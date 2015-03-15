Iowa State Cyclones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Iowa State is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the 17th time in school history. They punched their ticket with a 70-66 win over Kansas in the Big 12 Championship.

The finished the season 25-8 overall and went 12-6 in the Big 12.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Iowa State’s Roster

Jameel McKay, forward (Junior)

Abdel Nader, forward (Junior)

Clayton Custer, guard (Freshman)

Hallice Cooke, guard (Sophomore)

Daniel Stensland, guard (Freshman)

Monte Morris, guard (Sophomore)

Kourtlin Jackson, guard (Junior)

Bryce Dejean-Jones, guard (Senior)

Naz Long, guard (Junior)

Matt Thomas, guard (Sophomore)

Dustin Hogue, forward (Senior)

Deonte Burton, guard (Sophomore)

Georges Niang, forward (Junior)

Gerogios Tsalmpouris, forward-center (Freshman)

Daniel Edozie, forward (Senior)

Kj Bluford

2. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg is a Former NBAer

The Cyclones’ head coach, Fred Hoiberg, played in the NBA for Indiana, Chicago and Minnesota. He was drafted in 1995 out of Iowa State.

After he retired from playing, Hoiberg working in the Timberwolves’ front office. After that, in 2010, he began coaching at Iowa State.

He’s 115-55 overall and 4-3 in NCAA Tournaments.

3. Iowa State in Basketball

Iowa State has made it to the NCAA Tournament 17 times in 71 years. The highest seed they’ve ever been in 2, and the lowest was 13. In 1944, they made it to the Final Four but have not been since and have never gone any further. Last year, they made it to the Sweet 16.

4. The Cyclones Advanced on a Comeback This Year

The Cyclones were down 37-23 at halftime against Kansas with everything going the Jayhawks’ way. In the second half, the Cyclones kicked it into high gear and outscored Kansas 47-29 to get the victory and ticket to March Madness.

5. Iowa State was an Agriculture and Mechanic School

More than 34,000 students attend Iowa State, located in Ames, Iowa.

While it used to be an agriculture and mechanic school, it now offers a wide variety of majors, including business, design and veterinary medicine.