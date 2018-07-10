LeSean McCoy Denies Domestic Abuse Accusation Made in Graphic Instagram Photo

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of domestic abuse against his girlfriend Delicia Cordon. Cordon’s friend, Mia Boykin, who goes by the Instagram name miamor_i_adore, posted a graphic photo making the accusation on Tuesday. The post also accused McCoy of abusing his dog, his son and of using steroids. McCoy has denied the accusations.

“For the record the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months,” McCoy wrote on Instagram.

The post claims to show a photo of Cordon on Monday posing on a London street next a photo of her that Boykin says was taken on Tuesday. That photo shows a woman with blood caked on her face and bruising around her eye. The post is can be seen below. (WARNING: Images are graphic)

The caption reads “@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser @nfl @tmz_tv @buffalobills”

ESPN reports the Buffalo Bills are aware of the allegations and are looking into it.

Cordon has not commented about the accusation made by her friend. Cordon’s own Instagram page shows the photo used by Boykin in her post accusing McCoy of abuse. The photo was taken in London. Another photo, posted two days ago, shows her at a music festival in London with her friend Mia.

Cordon, an Instagram model and fashion designer who has a son with Michael Vick’s brother, Marcus Vick, accused McCoy of cheating on her with an escort last year in a social media post, according to Baller Alert. In the caption of her most recent Instagram photo, the one used in the post accusing McCoy of abuse, Cordon wrote, “Don’t be a follower looking into another woman’s “social media” life & want it so bad that you’ll do whatever it takes to be in that woman’s shoes…. cause u don’t know what that woman has been through to forcefully put on a smile for the gram! #StrongwomenAreGoals #AdmireDontEnvy #SelfLove.”

Cordon’s friend Cicily Billups claims McCoy sent people to Cordon’s house to pistol whip and rob her in a Facebook post.

McCoy, 29, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. McCoy has played for the Bills since 2015. It is not clear how long McCoy and Cordon have been dating. While Cordon and her friend appear to have been in London over the past few days, McCoy’s Instagram shows that he was in Miami on Sunday. He posted a photo outside of Vous Church on Sunday, writing in the caption, “Great morning at @vouschurch… the message today was about Guilt. “God can’t heal what you hide”. Be great today people.” Boykin wrote on Instagram Cordon and herself flew home from London yesterday.

In 2016 McCoy was reportedly involved in an incident that ended with two off-duty police officers ending up in the hospital. Video surfaced of the bar brawl, allegedly showing McCoy, along with three others throwing punches and being restrained.

No charges were filed against McCoy.