When Is WWE Elimination Chamber 2018? Date, Location & Start Time

WWE

WWE’s in the process of making history these days, it seems.

On January 28, the women of the WWE got the honor of competing in the first ever all-ladies Royal Rumble. Plus there’s the fact that they got that all important main event slot at the PPV itself. Alexa Bliss, the current Raw Women’s Champion, sat at ringside to watch the proceedings and see who could possibly be her foe at ‘Mania 34. At the 2018 Elimination Chamber, she’ll actually be competing instead of spectating. The first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match will take place at the PPV bearings its name. Alongside that is the traditional Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, which will focus on crowning Brock Lesnar’s next challenger for the Universal Championship.

Don’t miss out on all the action that’s sure to go down at this February PPV. Here’s the date, location, and Kickoff/main show start times for the show.

Date

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 will take place on the WWE Network and PPV on February 25, 2018.

Location

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Kickoff Show Start Time

The Kickoff Show for WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 will officially begin at 4pm PST/7pm EST. You can watch it on the WWE Network through WWE.com or the official WWE App, WWE’s Facebook page, and WWE’s YouTube channel via compatible devices.

You’ll be able to access the WWE Network through the following devices/websites:

– Google Chromecast (Mobile, PC, or Mac)

– Kindle Fire and Amazon Fire TV

– Android Enabled Devices (including the Samsung Galaxy)

– Android TV

– Apple TV

– iOS Enabled Devices (including the Apple iPad and iPhone)

– LG Smart TVs

– Panasonic Life+Screen Smart TVs

– PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 3

– Roku

– Samsung Smart TVs

– Sony Internet-Connected TVs and Streaming Blu-ray Players

– WWE.com

– Windows 10

– Xbox One or Xbox 360

Main Show Start Time

The main airing of WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 will begin at 5pm PST/8pm EST. This is a WWE Network special event that will also air on PPV. You’ll be able to view it through the same means we listed above for the Kickoff Show (except via WWE’s Facebook page and WWE’s YouTube channel).

You’ll be able to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 on PPV through the following cable providers:

– Cable One

– Cox Communications

– DISH

– inDemand

– Knology

– Mediacom

– Optimum Cablevision (Channel 550 for HD or Channel 551 for SD)

– RCN

– Spectrum

– Suddenlink

– Verizon FIOS TV (Channel 1000 for SD or Channel 1001 for HD)

– Comcast (Xfinity)

