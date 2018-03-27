Shabrika Bailey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

NFL quarterback Trevone Boykin’s girlfriend says she had “never seen so much blood,” following an alleged attack she suffered from the former Texas Christian University player. Shabrika Bailey, 26, who is Boykin’s high school sweetheart, is alleging that he beat her up at his house in Mansfield, Texas, on March 20. It’s expected that Boykin will be charged with aggravated assault in the case.

In an interview with WFAA, Bailey said that she had “never seen so much blood,” after the alleged attack. Bailey told the station, “So he goes into a choke. I remember him choking me and I’m trying to calm him down. And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out. I just couldn’t calm him down at all. The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor… And I’ve never seen that much blood. I thought I was bleeding from somewhere else cause it was so much blood, completely.”

Bailey went on to say that after the beating, Boykin attempted to clean her up. The following day, Boykin took Bailey to Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite. At some point, Boykin fled the hospital while Bailey was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

1. Bailey Was Arrested for Possession in 2017 After Driving Her Car Into a Wall; Now She Says that Crash Was Because Boykin Was Attacking Her

In March 2017, Boykin was arrested along with Bailey outside of a bar in Dallas. Bailey was driving the pair when she crashed into a wall and hit eight pedestrians. Bailey was charged with a DUI.

Boykin was charged with marijuana possession and public intoxication as he tried to flee the scene.

Bailey tells WFAA that the crash as a result of Boykin attacking her. In her interview, Bailey said, “He leaned over, attacked me, and choked me unconscious which made the car go into drive to reverse.” Bailey says that she didn’t admit that to police at the time because she was scared of Boykin.

Bailey added there was another incident in which Boykin broke her jaw and asked her to lie about what happened in order to salvage his career. Bailey told WFAA, “His first suggestion was to say that I fell. Then he suggested that I got beat up by a girl, or jumped. Then he suggested that I fell again. He’s saying basically since we’ve already been in a case we don’t need nothing else. And of course his football career is on the line. That’s his main goal, just ‘my football career is on the line.” Bailey then said that she was no longer willing to protect Boykin because, “This is serious. This is domestic violence.”

2. The 2017 Charges Against Boykin Were Dropped a Month Before His 2018 Arrest

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported in February 2018 that the intoxication and possession charges against Boykin were dismissed by prosecutors. The article notes that the DUI charges against Bailey were still being processed.

Bailey told WFAA that the altercation between her and Boykin on March 20 began because he wanted to see a text message on her phone. Bailey says she refused to unlock her phone, which is when Boykin got angry.

3. Boykin Wasn’t Interviewed by Detectives Until a Week After the Alleged Incident

The WFAA report on Boykin’s alleged abuse of Bailey notes that the Mansfield Police Department is investigating the crime. The article says that it wasn’t until March 27 that police began questioning Boykin and his brother at Boykin’s home in Mesquite. Prior to Bailey going public with her allegations, WFAA reports that Boykin’s agent, Drew Pittam told the station, “The info on Trevone as I’m sure you have heard was false. He was not involved in any situation.”

4. Boykin Has Been Cut by the Seattle Seahawks

Just a few hours after news of Bailey’s alleged abuse became public, the Seattle Seahawks announced that Boykin has been cut from the team.

5. In 2016, Boykin Was Sentenced to a Year’s Probation for a Bar Assault

This is not Boykin’s first accusation of assault. In December 2015, while still a student at Texas Christian University, Boykin got in to a bar fight which resulted in him punching a police officer. Boykin pleaded no-contest to the charges of assaulting a public servant and was sentenced to a year of probation, community service as well as being forced to attend alcohol awareness classes. The arrest came two days before the 2016 Alamo Bowl for which Boykin then missed after being suspended by the school.