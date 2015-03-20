How to Watch Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream Online

Merry Madness! Sixteen down and 16 to go. There’s been plenty of upsets so far in the round of 64 of March Madness 2015, and there’s sure to be more on Day 2 – aka Friday, March 20 – of the NCAA Tournament. One the games taking place on Day 2 in the West bracket is No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State.

Last year, Oregon played two rounds before being dismissed by Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. This year the Ducks are 24-8 overall, 13-5 Pac-12, finished runner-up behind Arizona in the conference tournament and received a ticket to the dance by the selection committee.

The Ducks are going against Oklahoma State in the round of 64.

A year ago, the Cowboys were sent home early when they fell to Gonzaga, 85-77. This year OK State finished 18-13 overall and 8-10 in the Big 12 – notching wins over ranked opponents such as Baylor, Texas and Kansas.

The game starts at 6:50 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by TBS. The announcers for the game will be Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore and Craig Sager.

The winner between Oregon and Oklahoma State will move on to face the winner of the No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 16 Coastal Carolina game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Oregon vs. Oklahoma State online and on mobile:

Watch Oregon-Oklahoma State Online

Watch Oregon-Oklahoma State on Mobile

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.