WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

Note: you can check out the Kickoff Show for this PPV tonight at 4pm PST/7pm EST. Then the PPV itself will begin at 5pm PST/8pm EST.

The Elimination Chamber’s going to play double duty this evening.

Seven of Raw’s top contender’s will fight for the right to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at ‘Mania 34. Three Superstars will start competing in the ring, which will eventually give way to more entrants entering the bout as their cells open. The all-star lineup for this bout includes Braun Strowman, Elias, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz. The Raw Women’s roster will also compete in the first-ever Elimination Chamber match. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will attempt to hold onto her title as she faces Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Sonya Deville. And as you all know, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is set to sign her WWE contract live during this stacked show.

For a complete breakdown of Elimination Chamber’s match winners and highlights, you’ve come to the right place.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Miztourage (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel)

Winners:

Highlights:

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Titus Worldwide (Apollo and Titus O’Neil) (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Winners:

Highlights:

“Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

Winner:

Highlights:

Asuka vs. Nia Jax (If Nia Wins, She’ll be Added to the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 34)

Winner:

Highlights: