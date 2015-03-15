Southern Methodist Mustangs: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Southern Methodist University Mustangs are dancing for the 11th time in school history.
The Mustangs defeated the defending National Champion UConn Huskies — in the Huskies second home at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut — to win the American Athletic Conference and earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
1. The Mustangs Roster
Here is the Southern Methodist 2014-15 men’s basketball roster:
Sterling Brown
Cannen Cunningham
Kevin Dunleavy, Jr.
Ben Emelogu
Keith Frazier
Markus Kennedy
Ryan Manuel
Ben Moore
Nic Moore
Yanick Moreira
Jean-Micheal Mudiay
Semi Ojeleye
Jordan Tolbert
Jonathan Wilfong
2. SMU Was Snubbed of an NCAA Tournament Berth Last Year
At the end of last season, SMU was ranked inside the Top 25, however, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee did not include the Mustangs into the field.
This year SMU finished 15-3 in the AAC and 26-6 overall, winning both the regular season and conference tournament championships en route to an NCAA Tournament berth — their first since 1993.
3. They’re Coached By Hall of Famer Larry Brown
Larry Brown is an all-time great head coach and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
4. SMU Has Made 1 Final Four Appearance in Their History
The only appearance that SMU has made in the Final Four was 1956. That year, San Francisco defeated Iowa in the National Championship Game.
5. SMU’s Campus is Located in Dallas, Texas
The campus of SMU is located right in the heart of Dallas, Texas.
The University was founded in 1911, according to its website:
A nationally ranked private university with seven degree-granting schools, SMU is a distinguished center for teaching and research located near the heart of Dallas. SMU’s 11,000 students benefit from small classes, leadership opportunities, international study and innovative programs.