NCAA Selection Show 2015: Time & Channel

Let the madness begin.

Early Sunday evening, the complete NCAA Tournament field will be announced and then you can begin filling out your bracket(s).

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be televised by CBS at 6 p.m. Eastern.

One thing we know is Kentucky will be the No. 1 overall seed. The Wildcats enter the Big Dance at 34-0 after winning the SEC Tournament championship on Sunday.

Other candidates for regional No. 1 seeds include Duke, Virginia, Villanova, Arizona and Wisconsin.

The play-in games are Tuesday night and the opening round begins Thursday.

By Sunday we’ll know the Sweet 16 and what, if any, Cinderella teams remain.