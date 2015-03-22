Duke vs. Utah: Date, Time, Channel & Line

A year removed from a stunning early tournament dismissal, Duke has had another successful season. Although the Blue Devils didn’t win the ACC Tournament Championship, they still received a selection committee bid as the No. 1 seed in the South region bracket. Under the direction of Mike Krzyzewski, who is the most winningest coach in NCAA history, Duke knocked off No. 16 Robert Morris in the round of 64. And the Blue Devils added another week to their season after defeating No. 8 San Diego State, 68-49. With the win, Duke advances to the Sweet 16 where it’ll meet No. 5 Utah.

After receiving a selection committee bid, Utah joined the dance floor. In the round of 64, the Utes knocked off No. 12 Stephen F. Austin, 57-50. The next round, Utah topped No. 4 Georgetown, 75-64. The win advances the Utes to the Sweet 16 – their first since 2005.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Utah

What:

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

When:

Friday, March 27

Where:

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Bracket Region:

South

Time:

9:45 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

CBS

Line:

The opening line isn’t out yet. We’ll update once OddsShark has it posted.

Stats You Need to Know

Scouting Duke

Record: 30-4 overall, 15-3 ACC

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski, 34th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 80.6

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 65.3

Scoring Leaders: Jahlil Okafor, 17.8, Quinn Cook, 15.9

Rebounding Leader: Jahlil Okafor, 8.8

Assists Leader: Tyus Jones, 5.8

Scouting Utah

Record: 26-8 overall, 13-5 Pac-12

Coach: Larry Krystkowiak, 4th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 72.1

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 56.9

Scoring Leader: Delon Wright, 14.7

Rebounding Leader: Jakob Poeltl, 6.7

Assists Leader: Delon Wright, 5.2