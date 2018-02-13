WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Matches & Predictions

Now that WWE has moved past the Royal Rumble on the Road to ‘Mania 34, the next stop will soon be reached.

The Raw brand will be in control of presenting that pit stop and it’ll feature one of the most incredible structures in wrestling – the Elimination Chamber. And to make matters even more exciting, members of the Raw Women’s roster will compete within the Chamber’s confines for the first time. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will try to survive against Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville, and Sasha Banks. As for the men’s Elimination Chamber match, the individual who leaves victorious will become the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at ‘Mania 34.

There’s a lot at stake for the Superstars competing at the 2018 Elimination Chamber event. Here’s my batch of predictions on who’ll prevail and who’ll take the ultimate loss.

Asuka vs. Nia Jax (If Nia Wins, She’ll be Added to the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 34)

Predictions & Winner: Making a prediction for this one is pretty much a no-brainer, right? The winner of this matchup is practically much a foregone conclusion. Asuka is nigh unstoppable, as evidenced by her main roster run and her win during the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble. She’s been well protected on Raw and presented as someone who won’t lose so easily. The massive challenge put against her during this event is Nia Jax, someone who’s been defeated by Asuka on both NXT and Raw. This match is pretty much a warmup for Asuka. She’s going to have a tough time putting Nia away, but Asuka will end up beating her come hell or high water. While this bout’s victory stipulation for Nia makes it seem like Asuka will face the Raw Women’s Champion at ‘Mania 34, we all know that’s not the case. WWE’s in the business of producing dream matches, which is why I see Asuka deciding to choose Charlotte for her Women’s Championship opportunity at ‘Mania 34.

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks (Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: The women of WWE have competed in a Ladder Match, brawled in the Hell in a Cell, and competed in their very first Royal Rumble. And now they’ll make history once again by fighting tooth and nail within the legendary Elimination Chamber. Alexa Bliss surely has her work cut out for her as she’s entering this match as the defending champion. Her threats come in the form of some past rivals and Paige’s stable running mates. Here’s what I envision for this multi-women bout – Bayley and Banks will be up first and give the crowd a reminder of their past NXT wars. Then, Sonya Deville will enter the bout next and do some damage to both ladies. Later on, her fellow stable member Mandy Rose will hop in and team up with Sonya to dish out some more damage. Mickie James will make her entrance next, which will leave the Raw Women’s Champion as the very last entrant. Sonya and Mandy will be the first women to meet their end, while Mickie will end up biting the bullet soon after. Then Banks will get eliminated later on, which will leave Bliss to contend with Bayley in a thrilling final struggle. But Bliss’ sneaky nature and penchant to outsmart her opponent will result in her finding a way to vanquish Bayley and hold onto her title.

Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. Finn Bálor vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz (Elimination Chamber Match for a WWE Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 34)

Predictions & Winner: Damn, Miz…hate it had to be you, playa. Due to a recent loss he took against John Cena, Miz will have to enter and compete within the Chamber first. So who do I think’s gonna be his starting opponent? I’m placing all my bets on that individual being Finn Bálor. Miz and Finn will go head to head for a while before Elias exits his pod and enters the bout, which will lead to some sort of double team beatdown of Finn. Next up will probably be Seth Rollins, who’ll take all the high-flying risks in the world and be a house of fire while he’s in the ring. The next man out has to be the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman, who’ll proceed to ravage anyone and everyone in his path. You can expect to see some sort of situation where everyone decides to work together to weaken the big man. He won’t be eliminated first (I think Elias will eat the first pinfall), but he’ll be one of the earlier eliminations. After a ton of damage has been done to Strowman, I can totally see The Miz sneaking away with the pin. A pissed off Strowman will wake up, lay waste to everyone, and cause The Miz to get pinned after all is said and done. This moment will be a great setup for a rumored Intercontinental Championship match between the two at ‘Mania 34.

Once Elias, Strowman, and The Miz leave the Chamber, Roman Reigns will run in next. I can totally see him and Rollins teaming up for a bit before they eventually square off with each other. John Cena, the last man to enter, will pull off his usual array of crowd popping moves and reignite his past rivalries with Rollins and Reigns. As for the next set of eliminations, I’m envisioning Cena and Rollins getting booted from the match next. This will result in a final showdown between Finn and Reigns, which will certainly split the crowd in half or be a majorly pro-Finn situation. They’ll give us all one of the best Elimination Chamber enders in history, I’m hoping. But we all know how this one’s going to end – Reigns will land one final Spear on Finn and get the victory, thereby setting up the super predictable ‘Mania 31 rematch against Brock Lesnar at ‘Mania 34.