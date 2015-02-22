Kyle Busch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Often known as “Rowdy” – after the Days of Thunder character “Rowdy Burns” – Kyle Busch can be a hothead on the track at times. And he’s also been in trouble with the law.

But it’s not all “Rowdy” all the time. He started the Kyle Busch Foundation, which is “committed to empowering those in need to overcome hardship by providing essential tools (financial, material and experiential) to allow them to live their best lives possible.”

And with an expecting wife, perhaps we’ll see an even calmer Busch in 2015.

Unfortunately for Busch, his 2015 season is getting off to a later start. He was injured Saturday night in an Xfinity Series race crash and won’t compete in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has another nickname – “Shrub” – as the younger brother of fellow Sprint Cup racer Kurt Busch, who was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for domestic abuse. A shrub is a small bush. Clever.

Busch will have a new crew chief in 2015, moving to Adam Stevens from Dave Rogers.

Here’s what you need to know about Busch:

1. Busch Was Injured Saturday & Won’t Race in The Daytona 500

Busch suffered a leg injury in a viscous crash Saturday night during the Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway.

The injury will keep him from racing in Sunday’s Daytona 500, which he was supposed to begin in position No. 4.

The 10-car wreck involved Busch, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, J.J. Yeley, Brendan Gaughan, Elliott Sadler, Brian Scott, Darrell Wallace Jr., Jeffrey Earnhardt and Cale Conley.

2. Busch Is 5th in Wins Among Active Drivers

The 29-year-old has 29 career Sprint Cup wins, which is good for 5th among active drivers. He trails only Jeff Gordon (92), Jimmie Johnson (70), Tony Stewart (48) and Matt Kenseth (31).

He has started 365 races and has a winning percentage of 7.95, which is also 5th behind Johnson (14.9%), Gordon (12.1), Stewart (8.6) and Brad Keselowski (8.1).

Busch’s last checkered flag came at Fontana on March 23, 2014, 31 races ago.

Busch’s brother Kurt has 25 wins, the last coming a week after Kurt’s Auto Club W.

3. He Owns His Own Racing Team

He formed Kyle Busch Motorsports and the team made its Camping World Trucks Series debut during the 2010 season.

The team has already collected 3 Truck Series Owner’s Championships and has picked 39 victories, including a single-season series’ record 14 wins in 2014.

This year, Busch will share driving duties with Daniel Suarez and Matt Tifft, while 4-time Truck Series winner Erik Jones and rookie Justin Boston will each compete full-time.

They also competed briefly in the then-Nationwide Series (now Xfinity Series), but left after 2013 due to a lack of funding.

As for his own funds, it’s not known what his net worth is exactly, but Busch has made over $70 million on Sprint Cup racing alone and another $20 million combined in the Nationwide and Truck Series. That’s not even counting endorsements.

4. Busch & His Wife Are Expecting a Child in May

Busch married Samantha Sarcinella on December 31, 2010 in Chicago.

Their wedding was featured in a Style Network special.

They are expecting their first child together in May 2015.

5. Busch Has Been Busted For Going 128 MPH in a 45 MPH Zone

Busch has been the fastest plenty of times on the track and, unfortunately, a couple times off it. The difference is there are no tickets given by police offers at the track.

On May 24, 2011, he was cited for reckless driving and speeding near Troutman, North Carolina, for going 128 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. He received a $1,000 fine and had his license suspended for 45 days after pleading guilty to speeding.

Last April, Busch was cited for going 60 in a 45, also in North Carolina. The police officer claimed Busch had a “disrespectful attitude” and Busch said he thought the speed limit was 55.