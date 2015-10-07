Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: NFL Week 5 Wide Receivers

Before we get to Week 5’s receiver rankings, let’s take a look at few wideouts who qualify as good buy-low candidates.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts — Hilton is coming along, but he has yet to find the end zone and news of Andrew Luck’s shoulder injury might have the Hilton owner in your league a tad nervous. The Colts are saying Luck will be fine and his chemistry with Hilton is too good to hold down for long. Even if Luck is forced to miss some time, backup QB Matt Hasselbeck had zero problem looking Hilton’s way early and often (13 targets) in Week 4.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers — Evans has racked up 25 targets the past 2 games. Unfortunately, QB Jameis Winston’s accuracy isn’t quite there yet. Don’t expect Winston to stop throwing Evans’ way, though. The two will eventually build a rapport and the numbers will pile up.

Brandin Cooks, Saints — Cooks and Drew Brees burned all during the preseason, but that hasn’t quite translated to regular season success yet. He’s averaging nearly 8 targets a contest, but that number might increase as nobody else from the Saints receiving corps has stepped up so far. That breakout game could happen Sunday vs. the Eagles, who can certainly be torched by the pass.

Here are the top 50 wide receivers for Week 5:

1. Julio Jones, Falcons, vs. Redskins

2. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, vs. 49ers

3. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, at Lions

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, at Colts

5. Randall Cobb, Packers, vs. Rams

6. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, at Raiders

7. Keenan Allen, Chargers, vs. Steelers

8. Julian Edelman, Patriots, at Cowboys

9. Antonio Brown, Steelers, at Chargers

10. A.J. Green, Bengals, vs. Chiefs

11. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, at Raiders

12. Calvin Johnson, Lions, vs. Cardinals

13. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, vs. Texans

14. Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs, at Bengals

15. Jordan Matthews, Eagles, vs. Saints

16. Brandin Cooks, Saints, at Eagles

17. Kendall Wright, Titans, vs. Bills

18. Allen Robinson, Jaguars, at Buccaneers

19. Travis Benjamin, Browns, at Ravens

20. Mike Evans, Buccaneers, vs. Jaguars

21. Amari Cooper, Raiders, vs. Broncos

22. James Jones, Packers, vs. Rams

23. Pierre Garcon, Redskins, at Falcons (questionable – knee)

24. Josh Brown, Cardinals, at Lions

25. Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers, vs. Jaguars

26. Donte Moncrief, Colts, vs. Texans

27. Rueben Randle, Giants, vs. 49ers

28. Leonard Hankerson, Falcons, vs. Redskins

29. Terrance Williams, Cowboys, vs. Patriots

30. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, at Bengals

31. Torrey Smith, 49ers, at Giants

32. Allen Hurns, Jaguars, at Buccaneers

33. Percy Harvin, Bills, at Titans

34. Anquan Boldin, 49ers, at Giants

35. Eddie Royal, Bears, vs. Chiefs

36. Kamar Aiken, Ravens, vs. Browns

37. Golden Tate, Lions, vs. Cardinals

38. Jermaine Kearse, Seahawks, at Bengals

39. Michael Crabtree, Raiders, vs. Broncos

40. Jamison Crowder, Redskins, at Falcons

41. Sammy Watkins, Bills, at Titans (questionable)

42. Martavis Bryant, Steelers, at Chargers

43. Michael Floyd, Cardinals, at Lions

44. Marvin Jones, Bengals, vs. Seahawks

45. Tavon Austin, Rams, at Packers

46. Marques Colston, Saints, at Eagles

47. Nelson Agholor, Eagles, vs. Saints

48. Danny Amendola, Patriots, at Cowboys

49. Dontrelle Inman, Chargers, vs. Steelers

50. Kenny Britt, Rams, at Packers

