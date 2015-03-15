Southern Methodist Mustangs: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Southern Methodist University Mustangs are dancing for the 11th time in school history.

In the AAC final, SMU took care of defending champion UConn, 62-54. UConn will likely not have a chance to defend its title — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 15, 2015

The Mustangs defeated the defending National Champion UConn Huskies — in the Huskies second home at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut — to win the American Athletic Conference and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

1. The Mustangs Roster

Here is the Southern Methodist 2014-15 men's basketball roster:

2. SMU Was Snubbed of an NCAA Tournament Berth Last Year

At the end of last season, SMU was ranked inside the Top 25, however, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee did not include the Mustangs into the field.

This year SMU finished 15-3 in the AAC and 26-6 overall, winning both the regular season and conference tournament championships en route to an NCAA Tournament berth — their first since 1993.

3. They’re Coached By Hall of Famer Larry Brown

Larry Brown is an all-time great head coach and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

4. SMU Has Made 1 Final Four Appearance in Their History

The only appearance that SMU has made in the Final Four was 1956. That year, San Francisco defeated Iowa in the National Championship Game.

5. SMU’s Campus is Located in Dallas, Texas

The campus of SMU is located right in the heart of Dallas, Texas.

The University was founded in 1911, according to its website: