WATCH: Alexa Bliss Cashes In Money in the Bank Contract

In the middle of a brutal (and highly anticipated) match title match between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss shocked the world when she decided to cash-in her Money in the Bank contract.

After taking a beating from Jax, Rousey appeared as though she had gained the upper hand. She got Jax in an armbar, which the former was unable to combat, but before Rousey was able to pin her, Bliss came out of nowhere and hit both women with her Money in the Bank briefcase. The ref calls for the bell but Alexa to drive Rousey into the ring post.

She throws Rousey over the announce table and hits Jax in the same arm that was injured by Rousey with the case a few times. There’s a brief moment of confusion as to whether Bliss will actually cash in her contract, but she ultimately decides to do so and hands the case off the referee before turning her attention to Jax.

Bliss kicks Jax in the leg and gets her down with a DDT. She climbs to the top rope for the Twisted Bliss and pins Jax for the win. This is the fifth time that Bliss has been a Women’s Champion.

Given that Bliss is close friends with Jax, as evidenced by the WWE reality series Total Divas, and the fact that Rousey is one of the sport’s most bankable names, its all but guaranteed that Bliss is going to have some interesting storylines with both wrestlers.

Bliss won the women’s ladder match earlier in the evening, in what proved to be a polarizing victory for fans. Some felt that Bliss was deserving in her game plan of staying back and letting the other wrestlers do the work, while others criticized her for being pushed too heavily by the WWE, when peers and fan favorites like Ember Moon and Becky Lynch have yet to win any major titles.

@AlexaBliss_WWE 😍 you & that belt is so beautiful to me lol pic.twitter.com/SwP2CIU9ZK — ⛈ALLAH🤲🏽keeper💨 (@AbBurnett) June 18, 2018

“I’m so over Alexa Bliss man, can’t wrestle and a boring promo, Nia should have retained”, wrote one user, while another listed Bliss’ accolades and tweeted that she was a “virtual lock for the WWE Hall of Fame” after winning.

all the women other than alexa bliss in the wwe wondering when they can maybe win something too pic.twitter.com/OJeb0vVSKz — JAMES Darnell (@cmpuls3) June 18, 2018

Whoa! That just happened! @RondaRousey put on a hell of a match & @AlexaBliss_WWE the little opportunist!💡👏 #MITB — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) June 18, 2018