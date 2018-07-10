LeSean McCoy Wanted to Evict Delicia Cordon From His Home: Court Documents

Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been involved in a heated legal battle with his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, as he has tried to have her removed from a home in Alpharetta, Georgia, that he owns, court documents obtained by Heavy show.

Cordon’s friend, Mia Boykin, posted a graphic photo on Instagram on Tuesday accusing McCoy of injuring Cordon and of child abuse, animal abuse and steroid use. The photo shows a bloodied and bruised Cordon in what appears to be a hospital bed. McCoy has denied all the accusations. TMZ reports that EMTs did respond to the Alpharetta street where Cordon is living on Monday, but authorities would not provide any other details, including whether a criminal investigation is underway.

On June 6, Tamarcus “TJ” Porter, McCoy’s friend and a fellow former University of Pittsburgh football player, filed a proceeding in Fulton County court against Cordon on McCoy’s behalf. The court document stated, “defendant is ex-girlfriend of owner/plaintiff and refuses to leave.” The filing also requested that Cordon, “return any/all items removed from the premises.”

Cordon’s attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, filed a document responding to McCoy’s complaint on June 22. Graham wrote that Cordon and her minor children, including her 16-year-old son, have lived at the Alpharetta home with McCoy since October 2016. She said Cordon and McCoy had been in a relationship for at least two years.

Graham said on May 28, 2018, McCoy and Cordon discussed marriage and on May 29, McCoy gave Cordon a “substantial gift.” He then left Georgia on May 30 to go to Buffalo for training camp with the Bills. Graham said on May 31, Cordon left Georgia to attend her sister’s graduation in Virginia.

On June 1, while Cordon was out-of-state, her attorney says McCoy had his friends, family members and laborers remove her furniture and furnishings from the Alpharetta home without her knowledge. She saw this taking place on security cameras and called the police. Officers arrived and stopped the removal of her belongings, her attorney says. Cordon’s attorney says McCoy then had the electricity turned off on the home.

Cordon’s attorney says McCoy never asked Cordon or her children to leave the home. You can read the court documents below:

According to court records, a hearing on the case was scheduled for Tuesday, July 10, but Cordon’s attorney filed an emergency request for it to be rescheduled because her mother was in the hospital. An August hearing date was set.

You can see the graphic Instagram post by Cordon’s friend below:

The caption reads “@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser @nfl @tmz_tv @buffalobills”

Another friend added more details in a Facebook post. Cecily Billups wrote on Facebook, “Sending dudes in her house to pistol whip and rob her!! For what?! Now the world knows what we know!!! You will pay for this.. You will NOT get away with this.”

McCoy denied the accusations in his own Instagram post.

“For the record the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months,” McCoy wrote on Instagram.

ESPN reports the Bills are aware of the accusations and looking into them. The NFL has not commented. An attorney for Cordon could not be reached for comment.