate pool for their family. The pool is made of steel and won’t rust or break down over time. It boasts an easy setup that isn’t rivaled by any other similar pool. The featured pool is over seven feet long and the largest option is almost ten feet. The durable materials are ideal for rowdy dogs that jump in and out of the pool multiple times.
If you have a pooch that is water-friendly then this is a great choice. The pool is wider, longer, and deeper than any other pool on this list. Your dog can actually doggy paddle while swimming around in this pool and you can even fit multiple kids and animals inside. It does take a little while to fill based on its size so be patient and start filling it early in the morning so that you can enjoy it when the sun hits its high point in the sky. There is a drainage valve that makes it easy to empty.
6. RYNX Foldable Dog Pool
Cons:
- Scratch-resistant
- Anti-slip bottom
- Foldable
- Very durable
- Only two sizes
- One color choice
- Difficult to move when full
Available in two bigger sizes this pool is an amazing value for all the use and life you will get out of it. The featured size is the Large which measures out to be 48″ x 12″, while the Extra Large size is 63″ x 12″. Both are ample for larger dogs and smaller children and will be a welcomed escape on hotter humid days. Either option is completely foldable and portable and is also made of thick plastic that can take quite a beating. If you have active kiddos and pups this is a fantastic purchase to keep them all happy.
You can take this pool on walks, on runs, on hikes, and even camping as long as you have water to fill it with. It stores nicely in the trunk of a vehicle and isn’t crazy heavy so you can carry it from point A to point B. The material is scratch-resistant and the bottom is designed to be anti-slip so your kids and dogs can get traction and stand up while they play. This item pairs well with a pet fountain and both will help keep your dog fully hydrated during hotter, more humid days.
7. Gonioa Portable Dog Pool w/Splash Sprinkler
Cons:
- No-slip bottom
- Sprinkler system
- Resistant to collapse
- Foldable
- One color option
- One size only
- Heavy when full
Whoever combined the dog swimming pool with a sprinkler system is an absolute genius. This combo is a fan favorite for any family with kids and dogs and even cats. It doesn’t matter if the water is ice cold or luke warm, either way this pool is a refreshing retreat from the heat. It won’t take up too much space in any yard and is simple to clean, fill, empty and move around. The sides are high enough to keep the water in while also being short enough for kids and dogs to get in and out of easily.
This item is an investment that will give you years of splashes, laughs and entertainment. Most dogs don’t hydrate enough in the summer and hotter months because they are busy running and playing and enjoying the amazing weather. The sprinkler system will entice your doggos to drink more frequently and will help you create some hilarious videos of your pooch trying to attack the water as it sprays and shoots into the air. The pool is made of high quality materials that won’t scratch or fade or break over time.
8. SCIROKKO Foldable Dog Swimming Pool
Cons:
- Easy to clean
- No-slip bottom
- Portable
- Durable design
- Only two sizes available
- No sprinkler attachment
- One color scheme
Out of all the dog swimming pools on this list, this one has one of the coolest designs and also comes in two of the largest sizes. The exterior design is similar to that of the liner in below-ground pools. The featured pool is the Extra Large and measures 63 inches and is almost a foot tall. This makes the sides just high enough to keep all the water from leaving the pool and will allow your kids and dogs to submerge themselves to get the full effect. Your family is going to love jumping in and out of this pool after a long day in the hot sun.
Similar to the other options on this list the pool features extra-thick plastic that won’t scratch or puncture when those puppy nails walk along the bottom or get in and out. Each pool has a leaking test performed on it before shipping it out to ensure that it works perfectly. Cleaning the pool is a snap, just rinse and leave it in the sun to dry out and fill it up again when ready to use. When not using it or during winter months, just fold it up and store it in a garage or storage shed.
9. Toffos Splash Pad Sprinkler for Dogs
Cons:
- Large splash pad
- Sprinklers
- Easy to fold up
- High quality materials
- One size only
- Not very deep
- One color only
While this item isn’t technically a “pool” it still meets the requirements for this buyer’s guide and is one of the larger items available. The exterior measures almost 75 inches around and has an amazing sprinkler system that will shower your kids and dogs with cool water. The splash pad isn’t incredibly deep but it does hold enough water to be a personal oasis when the temperature reaches triple digits. The bottom is made of non-slip plastic which will keep you, your kids, and your pups safely on their feet.
Your family and fur babies will enjoy running through the sprinklers and splashing all over the place and since the water is fed directly into the sprinkler function they can splash away and the water will continue to fill the bottom. It is easily folded up to store or take with you to grandma’s house or to a backyard party in the neighborhood. Your house will be the center of the fun when everyone realizes what a cool new toy your got for your dogs. Also, your dogs will stay happy and healthy during hotter months.
10. PAWCHIE Foldable Dog Swimming Pool
Cons:
- Cool pattern
- Foldable
- Slip-resistant bottom
- Easy to clean
- Only two sizes
- No warranty
- One pattern available
Your dog will go nuts for this portable swimming pool with bones on the exterior and interior and a safe and soft non-slip bottom. There are two sizes available currently, the featured size is 63 inches by 12 inches while the Large version, the smaller of the two is still 47 inches by 12 inches. If you have kids and a bigger dog breed or multiple dogs I suggest getting the Extra Large so everyone can enjoy the pool at once. Your kids will love playing in the pool with their furry friends and will thank you for a cool escape from the summer sun.
