PHOTOS: Danny Amendola & Olivia Culpo’s Cutest Moments

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola will be getting support from his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, who will be cheering him on from the stands in Minnesota, when his team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Amendola and Culpo have been dating since 2016. The Patriots wide receiver and the former Miss Universe winner first went public with their romance on Culpo’s Snapchat, but didn’t confirm that they were dating straight away. People were quick to notice someone that looked like Amendola on Culpo’s Snapstory. The picture wasn’t totally clear, but a shirtless guy wearing a Patriots helmet was standing next to Culpo, who was also wearing a Patriots helmet. It didn’t take fans long to figure out that Amendola was the only Patriots player that Culpo followed on social media. You can check out the Snapchat photo here.

A couple of weeks later, Culpo posted a Boomerang, making her new romance Instagram official — and letting everyone know that she and Amendola were indeed dating.

Over the past couple of years, Amendola and Culpo have spent quite a bit of time getting to know each other. Culpo, who is a Rhode Island native, has been on-hand to support her beau at several Patriots games, including Super Bowl LI in Houston and the AFC Championship game on January 21 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Likewise, Amendola has been on-hand to support his girlfriend over the years. In 2017, Culpo and her family opened a restaurant in Rhode Island called The Back 40. Amendola was there for the eatery’s soft-opening, which was very special for Culpo.

Additionally, Culpo is thought to be an influence in Amendola’s career outside of football; he landed a modeling deal last summer.

“Danny recently signed on as the newest Ford Model, a legendary modeling agency based in New York City. His signing makes Danny the first NFL players Ford Models has signed. We’ve seen Danny strike a pose in magazines, at red carpet events and at New York Fashion week, but signing on with Ford Models will only provide him with more chances to show the world what Patriots Nation has known for years: Danny can hold his own in the world of fashion,” the official website for the New England Patriots reported in July.

Amendola and Culpo have also spent a great deal of time on vacation, traveling to Bimini in the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Las Vegas, to name a few of their recent trips. Although Amendola doesn’t often share pictures of himself and his lady love, Culpo uploads pictures fairly frequently.

Below are some photos of Amendola and Culpo.

“My baby is Mr Clutch!!! Go Patriots,” Culpo tweeted, shortly after Amendola scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game on January 21.

better than ice cream A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 11, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

💙 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:41am PST

He gets it 🖤 #thefutureisfemale A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

🏡 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

everything about this … ❤️ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Mi manchi ❤️ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

#ESPYS 🎉👋🏼🕺🏻 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Culpo attended the Patriots ring ceremony held at owner Robert Kraft’s home back in June. She took to Instagram to share some photos of the event — and even got to wear her boyfriend’s new bling.

Casual 😜 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Love Is Everything ❤️ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on May 2, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

In our playsuits 😜❤️❤️ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT