Wisconsin vs. North Carolina: Date, Time, Channel & Line

Coming off a season that ended in the Final Four with a loss to Kentucky, Wisconsin has continued to progress and dominate in the Big Ten and nationwide this year. The Badgers were Big Ten regular season champs and won the conference tournament title in overtime to earn them an automatic bid to the dance. In the round of 64, Wisconsin breezed by No. 16 Coastal Carolina, 86-72. Then in a rematch from last year’s tournament, the Badgers knocked off No. 8 Oregon to move on to the Sweet 16.

Wisconsin will face No. 4 North Carolina. Head coach Roy Williams and his Tar Heels squad have had some close games thus far in the tournament. In the round of 64, North Carolina slipped by No. 13 Harvard, 67-65, and then had a battle with Arkansas before pulling away down the stretch to win it, 87-78.

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

The Basics

Who:

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 North Carolina

What:

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

When:

Thursday, March 26

Where:

Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Bracket Region:

West

Time:

7:47 p.m. Eastern

Channel:

TBS

Scouting Wisconsin



Record: 28-3 overall, 16-2 Big Ten

Coach: Bo Ryan, 14th season

Offensive Points Per Game: 71.7

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 55.7

Scoring Leaders: Frank Kaminsky, 18.4 ppg, Sam Dekker, 13.1 ppg

Rebounding Leader: Frank Kaminsky, 8.1 rpg

Assists Leader: Traevon Jackson, 2.9 apg

Scouting North Carolina

Record: 26-11 overall, 11-7 ACC

Coach: Roy Williams, 12th season at UNC (27th overall)

Offensive Points Per Game: 77.9

Defensive Points Allowed Per Game: 68.6

Scoring Leader: Marcus Paige, 14.1

Rebounding Leader: Brice Johnson, 7.9

Assists Leader: Marcus Paige, 4.5