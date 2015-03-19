How to Watch Iowa State vs. UAB Live Stream Online

The round of 64 in the March Madness 2015 Tournament kicks off Thursday, March 19 in various arenas across the nation. It’s 32 games in 48 hours and when it’s all said and done the field of 64 will be cut in half. The lunchtime game for the South bracket is No. 3 Iowa State and No. 14 UAB.

Iowa State is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the 17th time in school history. The Cyclones punched their ticket with a 70-66 comeback win over Kansas in the Big 12 Championship. The “comeback kids” finished out the regular season 25-8 overall and went 12-6 in the Big 12.

The Cyclones face UAB – a team whose only chance to make the NCAA Tournament was to win the Conference USA Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the Big Dance. And that’s just what they did. The Blazers went 12-6 in league play, but struggled down the stretch, losing 4 of 7 games. But, lucky for them, they had home-court advantage in the C-USA Tournament, playing about a half a mile from the campus. UAB finished out 19-15 overall and bypassed Western Kentucky, top-seeded Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee to claim the automatic bid and their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.

The game starts at 12:40 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by truTV. The announcers for the game will be Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce.

The winner between Iowa State and UAB will move on to face the winner of the No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 UCLA game. That game will take place on Saturday, March 21.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Iowa State vs. UAB online and on mobile:

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.