If you’ve got a dog that hates bathtime in the tub then this pool is going to be a lifesaver for you. Your dog won’t be as intimidated in this pool because it is outdoors and has the welcoming paws and bones pattern on the interior as well as the exterior. The materials that this pool is made out of are very sturdy without being too rough on paws and feet. You can fold it up and store it in a shed or garage when not using it. The water outlet cover stays attached to the outlet so you won’t ever lose it and can keep the water in the pool for hours, days or weeks.
11. ZREE Inflatable Sprinkler for Kids and Dogs
Cons:
- Fun character
- Two sprinklers
- Large body
- Floats in water
- Inflatable
- Hard to move around when full
- Doesn't hold much water
What kid doesn’t absolutely love dinosaurs? I know I sure did when I was younger, in fact, I still do to this day. If the kids are happy then the dogs are going to be happy too. This inflatable dinosaur raft that doubles as a pool and sprinkler will brighten up any yard that it is resting in. You can use it in a regular pool as a raft when it is empty and place it on the ground with the hose attached when you want the kids and pups to have a fun game to play. Even though it is inflatable it is very durable and can take dogs and kids bouncing and running through it all summer long.
The pool has two sprinkler systems that work independently from each other. The spray works relative to the water pressure the higher the pressure the higher the water will reach. Its dimensions are 67.7″(long)*45.7″(wide)*5.9″(high) which makes it the largest pool on this list so far. The bright colors and fun character make it a joy for kids and the sprinklers make it fun for the dogs to jump in and out of. The bottom is slip-resistant so nobody will fall and get hurt while playing.
Finding relief from the sun and humidity in the warmer months can be a harrowing task. If you don't have an above or below-ground pool you don't have a ton of options other than air conditioning or evaporative coolers, until now. For homes with smaller children and pets investing in a dog swimming pool is a clutch move that will leave the family happy all summer long. Even if you don't have a ton of space in the back or front yard, you can find an appropriate size in this list of amazing dog swimming pools. This Buyer's Guide features options in all sizes, colors, and price ranges so no matter if you have one small dog or two dogs and two kids, there should be a great fit for every kind of family.
What are the Best Large Dog Pools?
Whether you have large dogs or just require a larger dog swimming pool for both kids and animals this list has what you are looking for. The difficult work has been done. We have sorted through reviews, looked into the designs, and even checked the best prices, and selected them for this buyer's guide to making your shopping super easy. No matter if you need a smaller pool for your tiny dog or a massive pool with sprinklers for your active family, this buyer's guide will do all the heavy lifting so you can enjoy more time cooling off in your new pool. Check out the best larger-sized dog swimming pools below.
The Jasonwell doggie pool features one of the largest circumferences out of all the pools available. There are a total of five sizes that you can choose from and each is perfect for specific needs. For families with multiple kids and/or pets investing in the largest size will keep everyone happy. Regardless of the size of the pool each and, every option is portable and as easy to fill as it is to clean. Your family will be enjoying the nice, shallow, cool water in no time and will thank you over and over again for rescuing them from the heat and humidity.
Fida makes a great dog swimming pool that boasts a massive 64-inch size but is completely foldable and portable. It is the combination of size and movability that makes these pools so desirable. You can place them anywhere from a front or back yard to a porch or deck and can even take them with you to a campground or anywhere else you can think of. Larger breed dogs like Great Danes and Saint Bernards can comfortably fit in this pool and take a load off while cooling down. Even if you have an above or below ground pool dogs and even kids can be intimidated by the depth and size so it makes sense to add a pool like this to your yard so everyone can enjoy a swim or float when the sun gets high and the humidity is almost too much to bear.
The Bestway above-ground pool is an insanely great value for a pool that will last you a lifetime. Kids and dogs that are water-friendly will thoroughly enjoy using this pool especially when the temperature reaches 80 degrees or hotter. Each of the three options is larger than any other on this list but not so big that it takes over your entire yard. You can empty and move this pool frequently without hurting yourself or damaging your yard. It isn't portable, but it is small enough to fill, empty, and refill in one day. The PVC material used is UV resistant and won't break down over time. The entire family will really enjoy this pool for all of the years that you own it.
What are the Best Dog Swimming Pools with Sprinklers?
The pool and sprinkler hybrid is an amazing invention that kids and dogs will love. The convenience of having both built into one item makes cleanup, storage, and usage super simple. Dogs are attracted to the water shooting up from the pool and will try to bite and attack it making for some pretty funny viewing. The kids will also dig the sprinkler but if they just want to splash around or wade in the pool water, they can do that too. No matter what your family prefers the one thing that you can all agree on is that nobody likes to burn up under the sun in the summer. The pool sprinkler can relieve any stress related to the heat and will make everyone super happy. Check out the best hybrid options below.
The Toffos sprinkler is designed to be super shallow but has powerful jets for hours of fun splashing around. This item is more a sprinkler than a pool but is ideal for kids and dogs that are afraid of the water or aren't very good swimmers. It is one of the bigger options on this list which means you can fit multiple kids and multiple pups in the pool. When you aren't using it just empty it, unhook it and store it somewhere safe so it is ready for its next use. The best part about this item is that it is relatively inexpensive and you will get years of use out of it because of how strong and sturdy it is. You cannot lose with this sprinkler dog swimming pool.
If your kids are into dinosaurs then you have come to the right place. The dinosaur-themed sprinkler pool floaty is a great addition to any house with or without a pool. If your kids love playing in this pool then your dogs are likely to follow. It is inflatable so it does take some time to prepare but once it is ready to go you will have a hard time getting your dogs and kids out of it. It is very big compared to the other pools on this list. The two sprinkler systems spray based on water pressure, the more pressure the higher the spray will go. You will love watching your kids and fur babies play around in this item for hours throughout the warmer days of the year.
