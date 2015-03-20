How to Watch Wichita State vs. Indiana Live Stream Online

Merry Madness! Sixteen down and 16 to go. There’s been plenty of upsets so far in the round of 64 of March Madness 2015, and there’s sure to be more on Day 2 – aka Friday, March 20 – of the NCAA Tournament. One the games taking place on Day 2 in the Midwest bracket is No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Indiana.

Two years ago Wichita State “shocked” the nation by making an unexpected Final Four run. Last year the Shockers were a perfect 34-0 heading into the tournament, but suffered their lone loss of the season to Kentucky in the round of 32.

This year the Shockers finished out 28-4 (17-1) and were knocked out in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals by Illinois State, 65-62. But WSU, who finished No. 12 in the rankings, still got their ticket to the dance by a selection committee bid and will face Indiana in the round of 64.

Indiana is 20-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big Ten, which was a seventh place finish in the conference at the end of the regular season. This is the first time the Hoosiers are entering the dance as a double-digit seed and will rely heavily on the hands of Yogi Ferrell and Justin Blackmon Jr. – both average 16.1 and 15.8 points per game respectively.

The game starts at 2:45 p.m. Eastern and will be covered by CBS. The announcers for the game will be Marv Albert, Chris Webber, Len Elmore and Craig Sager.

The winner between Wichita State and Indiana will move on to face the winner of the No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 New Mexico State game. That game will take place on Sunday, March 22.

But before that happens, here’s how to watch Wichita State vs. Indiana online and on mobile:

Fans looking to keep up with the coverage on their mobile or tablet can see it for free on the March Madness app.

You can download the app in the App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store or the Amazon store.