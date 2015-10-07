Fantasy Football Rankings 2015: NFL Week 5 Wide Receivers

Before we get to Week 5’s receiver rankings, let’s take a look at few wideouts who qualify as good buy-low candidates.
T.Y. Hilton, Colts — Hilton is coming along, but he has yet to find the end zone and news of Andrew Luck’s shoulder injury might have the Hilton owner in your league a tad nervous. The Colts are saying Luck will be fine and his chemistry with Hilton is too good to hold down for long. Even if Luck is forced to miss some time, backup QB Matt Hasselbeck had zero problem looking Hilton’s way early and often (13 targets) in Week 4.
Mike Evans, Buccaneers — Evans has racked up 25 targets the past 2 games. Unfortunately, QB Jameis Winston’s accuracy isn’t quite there yet. Don’t expect Winston to stop throwing Evans’ way, though. The two will eventually build a rapport and the numbers will pile up.
Brandin Cooks, Saints — Cooks and Drew Brees burned all during the preseason, but that hasn’t quite translated to regular season success yet. He’s averaging nearly 8 targets a contest, but that number might increase as nobody else from the Saints receiving corps has stepped up so far. That breakout game could happen Sunday vs. the Eagles, who can certainly be torched by the pass.
Here are the top 50 wide receivers for Week 5:
1. Julio Jones, Falcons, vs. Redskins
2. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, vs. 49ers
3. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, at Lions
4. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, at Colts
5. Randall Cobb, Packers, vs. Rams
6. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, at Raiders
7. Keenan Allen, Chargers, vs. Steelers
8. Julian Edelman, Patriots, at Cowboys
9. Antonio Brown, Steelers, at Chargers
10. A.J. Green, Bengals, vs. Chiefs
11. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, at Raiders
12. Calvin Johnson, Lions, vs. Cardinals
13. T.Y. Hilton, Colts, vs. Texans
14. Jeremy Maclin, Chiefs, at Bengals
15. Jordan Matthews, Eagles, vs. Saints
16. Brandin Cooks, Saints, at Eagles
17. Kendall Wright, Titans, vs. Bills
18. Allen Robinson, Jaguars, at Buccaneers
19. Travis Benjamin, Browns, at Ravens
20. Mike Evans, Buccaneers, vs. Jaguars
21. Amari Cooper, Raiders, vs. Broncos
22. James Jones, Packers, vs. Rams
23. Pierre Garcon, Redskins, at Falcons (questionable – knee)
24. Josh Brown, Cardinals, at Lions
25. Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers, vs. Jaguars
26. Donte Moncrief, Colts, vs. Texans
27. Rueben Randle, Giants, vs. 49ers
28. Leonard Hankerson, Falcons, vs. Redskins
29. Terrance Williams, Cowboys, vs. Patriots
30. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks, at Bengals
31. Torrey Smith, 49ers, at Giants
32. Allen Hurns, Jaguars, at Buccaneers
33. Percy Harvin, Bills, at Titans
34. Anquan Boldin, 49ers, at Giants
35. Eddie Royal, Bears, vs. Chiefs
36. Kamar Aiken, Ravens, vs. Browns
37. Golden Tate, Lions, vs. Cardinals
38. Jermaine Kearse, Seahawks, at Bengals
39. Michael Crabtree, Raiders, vs. Broncos
40. Jamison Crowder, Redskins, at Falcons
41. Sammy Watkins, Bills, at Titans (questionable)
42. Martavis Bryant, Steelers, at Chargers
43. Michael Floyd, Cardinals, at Lions
44. Marvin Jones, Bengals, vs. Seahawks
45. Tavon Austin, Rams, at Packers
46. Marques Colston, Saints, at Eagles
47. Nelson Agholor, Eagles, vs. Saints
48. Danny Amendola, Patriots, at Cowboys
49. Dontrelle Inman, Chargers, vs. Steelers
50. Kenny Britt, Rams, at Packers